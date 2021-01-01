« previous next »
Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)  (Read 2131898 times)

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35880 on: Today at 08:10:15 am »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 08:02:48 am
'Whatever he wins'

Let me stop you there...

He might 'win' a better job like all his recent predecessors. By job I'm including being unemployed as it's still a step up from managing Everton.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35881 on: Today at 08:30:51 am »
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35882 on: Today at 09:00:06 am »
Until you confront or face up to your problem, you will never overcome it. Building walls in the stadium to block the view of Anfield is just avoidance. Denial wont help them. They have their heads buried in the turf at Goodison. They will not recover. They cannot help themsleves. They are done as a serious club until such time they meet their insecurities head on. Not just the derby but season by season. Rafa could help them here, but I doubt they will let him. They will perennially be overshadowed by us. Thing is, when it is you, you cannot see it as you cannot take an objective view. Rafa can.

I want a successful Everton as it is good for my favourite city. Obviously not as successful as us. Lol. But you know what I mean. Competativeness drives you on, gives you inspiration and drive. We need them as much as they hate us. Theyre part of our identity whether either of us like it or not.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35883 on: Today at 09:10:11 am »
Quote from: boots on Today at 09:00:06 am
I want a successful Everton as it is good for my favourite city. Obviously not as successful as us. Lol. But you know what I mean. Competativeness drives you on, gives you inspiration and drive. We need them as much as they hate us. Theyre part of our identity whether either of us like it or not.
Couldn't disagree more. Everton have long since disappeared into irrelevance. The 80s are gone and they're not coming back.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35884 on: Today at 09:21:08 am »
Quote from: boots on Today at 09:00:06 am


I want a successful Everton as it is good for my favourite city. Obviously not as successful as us. Lol. But you know what I mean. Competativeness drives you on, gives you inspiration and drive. We need them as much as they hate us. Theyre part of our identity whether either of us like it or not.
Absolute shite. We don't need them at all; not one bit. And they're not part of our identity at all. Maybe once in the long distant past they might have been, but if so we've long outgrown them and moved off into a completely different world to anything they are still mired in.

They can hang around like a bad smell or fuck off and disappear for all it will impact us
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35885 on: Today at 09:32:16 am »
Everton finishing 8th and 12th I think was the catalyst for us winning numbers 6 and 19. Somehow.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35886 on: Today at 09:35:16 am »
I don't think laughing at the story of killer who killed kids, just because he's got an Everton top on, is a particularly good look.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35887 on: Today at 09:39:01 am »
Part of our identity :lmao :lmao

The fuck they are,I cannot wait for them to turn on Rafa and I love the man and his family to bits.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35888 on: Today at 09:41:32 am »
Keep having a video pop up on my YouTube feed about the abandoned stadiums left over from the Brazil WC. Maybe Everton could just buy one of those and have it shipped over? Must still be in better condition than their pit. ;D
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35889 on: Today at 09:46:27 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 08:30:51 am
Faced

Of course! Silly me! :D

As for Everton being a part of our identity, only in the way an appendix is part of the human body. Vestigial, grumbles sometimes and is occasionally painful, but easily removed for the most part and we can manage without it.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35890 on: Today at 09:51:18 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 09:32:16 am
Everton finishing 8th and 12th I think was the catalyst for us winning numbers 6 and 19. Somehow.
Careful, you don't want to awaken the sleeping giant.

Does anyone still have that post btw?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35891 on: Today at 09:53:09 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:46:27 am
Vestigial
The perfect description really.

Only problem with your analogy/metaphor is that there is zero risk of appendicitis/peritonitis.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35892 on: Today at 09:55:22 am »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 09:35:16 am
I don't think laughing at the story of killer who killed kids, just because he's got an Everton top on, is a particularly good look.

No one's  'laughing at the story of killer who killed kids'. People were laughing at the top.

In much the same way that most Everton fans would have seen this and thought 'Fuck, the redshite will have a laugh at this.' a small percentage will have thought 'Great, a chance to take the moral high ground if they laugh at this.' Moral outrage is all the rage these days.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35893 on: Today at 10:03:43 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 09:21:08 am
Absolute shite. We don't need them at all; not one bit. And they're not part of our identity at all. Maybe once in the long distant past they might have been, but if so we've long outgrown them and moved off into a completely different world to anything they are still mired in.

They can hang around like a bad smell or fuck off and disappear for all it will impact us

This.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35894 on: Today at 10:30:26 am »
With a Club obsessed with firsts, here's the latest  ;D

https://twitter.com/ThomasElson90/status/1415669378217955334
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35895 on: Today at 10:36:42 am »
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 10:30:26 am
With a Club obsessed with firsts, here's the latest  ;D

https://twitter.com/ThomasElson90/status/1415669378217955334
The random appearance of Ernie (Sesame Street) on the dash there, just made me laugh for no immediately apparent reason.

Maybe it was just the inference of what a complete joke the BMD project really is.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35896 on: Today at 10:42:09 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 11:39:40 am
Refusing to call him Rafa
No mention of Liverpool during his unveiling
Players not allowed to wear red
Our own fab 4
City ours by virtue of offices in Liver building
Blocking out views of anfield
It's the taking part not the winning
Reaction to small club comment.

All demonstrate the mentality from the club that's been holding them back

Indeed.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35897 on: Today at 10:44:57 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 10:36:42 am
The random appearance of Ernie (Sesame Street) on the dash there, just made me laugh for no immediately apparent reason.

Maybe it was just the inference of what a complete joke the BMD project really is.

Must be some sort of Class II tipper driver one-upmanship seeing as the Bin Wagons have the soft toys attached to the front grille  :)
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35898 on: Today at 11:11:38 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 08:13:08 pm
Try as they might, they simply cannot bring themselves to act with their self-proclaimed ''class and dignity'' when it actually matters. They genuinely do have the most small-time mentality in the top flight, but rather than shake it off in order to develop and grow, they cling on to it and cultivate it further. I cannot think of a more pathetic and embarrassing fanbase than these, and this is a league that includes Abu Dhabi.

When they announced him, if they'd added something like ".....of course and as blues, we know only too well what Rafa can achieve!..." it would have been a nice nod to his achievements with us, as well as the rivalry and would have looked self-aware, self deprecating, but also classy. But no, that would have been to risky as it may have triggered the bitter element.

They made the decision to appoint him, they can't just airbrush 6 years of his career. Well they just did, but it says more about them than words ever could.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35899 on: Today at 11:19:11 am »
Quote
Benitez has a hugely impressive track record with the clubs he has managed throughout his career, securing seven major honours including La Liga titles, the Coppa Italia, the FA Cup, the Europa League and the Champions League during managerial spells in Spain, England and Italy.

That's from their club website when he was officially appointed. Where is this all coming from that they never mentioned him winning the Champions League with us?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35900 on: Today at 11:28:40 am »
The People's Vampires
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35901 on: Today at 11:30:37 am »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 09:55:22 am
No one's  'laughing at the story of killer who killed kids'. People were laughing at the top.

In much the same way that most Everton fans would have seen this and thought 'Fuck, the redshite will have a laugh at this.' a small percentage will have thought 'Great, a chance to take the moral high ground if they laugh at this.' Moral outrage is all the rage these days.

Yeah thanks for that.

Ask yourself this. Is it funny just because he's wearing an Everton top? Is it funny just because he killed kids? Is it funny because of a combination of those things?
So if it is not funny JUST because he's wearing an Everton top, then the murder of those kids is an intrinsic part of the 'comedy'.

I don't think people in here mean any harm. I think people in here can get blind-sided by 'Everton LOL' and post and react to things without really thinking. I'm saying that maybe people should think a bit and not laugh at this.

If you disagree then fine, you do that.
« Reply #35902 on: Today at 11:48:49 am »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 11:30:37 am
Yeah thanks for that.

Ask yourself this. Is it funny just because he's wearing an Everton top? Is it funny just because he killed kids? Is it funny because of a combination of those things?
So if it is not funny JUST because he's wearing an Everton top, then the murder of those kids is an intrinsic part of the 'comedy'.

I don't think people in here mean any harm. I think people in here can get blind-sided by 'Everton LOL' and post and react to things without really thinking. I'm saying that maybe people should think a bit and not laugh at this.

If you disagree then fine, you do that.

I find myself agreeing with you. I don't think it's something to dwell on. If the guy had been wearing an LFC top I think we can all guess how that lot would have reacted.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35903 on: Today at 11:57:15 am »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 11:30:37 am
Yeah thanks for that.

Ask yourself this. Is it funny just because he's wearing an Everton top? Is it funny just because he killed kids? Is it funny because of a combination of those things?
So if it is not funny JUST because he's wearing an Everton top, then the murder of those kids is an intrinsic part of the 'comedy'.

I don't think people in here mean any harm. I think people in here can get blind-sided by 'Everton LOL' and post and react to things without really thinking. I'm saying that maybe people should think a bit and not laugh at this.

If you disagree then fine, you do that.

That certainly wasn't my intention and of course I don't find a murderer funny. It was just the unusual sight of seeing a random news story from a far-flung place, and seeing that person wearing an Everton shirt. I'm happy to remove the post if people find it offensive, because it certainly wasn't my intention.
« Reply #35904 on: Today at 12:10:18 pm »
It's all cool. Didn't think any worse of anyone. Banter can blur lines sometimes :)
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35905 on: Today at 12:12:33 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 11:30:37 am
Yeah thanks for that.

Ask yourself this. Is it funny just because he's wearing an Everton top? Is it funny just because he killed kids? Is it funny because of a combination of those things?
So if it is not funny JUST because he's wearing an Everton top, then the murder of those kids is an intrinsic part of the 'comedy'.

I don't think people in here mean any harm. I think people in here can get blind-sided by 'Everton LOL' and post and react to things without really thinking. I'm saying that maybe people should think a bit and not laugh at this.

If you disagree then fine, you do that.

Fine, I wasn't having a pop at you. It's just when I saw that appear in this thread I thought two things. Firstly I wont comment as the WTF moment of some random murderer turning up on the other side of the world wearing an Everton shirt wont be seen as such by many, and secondly someone will make a comment and the next thing you know someone will be posting the reaction to the reaction.
