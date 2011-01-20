The Scream gets me every time, and so does the young Ben Mitchell off EastEnders. It's the best footy gif ever.



It is the moment every Evertonian realises they are an Evertonian and supporting them is going to bring them a lifetime of pain.Interspersed with ridiculously overhyped impossible expectations.The scream is the exact moment when they realise that this overhyped, impossible expectation has come to an end.It is like putting all your hopes, hype and expectation into blowing up a balloon. Everyone can see that blowing air continually in to a balloon only has one outcome. Onlookers look on knowing exactly what is going to happen, but the Evertonian keeps on puffing like a mating bird puffing out it's chest.Then when the inevitable happens and the balloon blows up in their face. They let out that scream of exasperation, which is swiftly followed by blaming the redshite.Instead of seeking answers to why the balloon exploded in their faces they start a manic search for another balloon. That balloon then instantly becomes better than the redshite balloon and they rinse and repeat.