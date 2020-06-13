The GOP has its hands full now. Ernst's close race in Iowa is another ominous sign for them. Her approval rating has dropped from the mid/high 50s down to the 40s. The thing is, Iowa has been a purple state recently (Obama won it twice, as did Gore). Ernst's win 2014 and Trump's win in 2016, however, were large margins. The fact that the Democrats won 3 of its House seats in 2018 (gaining 2) and ran a close-loss in the governor's race is already troublesome for the GOP. But at least they were probably banking on Ernst keeping her approval high enough to fend off a Democratic challenger. Something like a 54-46 type split where's some margin comfort. But now that may not look likely. It's another close race they have throw resources at.



The resources and focus are the problems. In 2012, when Obama won, of the 10 states with the closest margins, 9 of them were Obama wins (only NC was a close Romney win). The GOP in 2016 only had to gain a few states to win (for example, a combination of Ohio, Florida, Virginia, and Iowa, or maybe Ohio, Florida, Colorado, New Hampshire, etc). In 2014, red-state Democrats struggled, further cementing the solid GOP base. They didn't have to worry too much about defending and can instead go on the offensive. I'd thought they go after your toss-up states and maybe a couple of the purple ones. Instead, they threw it into the midwest and won there.



But the demographics that work against the GOP are still in play. No one expected really Texas and Georgia to fully swing to the Dems. Florida's Florida. Nevada and New Mexico were long lost to the GOP, and Arizona was trending that way. But holding the midwest as best as possible and making sure resources are devoted well would give the GOP a good shot at holding the presidency and senate. Focus on the south as usual in the right spots (get the Alabama senate seat back, defend NC), Arizona (presidency and senate defense), the midwest (go all in on the Rust Belt), and Florida (Trump will naturally default here). The Senate seat in Maine will require a lot of money but not necessarily Trump support (in fact, it's probably better for Collins to not have Trump constantly showing up there).



It's all gone to pot though because of the closeness of the Senate races in many places the GOP were probably feeling good about. Add in Biden polling decently in Georgia and Texas and you've got a distracted GOP. The Montana, Iowa, Georgia, and Kansas senate races could all be close and will require investment of time and money. Even if the GOP wins the majority of those seats, it's still resources devoted there. Susan Collins still needs her money in Maine, and the original big defenses required in NC, AZ, and CO haven't gone anywhere. Montana only has 3 electoral votes and Trump won by 20%, but the Democrats will have a really good shot there in the Senate. Do you spend time and money there? Does Trump go out there? Can the GOP afford to lose another Senate seat in Montana? Iowa only has 6 electoral votes, but again, it's a close Senate race. How much do you want to spend there?



And then you have Kentucky and South Carolina. In a more normal 2020, these would be billed as potentially close races but then McConnell/Graham would win with some margin of comfort. But now, it's one thing if it's 57-43. It's another if it's 52-48. Even if they both win re-election, more time and resources have to be spent there that could be better used elsewhere. What should have been "out of sight, out of mind" is now realistically on the radar. Kentucky has a Democratic governor. It could be a close race that the GOP didn't want.



The GOP had a simple blueprint for 2016 and 2020, but it's gotten a lot more complicated. They've got a lot more fires to address. Their plan post-2012 to consolidate the red states and go after winnable purple states in the midwest worked. Now they're having to defend Senate seats in red states, and Trump's popularity is low for an incumbent. Trump may have won Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Michigan in 2016, but those margins are razor thin. Places like Georgia and Arizona could be issues. And Senate races once thought to be fairly straightforward (barring a hiccup or tow) could at least be competitive enough to draw time and resources. And Democrats getting the right people on ballots (like Bullock in Montana) gives them a huge boost. Biden himself has retained popularity even when he's gaffed. He doesn't have to walk a tightrope and can freely go after Republicans.



GOP will do what they can to suppress enthusiasm and voting for the Democrats and pump up their base as best as possible, but it's gotten more difficult. Trump could mask his issues to a large portion of the population for the first three years, but his lack of productive ability, symbolic of so much of the current GOP group, has been exposed more than ever.



Still early, but the signs are encouraging for Democrats.