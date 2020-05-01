« previous next »
Author Topic: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS  (Read 141878 times)

Offline Zeb

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4160 on: Yesterday at 02:38:03 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 02:00:51 PM
I don't disagree that Buttigieg is an exceptional talent (in particular, in straight politicking and debate). My point being, why aren't there more politicians capable of this? It seems like a core skill (or should be) for a politician. Frankly, I think there are a number of people just from this Current Affairs board at RAWK who would probably do better than most politicians at arguing a point or shutting down (shameful) nonsense from the media or other politicians.

Did you catch Harris lighting Buttigieg on fire and warming her hands on the flames during the primaries? Think way Buttigieg and Pence are able to do it because they lean into 'folksy' and a really inoffensive demeanour to plough through interruptions. Even then, if you look at how Pence was perceived by women (in particular) after the debate with Harris you see where it has limits because you can come across as an absolute arsehole for not taking the cues another person is giving that they want to speak. Some reporters just don't give the amount of space to speak as those Fox hosts. Hannah Miller ripped Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson on the two occasions he tried something similar with her just by interrupting the stream of talking points and editorialising what he's doing for the viewer.
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online Max_powers

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4161 on: Yesterday at 02:47:02 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 02:00:51 PM
I don't disagree that Buttigieg is an exceptional talent (in particular, in straight politicking and debate). My point being, why aren't there more politicians capable of this? It seems like a core skill (or should be) for a politician. Frankly, I think there are a number of people just from this Current Affairs board at RAWK who would probably do better than most politicians at arguing a point or shutting down (shameful) nonsense from the media or other politicians.

Politics is just not a lucrative career choice specially when just starting up. Its a thankless job, with little to no job security. Most politicians at local level (Councilors and Mayors etc.) don't earn a lot. It also doesn't always reward good honest people. There is a high barrier to entry.

If you have those skills you mention, you can succeed in a number of different career paths in private sector. That's why a lot of good people with amazing leadership skills never enter politics. Its also the reason why you see very few young leaders in all major political parties.

Even people who are passionate about public service often end up in other avenues like working for NGO's.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4162 on: Yesterday at 03:12:24 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 02:38:03 PM
Did you catch Harris lighting Buttigieg on fire and warming her hands on the flames during the primaries?
No, I didn't. I seem to recall that his campaign for the candidacy failed to take off after initial good interest following a poor debate. I presume this is the one to which you refer.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4163 on: Yesterday at 03:15:03 PM »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 02:47:02 PM
Politics is just not a lucrative career choice specially when just starting up. Its a thankless job, with little to no job security. Most politicians at local level (Councilors and Mayors etc.) don't earn a lot. It also doesn't always reward good honest people. There is a high barrier to entry.

If you have those skills you mention, you can succeed in a number of different career paths in private sector. That's why a lot of good people with amazing leadership skills never enter politics. Its also the reason why you see very few young leaders in all major political parties.

Even people who are passionate about public service often end up in other avenues like working for NGO's.
And, I've argued (at RAWK, I think) for much higher salaries for politicians for the very reasons you cite. They are important. We need a better talent pool. We need to incentivise this.
Offline Red Berry

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4164 on: Yesterday at 03:29:53 PM »
Stick politicians on performance related pay and see if they do any better.  :lickin
Offline 12C

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4165 on: Yesterday at 07:00:24 PM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 08:11:27 AM
It's being reported that some of the plotters were among the 'Militia' who occupied the Michigan State Capitol.



The protests were organised by the Michigan Freedom Fund a far-right nonprofit group funded by the DeVos family...

Trump was clear where he stood:





Just seen a report where a Michigan Sheriff is saying in defence of the alleged terrorists, that they may just have been planning a citizens arrest.
These people are able to exist because the law is part of the tribe.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4166 on: Yesterday at 07:04:39 PM »
Zeke Miller@ZekeJMiller
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP)  Board of elections in Ohio's largest county determines nearly 50,000 received inaccurate ballots for general election.
Offline Red Berry

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4167 on: Yesterday at 07:09:51 PM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 07:04:39 PM
Zeke Miller@ZekeJMiller
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP)  Board of elections in Ohio's largest county determines nearly 50,000 received inaccurate ballots for general election.

inaccurate, or just magically invalidated?

John Oliver was talking about this last week - it can be very easy for your ballot to be invalidated, and you likely wont even know it's not been counted.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4168 on: Yesterday at 07:25:11 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 07:09:51 PM
inaccurate, or just magically invalidated?

From AP

Quote
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP)  Nearly 50,000 voters received incorrect absentee ballots in the county that is home to Ohios capital, elections officials said Friday as they promised corrected ballots would be mailed within 72 hours.

With about 240,000 ballots mailed, that meant one in five voters received a wrong ballot. The error happened Saturday afternoon when someone changed a setting on a machine that places absentee ballots into mailing envelopes, Franklin County elections officials said Thursday.

Some ballots had an incorrect congressional race, while others had the correct information but were sent to voters in a different precinct. The Franklin County Elections Board said 49,669 voters received incorrect ballots out of 237,498 that were mailed.

https://apnews.com/article/election-2020-columbus-elections-voting-2020-ohio-d665e60e4b15a3898901e1767e6fa449
Offline Zeb

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4169 on: Yesterday at 08:13:02 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 03:12:24 PM
No, I didn't. I seem to recall that his campaign for the candidacy failed to take off after initial good interest following a poor debate. I presume this is the one to which you refer.

There was one in particular where bromides ploddingly delivered in a monotone drew the response it deserved, yeah. He certainly excited parts of the media and about 10% of Democrat primary voters towards the end.
Offline Red Berry

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4170 on: Yesterday at 08:35:57 PM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 07:25:11 PM
From AP

Ah right, thanks.  From the way it was worded I thought they had received 50k inaccurate ballots, not sent them out. ;D
Offline Red Berry

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4171 on: Yesterday at 09:03:57 PM »
Can anybody link me to an analysis of why the polling failed in 2016 please?  I've got somebody asking for it after I told them how it was unduly weighted in favour of Clinton.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4172 on: Yesterday at 09:36:31 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:03:57 PM
Can anybody link me to an analysis of why the polling failed in 2016 please?  I've got somebody asking for it after I told them how it was unduly weighted in favour of Clinton.
An immediate (so probably less considered) explanation from pollsters on this:

https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/the-polls-missed-trump-we-asked-pollsters-why/

Maybe this, from a few months later will be better:

https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/the-real-story-of-2016/

Or, for an analysis from someone more independent that Nate Silver (but, again, just after the election):

https://www.quantamagazine.org/why-nate-silver-sam-wang-and-everyone-else-were-wrong-20161109/

If none of them pan out, I'll have another look tomorrow (busy now).
Offline Red Berry

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4173 on: Yesterday at 10:18:46 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 09:36:31 PM
An immediate (so probably less considered) explanation from pollsters on this:

https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/the-polls-missed-trump-we-asked-pollsters-why/

Maybe this, from a few months later will be better:

https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/the-real-story-of-2016/

Or, for an analysis from someone more independent that Nate Silver (but, again, just after the election):

https://www.quantamagazine.org/why-nate-silver-sam-wang-and-everyone-else-were-wrong-20161109/

If none of them pan out, I'll have another look tomorrow (busy now).

Thanks.  I've passed them a NYT article on the matter.  Naturally once errors in polling are identified you would expect them to be addressed, although you can never take into account all variables, such as people changing their minds last minute.
Offline Babel Time

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4174 on: Yesterday at 10:24:31 PM »
Also not like Clinton was blowing trump out of the water in polls in 2016.

Final poll average was 3% in her favour, she won the popular vote by 2%. She did have up to a 7 point lead in mid-October, but that faded as the elections approached.

https://www.realclearpolitics.com/epolls/2016/president/us/general_election_trump_vs_clinton-5491.html
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4175 on: Yesterday at 11:17:16 PM »
Kyle Griffin@kylegriffin1
Breaking: Lindsey Graham and Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison will no longer debate tonight after Harrison declined to participate unless Graham took a coronavirus test in advance and Graham denied the request.
Offline Caligula?

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4176 on: Yesterday at 11:22:02 PM »
The second debate has been officially cancelled.
Offline Chakan

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4177 on: Yesterday at 11:22:52 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 11:22:02 PM
The second debate has been officially cancelled.

Thank goodness. Was nothing to be gained from it.

Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:17:16 PM
Kyle Griffin@kylegriffin1
Breaking: Lindsey Graham and Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison will no longer debate tonight after Harrison declined to participate unless Graham took a coronavirus test in advance and Graham denied the request.

Fuck Graham, hate the asshole.
Offline Red Berry

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4178 on: Yesterday at 11:41:41 PM »
That will not reflect well on poor old Lindsay.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4179 on: Yesterday at 11:44:56 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 11:41:41 PM
That will not reflect well on poor old Lindsay.

To the contrary.

"If we stop testing right now, we'd have very few cases, if any," - Donald J Trump (June 2020)

If Lindsay were to test positive he'd have to self-isolate and would therefore most likely delay the SC confirmation.
Offline Red Berry

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4180 on: Today at 12:09:55 AM »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:44:56 PM
To the contrary.

"If we stop testing right now, we'd have very few cases, if any," - Donald J Trump (June 2020)

If Lindsay were to test positive he'd have to self-isolate and would therefore most likely delay the SC confirmation.

In which case I expect plenty more GOP senators to gamble their own health and others and refuse tests.  That said, they've probably had them done and already know. Also risking their own seats just to push this through - there's dedication for their scummy cause.
Offline fish, barrel, etc.

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4181 on: Today at 01:16:17 AM »
New England Journal of Medicine does not comment on political elections or candidates.

https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMe2029812

Until this election...
Offline Caligula?

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4182 on: Today at 01:19:42 AM »
As heartening as it is to see all these organizations and people who have never before commented on elections or endorsed Presidential candidates, it's also equally as frustrating because it begs the question: where were they four years ago? They looked at the options - Trump and Clinton - and decided that it was best to sit that one out?
Offline losCHUNK

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4183 on: Today at 01:22:25 AM »
Quote from: Babel Time on Yesterday at 10:24:31 PM
Also not like Clinton was blowing trump out of the water in polls in 2016.

Final poll average was 3% in her favour, she won the popular vote by 2%. She did have up to a 7 point lead in mid-October, but that faded as the elections approached.

https://www.realclearpolitics.com/epolls/2016/president/us/general_election_trump_vs_clinton-5491.html

Aye, iirc the state by state polling on politico were swinging towards Trump in the final weeks n all, Hillary was losing a lot of ground.  In hindsight it really isn't so surprising.
Offline Skeeve

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4184 on: Today at 01:40:11 AM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 01:19:42 AM
As heartening as it is to see all these organizations and people who have never before commented on elections or endorsed Presidential candidates, it's also equally as frustrating because it begs the question: where were they four years ago? They looked at the options - Trump and Clinton - and decided that it was best to sit that one out?

Just like bad options in other elections, they probably thought it was none of their business to be commenting on politics and wrongly assumed he'd just be a regularly shitty president, it simply says more about just how abysmal he has been that these non-political organisations have been forced to change.
Offline Caligula?

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4185 on: Today at 01:43:56 AM »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 01:40:11 AM
Just like bad options in other elections, they probably thought it was none of their business to be commenting on politics and wrongly assumed he'd just be a regularly shitty president, it simply says more about just how abysmal he has been that these non-political organisations have been forced to change.

Most of us knew it was going to get this bad. Granted even Nostradamus couldn't have predicted the ridiculousness of some of the things that have happened, but most of us knew what was in store over the next four years. I can't believe people thought that he'd just be a shitty president ala Bush or something of the sort.
Offline Zeb

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4186 on: Today at 02:01:03 AM »
Quote from: fish, barrel, etc. on Today at 01:16:17 AM
New England Journal of Medicine does not comment on political elections or candidates.

https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMe2029812

Until this election...

Joins Scientific American in a first.

Quote
Scientific American has never endorsed a presidential candidate in its 175-year history. This year we are compelled to do so. We do not do this lightly.

The evidence and the science show that Donald Trump has badly damaged the U.S. and its peoplebecause he rejects evidence and science. The most devastating example is his dishonest and inept response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which cost more than 190,000 Americans their lives by the middle of September. He has also attacked environmental protections, medical care, and the researchers and public science agencies that help this country prepare for its greatest challenges. That is why we urge you to vote for Joe Biden, who is offering fact-based plans to protect our health, our economy and the environment. These and other proposals he has put forth can set the country back on course for a safer, more prosperous and more equitable future.

https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/scientific-american-endorses-joe-biden1/

Even Nature is coming very, very close to a direct endorsement. Here and here. Science too.

It's weird reading it after having chatted about the damage he could do to suppress and distort things on here just after he was elected.
Offline exiledintheUSA

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4187 on: Today at 03:15:58 AM »
Fantastic the the scientific community is finally speaking out.  Obviously it wont make a difference to Forever Trumpers but it might make those on the fence sit-up and finally see sense.

This Country should not rest until Trump and his family are in prison.
Offline Caligula?

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #4188 on: Today at 04:36:11 AM »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 03:15:58 AM
Fantastic the the scientific community is finally speaking out.  Obviously it wont make a difference to Forever Trumpers but it might make those on the fence sit-up and finally see sense.

This Country should not rest until Trump and his family are in prison.

That won't happen. The best we can hope for is him failing to stay in power after losing the election and Biden somehow getting inaugurated, although that's probably a longshot as well.
