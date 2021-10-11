« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)  (Read 12513 times)

Offline kezzy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 413
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
« Reply #200 on: October 11, 2021, 08:04:26 am »
Went to watch it last night.  Thought it was really good although Rami Malek wasnt the best Bond villain.  Anyway never saw that ending coming in a million years.  Mind blown.  Richard Madden for me as the next Bond.   
Logged

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,450
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
« Reply #201 on: October 11, 2021, 11:12:42 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on October 10, 2021, 10:19:52 pm
Really enjoyed the film. Thought it was good as a film, good as a Bond film, and good as the final film in this five film arc. Good performances all round.

My only real critique is that the motivations of Rami Malek's character were vague and unclear. I understood him wanting revenge against Spectre but they didn't explain why he wanted to kill vast numbers of people around the world.

Yeah I thought he was massively underdeveloped.

Revenge against Spectre and a creepy interest in the girl - fine. Plans for genocide - why?
Logged

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,934
  • Klopptimist
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
« Reply #202 on: October 11, 2021, 01:20:38 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on October 11, 2021, 11:12:42 am
Plans for genocide - why?

This is usually about the time somebody tells me "Stop overthinking the film, it's an enjoyable popcorn movie" or something to that effect when questioning plot points.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Online Mistletoe Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,333
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
« Reply #203 on: October 11, 2021, 02:35:28 pm »
I saw it at the weekend as well and really enjoyed it. But something felt missing or needed explained in the script for me. How did Blofeld know Madeleine and her secret, who was her father and who were Remi Malik's parents?

I thought the connection between Malik and her parents might have been quote important to the story but obviously not as it never seemed to getting explored much after the first act even though I kept waiting for the explanation.

It kinda threw me a bit when the f bomb was dropped in a Bond movie. That was a bigger shock to me than the actual ending!
Logged
Moyes on Guardiola: "Really looking forward to coming up against him. I've no doubt I'll be doing it plenty of times in the future."

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,921
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
« Reply #204 on: October 11, 2021, 02:46:52 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on October 11, 2021, 02:35:28 pm
I saw it at the weekend as well and really enjoyed it. But something felt missing or needed explained in the script for me. How did Blofeld know Madeleine and her secret, who was her father and who were Remi Malik's parents?

I thought the connection between Malik and her parents might have been quote important to the story but obviously not as it never seemed to getting explored much after the first act even though I kept waiting for the explanation.

It kinda threw me a bit when the f bomb was dropped in a Bond movie. That was a bigger shock to me than the actual ending!

Madeleine's father is Mr White, most prominently featured in Casino Royale and Spectre. Don't think Safin's parents are anyone we know.

I think Madeleine's secret was Mathilde, right? In which case I don't think it's strange that Blofeld, through his associates, would know.
Logged

Online Mistletoe Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,333
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
« Reply #205 on: October 11, 2021, 02:52:41 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on October 11, 2021, 02:46:52 pm
Madeleine's father is Mr White, most prominently featured in Casino Royale and Spectre. Don't think Safin's parents are anyone we know.

I think Madeleine's secret was Mathilde, right? In which case I don't think it's strange that Blofeld, through his associates, would know.

Makes sense, not seen Casino Royale in ages. I will go watch it again. Tying his family's death to a character from an old movie could have been explained a bit better though.
Logged
Moyes on Guardiola: "Really looking forward to coming up against him. I've no doubt I'll be doing it plenty of times in the future."

Offline Jambo Power

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,155
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
« Reply #206 on: October 12, 2021, 01:27:12 am »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on October 11, 2021, 02:52:41 pm
Makes sense, not seen Casino Royale in ages. I will go watch it again. Tying his family's death to a character from an old movie could have been explained a bit better though.

All the Craig movies were tied together, that was kind of the point.
Logged

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,066
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
« Reply #207 on: October 12, 2021, 12:36:46 pm »
Spoiler
The Movie:
I liked it as a whole but some of it fell flat.
Remi Malek was awful - maybe not his fault but I had serious trouble comprehending anything he was doing much less care. Also was he about 12 in the pre-sequence? If Swann aged at least 20 years (probably 25) then he must surely have been in his 40's or 50's and didn't look it.
Blofeld was very menacing during his voiceover sequence but again, mostly wasted.

The stairwell sequence on the island is one of, if not the, best Bond action scenes in history. In fact there were a few scenes that made it seem very plausible how Bond avoids getting shot so much - very well done.

But overall, its at least the third best Craig Bond - possibly I will rate better than Skyfall eventually. Casino Royal still stands out on top though.

The Ending/Implications:
I think a good way to look at Craig's movies vs previous Bonds is to compare Nolan's Batman Trilogy to the 90's Batman movies. Those were only loosely related with very little continuity whereas Nolan made a self-contained trilogy with a clearly defined beginning and end. That hasn't stopped Warner Bros now making another Batman movie.
This is how we need to look at Bond and really is the logical conclusion of more complex continuity and storylines in the recent Bonds. It's still going to be difficult to imagine how they reboot it. Personally, some of the older Bond movies have aged so badly that I wouldn't mind a series of remakes - even with more frequent changing of the Bond actor.
[close]
Logged

Offline Angelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,423
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
« Reply #208 on: October 13, 2021, 10:30:49 pm »
Thought it was pretty bad, which was disappointing as I had hoped that Craig would go out with a bang. Still better than Spectre though.

In terms of my ranking of Craig movies, it would be:
1. Skyfall
2. Casino Royale - I know most would disagree with my 1-2 but have a disproportional affection for Skyfall
3. Rest all shite but No time to Die probably higher than Spectre. Quantum of Solace in a bin the town over.
Logged

Offline S'mas day

  • pineless
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,768
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
« Reply #209 on: October 14, 2021, 12:31:05 am »
Spoiler
Watched it a few hours ago.

Had the ending spoiled for me in this very thread last week, when that moron just blurted it out. Not that it mattered as it would only have been spoiled again by a friend of mine a few days later.

I thought the first half was excellent, in fact it might genuinely be my favourite hour or so of any Bond film. The action sequences were great, everything and everyone looked beautiful, it sounded good and the supporting cast all worked. It still maintained a high standard after that, but for me it then went notably downhill when they entered the villain's island at the end.

For me the most enjoyable parts of the Craig films have been when things are more grounded. More than ever before they have put an emphasis on Bond's emotions, and I think that goes hand in hand with scaled down events. Bond's heartbreaking moment is something as relatable as putting Madeleine on a train, his retired life is one of sailing and fishing. The film begins with the simplicity of a young girl running from a scary man in a mask. There are of course plenty of outlandish sequences between those parts too...but nothing quite on the scale of the island we see at the end. It just seemed jarring to me, as it did with Spectre. This virus will end the world, so we need to fire a load of rockets and blow up the entire island, make it go bang! There was a lot of simplicity in the opening half and then we're transported to a Dr Evil-esque lair with a villain hellbent on killing everyone.

Therein lies the film's other weakness. I'm in agreement with everyone else, Safin was totally forgettable. No disrespect to the actor, but the character would have been so much more memorable had he kept the mask. I thought he was genuinely scary in the opening and again, they could have carried on with that level of intrigue instead of making him another villain-by-numbers. No sense of menace to him at all.

I'm dwelling on the negatives for the simple fact that they stopped it from becoming the best Craig film. It's still very good. I thought Ana de Armas was a really fun character (and not at all what I expected, I was sure she'd be a villain) and I hope we see her again. Lashana Lynch too. M, Q and Moneypenny all enjoyable. Then of course there's Craig himself, who I think goes alongside Connery as the best Bond.
[close]
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,319
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
« Reply #210 on: October 14, 2021, 09:08:07 am »
Quote from: Angelius on October 13, 2021, 10:30:49 pm
Thought it was pretty bad, which was disappointing as I had hoped that Craig would go out with a bang. Still better than Spectre though.

In terms of my ranking of Craig movies, it would be:
1. Skyfall
2. Casino Royale - I know most would disagree with my 1-2 but have a disproportional affection for Skyfall
3. Rest all shite but No time to Die probably higher than Spectre. Quantum of Solace in a bin the town over.

I would have Casino Royale as top by a fair distance but I think the criticism for Skyfall was harsh. I really liked it. One of the reasons i really liked it was because it was set in Britain for the majority of it.
Logged

Offline Zee_26

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,255
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
« Reply #211 on: October 14, 2021, 09:41:55 am »
I rewatched all of the other Craig films before going to watch No Time to Die. Outside of Casino Royale, I did think that the other films really struggled with the three act structure and the final act just tends to get a bit ridiculous and nonsensical in the other films. All films have a decent to excellent first act, but then the lack of ideas comes through as the main villains are introduced and the tension created in the beginning just seems to disappear.

I suppose Casino Royale is the exception because it pretty much follows the plot of the novel, but the writing is really weak across the remaining films. Hopefully, they clean house and get a new set of writers because it's really dragged down the quality of Craig's run as 007.
Logged

Offline BassTunedToRed

  • This X-Axis goes up to 11.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 823
    • Bass Tuned To Red
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
« Reply #212 on: October 14, 2021, 12:02:00 pm »
Quote from: Zee_26 on October 14, 2021, 09:41:55 am
I suppose Casino Royale is the exception because it pretty much follows the plot of the novel, but the writing is really weak across the remaining films. Hopefully, they clean house and get a new set of writers because it's really dragged down the quality of Craig's run as 007.

How Purvis and Wade have clung on to write the last seven Bond films is beyond me.
Logged

Offline S'mas day

  • pineless
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,768
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
« Reply #213 on: October 14, 2021, 12:13:59 pm »
The villains of the Craig era have been so bad.

Le Chiffre was great. Almost like your classic Bond villain.
That water guy in Quantum of Solace is the worst Bond villain ever.
I actually think Silva in Skyfall is slightly overrated, hes just okay.
Complete waste of Christoph Waltz in Spectre.
Even bigger waste of Christoph Waltz in this one, and Safin was totally forgettable too.

Quantum, Spectre it didnt help that they kept changing the hierarchy in terms of the organisations they all worked for either.
Logged

Offline S'mas day

  • pineless
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,768
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
« Reply #214 on: October 14, 2021, 12:19:41 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on October 14, 2021, 09:08:07 am
I would have Casino Royale as top by a fair distance but I think the criticism for Skyfall was harsh. I really liked it. One of the reasons i really liked it was because it was set in Britain for the majority of it.
I loved this about Skyfall, and in general I always prefer real locations. I loved the early scenes in the streets of Italy in NTTD, or Bond spending his retirement in Jamaica and the scenes at Madeleines childhood house in Norway.

I always lose a bit of interest when it switches to some generic concrete evil lair on an island. I know thats what Bond has always done, but it just feels like those scenes could be from any action movie.
Logged

Offline Zee_26

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,255
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
« Reply #215 on: October 14, 2021, 02:53:33 pm »
Quote from: S on October 14, 2021, 12:13:59 pm
The villains of the Craig era have been so bad.

Le Chiffre was great. Almost like your classic Bond villain.
That water guy in Quantum of Solace is the worst Bond villain ever.
I actually think Silva in Skyfall is slightly overrated, hes just okay.
Complete waste of Christoph Waltz in Spectre.
Even bigger waste of Christoph Waltz in this one, and Safin was totally forgettable too.

Quantum, Spectre it didnt help that they kept changing the hierarchy in terms of the organisations they all worked for either.

Agree with this largely. For Quantum of Solace, I thought the initial idea was a good one at least. Bond is on a revenge mission, but stumbles into something far bigger than his vendetta. A shadow organisation controlling governments and key resources without any real effort. But the execution is horrendous and then you also throw in these shaky action scenes that are unwatchable.

Silva is overrated, and it's interesting how many people have noticed similarities to Nolan's Joker. You can't really unsee it once you make the link and it kind of spoils the character somewhat. 
Logged

Online Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,802
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
« Reply #216 on: October 14, 2021, 04:16:13 pm »
I'm no expert on Bond films but have probably seen most of them, but thinking about it, even before the recent ones, how many Bond films could actually be described as really good? I feel like it's one of those film series where the idea of it has always been better than the reality.
Logged

Online Tower of Power @ Xmas

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,522
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
« Reply #217 on: October 14, 2021, 04:50:46 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on October 14, 2021, 04:16:13 pm
I'm no expert on Bond films but have probably seen most of them, but thinking about it, even before the recent ones, how many Bond films could actually be described as really good? I feel like it's one of those film series where the idea of it has always been better than the reality.


Im a bit like that. Theyre always far enough from the previous one that you think its one to watch and a bit of an event. But not sure how many Id happily watch again.

Which is a bit weird given there was one on virtually every weekend growing up.
Logged

Online Jwils21

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,118
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
« Reply #218 on: October 14, 2021, 05:10:25 pm »
Going to see this tonight and although I already had a fair idea of the story (hard to avoid it on social media) some dickhead in work today was loudly discussing the plot today. Could have saved myself a few quid by just listening to that divvy.

Same energy as those on "scouse twitter" who thought it was dead funny years ago to just post constant spoilers, it's not funny it's just killjoy behaviour.
Logged
Alisson's our goalie, the best there is around

Offline S'mas day

  • pineless
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,768
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
« Reply #219 on: October 14, 2021, 05:19:24 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on October 14, 2021, 04:16:13 pm
I'm no expert on Bond films but have probably seen most of them, but thinking about it, even before the recent ones, how many Bond films could actually be described as really good? I feel like it's one of those film series where the idea of it has always been better than the reality.
Im actually a big Bond fan, but even Ill admit that the appeal is more about idea and tradition than it is about the individual quality of the films themselves. If theyre on TV while Im flicking through, I might stick around. Very rarely do I seek one out to rewatch though, whereas I do with plenty of other films.

For me its very much about the ritual. Every few years in autumn a new Bond comes along. You listen to the new song, its all you see in the media, theres the new girls, the new cars and whatever else. Its a cool period to reminisce about the series in general.
Logged

Offline S'mas day

  • pineless
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,768
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
« Reply #220 on: October 14, 2021, 05:20:15 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on October 14, 2021, 05:10:25 pm
Going to see this tonight and although I already had a fair idea of the story (hard to avoid it on social media) some dickhead in work today was loudly discussing the plot today. Could have saved myself a few quid by just listening to that divvy.

Same energy as those on "scouse twitter" who thought it was dead funny years ago to just post constant spoilers, it's not funny it's just killjoy behaviour.
Same happened to me. Almost impossible to avoid it these days. I still really enjoyed the film despite knowing what happened though.
Logged

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,934
  • Klopptimist
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
« Reply #221 on: October 14, 2021, 07:10:24 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on October 14, 2021, 04:16:13 pm
I'm no expert on Bond films but have probably seen most of them, but thinking about it, even before the recent ones, how many Bond films could actually be described as really good? I feel like it's one of those film series where the idea of it has always been better than the reality.

The idea of being Bond, with the fast cars, beautiful women, cool gadgets, and exotic locales (that you can now get to via EasyJet for £29.99) was what sold the movies to the majority of the audience for about 15 years.

The world started to move on in the 80s, and Bond has slipped further into irrelevance as the decades have gone on.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline Jambo Power

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,155
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
« Reply #222 on: October 15, 2021, 03:33:24 am »
Quote from: Zee_26 on October 14, 2021, 02:53:33 pm
Agree with this largely. For Quantum of Solace, I thought the initial idea was a good one at least. Bond is on a revenge mission, but stumbles into something far bigger than his vendetta. A shadow organisation controlling governments and key resources without any real effort. But the execution is horrendous and then you also throw in these shaky action scenes that are unwatchable.

Silva is overrated, and it's interesting how many people have noticed similarities to Nolan's Joker. You can't really unsee it once you make the link and it kind of spoils the character somewhat. 
You can unsee it if you have never bothered with watching people dressed in rubber or having a cape, I've done it.
Logged

Online Lazy Craig @ Xmas

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,255
  • YNWA
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
« Reply #223 on: October 18, 2021, 02:09:16 pm »
Finally getting to see this this afternoon. Had been booked for last week but my GF selfishly decided to get Covid. Not sure how but managed to not see a single spoiler about it.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,322
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
« Reply #224 on: October 18, 2021, 02:12:38 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on October 18, 2021, 02:09:16 pm
Finally getting to see this this afternoon. Had been booked for last week but my GF selfishly decided to get Covid. Not sure how but managed to not see a single spoiler about it.
Spoiler
Enjoy   ;)
[close]
Logged

Online Lazy Craig @ Xmas

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,255
  • YNWA
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
« Reply #225 on: October 18, 2021, 02:37:37 pm »
Im not pressing that  ;D

Curiosity got the better of me and I took the risk under the assumption youre not a prick. Thanks - I will  ;D
Logged

Online Lazy Craig @ Xmas

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,255
  • YNWA
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
« Reply #226 on: October 18, 2021, 08:29:45 pm »
Thought it was amazing.

Spoiler
Ill go back and read the other spoilers but on first thoughts I dont like they killed him off. I doubt they have really but if thats what it turns out to be I dont think Ill be too happy. Great movie though.
[close]
Logged

Offline Lallanaisgonenow. Bobby next.

  • Stans 'fucking appalled'. Laughs at every single one of his stupid jokes.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 999
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
« Reply #227 on: October 20, 2021, 07:02:42 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on October 18, 2021, 08:29:45 pm
Thought it was amazing.

Spoiler
Ill go back and read the other spoilers but on first thoughts I dont like they killed him off. I doubt they have really but if thats what it turns out to be I dont think Ill be too happy. Great movie though.
[close]
Spoiler
I don't see how anyone can survive that though. If they had shown the blast from another POV, I would have had reservations about his death. But they pretty much showed him in the path of the blast and getting burnt to death.
[close]
Logged
'It's only when you look at an ant through a magnifying glass on a sunny day that you realise how often they burst into flames'

Offline John_P

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,237
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
« Reply #228 on: October 20, 2021, 01:31:31 pm »
Spoiler
yeah I thought they may have left it open to interpretation until the missiles hit. However across the DC Bond films he's already effectively disappeared without a trace twice (including at the start of NTTD) plus I'd imagine what with him being infected with the virus he'd want to destroy that entirely to remove any slim chance of it killing Madeline or his daughter.
[close]
Logged
"I must go to the hospital because the injury was so serious that maybe he will be there for one week,"

Gamertag: Chosen John

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,654
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
« Reply #229 on: October 21, 2021, 06:01:12 pm »
I simply don't understand how anyone thought this film wouldn't be spoiler by D-heads either on social media or IRL.

I made a point of muting words on Twitter and just not going online and seeing it on day two.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,654
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
« Reply #230 on: October 21, 2021, 06:03:08 pm »
Quote from: Lallanaisgonenow. Bobby next. on October 20, 2021, 07:02:42 am
Spoiler
I don't see how anyone can survive that though. If they had shown the blast from another POV, I would have had reservations about his death. But they pretty much showed him in the path of the blast and getting burnt to death.
[close]

When it goes very well this film franchise is worth £1Billion world-wide box office, so there's an indirect answer to your question!
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,756
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
« Reply #231 on: November 10, 2021, 11:20:15 pm »
Just come back from watching this now. Thought it was really good. Didn't see the ending coming at all (although in hindsight now I actually see that someone spoiled it coming out the cinema last Saturday akin to Homer Simpson  ;D)

Contrary to people on here I though Rami Malik was actually pretty good as a villain, he really come off as just a real unsettling weirdo. On his motivation:

Spoiler
I felt beyond the connection to Spectre and Madeline, his plan for mass destruction seems to be a bit of "cleansing". He seemed like a part of his weirdness was an obsessive desire for clean, no mess, and he was to kill millions from his mind who were unclean for whatever reason. It seems somewhat akin to like the Japanese serin cults, who killed so many people for purification. It could have been explained further I feel, but that's what I took from it
[close]
Logged

Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,138
  • Trada
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
« Reply #232 on: November 11, 2021, 10:56:54 am »
I watched it last night thought it was overlong and boring.

And what was that stange foggy forest all about outside of it was bright sunlight enter it and it was like something out of lord of the rings but he seemed to be albe to find it way around no problem still to find his way back to the hut easy.

The best thing for me about the film was Ana de Armas but she was only in it for around 20 minutes she should have been the team up.
« Last Edit: November 11, 2021, 12:03:41 pm by Trada »
Logged
I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

Online butchersdog

  • Scouse Tiger.....grrrr :)
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 467
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
« Reply #233 on: November 29, 2021, 05:25:29 pm »
Finally been to see it today.. late review!

Spoiler
I thought overall, it was a great film, and my favourite of the Craig era. I have avoided this thread until now, and was quite surprised to see folks saying they dont think it felt like a Bond film, as I thought it was the most Bond like of all of Craigs, and struck a really good balance between more trad Bond elements (watch gadgets, guns in the lights of the car etc) while keeping all the best things about Craigs interpretation of the character. I thought the opening sequence in particular was absolutely fantastic. The 00 reassignment was an interesting twist too, and his daughter, it felt like there was fresh edge to things, and there didnt feel as much awkward product placement as some of the other films. Despite its length, it didnt feel overlong to me either, I could easily have watched another hour.

Personally, I think that (barring the but..) its the best film theyve done since Goldeneye, and youd have to go waaay back to find anything as good before that. There is a but.. though for me, and its the ending.

I just cant accept killing off Bond. I know people say the character regenerates or that you dont think its exactly the same fella when different actors play him, and I think thats partly true, but it isnt Dr. Who or sci-fi, its a spy film, so there is only so much belief I can suspend, and that narrative only really works if they dont borrow from all the other films and have references to old characters that dont make sense if this is some stand alone version. I dont see how Bond can be brought back in any meaningful way now, beyond something retro. And even if they do that, Ill still be aware that ultimately, Bond dies, no matter what, so really, theyve just spoiled the whole thing. I feel theyve taken huge liberties with the character. The ending works perfectly, if its another character, but killing Bond? I dont think that was the way to go at all. It comes across as arrogant, nobody else gets to develop the character moving forward. JB is part of peoples lives, and for a cheap shock, theyve ruined it. David Mitchells article in the guardian summed up my feelings perfectly.

So a great film, but the last 10 minutes let it down badly IMO, along with the whole Bond character. For that, it cements Craig firmly as my least favourite Bond (which he was before this film).
[close]
« Last Edit: November 30, 2021, 10:17:21 am by butchersdog »
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,157
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
« Reply #234 on: December 6, 2021, 10:36:17 pm »
Just watched it and it was very, very ok.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,743
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
« Reply #235 on: Today at 12:44:44 pm »
The Guardian asked some writers what they would do with the series moving forward:

Quote
So now 007 is part of the youth insurgency: shell be young, perhaps mixed race, definitely gender fluid and shell focus on the things that matter most: the climate and ecological emergency and how to wrest from the chaos thats coming a future shell be happy  even proud  to leave to her kids. She might choose to embed deep in her fathers old structures, the better to topple them in the time frame we need, but whatever she does, shell have the charisma and self confidence of her heritage, and the wild, beautiful inspiration of youth. This will be a new Bond, utterly different, and utterly compelling.

Even as a lefty snowflake, I cringed reading that. 😬
Logged

Online iamnant

  • ...call me Adam
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,641
  • Bob Mortimer stan account
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
« Reply #236 on: Today at 12:46:17 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 12:44:44 pm
The Guardian asked some writers what they would do with the series moving forward:

Even as a lefty snowflake, I cringed reading that. 😬
That's not real is it?  :o
Logged
"If anyone at my funeral has a long face, I'll never speak to them again."
Stan Laurel

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,743
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
« Reply #237 on: Today at 12:50:14 pm »
Quote from: Lallanaisgonenow. Bobby next. on October 20, 2021, 07:02:42 am
Spoiler
I don't see how anyone can survive that though. If they had shown the blast from another POV, I would have had reservations about his death. But they pretty much showed him in the path of the blast and getting burnt to death.
[close]

Spoiler
He doesnt have to survive. The series can continue with a new actor playing the role. There was little continuity in the series until the Craig era anyway. If we get hung up on continuity, we really should be casting a nonagenarian actor to play him based on him being 32 in 1962.

Personally, Id love a few period Bond films. Maybe set in the 80s with a younger, raw Bond.
[close]
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 