2 hours 40 minutes! There’s no way I’m not having a kip through some of that if I go go and watch at the cinema. And I’ll pay good money to do so.



I remember going to see Braveheart which was also similar lengthy running time and the cinema (old Everyman in Hampstead) actually put an interval halfway through! When we all went off to get a drink, after all the Claymore-wielding battle scenes, there were a fair few old farts who had clearly nodded off and still in their seats. That’ll be the likes of you now Nick.As for Bond 25, I remain open-minded with low expectations but still going to see it with Ms Rossi in the local “fancy arty civilised Thai food and cocktails served right to your sofa-like seat with footrests” cinema. Seems fitting really.