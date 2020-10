FWIW, Fivethirtyeight has Biden at 85% likelihood to win with Trump 14%. For reference, they had Mango Mussolini at 30% on the day of the election in 2016 and there were many more undecided votes back then, Also, the Dems are 95% to control the House and 68% to control the Senate. However, the Senate race is still extremely close; the site has it likely a 51-49 Democrat win.Amusingly, Republicans are more concerned that the election won't be conducted fairly