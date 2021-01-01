« previous next »
Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)  (Read 2140012 times)

Offline Jwils21

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 908
  • Up the Reds
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #36000 on: Today at 07:51:12 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 07:34:16 pm
Love Rafa but he does love to sign shit wingers.

Townsend and Gray are both solidly Pennant level.
Offline BriarcliffInmate

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 227
  • I like football the way I like my politics: Red.
    • Radical Red Review
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #36001 on: Today at 08:57:46 pm »
Listen, I don't normally care about what footballers wear (lord knows, our Bobby is a fashion maverick) but I feel like you have to at least play for a top team to pull it off. Not, y'know, Everton.

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,732
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #36002 on: Today at 09:02:05 pm »
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on Today at 08:57:46 pm
Listen, I don't normally care about what footballers wear (lord knows, our Bobby is a fashion maverick) but I feel like you have to at least play for a top team to pull it off. Not, y'know, Everton.



To be honest, his slippers go well with his bag ...
Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,284
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #36003 on: Today at 09:10:05 pm »
Suddenly have David Brent's version of  'If You Don't Know Me By Now' playing in my head.
Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,997
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #36004 on: Today at 09:13:46 pm »
 :D Too much red on his little bag,tsk.
Online thekitkatshuffler

  • Dreams of John Barrowman's lips, bearded ladies and the origins of mirth. Which he thinks is an abbreviation of "Middle Earth".
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,969
  • YNWA
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #36005 on: Today at 09:29:28 pm »
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on Today at 08:57:46 pm
Listen, I don't normally care about what footballers wear (lord knows, our Bobby is a fashion maverick) but I feel like you have to at least play for a top team to pull it off. Not, y'know, Everton.


Jeff Lynne is a legend and he can wear whatever he wants.
Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,461
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #36006 on: Today at 09:35:40 pm »
I love how Brands was a transfer genius not like Steve Walsh in anyway

Now hes a pile of shit. (Not unlike Steve Walsh who was going out win them the league like Leicester).

I love how useless Everton are.
Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,547
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #36007 on: Today at 09:39:02 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:35:40 pm
I love how Brands was a transfer genius not like Steve Walsh in anyway

Now hes a pile of shit. (Not unlike Steve Walsh who was going out win them the league like Leicester).

I love how useless Everton are.

and being as Brands didn't want Rafa as manager, he can now get his payback signing up absolute shite for him, more than usual. Genius!
Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,890
  • Dutch Class
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #36008 on: Today at 09:46:39 pm »
Like other than money what is in it for Brands at this point? Any reputation he had going into this will be gone soon
Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,461
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #36009 on: Today at 09:47:42 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 09:46:39 pm
Like other than money what is in it for Brands at this point? Any reputation he had going into this will be gone soon
You sound like an Everton fan mate.
Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,221
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #36010 on: Today at 09:49:05 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:10:05 pm
Suddenly have David Brent's version of  'If You Don't Know Me By Now' playing in my head.

ELO for me.
Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,027
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #36011 on: Today at 10:14:18 pm »
Maybe he's imagining what it would be like to play in an FA Cup Final
Online Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,586
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #36012 on: Today at 10:15:14 pm »
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on Today at 08:57:46 pm
Listen, I don't normally care about what footballers wear (lord knows, our Bobby is a fashion maverick) but I feel like you have to at least play for a top team to pull it off. Not, y'know, Everton.



Whitney Houston vibes

