Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)

Ghost Town

  
  
  
  
  

« Reply #35920 on: Yesterday at 08:16:51 pm »
Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 02:49:14 pm

Amongst other things, there wouldn't have countless threads hundreds of pages in length, hundreds of thousands of posts, and millions of views relating to the topic of Everton Football Club on RAWK if we didn't relate to them in a strong way.
Which countless threads are they, then? There's one thread, as far as I can see, just like there's one for Utd, and Arsenal and Spurs and Chelsea and City and Leicester and Palace etc.

Of course we talk about them and, much more so, take the piss. They're a PL club who are situated 1200 yards away, who are incredibly shite and embarrassing in all they do. It would be wierd and bizarre if there was no reference to them at all. But talking abvout a club and taking the piss does not make them part of our identity and nor does it mean we need them in any way.

Quote
Certainly for supporters in & around the city, they'll be the dominant 'other club' in terms of who our friends, family, & colleagues support, and that - as just one shared factor - gives them a certain relevance & 'importance' to us.

And once again, the fact that they are situated close by and our friends and family support them does not make them part of our identity or show that we need them.

The issue here seems to be a strange understanding of the concepts of identity and need.







El Ninos Black Eye

  
  
  
  

« Reply #35921 on: Yesterday at 10:08:55 pm »
All the money theyve got off Uncle Uzzie and theyre signing Asmir Begovic



Flaccido Dongingo

  
  
  

« Reply #35922 on: Yesterday at 10:27:14 pm »
Is one of their stands going to be called the Boo Wall?, in an attempt to have something like Dortmunds yellow wall?


decosabute

  
  
  
  
  

« Reply #35923 on: Yesterday at 10:42:53 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 11:30:37 am
Yeah thanks for that.

Ask yourself this. Is it funny just because he's wearing an Everton top? Is it funny just because he killed kids? Is it funny because of a combination of those things?
So if it is not funny JUST because he's wearing an Everton top, then the murder of those kids is an intrinsic part of the 'comedy'.

I don't think people in here mean any harm. I think people in here can get blind-sided by 'Everton LOL' and post and react to things without really thinking. I'm saying that maybe people should think a bit and not laugh at this.

If you disagree then fine, you do that.

Love laughing at Everton as much as the next guy and I definitely don't feel like I'm anywhere near any PC or 'moral outrage' brigade, but have to say I agree with Romford Red's point - Everton give us so much to take the piss out of several times a week, every week, so personally thought a story like that just felt unnecessary when its subject is actually pretty sickening.


disgraced cake

  
  
  
  

« Reply #35924 on: Yesterday at 10:47:22 pm »












AndyMuller

  
  
  
  
  

« Reply #35925 on: Today at 09:25:02 am »
All that money and they are signing Begovic on a free.


Peabee

  
  
  
  
  

« Reply #35926 on: Today at 09:35:15 am »
All that money and they have a kopite for a manager.



Red Berry

  
  
  
  

« Reply #35927 on: Today at 09:54:20 am »
All that money and they signed a manager who is adept at working on a shoestring budget.





Scouser-Tommy

  
  
  
  

« Reply #35928 on: Today at 10:15:32 am »
Quote from: boots on Yesterday at 09:00:06 am
I want a successful Everton as it is good for my favourite city. Obviously not as successful as us. Lol. But you know what I mean. Competativeness drives you on, gives you inspiration and drive. We need them as much as they hate us. Theyre part of our identity whether either of us like it or not.
Surely this is a wind up post


Yosser0_0

  
  
  
  

« Reply #35929 on: Today at 10:16:44 am »
All that money and Everton have only spent £80k to block out Anfield from Goodison.

https://twitter.com/footyaccums/status/776456147406577664?lang=en



Yosser0_0

  
  
  
  

« Reply #35930 on: Today at 10:19:58 am »
Quote from: boots on Yesterday at 09:00:06 am
I want a successful Everton as it is good for my favourite city. Obviously not as successful as us. Lol. But you know what I mean. Competativeness drives you on, gives you inspiration and drive. We need them as much as they hate us. Theyre part of our identity whether either of us like it or not.

Me too, successfully fighting for the Play off places in the Championship, yet still as ever, not quite succeeding.



Red Berry

  
  
  
  

« Reply #35931 on: Today at 10:32:18 am »
Quote from: Scouser-Tommy on Today at 10:15:32 am
Surely this is a wind up post

Has to be. Everton might be competing with us in their heads, but no way are we competing with them, nor do they inspire us or drive us on.

If we put it in psychological terms, we have an interior locus, whilst Everton's is very much exterior.





Ghost Town

  
  
  
  
  

« Reply #35932 on: Today at 10:36:50 am »
All that money and none of it marked as 'Arteta'







Son of Spion＊

  
  
  
  
  
  

« Reply #35933 on: Today at 10:51:30 am »
All that money and they are still absolutely shite.



Tobelius

  
  
  
  
  

« Reply #35934 on: Today at 11:19:32 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 09:35:15 am
All that money and they have a kopite for a manager.

Who famously called them a small club in the past,must be fewm inducing.  :)


Peabee

  
  
  
  
  

« Reply #35935 on: Today at 11:29:04 am »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 11:19:32 am
Who famously called them a small club in the past,must be fewm inducing.  :)

Pleased for him that hes finally got a job close to home now, so he can spend more time with his family. 



Craig 🤔

  
  
  
  
  
  

« Reply #35936 on: Today at 11:36:45 am »
All that money and still just a cuckoo clock.


PeterTheRed

  
  
  
  

« Reply #35937 on: Today at 11:37:55 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:25:02 am
All that money and they are signing Begovic on a free.

A decent experienced backup on the free. You could see that Rafa already has his say on transfers ...


Peabee

  
  
  
  
  

« Reply #35938 on: Today at 11:43:59 am »
All that money and they have Drunken Ferguson as permanent assistant (to the) manager.



newterp

  
  
  
  

« Reply #35939 on: Today at 11:54:09 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 11:36:45 am
All that money and still just a cuckoo clock.

All that money and still no stadium on the dock


Tesco tearaway∗

  
  
  
  
  
  

« Reply #35940 on: Today at 12:10:31 pm »
All that money and they're still scrabbling around Chinese banks begging for loans.




jackh

  
  
  
  
  
    

« Reply #35941 on: Today at 12:12:47 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 08:16:51 pm
Which countless threads are they, then? There's one thread, as far as I can see, just like there's one for Utd, and Arsenal and Spurs and Chelsea and City and Leicester and Palace etc.

Of course we talk about them and, much more so, take the piss. They're a PL club who are situated 1200 yards away, who are incredibly shite and embarrassing in all they do. It would be wierd and bizarre if there was no reference to them at all. But talking abvout a club and taking the piss does not make them part of our identity and nor does it mean we need them in any way.
And once again, the fact that they are situated close by and our friends and family support them does not make them part of our identity or show that we need them.

The issue here seems to be a strange understanding of the concepts of identity and need.

You've overlooked my first line, in which I was trying to temper the tone in my response/in terms of what I was responding to, and seem to have responded a bit over-zealously.  Apologies if I've misread!

In terms of the threads/posts, I was referring to this 900 page one, another from 2014-'19 that ran to 2000 pages, a 2014 one of 50 pages, a 2016 one of 150 pages...there are presumably more that pre-date those.

I don't think that we "need" them (not sure what this means anyway...?) but I think our relationship with them is a valuable & interesting part of our story & identity (you might say the same applies to them much more ;D).  Of course, it'd make little or no impact to us if they were relegated or were to fold (I'd be disappointed with either, as it happens, although perhaps amused by the former too!), but I'm not sure we can dismiss their association (stronger than all but a handful of clubs) & rivalry (based more on proximity & jest than competitiveness) with us entirely.

Not sure there's an "issue" - as you put it - just a handful of people exchanging a few posts that impact nothing on a topic for which there's clearly no right or wrong.


Kenny's Jacket

  
  
  
  
  
  

« Reply #35942 on: Today at 12:30:35 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on July 14, 2021, 11:53:00 am
Didn't Souey batter 4 or 5 blokes who started on him in a club in Liverpool one night back in the early days?

He shit himself when Yozzer fronted him though ;D


Eaay to act hard when Sammy Lee is your bodyguard   ;D


Red Berry

  
  
  
  

« Reply #35943 on: Today at 12:40:22 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:30:35 pm

Eaay to act hard when Sammy Lee is your bodyguard   ;D

He's a Tasmanian Devil when he's roused.






red1977

  
  
  
  

« Reply #35944 on: Today at 03:04:07 pm »
The last time I gave a shit about Everton was back in the 80s I think, they ended our unbeaten run, lost 1-0. Cant remember the details but if we beat them we were breaking some record, seemed important at the time and I played YNWA out of a cassette player in the front room whilst the game was into 80 odd minutes. My dad let me bless him. Now Im interested again in a different way, Rafa for me is the man, the miracle of Istanbul in his first season, fa cup the next, the songs, the songs were good, getting tucked into Ferguson, I cryed my eyes out along with Rafa when Margret Aspinal paid tribute to him when he was sat in the stands with Montse, on YouTube, many times. He is a bonafide legend, no doubt about it. I love him to bits. So now he is Everton manager. He takes all that with him, I want him to do well, How can I not?, I want Everton to have something to be proud of for them selves at Rafas hand, Im keen to see them do well under Rafa if Im honest. Rafa beating the mancs on their patch is, interesting and emotive. Good luck Rafa.


duvva

  
  
  
  
  

« Reply #35945 on: Today at 03:07:45 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 03:04:07 pm
The last time I gave a shit about Everton was back in the 80s I think, they ended our unbeaten run, lost 1-0. Cant remember the details but if we beat them we were breaking some record, seemed important at the time and I played YNWA out of a cassette player in the front room whilst the game was into 80 odd minutes. My dad let me bless him. Now Im interested again in a different way, Rafa for me is the man, the miracle of Istanbul in his first season, fa cup the next, the songs, the songs were good, getting tucked into Ferguson, I cryed my eyes out along with Rafa when Margret Aspinal paid tribute to him when he was sat in the stands with Montse, on YouTube, many times. He is a bonafide legend, no doubt about it. I love him to bits. So now he is Everton manager. He takes all that with him, I want him to do well, How can I not?, I want Everton to have something to be proud of for them selves at Rafas hand, Im keen to see them do well under Rafa if Im honest. Rafa beating the mancs on their patch is, interesting and emotive. Good luck Rafa.
Wayne Clarke scored. My brother has decided hes not watching them until Rafa is gone. He reckons wont last half a season, I think hes going to be disappointed



disgraced cake

  
  
  
  

« Reply #35946 on: Today at 03:50:06 pm »
I wish nothing but the best for Rafa, but pure misery on Everton, it's somewhat of a catch-22 situation  ;D

Ideally he relegates them and gets the biggest managerial payoff in the history of any sport ever played











