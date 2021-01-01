« previous next »
Offline Jwils21

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #36000 on: Yesterday at 07:51:12 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 07:34:16 pm
Love Rafa but he does love to sign shit wingers.

Townsend and Gray are both solidly Pennant level.
Offline BriarcliffInmate

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #36001 on: Yesterday at 08:57:46 pm »
Listen, I don't normally care about what footballers wear (lord knows, our Bobby is a fashion maverick) but I feel like you have to at least play for a top team to pull it off. Not, y'know, Everton.

"This club has been my life. Id go out and sweep the street and be proud to do it for Liverpool FC if they asked me to." - Bob Paisley

Offline PeterTheRed

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #36002 on: Yesterday at 09:02:05 pm »
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on Yesterday at 08:57:46 pm
Listen, I don't normally care about what footballers wear (lord knows, our Bobby is a fashion maverick) but I feel like you have to at least play for a top team to pull it off. Not, y'know, Everton.



To be honest, his slippers go well with his bag ...
Offline Hazell

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #36003 on: Yesterday at 09:10:05 pm »
Suddenly have David Brent's version of  'If You Don't Know Me By Now' playing in my head.
Offline Tobelius

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #36004 on: Yesterday at 09:13:46 pm »
 :D Too much red on his little bag,tsk.
Offline thekitkatshuffler

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #36005 on: Yesterday at 09:29:28 pm »
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on Yesterday at 08:57:46 pm
Listen, I don't normally care about what footballers wear (lord knows, our Bobby is a fashion maverick) but I feel like you have to at least play for a top team to pull it off. Not, y'know, Everton.


Jeff Lynne is a legend and he can wear whatever he wants.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #36006 on: Yesterday at 09:35:40 pm »
I love how Brands was a transfer genius not like Steve Walsh in anyway

Now hes a pile of shit. (Not unlike Steve Walsh who was going out win them the league like Leicester).

I love how useless Everton are.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #36007 on: Yesterday at 09:39:02 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:35:40 pm
I love how Brands was a transfer genius not like Steve Walsh in anyway

Now hes a pile of shit. (Not unlike Steve Walsh who was going out win them the league like Leicester).

I love how useless Everton are.

and being as Brands didn't want Rafa as manager, he can now get his payback signing up absolute shite for him, more than usual. Genius!
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #36008 on: Yesterday at 09:46:39 pm »
Like other than money what is in it for Brands at this point? Any reputation he had going into this will be gone soon
Offline TepidT2O

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #36009 on: Yesterday at 09:47:42 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 09:46:39 pm
Like other than money what is in it for Brands at this point? Any reputation he had going into this will be gone soon
You sound like an Everton fan mate.
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #36010 on: Yesterday at 09:49:05 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:10:05 pm
Suddenly have David Brent's version of  'If You Don't Know Me By Now' playing in my head.

ELO for me.
Offline Romford_Red

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #36011 on: Yesterday at 10:14:18 pm »
Maybe he's imagining what it would be like to play in an FA Cup Final
Offline Bread

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #36012 on: Yesterday at 10:15:14 pm »
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on Yesterday at 08:57:46 pm
Listen, I don't normally care about what footballers wear (lord knows, our Bobby is a fashion maverick) but I feel like you have to at least play for a top team to pull it off. Not, y'know, Everton.



Whitney Houston vibes

Offline Nitramdorf

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #36013 on: Yesterday at 10:32:38 pm »
Calvert  lewin gets penalties for kneeing people in the head and jumping into them as they run alongside. So for that abomination there should be a ten year ban from all football. With an extra 3 years suspended for having no self awareness.
Offline DonkeyWan

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #36014 on: Yesterday at 10:42:30 pm »
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on Yesterday at 08:57:46 pm
Listen, I don't normally care about what footballers wear (lord knows, our Bobby is a fashion maverick) but I feel like you have to at least play for a top team to pull it off. Not, y'know, Everton.


Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #36015 on: Yesterday at 10:47:05 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:02:05 pm
To be honest, his slippers go well with his bag ...
And they call me Gok Wan when I comment on a new kit.  :)
Online Peabee

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #36016 on: Today at 12:29:24 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 02:23:30 pm
Dros Townsend, Begovitch, Dumfries

Is that their summer?

Rafas explanation is that Calvert-Lewin needs good crosses and passes. Expect theyll be using him as a target man with Gray on the left and Townsend on the right.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #36017 on: Today at 12:36:59 am »
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Yesterday at 09:29:28 pm
Jeff Lynne is a legend and he can wear whatever he wants.

Mick from Magpie
Offline Dalglish to Rush

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #36018 on: Today at 01:01:16 am »
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on Yesterday at 08:57:46 pm
Listen, I don't normally care about what footballers wear (lord knows, our Bobby is a fashion maverick) but I feel like you have to at least play for a top team to pull it off. Not, y'know, Everton.




 :lmao :lmao :lmao

Can't believe he's remembered his handbag but forgot his blouse.
Offline Max_powers

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #36019 on: Today at 01:02:54 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 06:57:34 pm
Could they not replace those players with good players though?

Yes but that probably requires money which they dont have.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #36020 on: Today at 01:50:05 am »
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Yesterday at 09:29:28 pm
Jeff Lynne is a legend and he can wear whatever he wants.

Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 09:49:05 pm
ELO for me.
Hey there Mr Boooo
We're so pissed to know that you
Will be back to see us lose
Everybody laughs at you
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #36021 on: Today at 03:26:57 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:50:05 am
Hey there Mr Boooo
We're so pissed to know that you
Will be back to see us lose
Everybody laughs at you
I'm more of a Beach Booos fan if I'm honest, their Welsh contingent love belting out "Help me Rhondda".
