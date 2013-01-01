« previous next »
What a year, eh? And now more than ever I wish Warren was the nominee.
What a year, eh? And now more than ever I wish Warren was the nominee.

Me too. Suppose the priority now is just to get Trump out. Maybe if Biden picks Warren or Harris as VP, he might step aside after one term and give them the chance to run.
I never had anything against the man. I actually liked him and most of his policies. The only problem I had with Bernie was that I didn't think he would be able to push through his policies given how bat-shit crazy the Republicans are. It would have been obstruction from day one, just like when Obama became President.

Time to focus on the general now. It's time for Biden to get the absolute best people around him because by God he's going to need them.
What a year, eh? And now more than ever I wish Warren was the nominee.
Me too. Suppose the priority now is just to get Trump out. Maybe if Biden picks Warren or Harris as VP, he might step aside after one term and give them the chance to run.

I mean, don't we all kind of wish this would happen? (after 1 minute)

A great speech, covered most points.
Me too. Suppose the priority now is just to get Trump out. Maybe if Biden picks Warren or Harris as VP, he might step aside after one term and give them the chance to run.

That's probably the idea. 4 years of steadying the ship and "restoring the soul of America" before handing over the reigns to someone more capable. Although Warren herself isn't exactly that young, is she? She'll be 71 herself in June and 75 by the time the 2024 election comes around.
That's probably the idea. 4 years of steadying the ship and "restoring the soul of America" before handing over the reigns to someone more capable. Although Warren herself isn't exactly that young, is she? She'll be 71 herself in June and 75 by the time the 2024 election comes around.


Surely must be somebody up and coming?
Surely must be somebody up and coming?
and that person should be his VP
Out of top six democratic candidates Biden is the one I least wanted to get the nomination. Hell look weak next to Trump. Trump in fight mode is a force of nature of bullshit and spin, this needs to be counterbalanced either by charisma, great oratory skills, sheer grit and energy or hopefully combo of these. Biden has none. He is a washed out wet sock and his only hope is that people around him do an amazing job, Bloomberg spends a bazzillion on ads and he picks a great VP candidate to compensate for his obvious deficiencies.
So it's Biden vs Trump. Let's see if Biden can benefit from the rapid downturn in the economy. While I think Biden is a bad candidate, he has been given a political golden opportunity. In any normal year a likeable Democrat should beat someone like Trump, in particular if the economy falls off a cliff a few months before election day. We'll see. Still a long way to go.
Out of top six democratic candidates Biden is the one I least wanted to get the nomination. Hell look weak next to Trump. Trump in fight mode is a force of nature of bullshit and spin, this needs to be counterbalanced either by charisma, great oratory skills, sheer grit and energy or hopefully combo of these. Biden has none. He is a washed out wet sock and his only hope is that people around him do an amazing job, Bloomberg spends a bazzillion on ads and he picks a great VP candidate to compensate for his obvious deficiencies.

I wonder will Biden refuse to debate Trump. I think that would be a good tactic.
Jesus Christ reading this thread you would think that Biden was some senile dude sitting in asylum making bird noises and Trump was one of the greatest orators this planets has ever seen.

Biden makes odd flub here and there, he has been like that most of his career.

Where as this Trump

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=3301762556565359

This in on top of all the batshit nonsense he speaks.
What a year, eh? And now more than ever I wish Warren was the nominee.

Yup. But maybe she will be speaker of the Senate. :)
Biden is such a terrible candidate. Trumps going to win again.
Biden is such a terrible candidate. Trump's going to win again.

Yawn. Clinton was a terrible candidate. Biden is a terrible candidate. I'm sure if someone looks through the archives, there will have been people who said that Obama was a terrible candidate in '08 on here as well.
Biden is such a terrible candidate. Trumps going to win again.
and the incumbent is a great one?
Jesus Christ reading this thread you would think that Biden was some senile dude sitting in asylum making bird noises and Trump was one of the greatest orators this planets has ever seen.

Biden makes odd flub here and there, he has been like that most of his career.

Where as this Trump

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=3301762556565359

This in on top of all the batshit nonsense he speaks.

Trump is a disaster at almost everything. If we go back ten years and beyond he could never have won. But he has one thing he does well and people underestimate it all the time. He dominates the media. Yes he says crazy shit, but it puts him in the news and people talk about him. It doesn't seem to matter what he says. As long as he has the attention, for whatever reason, it's to his advantage. It worked like that in 2016. He tweets, the world goes crazy and it's free publicity. Bloomberg spent hundreds of millions and I bet no-one outside of the US has a clue what his message was. As long as publicity is more important than content, Trump wins. Nobody can compete with Trump there.

Biden is old school. He is more likeable and he should be able to sit back and watch Trump shoot himself in the foot until he's out of ammo (Obama left him with too little). Unfortunately, that's not how it seems to work nowadays. The real benefit Biden has is how the world is in car crash mode. Millions of unemployed, a potential crash in the economy of magnitude that no-one alive has experienced and the virus could well tilt things back to a world of fundamentals. Away from tweets and headline making. I think his best chance is those fundamentals. Normal decency, being able to reason, a focus on jobs etc vs Trump's crazy one liners and narcissism could be what people want and swing it to Biden's advantage. If there was ever a time to change leaders in America, it's this year.
https://twitter.com/thehill/status/1247934112251498499?s=21

Not this shit bernie, you are so much better than the other person who came up with this sort of thing
Whatever the outcome in the general election, America will be the loser.

Following this election as an outsider has taught me one thing I hadn't realised before: the biggest obstacle to social justice in the US is the Democratic Party. Reminds me of what Martin Luther King said about the white moderates.

What a disaster of a year this will be to the country.
Whatever the outcome in the general election, America will be the loser.

Following this election as an outsider has taught me one thing I hadn't realised before: the biggest obstacle to social justice in the US is the Democratic Party. Reminds me of what Martin Luther King said about the white moderates.

What a disaster of a year this will be to the country.

What a disaster of a year this will be to the country.
or those you like just aren't good enough?
Whatever the outcome in the general election, America will be the loser.

Following this election as an outsider has taught me one thing I hadn't realised before: the biggest obstacle to social justice in the US is the Democratic Party. Reminds me of what Martin Luther King said about the white moderates.

What a disaster of a year this will be to the country.

What a disaster of a year this will be to the country.

Best that you follow it from an even more outside perspective. It might help you make less embarrassing statements such as that.
:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

Best that you follow it from an even more outside perspective. It might help you make less embarrassing statements such as that.

Why don't you elaborate why I'm wrong instead of basically calling me crazy and cutting off the dialogue. It's an easy power play anyone can make for any argument.
Biden's reminds me of someone in the first stages of dementia or age related mental decline. Trump will eat him alive in any debate, only hope for democrats is with over 10million on unemployment and Trumps lunatic ramblings, he self destructs electorally
Why don't you elaborate why I'm wrong instead of basically calling me crazy and cutting off the dialogue. It's an easy power play anyone can make for any argument.

As the Repuplican Senate and Mitch McConnell pretty much derailed any and all of Obama's ideas for Social reform for eight of the last 11 years I think its a bit much to blame Democrats for it. Plenty of Democrats want the reforms, the Republicans don't and as they have controlled the senate for the last eight years its pretty hard for the Dems to get any of them through.
Biden's reminds me of someone in the first stages of dementia or age related mental decline. Trump will eat him alive in any debate, only hope for democrats is with over 10million on unemployment and Trumps lunatic ramblings, he self destructs electorally

Trump isnt far behind him. Slurring words and talking jibberish
Whatever the outcome in the general election, America will be the loser.

Following this election as an outsider has taught me one thing I hadn't

What a disaster of a year this will be to the country.
Spot on. The Democratic Party should just disband and hand free reign to the Republicans to implement some good ol' fashioned social justice.
Whatever the outcome in the general election, America will be the loser.

Following this election as an outsider has taught me one thing I hadn't realised before: the biggest obstacle to social justice in the US is the Democratic Party. Reminds me of what Martin Luther King said about the white moderates.

What a disaster of a year this will be to the country.

Mate, you need to understand the following.

1. The Democrats in 2020 don't need someone who will change the country for better. They need someone who will beat Trump.

2. America is, in 2020, a third world nation that's pretending to be a first-world nation. And has been like that for about a decade IMO. America doesn't need/deserve radical social reform now. They need to work on their basic identity before proposing something that's normal (to a genuine first world nation). Bernie's ideas are something that we consider normal. To a large number of people in the USA, they are radical. America is not ready for such a reform.

3. Bernie as a president is just an idea. Bernie's ideas as a platform is a reform. There will come a time when people will be looking at free education and universal healthcare. That's the time when Bernie should ideally run. I hoped for it in 2000. In 2004. In 2008. In 2012. In 2016. But by the looks of it, they are America is atleast 3-4 election cycles away from embracing something that's so rudimentary as this.
and the incumbent is a great one?

Nope. Trump is a deplorable human being who I am genuinely worried about serving another four years, hence why Im gutted that theyve chosen a terrible candidate in Biden to oppose him. Thank you for putting words in my mouth though. Is that what they teach you to do in private school?
Why don't you elaborate why I'm wrong instead of basically calling me crazy and cutting off the dialogue. It's an easy power play anyone can make for any argument.

So the party that still thinks that trickle down economics is a good thing, is regularly in favor of tax cuts for the wealthy and makes voting as difficult as possible for people of minorities in election after election is NOT the biggest obstacle to social justice in the United States? Especially after the last four years in which we've seen, among many other things, devotees of Trump and the far right fringes of the Republican Party march in the streets of America in Unite the Right rallies yelling "the Jews will not replace us" in an extreme showing of white supremacy.

But you're right, the Democratic Party is the biggest obstacle to social justice in the United States. As embarrassing a statement as I've probably seen on this thread. Is that elaborated enough for you?
Biden's reminds me of someone in the first stages of dementia or age related mental decline. Trump will eat him alive in any debate, only hope for democrats is with over 10million on unemployment and Trumps lunatic ramblings, he self destructs electorally

Yes.

The changes in the world should make things more difficult for Trump. His booming economy is collapsing and that was about the best thing he had going for him. I wish the Democrats could have found someone younger. It's weird that we have 77-year old as the challenger to a 73-year old President. Even more so when ~78 years is the life expectancy.
Biden will get destroyed by Trump. Biden is a globalist and elitist and corrupt as they come. Biden voted for the Iraq war and is in the pocket of the military complex, healthcare and big pharma.

Fucking shame because I wanted to see Bernie go head to head with Trump but the corporate media and the democratic party fucked him over

Biden will get destroyed by Trump. Biden is a globalist and elitist and corrupt as they come. Biden voted for the Iraq war and is in the pocket of the military complex, healthcare and big pharma.

Fucking shame because I wanted to see Bernie go head to head with Trump but the corporate media and the democratic party fucked him over

Yet Biden is a much better person than Trump on every level.

It`s now a two horse race, i`d rather back the dotard granpa than have another four year of creepy sociopath granpa.
:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

Best that you follow it from an even more outside perspective. It might help you make less embarrassing statements such as that.

The original poster is right. Even a rudimentary understanding of politics would show that the Republicans can be expected to adopt their ideology but it's up to the so-called opposition to present a coherent and viable alternative. The Democrats have been fucking hopeless in the last 4 years and had more to do with electing Trump than the Republican party.

Trump vs Biden...I said before, a month ago it would be an all-time embarrassing defeat for Biden but coronavirus could and should hurt Trump. I still make it a 50-50.
Yet Biden is a much better person than Trump on every level.

It`s now a two horse race, i`d rather back the dotard granpa than have another four year of creepy sociopath granpa.

No doubt Biden is the better person. That's not much of a criteria though. Try and find someone worse than Trump. There's your challenge.

But after four years of anger at Trump the party of JFK, Bill Clinton and Obama should have been able to find a stronger candidate. A younger one. Can you imagine Obama of 2008 vs Trump of 2020? When the economy crashes? It would be the future vs the old lunatic who has ruined it for future generations.
No doubt Biden is the better person. That's not much of a criteria though. Try and find someone worse than Trump. There's your challenge.

But after four years of anger at Trump the party of JFK, Bill Clinton and Obama should have been able to find a stronger candidate. A younger one. Can you imagine Obama of 2008 vs Trump of 2020? When the economy crashes? It would be the future vs the old lunatic who has ruined it for future generations.

Of course you are right, the only candidate i wanted who was over 70 was Warren. The Dems shoulda gone younger.
Of course you are right, the only candidate i wanted who was over 70 was Warren. The Dems shoulda gone younger.

That was such an obvious criteria and they found the oldest. Quite typical.

Now that it is Biden, I glanced at his website. My first impression is he has a plan. For everything. (He will have to add one more soon - how to get all the recently unemployed back to work.) He's prepared and there's something for everyone. If it's about being prepared, Biden will beat Trump.

Bernie's website is better. Bernie mentions how he intends to pay for his plans and I think he's more distinct.
Of course you are right, the only candidate i wanted who was over 70 was Warren. The Dems shoulda gone younger.
youd hope his VP will be younger one who they can groom for 2024
Biden is such a terrible candidate. Trumps going to win again.

It won't be just him. He is already absorbing some of Warren's stuff. His VP pick will not be a sidekick. And there will be a team of people acting as surrogates. And then there is the impact of him and Obama on stage together again.

Trump is about ME. Biden will be about WE.
