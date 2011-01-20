I think had Riise left in about 2007/08 hed be remembered a lot more fondly. He started off great (although played LM a lot in his first season), but was still a valuable player for us who scored some important goals consistently (Levekusen in both 2002 and 2005), Chelsea in the semi in 2006. Shame his last year or two wasnt so good and that own goal was hard to recover from, and hard for us all to forget.



I was in the paddock that night, towards the kop and there was just a general sense of disbelief at what he'd tried to attempt.It was one of those "what the fuck have we just seen" moments.I agree, overall he'd been pretty good for us, but if memory serves, his form had dipped and that og put the tin hat on it and seemed to seal his fate, and as you say, shape his legacy too.