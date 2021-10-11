Finally been to see it today.. late review!
Spoiler
I thought overall, it was a great film, and my favourite of the Craig era. I have avoided this thread until now, and was quite surprised to see folks saying they dont think it felt like a Bond film, as I thought it was the most Bond like of all of Craigs, and struck a really good balance between more trad Bond elements (watch gadgets, guns in the lights of the car etc) while keeping all the best things about Craigs interpretation of the character. I thought the opening sequence in particular was absolutely fantastic. The 00 reassignment was an interesting twist too, and his daughter, it felt like there was fresh edge to things, and there didnt feel as much awkward product placement as some of the other films. Despite its length, it didnt feel overlong to me either, I could easily have watched another hour.
Personally, I think that (barring the but..) its the best film theyve done since Goldeneye, and youd have to go waaay back to find anything as good before that. There is a but.. though for me, and its the ending.
I just cant accept killing off Bond. I know people say the character regenerates or that you dont think its exactly the same fella when different actors play him, and I think thats partly true, but it isnt Dr. Who or sci-fi, its a spy film, so there is only so much belief I can suspend, and that narrative only really works if they dont borrow from all the other films and have references to old characters that dont make sense if this is some stand alone version. I dont see how Bond can be brought back in any meaningful way now, beyond something retro. And even if they do that, Ill still be aware that ultimately, Bond dies, no matter what, so really, theyve just spoiled the whole thing. I feel theyve taken huge liberties with the character. The ending works perfectly, if its another character, but killing Bond? I dont think that was the way to go at all. It comes across as arrogant, nobody else gets to develop the character moving forward. JB is part of peoples lives, and for a cheap shock, theyve ruined it. David Mitchells article in the guardian summed up my feelings perfectly.
So a great film, but the last 10 minutes let it down badly IMO, along with the whole Bond character. For that, it cements Craig firmly as my least favourite Bond (which he was before this film).