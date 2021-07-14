Which countless threads are they, then? There's one thread, as far as I can see, just like there's one for Utd, and Arsenal and Spurs and Chelsea and City and Leicester and Palace etc.



Of course we talk about them and, much more so, take the piss. They're a PL club who are situated 1200 yards away, who are incredibly shite and embarrassing in all they do. It would be wierd and bizarre if there was no reference to them at all. But talking abvout a club and taking the piss does not make them part of our identity and nor does it mean we need them in any way.

And once again, the fact that they are situated close by and our friends and family support them does not make them part of our identity or show that we need them.



The issue here seems to be a strange understanding of the concepts of identity and need.



You've overlooked my first line, in which I was trying to temper the tone in my response/in terms of what I was responding to, and seem to have responded a bit over-zealously. Apologies if I've misread!In terms of the threads/posts, I was referring to this 900 page one, another from 2014-'19 that ran to 2000 pages, a 2014 one of 50 pages, a 2016 one of 150 pages...there are presumably more that pre-date those.I don't think that we "need" them (not sure what this means anyway...?) but I think our relationship with them is a valuable & interesting part of our story & identity (you might say the same applies to them much more). Of course, it'd make little or no impact to us if they were relegated or were to fold (I'd be disappointed with either, as it happens, although perhaps amused by the former too!), but I'm not sure we can dismiss their association (stronger than all but a handful of clubs) & rivalry (based more on proximity & jest than competitiveness) with us entirely.Not sure there's an "issue" - as you put it - just a handful of people exchanging a few posts that impact nothing on a topic for which there's clearly no right or wrong.