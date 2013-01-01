« previous next »
Author Topic: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS  (Read 152108 times)

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4400 on: Today at 10:55:36 AM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 10:36:38 AM
Tom Hanks you say?... Keep up mate:

https://www.indy100.com/article/tom-hanks-tweets-trump-qanon-conspiracy-trafficking-9710011

I got worried because I read the link as 'Tom Hanks tweets a Trump QAnon conspiracy theory on trafficking' and thought 'No, not you, Tom!'  before clicking  :D
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4401 on: Today at 11:20:37 AM »
Oh my fucking god. He just tweeted this

@realDonaldTrump
Twitter Shuts Down Entire Network To Slow Spread Of Negative Biden News https://babylonbee.com/news/twitter-shuts-down-entire-network-to-slow-spread-of-negative-biden-news via
@TheBabylonBee  Wow, this has never been done in history. This includes his really bad interview last night. Why is Twitter doing this. Bringing more attention to Sleepy Joe & Big T

https://t.co/JPmjOrKPcr?amp=1

This is what the piece says: it's an Onion-type pisstake



"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4402 on: Today at 11:22:31 AM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:41:11 AM
Savannah Guthrie. Take a bow. That's how you moderate him

Fuck her, to be honest. She's complicit in NBC rewarding him with free airtime after he caused the 2nd debate to be cancelled.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4403 on: Today at 11:26:08 AM »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:20:37 AM
Oh my fucking god. He just tweeted this

@realDonaldTrump
Twitter Shuts Down Entire Network To Slow Spread Of Negative Biden News https://babylonbee.com/news/twitter-shuts-down-entire-network-to-slow-spread-of-negative-biden-news via
@TheBabylonBee  Wow, this has never been done in history. This includes his really bad interview last night. Why is Twitter doing this. Bringing more attention to Sleepy Joe & Big T

https://t.co/JPmjOrKPcr?amp=1

This is what the piece says: it's an Onion-type pisstake





hahahahahaahahhahahhhahahahahahhaha - he just tweeted the equivalent of an Onion story!! Does someone have the screen grab?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4404 on: Today at 11:35:27 AM »
Claims from his press secretary that that tweet was sarcastic coming in 5,4...
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4405 on: Today at 11:37:42 AM »
And Republicans will claim he was just joking and that the news networks really just need to take a chill pill and not take everything Trump says so seriously.  ::)
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4406 on: Today at 11:43:52 AM »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 11:35:27 AM
Claims from his press secretary that that tweet was sarcastic coming in 5,4...

Ironic given Guthrie called him out for retweeting loads of shite
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4407 on: Today at 12:23:21 PM »
Turns out the "undecided voter" sitting behind Trump during the Town Hall who was constantly nodding/giving thumbs up in the background is a fervent Trump supporter and former congressional candidate who ran a pro-Trump campaign two years ago
https://amp.miamiherald.com/article246492520.html?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4408 on: Today at 01:04:16 PM »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 10:42:59 AM
You gotta know the farming details if you're running for office in Iowa...

https://twitter.com/briantylercohen/status/1316961857031327746


Ignoring the specific figures, she was particularly terrible on all aspects of that, couldn't answer her question, couldn't understand the simple premise that each person had a different item and failed in trying to attack her opponent who did seem to know her stuff.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4409 on: Today at 01:26:30 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:04:06 AM
Nothing unsurprising here. We knew Trump would try to steal the show. Biden might be pedestrian, but I think most of us on here could go for some of that right now.

I'd vote for a cum bubble over the current twat.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4410 on: Today at 01:29:10 PM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:26:30 PM
I'd vote for a cum bubble over the current twat.

Someone should add a poll to the thread - ;D although almost anything or anyone would make a better president than Trump
 
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4411 on: Today at 01:32:13 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 01:29:10 PM
Someone should add a poll to the thread - ;D although almost anything or anyone would make a better president than Trump
 

Make it an entirely new topic, challenge people to name something that would be a worse president than Trump, obviously it wouldn't be a long topic
