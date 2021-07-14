The last time I gave a shit about Everton was back in the 80s I think, they ended our unbeaten run, lost 1-0. Cant remember the details but if we beat them we were breaking some record, seemed important at the time and I played YNWA out of a cassette player in the front room whilst the game was into 80 odd minutes. My dad let me bless him. Now Im interested again in a different way, Rafa for me is the man, the miracle of Istanbul in his first season, fa cup the next, the songs, the songs were good, getting tucked into Ferguson, I cryed my eyes out along with Rafa when Margret Aspinal paid tribute to him when he was sat in the stands with Montse, on YouTube, many times. He is a bonafide legend, no doubt about it. I love him to bits. So now he is Everton manager. He takes all that with him, I want him to do well, How can I not?, I want Everton to have something to be proud of for them selves at Rafas hand, Im keen to see them do well under Rafa if Im honest. Rafa beating the mancs on their patch is, interesting and emotive. Good luck Rafa.