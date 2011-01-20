« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 882 883 884 885 886 [887]   Go Down

Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)  (Read 2098229 times)

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,982
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35440 on: Today at 12:55:51 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 11:52:09 am
It does feel like that. Wonder if Arsenal fans see Tottenham in the same light?

I think Arsenal see Spurs fans as rivals, just below them, moreso 10 years ago. It's not how we see Everton. Spurs have visited the CL final (and have actually won something in this century and have a ground made that is not made from old pallets). Spurs probably see themselves as the better team since Wenger left.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,884
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35441 on: Today at 01:01:21 pm »
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Today at 12:28:11 pm
My bad. Thought you were following on from the bit about Evertonians being a tad on the ugly side.

Well her fellas might have been ugly but she isn't. ;) ;D No worries! :wave
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,046
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35442 on: Today at 01:09:15 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:55:51 pm
I think Arsenal see Spurs fans as rivals, just below them, moreso 10 years ago. It's not how we see Everton. Spurs have visited the CL final (and have actually won something in this century and have a ground made that is not made from old pallets). Spurs probably see themselves as the better team since Wenger left.

All true and it's probably not as bad but I kind of meant in terms of small timiness and how they define themselves. It feels a bit like that from the outside but obviously Arsenal fans would know.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,884
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35443 on: Today at 01:11:34 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:55:51 pm
I think Arsenal see Spurs fans as rivals, just below them, moreso 10 years ago. It's not how we see Everton. Spurs have visited the CL final (and have actually won something in this century and have a ground made that is not made from old pallets). Spurs probably see themselves as the better team since Wenger left.

Not sure I quite agree. Whilst Arsenal and Spurs are far closer together in general terms of level when compared to Liverpool and Everton, especially recently, the reality is Arsenal dominate Spurs on the trophy front. You only have to look at "St Totteringham Day" to see how Arsenal fans look down on Spurs.

Spurs have a slightly better record on European trophies, but Arsenal's CL consistency is far more recent. And they've also been in a CL final too, don't forget.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,861
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35444 on: Today at 02:07:10 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 03:57:39 pm
You seen the state of your average Evertonian lady? think I'd rather be bloked



Quite a few famous fans though

fffhfhfh" border="0
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,603
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35445 on: Today at 02:16:56 pm »
Rocky Dennis and Michael Bolton are Bitters?
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,643
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35446 on: Today at 02:22:39 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 02:07:10 pm
Quite a few famous fans though

fffhfhfh" border="0

Almost perfect minus 1% for omitting Sylvester Stallone from the mutant horde.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,603
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35447 on: Today at 02:26:07 pm »
Is that Rafa Benitez or Hercule Poirot?
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,136
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35448 on: Today at 02:39:53 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 02:07:10 pm
Quite a few famous fans though

fffhfhfh" border="0

:lmao


Fucking hell.


Youve a sick and twisted mind

:lmao
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,492
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35449 on: Today at 03:17:37 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 02:07:10 pm
Quite a few famous fans though

fffhfhfh" border="0


Is that Tiny "Tiptoe through the Tulips" Tim to the left of Brucie?
Logged

Offline moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,043
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35450 on: Today at 03:20:39 pm »
What relation to Marcel is Jo Brand?
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,551
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35451 on: Today at 03:22:11 pm »
Quote from: moondog on Today at 03:20:39 pm
What relation to Marcel is Jo Brand?

For her sake I hope it's not accountant
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,492
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35452 on: Today at 03:22:31 pm »
Quote from: moondog on Today at 03:20:39 pm
What relation to Marcel is Jo Brand?

Or, for that matter, Russell?
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,658
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35453 on: Today at 03:27:39 pm »
Are they going to hurl Sooty at the pitch?
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,436
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35454 on: Today at 03:52:14 pm »
Quote from: DaveLFC on Today at 11:46:50 am
It's been that long since anyone went in there are they sure it wasn't the Bayeux Tapestry?

It was a souvenir prop left over from Bills first Panto, Aladdin.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,861
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35455 on: Today at 03:54:24 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 02:22:39 pm
Almost perfect minus 1% for omitting Sylvester Stallone from the mutant horde.
As soon as i posted i realised id left him oot ;D
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,861
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35456 on: Today at 03:55:35 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 02:16:56 pm
Rocky Dennis and Michael Bolton are Bitters?
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 02:26:07 pm
Is that Rafa Benitez or Hercule Poirot?
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:39:53 pm
:lmao


Fucking hell.


Youve a sick and twisted mind

:lmao
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 03:17:37 pm
Is that Tiny "Tiptoe through the Tulips" Tim to the left of Brucie?
Quote from: moondog on Today at 03:20:39 pm
What relation to Marcel is Jo Brand?
;D
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Online SamAteTheRedAcid

  • Currently facing issues around potty training. All help appreciated.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,010
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35457 on: Today at 04:19:38 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 11:25:02 am
They beat the Mancs so it wasn't all bad :P


I mean not to nitpick but pretty sure neither Baines, Coleman or Cahill were in the 1995 winning team ;D
Logged
Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on June  7, 2011, 11:55:18 am
get thee to the library before the c*nts close it down

Quote from: a treeless whopper on January 14, 2019, 08:43:57 pm
we are a bunch of twats commenting on a website.

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,249
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35458 on: Today at 04:21:52 pm »
Idi Amin was a Bitter. ;D
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,398
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35459 on: Today at 04:22:33 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 11:52:09 am
It does feel like that. Wonder if Arsenal fans see Tottenham in the same light?

Tottenham have won more European trophies than Arsenal, they cant really say too much, but domestic superiority clearly  ;D   
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,046
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35460 on: Today at 04:26:51 pm »
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on Today at 04:19:38 pm
I mean not to nitpick but pretty sure neither Baines, Coleman or Cahill were in the 1995 winning team ;D

I know, since they won the FA Cup. I was struggling to think of many they'd consider legends since then.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,861
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35461 on: Today at 04:33:19 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 04:21:52 pm
Idi Amin was a Bitter. ;D
You can be sure of it ;D
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,675
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35462 on: Today at 04:36:02 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 04:33:19 pm
You can be sure of it ;D

Uganda Photoshop that up, Capon?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,547
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35463 on: Today at 04:37:37 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:26:51 pm
I know, since they won the FA Cup. I was struggling to think of many they'd consider legends since then.

Up until Robertson, I think a combined Merseyside team of the post-1995 era would have had Baines.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,861
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35464 on: Today at 04:40:34 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 04:36:02 pm
Uganda Photoshop that up, Capon?
:P
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Online SamAteTheRedAcid

  • Currently facing issues around potty training. All help appreciated.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,010
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35465 on: Today at 04:41:22 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:26:51 pm
I know, since they won the FA Cup. I was struggling to think of many they'd consider legends since then.

Ah, I get you now. Sorry  :D
Logged
Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on June  7, 2011, 11:55:18 am
get thee to the library before the c*nts close it down

Quote from: a treeless whopper on January 14, 2019, 08:43:57 pm
we are a bunch of twats commenting on a website.

Online Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,867
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35466 on: Today at 04:45:35 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 04:37:37 pm
Up until Robertson, I think a combined Merseyside team of the post-1995 era would have had Baines.

Not Fabio Aurelio? Was a cracking player.
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,547
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35467 on: Today at 05:08:49 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 04:45:35 pm
Not Fabio Aurelio? Was a cracking player.

By cracking, do you mean the quality of his play, or his durability? Both descriptions would apply.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online BriarcliffInmate

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 219
  • I like football the way I like my politics: Red.
    • Radical Red Review
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35468 on: Today at 05:24:57 pm »
So who would actually be in a post-1995 Merseyside XI then?

For me, born in Merseyside:

                                         Tony Warner


Baines                       Coady               Carragher                   Trent


                       McMahon                                  Barkley

 
             McManaman                 Gerrard                   Rooney                     


                                                  Fowler
Logged
"This club has been my life. Id go out and sweep the street and be proud to do it for Liverpool FC if they asked me to." - Bob Paisley

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,046
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35469 on: Today at 05:29:42 pm »
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on Today at 04:41:22 pm
Ah, I get you now. Sorry  :D

No worries, it's slim pickings either way!
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,046
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35470 on: Today at 05:31:20 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 04:37:37 pm
Up until Robertson, I think a combined Merseyside team of the post-1995 era would have had Baines.

Baines was a terrific signing for them but yeah, Aurelio (when fit) was class and a special mention to Vignal just for that one moment :P
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,766
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35471 on: Today at 06:23:25 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:51:33 pm
Henry Kissinger eh! Well known diplomat.

Aesthetically compromised should have been the Henry K shout
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same
Pages: 1 ... 882 883 884 885 886 [887]   Go Up
« previous next »
 