Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #35480 on: Yesterday at 10:57:52 pm
John Arne Riise wasn't that bad as our LB.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #35481 on: Yesterday at 11:15:53 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 12:51:33 pm
Henry Kissinger eh! Well known diplomat.

Being diplomatic 24/7 can be somewhat demanding at times. Occasionally, one has to cut to the chase so to speak.


Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 06:23:25 pm
Aesthetically compromised should have been the Henry K shout


I will endeavour to remember that one.

 :thumbup
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #35482 on: Today at 01:43:56 am
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Yesterday at 11:15:53 pm
Being diplomatic 24/7 can be somewhat demanding at times. Occasionally, one has to cut to the chase so to speak.



I will endeavour to remember that one.

 :thumbup

Especially when you are 98 and everyone thought you were an old man 50 years ago when you were famous
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #35483 on: Today at 09:02:06 am
Ive a few gooners at work and my best mates are both gooners. Whilst they have a rivalry with Spurs, its not in the same league as the bitters rivalry with us. Evertons is pathological, unhealthy. twisted and frankly unwarranted. Theyre not even close in any metric that matters. Their rivalry is vile and is their undoing. Long may it continue as whilst it remains, they will always be a small club.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #35484 on: Today at 09:11:22 am
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:28:57 pm
We struggled to find a consistent left back since Alan Kennedy retired and Robertson came on the scene.

Jim Beglin was good, shame how is career was ended.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #35485 on: Today at 09:25:41 am
Richarlison in the Brazil team for the olympics. Thats the excuse this season then.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #35486 on: Today at 10:05:46 am
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 02:07:10 pm
Quite a few famous fans though

fffhfhfh" border="0


I miss Rod Hull & Emu
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #35487 on: Today at 10:26:32 am
Quote from: Ziltoid on Today at 10:05:46 am
I miss Rod Hull & Emu

If only he hadnt been such a skinflint and paid someone to fix his TV aerial, or hadnt wanted to watch Man U in the 1999 Champions League! ;D ;D
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #35488 on: Today at 10:28:01 am
Quote from: kopite77 on Today at 10:26:32 am
If only he hadnt been such a skinflint and paid someone to fix his TV aerial, or hadnt wanted to watch Man U in the 1999 Champions League final! ;D ;D

Or learnt his lesson from Tony Hayers.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #35489 on: Today at 10:40:10 am
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Today at 09:11:22 am
Jim Beglin was good, shame how is career was ended.

That's the thing with our left backs. The majority seemed to have suffered some form of major injury crisis when they signed for us.

And I'd class Riise as more of a wingback but at least he was more robust than the other candidates.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #35490 on: Today at 10:49:37 am
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 10:40:10 am
That's the thing with our left backs. The majority seemed to have suffered some form of major injury crisis when they signed for us.

And I'd class Riise as more of a wingback but at least he was more robust than the other candidates.
That own goal though......
Imagine having so little confidence in your weaker foot that the answer was to contort your body to head it instead.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #35491 on: Today at 10:50:12 am
We had tons of tight backs ranging from excellent to very decent all that time we were struggling for left backs too: Nicol, Rob Jones, Babbel, Finnan, Arbeloa, Johnson...some better than others but all were good for us.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #35492 on: Today at 10:52:28 am
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 10:49:37 am
That own goal though......
Imagine having so little confidence in your weaker foot that the answer was to contort your body to head it instead.

I think had Riise left in about 2007/08 hed be remembered a lot more fondly. He started off great (although played LM a lot in his first season), but was still a valuable player for us who scored some important goals consistently (Levekusen in both 2002 and 2005), Chelsea in the semi in 2006. Shame his last year or two wasnt so good and that own goal was hard to recover from, and hard for us all to forget.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #35493 on: Today at 10:59:03 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:50:12 am
We had tons of tight backs ranging from excellent to very decent all that time we were struggling for left backs too: Nicol, Rob Jones, Babbel, Finnan, Arbeloa, Johnson...some better than others but all were good for us.

They were certainly tight at the back. Coincidentally, they all played on the right as well.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #35494 on: Today at 11:03:15 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:52:28 am
I think had Riise left in about 2007/08 hed be remembered a lot more fondly. He started off great (although played LM a lot in his first season), but was still a valuable player for us who scored some important goals consistently (Levekusen in both 2002 and 2005), Chelsea in the semi in 2006. Shame his last year or two wasnt so good and that own goal was hard to recover from, and hard for us all to forget.
I was in the paddock that night, towards the kop and there was just a general sense of disbelief at what he'd tried to attempt.
It was one of those "what the fuck have we just seen" moments.

I agree, overall he'd been pretty good for us, but if memory serves, his form had dipped and that og put the tin hat on it and seemed to seal his fate, and as you say, shape his legacy too.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #35495 on: Today at 11:04:10 am
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 10:59:03 am
They were certainly tight at the back. Coincidentally, they all played on the right as well.

Oops!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #35496 on: Today at 11:05:37 am
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 10:59:03 am
They were certainly tight at the back. Coincidentally, they all played on the right as well.
Josemi and Kronkamp were about as tight at the back as Katie Prices hole.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #35497 on: Today at 11:56:06 am
Quote from: Ziltoid on Today at 10:05:46 am
I miss Rod Hull & Emu
Emus still alive mate
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #35498 on: Today at 11:58:27 am
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 11:56:06 am
Emus still alive mate

Buried alive. Poor Rod might still have been with us if he hadn't gone on that roof with emu.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #35499 on: Today at 12:18:58 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 09:25:41 am
Richarlison in the Brazil team for the olympics. Thats the excuse this season then.

They dont have to let him go.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #35500 on: Today at 12:18:59 pm
Quote from: DaveLFC on Today at 11:58:27 am
Buried alive. Poor Rod might still have been with us if he hadn't gone on that roof with emu.
Must have been cursing his decision to work with a flightless bird.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #35501 on: Today at 12:23:43 pm
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Today at 12:18:59 pm
Must have been cursing his decision to work with a flightless bird.
I know, its really not a subject to joke about but

;D I now have a mental image of him up on that roof with Emu holding the spanner.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #35502 on: Today at 12:42:52 pm
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #35503 on: Today at 12:44:03 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 12:23:43 pm
I know, its really not a subject to joke about but

;D I now have a mental image of him up on that roof with Emu holding the spanner.
Think thats everyones thought mate ;D
