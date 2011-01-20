I think Arsenal see Spurs fans as rivals, just below them, moreso 10 years ago. It's not how we see Everton. Spurs have visited the CL final (and have actually won something in this century and have a ground made that is not made from old pallets). Spurs probably see themselves as the better team since Wenger left.



Not sure I quite agree. Whilst Arsenal and Spurs are far closer together in general terms of level when compared to Liverpool and Everton, especially recently, the reality is Arsenal dominate Spurs on the trophy front. You only have to look at "St Totteringham Day" to see how Arsenal fans look down on Spurs.Spurs have a slightly better record on European trophies, but Arsenal's CL consistency is far more recent. And they've also been in a CL final too, don't forget.