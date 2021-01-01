Good point, he is constantly screaming at everyone else , he needs to shut the fuck up. Must be very unsettling for defenders.
He's a fucking loon, more than one screw loose....but I think that probably works in his favour in penalty shoot outs
As a penalty taker you're wondering if a keeper goes left, right or stays in the middle. With Pickford there's so many more options. Is he going left, right, staying in the middle, pulling his shorts down, getting his cock out and tapping it against the post, trying to eat a twix through his nose, painting himself green, just laying down and squealing? Could be anything.