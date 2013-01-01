Jesus Christ reading this thread you would think that Biden was some senile dude sitting in asylum making bird noises and Trump was one of the greatest orators this planets has ever seen.



Biden makes odd flub here and there, he has been like that most of his career.



Where as this Trump



This in on top of all the batshit nonsense he speaks.



Trump is a disaster at almost everything. If we go back ten years and beyond he could never have won. But he has one thing he does well and people underestimate it all the time. He dominates the media. Yes he says crazy shit, but it puts him in the news and people talk about him. It doesn't seem to matter what he says. As long as he has the attention, for whatever reason, it's to his advantage. It worked like that in 2016. He tweets, the world goes crazy and it's free publicity. Bloomberg spent hundreds of millions and I bet no-one outside of the US has a clue what his message was. As long as publicity is more important than content, Trump wins. Nobody can compete with Trump there.Biden is old school. He is more likeable and he should be able to sit back and watch Trump shoot himself in the foot until he's out of ammo (Obama left him with too little). Unfortunately, that's not how it seems to work nowadays. The real benefit Biden has is how the world is in car crash mode. Millions of unemployed, a potential crash in the economy of magnitude that no-one alive has experienced and the virus could well tilt things back to a world of fundamentals. Away from tweets and headline making. I think his best chance is those fundamentals. Normal decency, being able to reason, a focus on jobs etc vs Trump's crazy one liners and narcissism could be what people want and swing it to Biden's advantage. If there was ever a time to change leaders in America, it's this year.