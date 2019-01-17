I thought Senator Harris did extremely well.
Whether we like it or not, women in politics have a huge barrier to overcome in order to avoid being seen as 'pushy', 'overbearing', or too assertive. Whilst most of us would have liked to see her destroy Pence as a prosecutor, I think that would have had a negative impact politically. There aren't very many undecideds left, but no need to risk alienating any of them (or the elderly demographic who are currently breaking for Biden) by humiliating an empty old shirt.
Pence embarrassed himself quite enough. Harris looked presidential and measured. Oh, and the fly was the best political metaphor ever.