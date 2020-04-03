As I said, the bar is the floor.
He may be establishing himself as the most competent elected official in America.
Apart from Washington Gov Jay Inslee, who actually managed to flatten the curve after his state was the first to be affected. He's also the most progressive Governor on climate change.
Whilst Im not his biggest fan I have to say California governor Gavin Newsom has done a pretty decent job too, which your graph also suggests.
Is it too late to run for office myself ?Ill go out and just tell everyone I love shagging and everyone from Mexico is a twat
Joe Rogan, man of privilege, says he'd vote for Trump over Biden.
Why so surprised? Dude's a birther and a racist.
He was always questionable but to go from "I'm going to vote for Bernie" to "I'd rather vote for Trump" is mad. One extreme to the other.
not really, pretty standard from the bernie or bust crew, theyd rather vote for trump than the democrat who beats their independent in the democratic primary
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
Have you any evidence for that assertion and don't use Joe Rogan.
Absolute crock of shit. What about the Sanders supporters that went for Jill Stein, Gary Johnson and others? Or just didn't vote? It's true that only 12% of Bernie supporters voted for Trump, but 4.5% voted for Jill Stein, 3.2% voted for Gary Johnson, and 6% were Other/NV. In total, 25.7% didn't vote for Hillary. And that's according to 538. Do yourself a favour and stop embarrassing yourself on this thread. https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/bernie-sanders-was-helped-by-the-neverhillary-vote-what-does-that-mean-for-his-chances-now/
joe rogan is a good example! Can also add in the sarandons of the world who voted jill fucking Stein, which was in effect a vote for trump
Roughly half the people that voted for Hillary, and then voted for McCain in the general.This would be the fourth time you've parroted this shit and the fourth time you've been corrected on it. It wasn't Bernie's supporters that lost Hillary the election, it was Hillary. It'll be Biden's fault in November, although it seems unfair to blame it on a guy who doesn't know what day of the week it is.https://twitter.com/BernForBernie20/status/1234613872126021634?s=09. (That's a video of Biden not knowing what day of the week it is)
And this would be about the 10th time that you've been disproven by facts and figures and yet still refuse to accept the reality. I already dispelled that myth about that certain percent of Hillary's voters going for McCain as well. More Sanders supporters voted for Trump in 2016 than Hillary supporters voted for McCain in 2008. Fact. Bury your head in the sand if you'd like, but it won't change that. Those are the facts. Don't also conveniently ignore that the 2016 election was in spades closer than the 2008 election where Obama dismantled McCain all over the map. Oh yes, a Twitter link to a video made by Bernie supporters trying to make Biden sound awful. Yawn. Let's make a compilation video of all the soundbites where Sanders has praised dictators and embraced incredibly radical points of view from years ago and see how the squares up as well.
Another useful comparison is to 2008, when the question was whether Clinton supporters would vote for Barack Obama or John McCain (R-Ariz.) Based on data from the 2008 Cooperative Campaign Analysis Project, a YouGov survey that also interviewed respondents multiple times during the campaign, 24 percent of people who supported Clinton in the primary as of March 2008 then reported voting for McCain in the general election.
You didn't debunk this last time, you avoided it and ran away like you are from Biden's clear cognitive decline. Even now, with video evidence, you're shirking the point. You think that video has been doctored or edited? It was a fucking live feed when it first aired.A repost from the last time you were clubbed down;https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/monkey-cage/wp/2017/08/24/did-enough-bernie-sanders-supporters-vote-for-trump-to-cost-clinton-the-election/
https://www.jacobinmag.com/2017/09/clinton-sanders-primary-new-bookWell here's another one then."15 percent of Clinton supporters voted McCain, 12 percent of Bernie supporters voted Trump." So, according to that, more Sanders supporters voted voted for Clinton than Clinton supporters voted for Obama back in '08. They do conveniently ignore one fact though. A lot of Sanders supporters voted for Stein, Johnson, or didn't vote at all. SW, nothing personal at all and you obviously disagree with my viewpoints just as I disagree with yours. There's very little point in going through this back and forth. Let's just agree to disagree, eh? Food for thought though: Who is the worse candidate - the one who can't win the nomination of his own party two times in a row or the one who ends up winning it and earns the chance to go up Trump in the general?
Happy to leave it here too.But to answer your question, I don't think it works that way. Hillary beat Bernie but couldn't beat Trump due to a bunch of states gutted by NAFTA, her husband's legacy. Bernie would have won those, and probably the election as a result. We've already seen a glimpse into Trump's playbook for Biden and it's going to be a bloodbath. I don't think he can pull that on Bernie (or Warren or Buttgieg etc).
We'll have to wait and see though, won't we. I'll agree. He'll have a lot of ammunition to use against Biden. But speaking of bloodbaths, look at what's happening in America as we speak. We may disagree on much, but I think we can agree on one thing: Trump has blood on his hands. And if that won't be enough to get him out of office this time around, well then I just give up.
New Florida poll:Biden 46%Trump 40%It's weird with Biden, we can all see that he was far from the strongest candidate in the Democratic field, but people seem to like him. He seems to attract support just based on name recognition / reputation.
Why has the Wisconsin primary been allowed to go ahead? Disgraceful stuff that.
Red Forman is in charge of it
Why has the Wisconsin primary been allowed to go ahead? Disgraceful stuff that.
Page created in 0.057 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.23]