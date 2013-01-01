Whatever the outcome in the general election, America will be the loser.
Following this election as an outsider has taught me one thing I hadn't realised before: the biggest obstacle to social justice in the US is the Democratic Party. Reminds me of what Martin Luther King said about the white moderates.
What a disaster of a year this will be to the country.
Mate, you need to understand the following.
1. The Democrats in 2020 don't need someone who will change the country for better. They need someone who will beat Trump.
2. America is, in 2020, a third world nation that's pretending to be a first-world nation. And has been like that for about a decade IMO. America doesn't need/deserve radical social reform now. They need to work on their basic identity before proposing something that's normal (to a genuine first world nation). Bernie's ideas are something that we consider normal. To a large number of people in the USA, they are radical. America is not ready for such a reform.
3. Bernie as a president is just an idea. Bernie's ideas as a platform is a reform. There will come a time when people will be looking at free education and universal healthcare. That's the time when Bernie should ideally run. I hoped for it in 2000. In 2004. In 2008. In 2012. In 2016. But by the looks of it, they are America is atleast 3-4 election cycles away from embracing something that's so rudimentary as this.