Spoiler

Watched it a few hours ago.



Had the ending spoiled for me in this very thread last week, when that moron just blurted it out. Not that it mattered as it would only have been spoiled again by a friend of mine a few days later.



I thought the first half was excellent, in fact it might genuinely be my favourite hour or so of any Bond film. The action sequences were great, everything and everyone looked beautiful, it sounded good and the supporting cast all worked. It still maintained a high standard after that, but for me it then went notably downhill when they entered the villain's island at the end.



For me the most enjoyable parts of the Craig films have been when things are more grounded. More than ever before they have put an emphasis on Bond's emotions, and I think that goes hand in hand with scaled down events. Bond's heartbreaking moment is something as relatable as putting Madeleine on a train, his retired life is one of sailing and fishing. The film begins with the simplicity of a young girl running from a scary man in a mask. There are of course plenty of outlandish sequences between those parts too...but nothing quite on the scale of the island we see at the end. It just seemed jarring to me, as it did with Spectre. This virus will end the world, so we need to fire a load of rockets and blow up the entire island, make it go bang! There was a lot of simplicity in the opening half and then we're transported to a Dr Evil-esque lair with a villain hellbent on killing everyone.



Therein lies the film's other weakness. I'm in agreement with everyone else, Safin was totally forgettable. No disrespect to the actor, but the character would have been so much more memorable had he kept the mask. I thought he was genuinely scary in the opening and again, they could have carried on with that level of intrigue instead of making him another villain-by-numbers. No sense of menace to him at all.



I'm dwelling on the negatives for the simple fact that they stopped it from becoming the best Craig film. It's still very good. I thought Ana de Armas was a really fun character (and not at all what I expected, I was sure she'd be a villain) and I hope we see her again. Lashana Lynch too. M, Q and Moneypenny all enjoyable. Then of course there's Craig himself, who I think goes alongside Connery as the best Bond.