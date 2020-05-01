I don't disagree that Buttigieg is an exceptional talent (in particular, in straight politicking and debate). My point being, why aren't there more politicians capable of this? It seems like a core skill (or should be) for a politician. Frankly, I think there are a number of people just from this Current Affairs board at RAWK who would probably do better than most politicians at arguing a point or shutting down (shameful) nonsense from the media or other politicians.



Did you catch Harris lighting Buttigieg on fire and warming her hands on the flames during the primaries? Think way Buttigieg and Pence are able to do it because they lean into 'folksy' and a really inoffensive demeanour to plough through interruptions. Even then, if you look at how Pence was perceived by women (in particular) after the debate with Harris you see where it has limits because you can come across as an absolute arsehole for not taking the cues another person is giving that they want to speak. Some reporters just don't give the amount of space to speak as those Fox hosts. Hannah Miller ripped Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson on the two occasions he tried something similar with her just by interrupting the stream of talking points and editorialising what he's doing for the viewer.