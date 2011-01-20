Henry Kissinger eh! Well known diplomat.
Aesthetically compromised should have been the Henry K shout
Being diplomatic 24/7 can be somewhat demanding at times. Occasionally, one has to cut to the chase so to speak.I will endeavour to remember that one.
We struggled to find a consistent left back since Alan Kennedy retired and Robertson came on the scene.
Quite a few famous fans though
I miss Rod Hull & Emu
If only he hadnt been such a skinflint and paid someone to fix his TV aerial, or hadnt wanted to watch Man U in the 1999 Champions League final!
Jim Beglin was good, shame how is career was ended.
That's the thing with our left backs. The majority seemed to have suffered some form of major injury crisis when they signed for us.And I'd class Riise as more of a wingback but at least he was more robust than the other candidates.
That own goal though......Imagine having so little confidence in your weaker foot that the answer was to contort your body to head it instead.
We had tons of tight backs ranging from excellent to very decent all that time we were struggling for left backs too: Nicol, Rob Jones, Babbel, Finnan, Arbeloa, Johnson...some better than others but all were good for us.
I think had Riise left in about 2007/08 hed be remembered a lot more fondly. He started off great (although played LM a lot in his first season), but was still a valuable player for us who scored some important goals consistently (Levekusen in both 2002 and 2005), Chelsea in the semi in 2006. Shame his last year or two wasnt so good and that own goal was hard to recover from, and hard for us all to forget.
They were certainly tight at the back. Coincidentally, they all played on the right as well.
Emus still alive mate
Richarlison in the Brazil team for the olympics. Thats the excuse this season then.
Buried alive. Poor Rod might still have been with us if he hadn't gone on that roof with emu.
David Platt has a face like a Michael Myers mask being stretched over a dinosaur egg.
Aquilani is better than Pele, Maradona, Cruyff, Messi and Beckenbauer put together.
Must have been cursing his decision to work with a flightless bird.
I know, its really not a subject to joke about but
I now have a mental image of him up on that roof with Emu holding the spanner.
