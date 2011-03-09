That Peters race in Michigan is a lot closer than expected. Seems like everythings been moving towards the Dems, and then Siena drops a poll with Peters hanging on to a 1-point lead (though quite a bit of undecideds/third party in there).
Peters is one of the least well-known senators given that he has a swing state Senate race as an incumbent. Dems would hate to lose that and the Alabama seat (and have to flip 5 or 6 others), though if Peters does lose, it could indicate bigger problems than expected in the Midwest or maybe its just a one-off with a relatively obscure incumbent.