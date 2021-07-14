The last time I gave a shit about Everton was back in the 80s I think, they ended our unbeaten run, lost 1-0. Cant remember the details but if we beat them we were breaking some record, seemed important at the time and I played YNWA out of a cassette player in the front room whilst the game was into 80 odd minutes. My dad let me bless him. Now Im interested again in a different way, Rafa for me is the man, the miracle of Istanbul in his first season, fa cup the next, the songs, the songs were good, getting tucked into Ferguson, I cryed my eyes out along with Rafa when Margret Aspinal paid tribute to him when he was sat in the stands with Montse, on YouTube, many times. He is a bonafide legend, no doubt about it. I love him to bits. So now he is Everton manager. He takes all that with him, I want him to do well, How can I not?, I want Everton to have something to be proud of for them selves at Rafas hand, Im keen to see them do well under Rafa if Im honest. Rafa beating the mancs on their patch is, interesting and emotive. Good luck Rafa.