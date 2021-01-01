Until you confront or face up to your problem, you will never overcome it. Building walls in the stadium to block the view of Anfield is just avoidance. Denial wont help them. They have their heads buried in the turf at Goodison. They will not recover. They cannot help themsleves. They are done as a serious club until such time they meet their insecurities head on. Not just the derby but season by season. Rafa could help them here, but I doubt they will let him. They will perennially be overshadowed by us. Thing is, when it is you, you cannot see it as you cannot take an objective view. Rafa can.



I want a successful Everton as it is good for my favourite city. Obviously not as successful as us. Lol. But you know what I mean. Competativeness drives you on, gives you inspiration and drive. We need them as much as they hate us. Theyre part of our identity whether either of us like it or not.