Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35720 on: Yesterday at 03:52:19 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 03:51:22 pm
Reina is about 37 though.
How old is Adrian?  and i was trying to be sarky mate. The Dubravaka one i was being serious.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35721 on: Yesterday at 03:53:53 pm »
Quote from: Floydy on Yesterday at 03:52:19 pm
How old is Adrian?  and i was trying to be sarky mate. The Dubravaka one i was being serious.
I wasn't being snide in case you think I was mate, in any case a 38 year old Reina (I checked, he's 39 in a month) is still going to be better than "Pickers".
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35722 on: Yesterday at 03:54:18 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 03:53:53 pm
I wasn't being snide in case you think I was mate, in any case a 38 year old Reina (I checked, he's 39 in a month) is still going to be better than "Pickers".
mate didnt think you was, no problemo
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35723 on: Yesterday at 03:55:36 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 03:53:53 pm
I wasn't being snide in case you think I was mate, in any case a 38 year old Reina (I checked, he's 39 in a month) is still going to be better than "Pickers".
With Rafa, Reina & soto Kyriagos, i think we could get the band back together, just across the park.   All we need is Nick Barmby and teh set is complete.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35724 on: Yesterday at 03:56:26 pm »
Quote from: Floydy on Yesterday at 03:50:41 pm
Can see Rafa selling this clown whilst is stock is high, get £50-£60m  for him

To who?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35725 on: Yesterday at 04:00:06 pm »
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35726 on: Yesterday at 04:01:29 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 03:56:26 pm
To who?
not suggesting for one second he is worth that amount mind
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35727 on: Yesterday at 04:02:40 pm »
Quote from: Floydy on Yesterday at 04:00:06 pm
United?

More likely Billy Smart's Circus.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35728 on: Yesterday at 04:05:07 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 04:02:47 pm
We can all name a player who had a good tournament. Like Bruno Cheyrou :D
El Hadji Diouf?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35729 on: Yesterday at 04:11:22 pm »
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35730 on: Yesterday at 04:15:59 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 04:02:47 pm
We can all name a player who had a good tournament. Like Bruno Cheyrou :D

Milan Baros
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35731 on: Yesterday at 04:18:43 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 04:02:47 pm
We can all name a player who had a good tournament. Like Bruno Cheyrou :D

I think youve named someone incorrectly there havent you? ;)

The New Zidane he may have been but I dont remember him playing at any tournaments.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35732 on: Yesterday at 04:40:03 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 04:18:43 pm
I think youve named someone incorrectly there havent you? ;)

The New Zidane he may have been but I dont remember him playing at any tournaments.

Well you get the idea lol. All the names from that nightmare tend to blur together. ;D
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35733 on: Yesterday at 04:50:46 pm »
Quote from: moondog on Yesterday at 08:32:40 am

Yeah, imagine the world in which England won the penalty shoot out and Pickford was player of the tournament,  how stupid would we all look on here having slagged T rex arms off for years.

England put their pens away last night and Pickford's a Georff Hurst figure for the next 50 years and elevated to sainthood.

One thing I couldn't stomach was them winning on pens with him the hero to finish the season after what he did to VVD. Donnaruma upstaging him and winning player of the tournament is some karma at least.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35734 on: Yesterday at 05:11:52 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 04:50:46 pm
England put their pens away last night and Pickford's a Georff Hurst figure for the next 50 years and elevated to sainthood.

One thing I couldn't stomach was them winning on pens with him the hero to finish the season after what he did to VVD. Donnaruma upstaging him and winning player of the tournament is some karma at least.
Aye.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35735 on: Yesterday at 05:20:30 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 10:44:38 am
I didn't much care about him before that nor the rest of the Everton players. They're so far beneath us it's like caring about the pigeons
They have one of those as well...
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35736 on: Yesterday at 05:24:46 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 12:59:32 pm
Ironically, a Shetland is about the only size horse Pickford could reach to get onto.
What he does in life equus in eternity
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35737 on: Yesterday at 06:00:46 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 04:50:46 pm
England put their pens away last night and Pickford's a Geoff Hurst figure for the next 50 years and elevated to sainthood.

One thing I couldn't stomach was them winning on pens with him the hero to finish the season after what he did to VVD. Donnaruma upstaging him and winning player of the tournament is some karma at least.

Absolutely bang fucking on mate

As an Englishman, and from a supporting England perspective, that little fucker in nets actually spoilt the whole tourney for me.

Watched a few games with mates and family and had to do my utmost best not to spoil it for the rest and just had to sit there with a painted on smile, wishing failure on the T-rex.

If Messi hasn't got a World Cup there is no way Pickford is having a Euro's.  Not on my watch!!

Am I Petty? - YES,  Is it all Me Me Me? - YES.  Do I Care? - NO.  :)
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35738 on: Yesterday at 06:02:56 pm »
Quote from: Floydy on Yesterday at 03:50:41 pm
Can see Rafa selling this clown whilst is stock is high, get £50-£60m  for him and sign Dubravka or Reina or something and a couple of outfield additions with the change. Pickford is not a Rafa type player, you heard it here first

50 or 60 million 😳
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35739 on: Yesterday at 08:11:26 pm »
I get that Pickers has some genuine anger issues etc and I'm sympathetic to anyone with anything approaching mental helath issues. But I do wonder what effect his twitching and gibbering and muttering and weird chest-puffed-out swaggering has on the defenders in front of him.

Though admittedly it didn't seem to be an issue in this tournament
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35740 on: Yesterday at 08:14:04 pm »
Quote from: mallin9 on Yesterday at 02:20:48 am
Arsenal once Leno is fully revealed to be a bit shit

In all seriousness was surprised at how steady and good he was in this tourney, guess hes just a good fit for international football. Genuinely think he is a major detriment to Everton with regards his composure and general bananas behavior.

Can they just not sell him to England?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35741 on: Yesterday at 09:24:53 pm »
Quote from: boots on Yesterday at 11:38:09 am
You should take a look a Souey's and Stevies tackles sometimes.

WTF is up with you,show me 1 single tackle by Stevie where he went into a career ending injury.

Fucking weirdos sticking up for that short armed c*nt with their whataboutisms.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35742 on: Yesterday at 09:35:20 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 11:42:21 am
Good point, he is constantly screaming at everyone else , he needs to shut the fuck up. Must be very unsettling for defenders.
I know there's the cliché about keepers being a bit mad but in reality they have to be the calmest, most focussed player in the team. Pickford hovers between on the edge/out of control. Liability
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35743 on: Yesterday at 09:56:49 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 08:11:26 pm
I get that Pickers has some genuine anger issues etc and I'm sympathetic to anyone with anything approaching mental helath issues. But I do wonder what effect his twitching and gibbering and muttering and weird chest-puffed-out swaggering has on the defenders in front of him.

Though admittedly it didn't seem to be an issue in this tournament

https://www.instagram.com/p/CROkwSEg26Q/?utm_medium=copy_link

 :o :-[
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35744 on: Yesterday at 10:47:44 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 09:56:49 pm
https://www.instagram.com/p/CROkwSEg26Q/?utm_medium=copy_link

 :o :-[

Pretty sure he's talking to the ref there, who is likely telling him to stay on his line or whatever.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35745 on: Yesterday at 11:14:22 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:47:44 pm
Pretty sure he's talking to the ref there, who is likely telling him to stay on his line or whatever.

That would make more sense, even for Pickford.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35746 on: Yesterday at 11:54:26 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:24:53 pm
WTF is up with you,show me 1 single tackle by Stevie where he went into a career ending injury.

Fucking weirdos sticking up for that short armed c*nt with their whataboutisms.

In the main he was strong but decent, the only game I remember where he got to excited was United, neither of the two goes he had carried the full force of Pickford though on the knee

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yCeANPiilVY

As for Souness, those were different times

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XVvT9VMrJyA

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35747 on: Today at 12:05:21 am »
I don't know what goes through Pickfords head but shouting at everyone all the time isn't commanding.  I remember having to play with a keeper who would just yell at everyone all game for the slightest things.  We all hated the c*nt and he didn't even last a season at the club. 
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35748 on: Today at 12:55:41 am »
Honestly belts around like someone stole his meth
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35749 on: Today at 01:03:22 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:24:53 pm
WTF is up with you,show me 1 single tackle by Stevie where he went into a career ending injury.

Fucking weirdos sticking up for that short armed c*nt with their whataboutisms.

Lol you must be a youngun, don't you remember Gerrard's absolute horror tackle on Naysmith? He also didn't get sent off from it from what I remember.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35750 on: Today at 01:37:41 am »
Quote from: rodderzzz on Today at 01:03:22 am
Lol you must be a youngun, don't you remember Gerrard's absolute horror tackle on Naysmith? He also didn't get sent off from it from what I remember.

Just watch that Souness Video I posted earlier, jeez he took no prisoners
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35751 on: Today at 05:49:21 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:37:41 am
Just watch that Souness Video I posted earlier, jeez he took no prisoners

Some of those are borderline assults! Some nice goals as well mind   ;D
