Author Topic: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS  (Read 148857 times)

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4280 on: Yesterday at 01:00:49 AM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 12:35:33 AM
It was Kellyanne, said it after she moderated the debate.
Assuming you mean Megyn Kelly and not Kellyanne Conway, yes, you're right. There's a whole litany of different awful things he said about Brzezinski (bleeding from a face-lift is probably the one he was thinking of) but not that particular phrase. That this is confusing and I needed to look it up should tell the Simpsons that, much like the statehood debate, it's OK and sometimes right to go over 50.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4281 on: Yesterday at 01:05:40 PM »
NBC has given Trump a town hall on Thursday airing at the same time as Biden's on ABC.

Quote
After dropping out of an official Commission on Presidential Debates sanctioned town hallthe first President ever to do soTrump gets 90 minutes of free air time without his opponent

https://twitter.com/freedlander/status/1316339048592670726
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4282 on: Yesterday at 02:53:56 PM »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 01:05:40 PM
NBC has given Trump a town hall on Thursday airing at the same time as Biden's on ABC.

https://twitter.com/freedlander/status/1316339048592670726

A ratings war, Trump will be in his element.

Dont know whether this us genius or idiocy by NBC. Trump will be the most watched but if he makes a pig's ear out of it, it wont do him any favours. Is it a good thing that Biden will probably go under the radar now?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4283 on: Yesterday at 05:08:21 PM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 12:35:33 AM
It was Kellyanne, said it after she moderated the debate.
Of course, you are correct! How could I forget that? ::) I suppose it is because the thousands of 'unforgettable' shocking moments deriving from this Trump presidency. Well, I am glad someone is keeping track.

I was thinking of this:

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-40438214
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4284 on: Yesterday at 05:09:42 PM »
Quote from: ericthered10 on Yesterday at 01:00:49 AM
Assuming you mean Megyn Kelly and not Kellyanne Conway, yes, you're right. There's a whole litany of different awful things he said about Brzezinski (bleeding from a face-lift is probably the one he was thinking of) but not that particular phrase. That this is confusing and I needed to look it up should tell the Simpsons that, much like the statehood debate, it's OK and sometimes right to go over 50.
Yep.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4285 on: Yesterday at 05:52:20 PM »
If nothing else, at least Lindsey Graham is toast.

https://mobile.twitter.com/harrisonjaime/status/1316393477081632769
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4286 on: Yesterday at 06:09:35 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 05:52:20 PM
If nothing else, at least Lindsey Graham is toast.

https://mobile.twitter.com/harrisonjaime/status/1316393477081632769
The clip is missing context, but on the face of it, Graham was not saying that segregation was/is good. I say this as someone who wishes to see him tossed out of office and whatever the reasons for his betrayal to the US people exposed to public scrutiny.

The clip seems to example an obvious use of Antiphrasis.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4287 on: Yesterday at 06:11:03 PM »
Seems like a more obvious case of him saying the quiet bits out loud, knowing people will either explain it away or agree with it.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4288 on: Yesterday at 06:23:50 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 06:09:35 PM
The clip is missing context, but on the face of it, Graham was not saying that segregation was/is good. I say this as someone who wishes to see him tossed out of office and whatever the reasons for his betrayal to the US people exposed to public scrutiny.

The clip seems to example an obvious use of Antiphrasis.

But that's how politics and use of social media works these days. It's out of the RW playbook across the globe. Funny how annoyed the Republicans are in the comments considering their type are pros at this sort of media "management" and obfuscation.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4289 on: Yesterday at 06:29:06 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 06:09:35 PM
The clip is missing context, but on the face of it, Graham was not saying that segregation was/is good. I say this as someone who wishes to see him tossed out of office and whatever the reasons for his betrayal to the US people exposed to public scrutiny.

The clip seems to example an obvious use of Antiphrasis.

Context or no context, if you think that that slimey c*nt wouldn't want the "good old days of segregation" back then you haven't been paying attention. Fuck him, I hope this finally sinks his mediocre campaign.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4290 on: Yesterday at 06:50:22 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 06:29:06 PM
Context or no context, if you think that that slimey c*nt wouldn't want the "good old days of segregation" back then you haven't been paying attention. Fuck him, I hope this finally sinks his mediocre campaign.

That's what pisses me off, how many Republicans can get away with half assing it, knowing that they'll win.  Good to see this particular hypocrite struggling and sweating.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4291 on: Yesterday at 07:15:36 PM »
Quote from: kloppismydad on Yesterday at 06:23:50 PM
But that's how politics and use of social media works these days. It's out of the RW playbook across the globe. Funny how annoyed the Republicans are in the comments considering their type are pros at this sort of media "management" and obfuscation.
Well, that's undoubtedly true - the Republicans and their supporters routinely and knowingly take out of context, or misrepresent statements by Democrats all the time. I don;t like it. And although politics undeniably a tough business, I don't like these dirty little games. I don't wish for us do just the same.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4292 on: Yesterday at 07:39:08 PM »
Why is Brown vs board of Education even being brought up? Seems crazy to me.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4293 on: Yesterday at 07:49:23 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 06:50:22 PM
That's what pisses me off, how many Republicans can get away with half assing it, knowing that they'll win.  Good to see this particular hypocrite struggling and sweating.

He's been going on Fox News and begging for money. It's pathetic.

Trump has been running ads that take Biden's words out of context for months now. He recently came out with an ad doing the same thing with Dr. Fauci. I wouldn't mind if Jaime Harrison, Lindsey Graham's challenger, used some of those record breaking donations and ran non-stop ads with Graham's comments on the "good old days" of segregation.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4294 on: Yesterday at 08:24:35 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 07:49:23 PM
He's been going on Fox News and begging for money. It's pathetic.

Trump has been running ads that take Biden's words out of context for months now. He recently came out with an ad doing the same thing with Dr. Fauci. I wouldn't mind if Jaime Harrison, Lindsey Graham's challenger, used some of those record breaking donations and ran non-stop ads with Graham's comments on the "good old days" of segregation.

Trump wasting money on a Fauci attack ad is typical of the man. Biden is out-raising him and can out-advertise Trump in key states.  And as Trump continues to treat Covid like it's a political rival he can insult or bully into insignificance, thousands are dead and Graham is having to be bailed out by the GOP for funding to cling on to his seat.

Trump's probably pocketing millions of campaign donations to shore up his businesses.  He just thinks he can go swanning off back to his "empire" once the election is over.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4295 on: Yesterday at 08:28:06 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 08:24:35 PM
Trump's probably pocketing millions of campaign donations to shore up his businesses.  He just thinks he can go swanning off back to his "empire" once the election is over.

Call me naive but isn't that illegal?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4296 on: Yesterday at 08:32:14 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 08:24:35 PM
Trump wasting money on a Fauci attack ad is typical of the man. Biden is out-raising him and can out-advertise Trump in key states.  And as Trump continues to treat Covid like it's a political rival he can insult or bully into insignificance, thousands are dead and Graham is having to be bailed out by the GOP for funding to cling on to his seat.


If they are referring to the comments I am thinking of, it wasn't an attack ad aimed at Fauci, Trump quoted him out of context so it looked like he was praising him rather than medical staff.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4297 on: Yesterday at 09:18:35 PM »
Quote from: Babel Time on Yesterday at 07:39:08 PM
Why is Brown vs board of Education even being brought up? Seems crazy to me.

To establish what Barrett recognises as a 'super-precedent', ie a precedent that is accepted as being off the table for reconsideration. Progressives argue that Rove vs Wade is a super-precedent.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4298 on: Yesterday at 09:34:12 PM »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:28:06 PM
Call me naive but isn't that illegal?




It's Trump.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4299 on: Yesterday at 09:51:00 PM »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 08:32:14 PM
If they are referring to the comments I am thinking of, it wasn't an attack ad aimed at Fauci, Trump quoted him out of context so it looked like he was praising him rather than medical staff.

Well I've not seen it myself, but most comments I read or heard suggested Trump was going after Fauci, or at least trying to twist what he was saying to suit Trump's narrative.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4300 on: Yesterday at 10:02:36 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:34:12 PM
It's Trump.

ha ha yeah I know. And I don't expect anything to happen while he's President because a) the POTUS seems be able to do what they want without repercussion and b) even if they didn't, it would still depend on Republicans holding to him account which they're not willing to do.

IF he loses, I have some vague hope things will kick off in not just investigating him (there's been enough of that over the last four years without any tangible effect) but him being fucked over although I still don't expect it.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4301 on: Yesterday at 10:47:16 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:51:00 PM
Well I've not seen it myself, but most comments I read or heard suggested Trump was going after Fauci, or at least trying to twist what he was saying to suit Trump's narrative.
Talking about himself (and poss his team) a while ago, Fauci said "who could have done more", but Trumps campaign have used it as if he was talking about Trump. Fauci has expressed anger about this and has said if they do it again it will come back and bite them.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4302 on: Today at 01:17:06 AM »
1) the hunter biden "thing" is making me laugh.

2) when does trump start litigation to contest the results? Before or after the election.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4303 on: Today at 03:18:27 AM »
Biden raised a record $383 million in September.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4304 on: Today at 03:35:57 AM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 03:18:27 AM
Biden raised a record $383 million in September.

Trump is wondering how to steal that to pay his debts
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4305 on: Today at 06:31:14 AM »
That Peters race in Michigan is a lot closer than expected. Seems like everythings been moving towards the Dems, and then Siena drops a poll with Peters hanging on to a 1-point lead (though quite a bit of undecideds/third party in there).

Peters is one of the least well-known senators given that he has a swing state Senate race as an incumbent. Dems would hate to lose that and the Alabama seat (and have to flip 5 or 6 others), though if Peters does lose, it could indicate bigger problems than expected in the Midwest or maybe its just a one-off with a relatively obscure incumbent.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4306 on: Today at 06:56:01 AM »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 06:31:14 AM
That Peters race in Michigan is a lot closer than expected. Seems like everythings been moving towards the Dems, and then Siena drops a poll with Peters hanging on to a 1-point lead (though quite a bit of undecideds/third party in there).

Peters is one of the least well-known senators given that he has a swing state Senate race as an incumbent. Dems would hate to lose that and the Alabama seat (and have to flip 5 or 6 others), though if Peters does lose, it could indicate bigger problems than expected in the Midwest or maybe its just a one-off with a relatively obscure incumbent.

By the time we know will have who won that race, we'll more or less know who will have won the presidency as well. And if it's not Joe Biden, we're going to have a hell of a lot more problems than a Democratic Senator losing his seat in Michigan.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4307 on: Today at 07:49:21 AM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 03:18:27 AM
Biden raised a record $383 million in September.
I hope any excess funds is given to targeting all of the marginal grass-routes Senate and House campaigns, there's some amazing working going on in the districts to fight against the corrupt GOP candidates, many incumbents who have done fuck all for years and have attached themselves to Trumpism now. I'm physically disconnected, but my heart goes out to those Dems battling to be able to improve peoples lives and those people don't even fucking know it.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4308 on: Today at 08:07:43 AM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 03:18:27 AM
Biden raised a record $383 million in September.

1-0!
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4309 on: Today at 08:12:56 AM »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:47:16 PM
Talking about himself (and poss his team) a while ago, Fauci said "who could have done more", but Trumps campaign have used it as if he was talking about Trump. Fauci has expressed anger about this and has said if they do it again it will come back and bite them.

Hmm. The impression I got from watching Morning Joe a few days ago was that Trump had gone after Fauci in some way, but maybe I misheard.  What you describe is equally Trump.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4310 on: Today at 08:26:07 AM »
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4311 on: Today at 08:28:03 AM »
My personal view is your post should be given a wide birth.
