US 2020 Election - Primary Season

ShakaHislop

Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
June 13, 2020, 05:32:24 PM
Joe Biden - the first female president
Machae

Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
June 13, 2020, 05:59:51 PM
Quote from: Lush is the best medicine... on June 13, 2020, 04:19:09 PM
thought the whole sell with Biden was he was a one term president as hes the most likely one to beat trump

Tactically it's the right thing to do, take out Trump and build for the future
Red Berry

Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
June 13, 2020, 08:10:49 PM
I've seen a lot of commentators suggesting Biden's VP choice should be a black woman.  Think it might be a bit on the nose myself, but whoever is chosen needs to have a lot of fire and smarts.

No idea if Biden would run again in 2024 if he wins this time around, but there are ways round it.  There might be a tacit agreement amongst the cabinet that he is a "figurehead" president, with the VP doing most of the work (and thus gaining valuable experience for their own presidential run in 2028); or he could stand down at some point after 2024.

But that's all conjecture.  Let's just hope he beats Trump's ass first.
Caligula?

Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
June 13, 2020, 08:25:31 PM
Quote from: Red Berry on June 13, 2020, 08:10:49 PM
I've seen a lot of commentators suggesting Biden's VP choice should be a black woman.  Think it might be a bit on the nose myself, but whoever is chosen needs to have a lot of fire and smarts.

No idea if Biden would run again in 2024 if he wins this time around, but there are ways round it.  There might be a tacit agreement amongst the cabinet that he is a "figurehead" president, with the VP doing most of the work (and thus gaining valuable experience for their own presidential run in 2028); or he could stand down at some point after 2024.

But that's all conjecture.  Let's just hope he beats Trump's ass first.

Respectfully, I disagree. A former Vice President and Senator with over 30+ years' of experience in the Senate isn't going to let his "VP do most of the work." He may be old, but some are making it out as if he can't remember his own name and has to be rolled around in a wheelchair whilst his aides wipe the drool from his face. I agree that he may be a one term President who might hand over the reigns over in 2025 if he's elected now, but make no mistake, he's going to be making all the Presidential decisions and has the full experience, know-how and intellect to do so.
Red Berry

Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
June 13, 2020, 09:23:21 PM
Quote from: Caligula? on June 13, 2020, 08:25:31 PM
Respectfully, I disagree. A former Vice President and Senator with over 30+ years' of experience in the Senate isn't going to let his "VP do most of the work." He may be old, but some are making it out as if he can't remember his own name and has to be rolled around in a wheelchair whilst his aides wipe the drool from his face. I agree that he may be a one term President who might hand over the reigns over in 2025 if he's elected now, but make no mistake, he's going to be making all the Presidential decisions and has the full experience, know-how and intellect to do so.

Well hey, we're all about opinions in here. :) ;D

I have never claimed to know much about the nuance of US politics, and I fully admit my thoughts were poorly phrased.  I didn't intend for it to sound like Joe Biden was going to be some kind of waxwork statue, just giving speeches and waving to crowds.  Clearly he would still hold executive power and command the military.  I meant to suggest that the bulk of day-to-day running would be handled by the VP, with the most critical functions of Executive Power retained by Biden. 

Biden might be old, but he's no fool; and the only reason I make the suggestion is because I think Democrats will be very keen to groom a suitable successor, to avoid the mistakes made by Al Gore and Hilary Clinton. It is critical to deny the presidency to the Republicans for more than eight years.

In any case, it was purely conjecture for a post 2024 scenario. As I said, I want Trump out of the way first.
Libertine

Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
Yesterday at 09:44:05 AM
Dems +3 in a poll for the Iowa Senate seat.

Safe to say that if Republicans are losing Iowa, the Dems will comfortably take a Senate majority.
Caligula?

Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
Yesterday at 10:45:16 AM
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 09:44:05 AM
Dems +3 in a poll for the Iowa Senate seat.

Safe to say that if Republicans are losing Iowa, the Dems will comfortably take a Senate majority.

I'm actually a firm believer that Mitch McConnell is on his way out as well.
skipper757

Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
Yesterday at 03:48:05 PM
The GOP has its hands full now.  Ernst's close race in Iowa is another ominous sign for them.  Her approval rating has dropped from the mid/high 50s down to the 40s.  The thing is, Iowa has been a purple state recently (Obama won it twice, as did Gore).  Ernst's win 2014 and Trump's win in 2016, however, were large margins.  The fact that the Democrats won 3 of its House seats in 2018 (gaining 2) and ran a close-loss in the governor's race is already troublesome for the GOP.  But at least they were probably banking on Ernst keeping her approval high enough to fend off a Democratic challenger.  Something like a 54-46 type split where's some margin comfort.  But now that may not look likely.  It's another close race they have throw resources at.

The resources and focus are the problems.  In 2012, when Obama won, of the 10 states with the closest margins, 9 of them were Obama wins (only NC was a close Romney win).  The GOP in 2016 only had to gain a few states to win (for example, a combination of Ohio, Florida, Virginia, and Iowa, or maybe Ohio, Florida, Colorado, New Hampshire, etc).  In 2014, red-state Democrats struggled, further cementing the solid GOP base.  They didn't have to worry too much about defending and can instead go on the offensive.  I'd thought they go after your toss-up states and maybe a couple of the purple ones.  Instead, they threw it into the midwest and won there.

But the demographics that work against the GOP are still in play.  No one expected really Texas and Georgia to fully swing to the Dems.  Florida's Florida.  Nevada and New Mexico were long lost to the GOP, and Arizona was trending that way.  But holding the midwest as best as possible and making sure resources are devoted well would give the GOP a good shot at holding the presidency and senate.  Focus on the south as usual in the right spots (get the Alabama senate seat back, defend NC), Arizona (presidency and senate defense), the midwest (go all in on the Rust Belt), and Florida (Trump will naturally default here).  The Senate seat in Maine will require a lot of money but not necessarily Trump support (in fact, it's probably better for Collins to not have Trump constantly showing up there).

It's all gone to pot though because of the closeness of the Senate races in many places the GOP were probably feeling good about.  Add in Biden polling decently in Georgia and Texas and you've got a distracted GOP.  The Montana, Iowa, Georgia, and Kansas senate races could all be close and will require investment of time and money.  Even if the GOP wins the majority of those seats, it's still resources devoted there.  Susan Collins still needs her money in Maine, and the original big defenses required in NC, AZ, and CO haven't gone anywhere.  Montana only has 3 electoral votes and Trump won by 20%, but the Democrats will have a really good shot there in the Senate.  Do you spend time and money there?  Does Trump go out there?  Can the GOP afford to lose another Senate seat in Montana?  Iowa only has 6 electoral votes, but again, it's a close Senate race.  How much do you want to spend there?

And then you have Kentucky and South Carolina.  In a more normal 2020, these would be billed as potentially close races but then McConnell/Graham would win with some margin of comfort.  But now, it's one thing if it's 57-43.  It's another if it's 52-48.  Even if they both win re-election, more time and resources have to be spent there that could be better used elsewhere.  What should have been "out of sight, out of mind" is now realistically on the radar.  Kentucky has a Democratic governor.  It could be a close race that the GOP didn't want.

The GOP had a simple blueprint for 2016 and 2020, but it's gotten a lot more complicated.  They've got a lot more fires to address.  Their plan post-2012 to consolidate the red states and go after winnable purple states in the midwest worked.  Now they're having to defend Senate seats in red states, and Trump's popularity is low for an incumbent.  Trump may have won Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Michigan in 2016, but those margins are razor thin.  Places like Georgia and Arizona could be issues.  And Senate races once thought to be fairly straightforward (barring a hiccup or tow) could at least be competitive enough to draw time and resources.  And Democrats getting the right people on ballots (like Bullock in Montana) gives them a huge boost.  Biden himself has retained popularity even when he's gaffed.  He doesn't have to walk a tightrope and can freely go after Republicans.

GOP will do what they can to suppress enthusiasm and voting for the Democrats and pump up their base as best as possible, but it's gotten more difficult.  Trump could mask his issues to a large portion of the population for the first three years, but his lack of productive ability, symbolic of so much of the current GOP group, has been exposed more than ever.

Still early, but the signs are encouraging for Democrats.
Red Berry

Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
Yesterday at 05:42:41 PM
^^^ good post.

It's important to remember that as long as the GOP are having to expend resources defending areas where they should be a shoe-in under normal circumstances, it really hampers their ability to go on the offensive in their target seats.
ShakaHislop

Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
Yesterday at 07:53:00 PM
Trump statistically tied with Biden in Arkansas: poll
 
Quote
President Trump and presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden are in statistical dead heat in Arkansas, according to a new poll.

Trump has the support of 47 percent of likely Arkansas voters, according to a Talk Business and Politics-Hendrix College poll released Sunday.

The president leads Biden, who is supported by 45 percent of likely voters, by 2 points, which falls within the polls 3.3 percentage point margin of error.

Five percent of voters said they would support another candidate and 3 percent said they are unsure which candidate they would support, according to Talk Business.

The poll found Biden was leading among independent voters, 46 to 40 percent, according to the report.

In 2016, Trump won the state with 60 percent of the vote.

The poll was conducted June 9 and 10 and surveyed 869 statewide likely voters.

https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/502668-trump-statistically-tied-with-biden-in-arkansas-poll
Caligula?

Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
Yesterday at 08:04:00 PM
I'm beginning to get worried now. This is far too much good news for Biden.
Just Elmo?

Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
Yesterday at 08:06:46 PM
I don't think I've ever heard Arkansas even being mentioned in regards to presidential elections.
Caligula?

Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
Yesterday at 08:10:53 PM
Quote
State polls show clear shift toward Democrats since protests began

The Iowa Poll released Saturday night showed Democratic Senate candidate Theresa Greenfield with major momentum.

Forty-six percent of likely voters would vote for Greenfield if the election were held today compared to 43% who would vote for Republican Sen. Joni Ernst -- a within the margin of error advantage for the challenger.

While it's still early and things could change, this Iowa poll, conducted by Selzer & Co., is the latest state survey for either the race for the White House or Senate to show a clear shift toward Democrats since protests began nationwide following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer.

These state polls in aggregate suggest that the movement toward former Vice President Joe Biden seen in the national polls is funneling down to the state level.

As previously done, I gathered all the telephone state polling that called cellphones. This time I limited my data set to surveys conducted after the protests began. Then I compared the result of those questions to the 2016 presidential votein the state. In total, we're looking at 11 questions that asked about either the presidential or the Senate race in any particular state.

The Democratic candidate is running ahead of Hillary Clinton's margin by an average of 10 points. Although the sample size is small, the average overperformances were within a point of the 10 point average when examining the Senate and presidential races as distinct groups. When a similar calculation was made about a month ago, Biden was doing about 5 or 6 points better than Clinton on average in the state polling.

The latest state polls imply that Biden has a double-digit advantage nationally given that Clinton won the popular vote by 2 points. These state polls are in sync with the national polls that show Biden's lead at 10 points.

Importantly, many of these polls have been conducted across states that are the heart of the 2020 battleground. States like Arizona and Wisconsin are included in this group. Polls have also been conducted in states that Biden would like to win, but aren't must wins for him, such as Ohio and Texas. Crucially, these are demographically distinct states in different regions of the country indicating that Trump is losing ground in a lot of different places.

All together, it's the latest evidence that Trump cannot count on the electoral college to save him. The leads that Biden is earning right now are well outside any potential polling miscue like the one that occurred on the state level in 2016. The former vice president, simply put, is well ahead of Trump at this time.

Focusing on the Senate specifically, the limited data we have at this point is consistent with the idea that Republican candidates will not be able to hide from Trump's unpopularity. If he continues to have an approval rating in the low 40s nationally, there is a good chance that it will cost the Republicans control of the Senate.

The polling and fundamentals did not point to Iowa being a tossup in early May, when I did a breakdown of individual Senate races. Ernst was a favorite, though it was the type of seat that might break toward the Democrats in a good environment. That's what the latest polling indicates very well could be happening.

We see the same movement in Arizona. Democrat Mark Kelly was a favorite over Republican Sen. Martha McSally in early May, but his lead in the average poll was 6 points. A Fox News poll that was published in June had Kelly up by 13 points -- a doubling of his advantage from earlier this year.

Any of these polls, individually, could be outliers. Not all of them are, however.

In totality, they suggest Republicans up and down the ballot have their work cut out for them over the next four and a half months.

https://us.cnn.com/2020/06/14/politics/state-polls-shift-democrats-since-protests/index.html
Red Berry

Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
Yesterday at 08:13:36 PM
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 07:53:00 PM
Trump statistically tied with Biden in Arkansas: poll
 
https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/502668-trump-statistically-tied-with-biden-in-arkansas-poll

40% of independents in Arkansas are seemingly idiots.
skipper757

Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
Yesterday at 08:15:36 PM
Yea, Clinton won it both times in the 90s but it hasn't been close at all recently.  The Democrats did have two senators in Arkansas until 2010 and one until 2014, but the state has been trending red, especially in presidential elections.

It would be crazy if Arkansas was in play in November.

Trump and the GOP's support are in the doldrums now, and while they still have some time to catch up, they are leaving themselves more and more work to do, especially as they are currently not proposing any effective means to help resolve crises.
Max_powers

Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
Yesterday at 08:19:37 PM
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 08:06:46 PM
I don't think I've ever heard Arkansas even being mentioned in regards to presidential elections.

Its been a safe republican win every election. Except when Bill Clinton won it, he was quite popular in his home state at the time.
Caligula?

Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
Yesterday at 08:25:46 PM
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 08:19:37 PM
Its been a safe republican win every election. Except when Bill Clinton won it, he was quite popular in his home state at the time.

Joe Biden might have a shot at it. He has that ability to sound like an angry and quite shouty New Yorker while the very next moment like a kind-hearted and compassionate old grandfather from deepest Arkansas.
Just Elmo?

Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
Yesterday at 08:28:53 PM
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 08:19:37 PM
Its been a safe republican win every election. Except when Bill Clinton won it, he was quite popular in his home state at the time.

I totally forgot he was from there. I'm a bit young to remember either of his elections as well!
Max_powers

Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
Yesterday at 08:37:40 PM
In general it seems that Biden is killing Trump in national polls. Its quite likely that Biden will win the popular vote by a big margin. A lot of the blue states really hate Trump and the deep red states are shifting drastically too, due to demographic changes and trump fatigue.

Trump still has a decent shot at the electoral college win worryingly. Michigan seems like safe bet for Biden this time around and he is doing better than Clinton in most of the battleground states it seems. However, in places like Ohio, Pennsylvania, Florida, Arizona, Iowa etc. his leads are quite small according to most polls and certainly overturnable.
ShakaHislop

Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
Yesterday at 08:51:45 PM
From the same Arkansas poll

Quote
Q: Do you approve or disapprove of the job that Donald Trump is doing as President?

46% Approve
50% Disapprove
4% Unsure

Q: Do you approve or disapprove of the job that Tom Cotton is doing as a United States Senator?

44% Approve
47% Disapprove
9% Unsure

And with regards to the "biased pollsters don't include enough Republicans" argument from the Trump camp

Quote
Party affiliation
Democrat 30.7%
Independent 27.8%
Republican 37.4%
Other 4.1%

https://talkbusiness.net/2020/06/poll-independents-dissatisfied-with-trump-cotton-biden-competitive-in-arkansas/
ShakaHislop

Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
Today at 12:00:47 AM
A "senior legal advisor" to the Trump campaign, and one of Trump's personal attorneys posted this now-deleted Tweet earlier. She's claiming that a statistic tie in Arkansas disputes the narrative of the CNN poll that gave Biden a national 14% lead.



https://twitter.com/atrupar/status/1272271033203068930

She then posted this Tweet

Quote
Hey @brianstelter ... still wanna stand by CNNs junk science? None of the polls except yours show such false numbers.

NOTE: Earlier I tweeted a different poll than what I cited today on CNN. Updated. Because I actually correct things, unlike CNN. ;)

https://twitter.com/JennaEllisEsq/status/1272286827827920897

which leads to this article

https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/washington-secrets/majority-agree-trump-will-beat-biden-51-43

that includes this passage

Quote
Most polls show Biden beating Trump, though Zogby recently put the race as a dead heat, 46%-46%.

The new poll is different. Instead of asking for their preference, it asked which candidate do voters think will win regardless of their personal politics.
Caligula?

Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
Today at 12:23:22 PM
It's like they've hired an army of Kayleigh McEneneys and Kellyanne Conways to constantly say and post stupidly embarrassing shit. Oh, and lie as if there is no tomorrow.
Red Berry

Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
Today at 02:11:20 PM
It's like they've hired an army of Kayleigh McEneneys and Kellyanne Conways to constantly say and post stupidly embarrassing shit. Oh, and lie as if there is no tomorrow.

McEneney comes across about as well as a female Sean Spicer, only without the appearance of "almost lovably bamboozled" expression.

EDIT: this video expands a bit on that spat with CNN over their poll.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/U5H9D-hFs3I&amp;t=338s" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/U5H9D-hFs3I&amp;t=338s</a>
Red Berry

Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
Today at 02:15:56 PM
A "senior legal advisor" to the Trump campaign, and one of Trump's personal attorneys posted this now-deleted Tweet earlier. She's claiming that a statistic tie in Arkansas disputes the narrative of the CNN poll that gave Biden a national 14% lead.

which leads to this article

https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/washington-secrets/majority-agree-trump-will-beat-biden-51-43

that includes this passage

Quote
Most polls show Biden beating Trump, though Zogby recently put the race as a dead heat, 46%-46%.

The new poll is different. Instead of asking for their preference, it asked which candidate do voters think will win regardless of their personal politics.

And this is what Trump's campaign is aiming for by this point - pure propaganda.  By trying to convince people he will win, Trump is attempting to demoralise and voters into not bothering to vote.
