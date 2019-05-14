« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Down

Author Topic: Songs you geninuely hate..  (Read 8496 times)

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,194
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Songs you geninuely hate..
« Reply #320 on: May 14, 2019, 11:40:02 AM »
Level 42 - Running In The Family

"On the backseat of the car, with Joseph and Emily"

Yeah, whatever, you pretentious, middle-class, Tory-supporting wankstain.

Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' "  Isaac Asimov

Offline Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,816
  • Yeah right..
Re: Songs you geninuely hate..
« Reply #321 on: May 14, 2019, 03:25:08 PM »
Robbie Williams- If there's somebody

Fucking shite that.
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline Davidbowie

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,739
  • The Thin White Duke
Re: Songs you geninuely hate..
« Reply #322 on: May 14, 2019, 04:29:50 PM »
Anything by the kebab-loving, talentless non-entity Missy Elliot.
Logged
FAME makes a man take things over

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,076
Re: Songs you geninuely hate..
« Reply #323 on: May 14, 2019, 07:34:01 PM »
Quote from: Davidbowie on May 14, 2019, 04:29:50 PM
Anything by the kebab-loving, talentless non-entity Missy Elliot.

Wow.
Logged

Offline Alex Raisbeck

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 678
  • 'Arry Redknapp,baggy faced bell end bastard.
Re: Songs you geninuely hate..
« Reply #324 on: May 14, 2019, 09:13:23 PM »
Anything by The Killers
Anything by Snow Patrol
Anything by Keane
Anything by Razorlight
Chelsea Dagger by The Fratellis
Country House by Blur
Two Princes by The Spin Doctors
Whats Up by 4 Non Blondes
I Hate Everything about You by Ugly Kid Joe
Daydreamer by Menswear
Teenage Dirtbag by Wheatus
The Friends Theme by The Rembrandts
Dakota by Stereophonics
Sex on Fire by Kings of Leon
Californication by Red Hot Chilli Peppers
Crocodile Rock by Elton John
Come on Eileen by Dexys Midnight Runners
Anything by Deacon Blue
Anything by Pet Shop Boys
Down Under by Men at Work
Anything by Starship
Always by Jon Bon Jovi
High Ho Silver Lining by Jeff Beck
Brown Eyed Girl by Van Morrison
International Bright Young Thing by Jesus Jones
Agadoo by Black Lace
Vindaloo by Fat Les
Red Red Wine by UB40
Lola by The Kinks
The One and Only by Chesney Hawkes
Anything by Bruce Springsteen
Somebody to Love by Queen
Wake up Boo by the Boo Radleys
Sugar Coated Iceberg by The Lightening Seeds
Gold by Spandau Ballet
The Stonk by Hale & Pace
Im not in Love by 10cc
Nights in White Satin by The Moody Blues
Anything by Shithey Houston
Anything by Mariah Carey
Anything by Celine Dion
Jump by Van Halen
Tonight by Smashing Pumpkins
Three Lions by Newman & Baddiel
Tubthumping by Chumbawumba
Stuck in the Middle with You by Steelers Wheel
Baker Street by Gerry Rafferty
Anything with a saxophone in it

Fucking hate them all with a vengeance
Logged
"How many lives has Liverpool skipper? 'Tis a puzzle that's hard to unravel; Each game he plays is the game of his life''....

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,374
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Songs you geninuely hate..
« Reply #325 on: May 14, 2019, 09:21:11 PM »
The Stonk by Hale & Pace :lmao

It was for Comic Relief you monster!
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,808
Re: Songs you geninuely hate..
« Reply #326 on: May 14, 2019, 09:23:40 PM »
Quote from: Davidbowie on May 14, 2019, 04:29:50 PM
Anything by the kebab-loving, talentless non-entity Missy Elliot.

Quote from: AndyMuller on May 14, 2019, 07:34:01 PM
Wow.

I know, Get Ur Freak On on its own stands out as possibly the worst song I've ever heard.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 741
Re: Songs you geninuely hate..
« Reply #327 on: May 14, 2019, 10:01:41 PM »
Quote from: Alex Raisbeck on May 14, 2019, 09:13:23 PM


 :lmao

How many of them are just because they outplayed rather than being awful songs?

Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,816
  • Yeah right..
Re: Songs you geninuely hate..
« Reply #328 on: May 15, 2019, 07:40:12 AM »
Alex has 3 CDs in his collection covered in dust,no idea why he has Spotify on his fone & the radio in his car is broken with a fist imprint in it & the last Karaoke he attended the Mic went missing.  :-X
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,076
Re: Songs you geninuely hate..
« Reply #329 on: May 15, 2019, 08:05:07 AM »
Quote from: Foregone Concussion on May 14, 2019, 09:23:40 PM
I know, Get Ur Freak On on its own stands out as possibly the worst song I've ever heard.

Blasphemy.
Logged

Offline Alex Raisbeck

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 678
  • 'Arry Redknapp,baggy faced bell end bastard.
Re: Songs you geninuely hate..
« Reply #330 on: May 15, 2019, 08:44:57 AM »
Quote from: Medellin on May 15, 2019, 07:40:12 AM
Alex has 3 CDs in his collection covered in dust,no idea why he has Spotify on his fone & the radio in his car is broken with a fist imprint in it & the last Karaoke he attended the Mic went missing.  :-X
not far off there! Alex has been playing guitar for 25 years and is not very tolerant
Logged
"How many lives has Liverpool skipper? 'Tis a puzzle that's hard to unravel; Each game he plays is the game of his life''....

Offline Alex Raisbeck

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 678
  • 'Arry Redknapp,baggy faced bell end bastard.
Re: Songs you geninuely hate..
« Reply #331 on: May 15, 2019, 08:48:16 AM »
Quote from: damomad on May 14, 2019, 10:01:41 PM
:lmao

How many of them are just because they outplayed rather than being awful songs?
A lot of them are the songs that smarmy arse bell ends pretend to like at works dos but cannot tell you a single line in the song and the rest just really irritate me.
If I included all the songs that are disliked due to overplaying then my post would take up two pages
Logged
"How many lives has Liverpool skipper? 'Tis a puzzle that's hard to unravel; Each game he plays is the game of his life''....

Offline Alex Raisbeck

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 678
  • 'Arry Redknapp,baggy faced bell end bastard.
Re: Songs you geninuely hate..
« Reply #332 on: May 15, 2019, 08:49:29 AM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on May 14, 2019, 09:21:11 PM
The Stonk by Hale & Pace :lmao

It was for Comic Relief you monster!
Wacky Comic Relief I think everyone would pledge more if it was taken off the air
Logged
"How many lives has Liverpool skipper? 'Tis a puzzle that's hard to unravel; Each game he plays is the game of his life''....

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,212
Re: Songs you geninuely hate..
« Reply #333 on: May 15, 2019, 09:23:13 AM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on May 14, 2019, 09:21:11 PM
The Stonk by Hale & Pace :lmao

It was for Comic Relief you monster!

Lets Stonk
to the rhythm of the honky-tonk
Put a red nose on your conk
and LETS STONK!!

Poetic. :)
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,423
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Songs you geninuely hate..
« Reply #334 on: May 15, 2019, 10:53:40 AM »
God Save the Queen by the United Kingdom.

My favourite bit is the 'long to reign over us' section.

How do proud British Citizens who are anti-royal approach it when its played at national sporting events?
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,181
Re: Songs you geninuely hate..
« Reply #335 on: May 16, 2019, 06:43:23 PM »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on May 15, 2019, 10:53:40 AM
God Save the Queen by the United Kingdom.

My favourite bit is the 'long to reign over us' section.

How do proud British Citizens who are anti-royal approach it when its played at national sporting events?

Thought you were on about the Pistols at first !!!
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,194
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Songs you geninuely hate..
« Reply #336 on: May 16, 2019, 10:16:38 PM »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on May 15, 2019, 10:53:40 AM
God Save the Queen by the United Kingdom.

My favourite bit is the 'long to reign over us' section.

How do proud British Citizens who are anti-royal approach it when its played at national sporting events?

I stay sat down and talk to my mates or go on my phone. Only twice I've had some Brexit twat comment. First time I couldn't think of anything better than 'fuck off' as a retort. Next time I was ready with "I don't believe in a God and I don't believe in having a royal family, so fuck off"

Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' "  Isaac Asimov

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,224
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Songs you geninuely hate..
« Reply #337 on: May 16, 2019, 10:22:08 PM »
Well that told him ;D
Logged

Offline Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,794
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Songs you geninuely hate..
« Reply #338 on: May 18, 2019, 10:45:57 AM »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on May 14, 2019, 11:40:02 AM
Level 42 - Running In The Family

"On the backseat of the car, with Joseph and Emily"

Yeah, whatever, you pretentious, middle-class, Tory-supporting wankstain.


Oh yes.  Good one.  Ive always fucking loathed it.

Everything, the video, the tune, the lot. 
Even the way their bass player held his guitar
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,194
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Songs you geninuely hate..
« Reply #339 on: May 18, 2019, 11:11:28 AM »
Quote from: Red_Mist on May 16, 2019, 10:22:08 PM
Well that told him ;D


It's at sporting finals (rugby league) and I'm normally moderately full of Dutch.
Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' "  Isaac Asimov

Offline deFacto

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,607
  • Powered by Ribena
Re: Songs you geninuely hate..
« Reply #340 on: May 20, 2019, 03:59:08 PM »
DNCE - Cake by the ocean


Just fck off for eternity
Logged

Offline fish, barrel, etc.

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,956
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Songs you geninuely hate..
« Reply #341 on: May 20, 2019, 04:46:34 PM »
Quote from: deFacto on May 20, 2019, 03:59:08 PM
DNCE - Cake by the ocean


Just fck off for eternity

Never heard that, do you get to eat the ocean, too?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline deFacto

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,607
  • Powered by Ribena
Re: Songs you geninuely hate..
« Reply #342 on: May 21, 2019, 02:27:30 AM »
Quote from: afc turkish on May 20, 2019, 04:46:34 PM
Never heard that, do you get to eat the ocean, too?

I envy you mate
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,212
Re: Songs you geninuely hate..
« Reply #343 on: Yesterday at 03:17:23 PM »
Heartache Avenue by the Maisonettes just came on the radio

Forgot how utterly shite it was

Wiki says the lead singer died of a heart attack at his home last year.  Wonder if he lived on an Avenue?  That would be ironic.
Logged

Offline soxfan

  • inebriated gonad donor (rejected) and Sperm Whale Milker (also rejected). Left-handed, shit-headed, non-fascist recidivist disappointer of women everywhere - on both drier and ranier days......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,604
Re: Songs you geninuely hate..
« Reply #344 on: Yesterday at 04:02:16 PM »
This will upset some people, but literally anything by Pearl Jam.

Here's the thing..I think they are very talented. I admire the way they play their instruments. Their songs have good hooks. I've seen live clips, and they seem like they put on a great concert. And I actually like Eddie Vedder as a person. Seems like a socially responsible, good dude.

But I HATE his singing voice. It is like nails on a chalkboard to me, if the nails were members of the Trump family and the chalkboard was the Kardashian clan. I've tried to like this band, but I just can't.
Logged
Do not intermingle with people who act like 'they know it all'. If you do, you will wind up as lost and lonely as they are.
― Christine Szymanski

Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,181
Re: Songs you geninuely hate..
« Reply #345 on: Yesterday at 04:06:43 PM »
Quote from: soxfan on Yesterday at 04:02:16 PM
This will upset some people, but literally anything by Pearl Jam.

Here's the thing..I think they are very talented. I admire the way they play their instruments. Their songs have good hooks. I've seen live clips, and they seem like they put on a great concert. And I actually like Eddie Vedder as a person. Seems like a socially responsible, good dude.

But I HATE his singing voice. It is like nails on a chalkboard to me, if the nails were members of the Trump family and the chalkboard was the Kardashian clan. I've tried to like this band, but I just can't.

Heathen
Logged

Offline Livbes

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,083
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Songs you geninuely hate..
« Reply #346 on: Yesterday at 04:33:00 PM »
EVERYTHING by fat twat Williams however Angels takes the biscuit.  :no
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,714
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Songs you geninuely hate..
« Reply #347 on: Yesterday at 04:37:00 PM »
Quote from: Alex Raisbeck on May 14, 2019, 09:13:23 PM


Anything with a saxophone in it

Fucking hate them all with a vengeance

So you're not a fan of Junior Walker and the All Stars then? :D
Logged

Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,181
Re: Songs you geninuely hate..
« Reply #348 on: Yesterday at 04:38:06 PM »
Anything by Rush
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,714
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Songs you geninuely hate..
« Reply #349 on: Yesterday at 04:41:21 PM »
Manhattan Transfer - Chanson D'Amour and in particular their hatchet job of 'Where did out love go'.

Actually I may already have posted this but they're so shite no harm in doubling up.
Logged

Offline soxfan

  • inebriated gonad donor (rejected) and Sperm Whale Milker (also rejected). Left-handed, shit-headed, non-fascist recidivist disappointer of women everywhere - on both drier and ranier days......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,604
Re: Songs you geninuely hate..
« Reply #350 on: Yesterday at 04:46:22 PM »
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on Yesterday at 04:38:06 PM
Anything by Rush
I don't care for his voice either, but they were such an insanely talented trio I try to block out his screeching to enjoy their instrumental excellence.
Logged
Do not intermingle with people who act like 'they know it all'. If you do, you will wind up as lost and lonely as they are.
― Christine Szymanski

Offline The Bournemouth Red

  • 43 year old Muppet fan and proud. I decide. And so does my wife!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,175
  • 6 times and counting
Re: Songs you geninuely hate..
« Reply #351 on: Yesterday at 05:51:40 PM »
Quote from: soxfan on Yesterday at 04:02:16 PM
This will upset some people, but literally anything by Pearl Jam.

Here's the thing..I think they are very talented. I admire the way they play their instruments. Their songs have good hooks. I've seen live clips, and they seem like they put on a great concert. And I actually like Eddie Vedder as a person. Seems like a socially responsible, good dude.

But I HATE his singing voice. It is like nails on a chalkboard to me, if the nails were members of the Trump family and the chalkboard was the Kardashian clan. I've tried to like this band, but I just can't.

Isn't it unconstitutional for Americans to hate Pearl Jam?
Logged
Falling down, getting up, always Red.

Offline fish, barrel, etc.

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,956
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Songs you geninuely hate..
« Reply #352 on: Yesterday at 05:54:05 PM »
Quote from: The Bournemouth Red on Yesterday at 05:51:40 PM
Isn't it unconstitutional for Americans to hate Pearl Jam?

uber hipster doofus, or something...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline S

  • pineless
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,094
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Songs you geninuely hate..
« Reply #353 on: Yesterday at 06:48:41 PM »
Quote from: soxfan on Yesterday at 04:02:16 PM
This will upset some people, but literally anything by Pearl Jam.

Here's the thing..I think they are very talented. I admire the way they play their instruments. Their songs have good hooks. I've seen live clips, and they seem like they put on a great concert. And I actually like Eddie Vedder as a person. Seems like a socially responsible, good dude.

But I HATE his singing voice. It is like nails on a chalkboard to me, if the nails were members of the Trump family and the chalkboard was the Kardashian clan. I've tried to like this band, but I just can't.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NuG1n9CYpSU" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NuG1n9CYpSU</a>
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,076
Re: Songs you geninuely hate..
« Reply #354 on: Yesterday at 06:50:56 PM »
Quote from: soxfan on Yesterday at 04:02:16 PM
This will upset some people, but literally anything by Pearl Jam.

Here's the thing..I think they are very talented. I admire the way they play their instruments. Their songs have good hooks. I've seen live clips, and they seem like they put on a great concert. And I actually like Eddie Vedder as a person. Seems like a socially responsible, good dude.

But I HATE his singing voice. It is like nails on a chalkboard to me, if the nails were members of the Trump family and the chalkboard was the Kardashian clan. I've tried to like this band, but I just can't.

Hipster Nickelback.

Shite.
Logged

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,080
  • Klopptimist
Re: Songs you geninuely hate..
« Reply #355 on: Yesterday at 07:20:09 PM »
Sex on Fire is absolutely my all time most hated. I was living with some people at the time whose default setting was to have some music channel (VH1?) on 24/7 that played it at least once in any 30 minute timeslot. Could not get away from that song anywhere in the house.

I also hate anything with a set dance. Watching everyone at a work do etc scream and run to the dancefloor just so they can robotically do the same thing as everyone else for 5 minutes. Although in that case it's not so much the music I hate as the realisation I'm having a terrible night out.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline soxfan

  • inebriated gonad donor (rejected) and Sperm Whale Milker (also rejected). Left-handed, shit-headed, non-fascist recidivist disappointer of women everywhere - on both drier and ranier days......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,604
Re: Songs you geninuely hate..
« Reply #356 on: Yesterday at 07:51:41 PM »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 07:20:09 PM
I also hate anything with a set dance. Watching everyone at a work do etc scream and run to the dancefloor just so they can robotically do the same thing as everyone else for 5 minutes.
I hear ya! You crave something different! :D

Logged
Do not intermingle with people who act like 'they know it all'. If you do, you will wind up as lost and lonely as they are.
― Christine Szymanski

Online Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 552
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Songs you geninuely hate..
« Reply #357 on: Today at 07:36:37 AM »
Quote from: Alex Raisbeck on May 14, 2019, 09:13:23 PM
Snip

Fucking hate them all with a vengeance

Sounds like you hate the word "Anything" the most?
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 PM
I have no idea what Im taking about
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Up
« previous next »
 