« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 888 889 890 891 892 [893]   Go Down

Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)  (Read 2119261 times)

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,633
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35680 on: Today at 07:18:07 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on July  9, 2021, 12:24:21 am
It's a little known fact that Adolf adopted the straight-arm gesture after seeing a Bitter in the Bullens lash a toddler at an opposition player on his first visit to the woodyard way back in late 1912. He believed the outstretched arms look was aggressive and would intimidate his opposition.

After WWII its well known Hitler actually fled to South America, befriending a local Brazilian farmer whose grandson, named Everton by his father at the request of his Uncle Hittle, went on to play in the Brazilian national team.
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,334
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35681 on: Today at 08:12:12 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 01:34:54 am
Everton to cash in on Pickford to give Rafa some cash to spend?

What team would take him?
Whats he spending it on? A fish supper?

Wont get much for him
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,153
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35682 on: Today at 08:27:00 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:09:28 am
He was ok, made a few saves, flapped about a bit, but he didnt seriously injure anyone so I guess thats a plus.

He didn't have an awful lot to do, but he did well overall over the 7 games. Could have been the hero if England slotted their pens (thank fuck). Instead Donnaruma wins player of the tournament.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,727
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35683 on: Today at 08:30:44 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:27:00 am
He didn't have an awful lot to do, but he did well overall over the 7 games. Could have been the hero if England slotted their pens (thank fuck). Instead Donnaruma wins player of the tournament.

Free-kick hit right at him that he missed for Denmarks goal, spent large parts of the final screaming and ranting at his defenders and smashing his fist into his hand, totally unsettling presence for the defenders in front of him. He's a fucking head the ball and a shite keeper. Rafa will fuck this clown off asap.
Logged

Offline moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,051
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35684 on: Today at 08:32:40 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:27:00 am
He didn't have an awful lot to do, but he did well overall over the 7 games. Could have been the hero if England slotted their pens (thank fuck). Instead Donnaruma wins player of the tournament.


Yeah, imagine the world in which England won the penalty shoot out and Pickford was player of the tournament,  how stupid would we all look on here having slagged T rex arms off for years.
Logged

Offline boots

  • upon a hippo only look good if they match the tutu - fact! Oor Wullie, Your Wullie, A'Buddy's Wullie.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,923
  • Klopptimistic
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35685 on: Today at 08:59:34 am »
Credit where its due. Ive been critical of Pickford but last night he was terrific.
Logged
Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,589
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35686 on: Today at 09:03:08 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on July  7, 2021, 11:23:49 pm
His positioning for the free-kick was shocking. How does a professional footballer make such a basic mistake in a big game? It's like when Sterling misses sitters, I don't get it. Guy was spending more time shouting at his wall than to sort himself out.

His positioning for that freekick was fine for a keeper with regular length arms, he momentarily forgot that he wasn't one of those that's all. ;D
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,730
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35687 on: Today at 09:52:14 am »
Quote from: boots on Today at 08:59:34 am
Credit where its due. Ive been critical of Pickford but last night he was terrific.

horrible little c*nt...always has been, always will be
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,000
  • Boom!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35688 on: Today at 10:21:43 am »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 09:52:14 am
horrible little c*nt...always has been, always will be
This. Watching that ugly twats face after losing was priceless, he looked like overgrown toddler having a tantrum. I hope he gets snapped by Virgil in the derby.
Logged

Offline boots

  • upon a hippo only look good if they match the tutu - fact! Oor Wullie, Your Wullie, A'Buddy's Wullie.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,923
  • Klopptimistic
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35689 on: Today at 10:28:09 am »
I prefer to leave the bitter attitude to those on the blue side. I'm a redshite.
Logged
Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,000
  • Boom!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35690 on: Today at 10:44:38 am »
Quote from: boots on Today at 10:28:09 am
I prefer to leave the bitter attitude to those on the blue side. I'm a redshite.
It's not bitter to resent an opposition player who deliberately endangered the career of one of ours. I didn't much care about him before that nor the rest of the Everton players. They're so far beneath us it's like caring about the pigeons on the street. It's not hard to pinpoint that that specific injury to probably our best player was the beginning of the injury crisis we suffered. He's always been a hyped up little cretin, and I take great pleasure in the gimps pain because he deserves it and more.
Logged

Offline boots

  • upon a hippo only look good if they match the tutu - fact! Oor Wullie, Your Wullie, A'Buddy's Wullie.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,923
  • Klopptimistic
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35691 on: Today at 10:56:24 am »
Its football. Players get injured. It was unfortunate. Was it intentional? You probably say yes. I doubt any player tries to intentionally injure another. But shit happens. I prefer to be magnaminous. Yes, hes a dick. But I will give credit where its due and criticism when thats due also. He was shocking in the Denmark game. But he did well last night and Im big enough to say so.
Logged
Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,489
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35692 on: Today at 11:08:59 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:13:19 am
If there was an actual market for keepers this summer now would be the ideal time for Everton to sell. His value will probably never be higher

chelsea should go for him  :P

Spurs need a younger goalie - thats the most obvious shout for prem teams.

There isnt really any market from the CL clubs for one, and theyd want far better than a goalie who genuinley seems unhinged.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,000
  • Boom!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35693 on: Today at 11:10:12 am »
Quote from: boots on Today at 10:56:24 am
Its football. Players get injured. It was unfortunate. Was it intentional? You probably say yes. I doubt any player tries to intentionally injure another. But shit happens. I prefer to be magnaminous. Yes, hes a dick. But I will give credit where its due and criticism when thats due also. He was shocking in the Denmark game. But he did well last night and Im big enough to say so.
It absolutely was intentional, a tackle that late and that high is is deliberate. Remember Keane tackling Haaland? So players do intentionally try to hurt other players, you're naive to believe otherwise. He had a good game, that's not being disputed by anyone. Doesn't change that he's an ugly gimp and I can't wait to see him shit his pants at Anfield and hopefully get some of the medicine he so loves to dish out.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,489
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35694 on: Today at 11:10:55 am »
Quote from: boots on Today at 10:56:24 am
Its football. Players get injured. It was unfortunate. Was it intentional? You probably say yes. I doubt any player tries to intentionally injure another. But shit happens. I prefer to be magnaminous. Yes, hes a dick. But I will give credit where its due and criticism when thats due also. He was shocking in the Denmark game. But he did well last night and Im big enough to say so.

:lmao

(Didnt watch the match, so I cant say either way!).
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,046
  • Seis Veces
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35695 on: Today at 11:34:46 am »
Think Rafa will stick with him, and no doubt over 38 games he'll concede over 50 with that defence in front of him. I think losing that final will be terrible for him as his trophy-less career goes on. You could say he had a decent tournament, but there was about 4 games out of 7 where I don't think he had to make a save.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline boots

  • upon a hippo only look good if they match the tutu - fact! Oor Wullie, Your Wullie, A'Buddy's Wullie.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,923
  • Klopptimistic
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35696 on: Today at 11:38:09 am »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 11:10:12 am
It absolutely was intentional, a tackle that late and that high is is deliberate. Remember Keane tackling Haaland? So players do intentionally try to hurt other players, you're naive to believe otherwise. He had a good game, that's not being disputed by anyone. Doesn't change that he's an ugly gimp and I can't wait to see him shit his pants at Anfield and hopefully get some of the medicine he so loves to dish out.

You should take a look a Souey's and Stevies tackles sometimes.
Logged
Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,412
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35697 on: Today at 11:42:21 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:30:44 am
Free-kick hit right at him that he missed for Denmarks goal, spent large parts of the final screaming and ranting at his defenders and smashing his fist into his hand, totally unsettling presence for the defenders in front of him. He's a fucking head the ball and a shite keeper. Rafa will fuck this clown off asap.
Good point, he is constantly screaming at everyone else , he needs to shut the fuck up. Must be very unsettling for defenders.
Logged

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,412
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35698 on: Today at 11:45:23 am »
Quote from: boots on Today at 10:56:24 am
Its football. Players get injured. It was unfortunate. Was it intentional? You probably say yes. I doubt any player tries to intentionally injure another. But shit happens. I prefer to be magnaminous. Yes, hes a dick. But I will give credit where its due and criticism when thats due also. He was shocking in the Denmark game. But he did well last night and Im big enough to say so.
The fact that Pickford had previously done the exact same tackle on Atleast two occasions, Deli Ali and Madzukic, suggests it was a deliberate tackle. If you challenge like that then you 100% know it could injure your opponent, so yes, it was deliberate.
Logged

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,000
  • Boom!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35699 on: Today at 12:19:08 pm »
Quote from: boots on Today at 11:38:09 am
You should take a look a Souey's and Stevies tackles sometimes.
Are they playing currently? No. Did Gerrard ever put a player out for a year? No. So stop with the whataboutism. You want to get on your high horse then that's great, you do you. The rest of us are here to take the piss out of Everton and we'll keep doing so. So once again fuck Pickford and his horses mane hairstyle.
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,707
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35700 on: Today at 12:25:58 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 11:42:21 am
Good point, he is constantly screaming at everyone else , he needs to shut the fuck up. Must be very unsettling for defenders.

He's a fucking loon, more than one screw loose....but I think that probably works in his favour in penalty shoot outs

As a penalty taker you're wondering if a keeper goes left, right or stays in the middle. With Pickford there's so many more options. Is he going left, right, staying in the middle, pulling his shorts down, getting his cock out and tapping it against the post, trying to eat a twix through his nose, painting himself green, just laying down and squealing? Could be anything.
Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,504
  • Bam!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35701 on: Today at 12:29:15 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 11:42:21 am
Good point, he is constantly screaming at everyone else , he needs to shut the fuck up. Must be very unsettling for defenders.

My non-footballing friends that watched last night picked up on this. Every time the ball goes out of play for a goal kick or anything, he screams at someone. There was a freekick in the first half and he set the wall up, then screamed at them after it had been taken as if they were in the wrong place.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline boots

  • upon a hippo only look good if they match the tutu - fact! Oor Wullie, Your Wullie, A'Buddy's Wullie.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,923
  • Klopptimistic
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35702 on: Today at 12:42:26 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 12:19:08 pm
Are they playing currently? No. Did Gerrard ever put a player out for a year? No. So stop with the whataboutism. You want to get on your high horse then that's great, you do you. The rest of us are here to take the piss out of Everton and we'll keep doing so. So once again fuck Pickford and his horses mane hairstyle.

Get off your shetland pony.

I gave credit for one performance, I wasnt asking you to marry the fucker. Carry on taking the piss.
Logged
Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.

Offline KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,935
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35703 on: Today at 12:52:29 pm »
Every time we needed to hold onto the ball and manage the game he hoofed it.
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,139
  • YNWA
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35704 on: Today at 12:59:32 pm »
Quote from: boots on Today at 12:42:26 pm
Get off your shetland pony.

Ironically, a Shetland is about the only size horse Pickford could reach to get onto.
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,730
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35705 on: Today at 01:01:49 pm »
Quote from: boots on Today at 10:56:24 am
Its football. Players get injured. It was unfortunate. Was it intentional? You probably say yes. I doubt any player tries to intentionally injure another. But shit happens. I prefer to be magnaminous. Yes, hes a dick. But I will give credit where its due and criticism when thats due also. He was shocking in the Denmark game. But he did well last night and Im big enough to say so.

None of which alters the horrible little c*nt epithet in the slightest...
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,741
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35706 on: Today at 01:06:00 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:59:32 pm
Ironically, a Shetland is about the only size horse Pickford could reach to get onto.

 :D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,533
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35707 on: Today at 01:20:56 pm »
If my memory hasn't failed me completely wasn't TRex giving it the Billy Big Bollocks that he was happy to take a penalty.
Logged

Offline kopite77

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,040
  • In Jurgen we trust!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35708 on: Today at 01:22:58 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:59:32 pm
Ironically, a Shetland is about the only size horse Pickford could reach to get onto.

Oh I dont know, a seahorse maybe?!😂😂
« Last Edit: Today at 01:28:50 pm by kopite77 »
Logged
HARRY HARRIS, MARK LAWRENSON, JOSE MOURIHNO,PETER KENYON, ROMAN ABRAMOVICH, ALAN HANSEN, YOU GUY'S TOOK ONE HELL OF A BEATING

AND Mr KENWRIGHT YOU CAN STICK YOUR FUCKING GROUNDSHARE UP YOUR ARSE!

Hicks and Gillett, Game Over, thanks for Fuck All Fuckfaces, Internet Terrorist and Proud!

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,957
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35709 on: Today at 01:24:57 pm »
Quote from: boots on Today at 10:56:24 am
Its football. Players get injured. It was unfortunate. Was it intentional? You probably say yes. I doubt any player tries to intentionally injure another. But shit happens. I prefer to be magnaminous. Yes, hes a dick. But I will give credit where its due and criticism when thats due also. He was shocking in the Denmark game. But he did well last night and Im big enough to say so.

Ramos says hi.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,295
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35710 on: Today at 01:26:33 pm »
I'd be tempted to deck him if I was playing with him and he kept screaming at me. Dickhead with shit hair. Enjoy that losers medal
Logged

Offline boots

  • upon a hippo only look good if they match the tutu - fact! Oor Wullie, Your Wullie, A'Buddy's Wullie.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,923
  • Klopptimistic
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35711 on: Today at 01:32:19 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 01:24:57 pm
Ramos says hi.

Ok, I'll concede that one. :D

Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:59:32 pm
Ironically, a Shetland is about the only size horse Pickford could reach to get onto.

 :D
Logged
Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,154
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35712 on: Today at 02:47:12 pm »
I hope people realize its not mutually exclusive:

I am certain that Pickford is a deranged, short armed, t-Rex, 1990s haircut having, spaz.

But he also had a good tourney.

:D
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,533
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35713 on: Today at 02:59:07 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:47:12 pm
I hope people realize its not mutually exclusive:

I am certain that Pickford is a deranged, short armed, t-Rex, 1990s haircut having, spaz.

But he also had a good tourney.

:D

And hopefully Everton keep him on as first choice because when he's under any pressure from the crowd the mistakes will flow.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,139
  • YNWA
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35714 on: Today at 03:08:41 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:47:12 pm
But he also had a good tourney.

:D

He had a decent tournament but he still made plenty of weird decisions - flying out and punching crosses that are going nowhere, etc.

He just didn't happen to make one of his big brain farts which I guess goes a long way to convincing people he has a good tournament  ;D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 888 889 890 891 892 [893]   Go Up
« previous next »
 