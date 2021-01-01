« previous next »
FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)

rafathegaffa83

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #35360 on: Today at 02:47:12 am
Richarlison named in the Brazilian Olympic team. Shockingly the call up is for the football team as opposed to the diving team

https://mobile.twitter.com/CBF_Futebol/status/1411101157716602880
Dim Glas

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #35361 on: Today at 02:52:13 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:47:12 am
Richarlison named in the Brazilian Olympic team. Shockingly the call up is for the football team as opposed to the diving team

https://mobile.twitter.com/CBF_Futebol/status/1411101157716602880

 ;D

I presume Everton wont allow him to go.
Capon Debaser

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #35362 on: Today at 03:33:33 am
Quote from: Gaz75 on Today at 01:29:33 am
Maybe the royal Boo stadium would be more appropriate.
oR tHe rOyAl dOuLtOn pOo sTaDiUm cOs oF wHaTs nExT dOoR

yA aViN tHa?

pArP
rob1966

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #35363 on: Today at 05:14:08 am
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 12:38:25 am
I was just looking at the Anfield thread on Skyscrapercity, so popped into the BMD thread afterwards. Some clown on there has suggested the stadium be called 'The Royal Blue Mersey Stadium'.  :lmao

What is it with these people?  :duh

Mind-numbingly pathetic.  :rollseyes :rollseyes

The Royal Poo Stadium?
Shitty of Liverpool Stadium?
The ShitWorks?

Andrex are perfect naming rights partners
Fromola

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #35364 on: Today at 08:11:29 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:47:12 am
Richarlison named in the Brazilian Olympic team. Shockingly the call up is for the football team as opposed to the diving team

https://mobile.twitter.com/CBF_Futebol/status/1411101157716602880

Brazil are taking the piss there. He'll play in the Copa America final on July 10th. Olympics starts a fortnight later, so he would pretty much have to go straight there. The final of that goes into August.

They really don't give a shit about players.

Although i hope he goes and gets his leg snapped just for the karma.
Red Berry

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #35365 on: Today at 09:03:31 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:11:29 am
Brazil are taking the piss there. He'll play in the Copa America final on July 10th. Olympics starts a fortnight later, so he would pretty much have to go straight there. The final of that goes into August.

They really don't give a shit about players.

Although i hope he goes and gets his leg snapped just for the karma.

Wouldn't say no to him being unavailable for the derby.
No666

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #35366 on: Today at 09:12:58 am
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:03:31 am
Wouldn't say no to him being unavailable for the derby.
Club can veto it, no?
Fromola

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #35367 on: Today at 09:19:13 am
Quote from: No666 on Today at 09:12:58 am
Club can veto it, no?

Unless it's a case of he persuades them, but he'd surely want a bit of a break before the season starts anyway. It's no wonder Brazilian forwards always burn out quick.
Red Berry

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #35368 on: Today at 09:26:36 am
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 12:23:17 am
Ironic, perhaps...

Ionic maybe? (Gets coat.)
So... Howard Phillips

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #35369 on: Today at 11:44:47 am
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 11:40:04 pm
Don't you know Everton have won a ton of derbies 0-0 in the past twenty years?  :wave

Who can forget the Bolassie Derby?
Craig 🤔

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #35370 on: Today at 12:03:21 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 12:38:25 am
Some clown on there has suggested the stadium be called 'The Royal Blue Mersey Stadium'.  :lmao

I'm guessing that person has never laid eyes on the Mersey, as it's certainly not blue.
CHOPPER

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #35371 on: Today at 12:55:04 pm
A close blooo, reckons there are lots of internal unrest going on with the appointment of Benitez, to the point that some are even considering leaving Everton as they know it and doing something different even along the lines of staring another team. Sounds familiar this doesn't.

only6times

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #35372 on: Today at 01:28:58 pm
Mate of mine convinced that Benitez' old asst manager Pako was the hidden talent behind his reputation. Mate's a rs, of course, but does he have a point I wonder, things fell apart more or less after the two fell out while RB was still at the pit..
I've heard this before, it's like in more recent times didn't Liverpool lose someone behind the scenes and the results dipped?
It's as if they have a puppet out front to.play up the roll for the media but a real back seat driver.


GRAND OLD TEAM. NEVER CHANGE
only6times

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #35373 on: Today at 01:30:00 pm
They all were spouting on about Buvac leaving and us falling apart. Great days
Uncle Ronnie

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #35374 on: Today at 01:33:53 pm
Tbf, there were Liverpool fans convinced of the same. Lost the final to Madrid because Buvac had left I remember.
Camping in a pub in Allerton

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #35375 on: Today at 01:36:39 pm
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 12:55:04 pm
A close blooo, reckons there are lots of internal unrest going on with the appointment of Benitez, to the point that some are even considering leaving Everton as they know it and doing something different even along the lines of staring another team. Sounds familiar this doesn't.



The Inception of Football Teamiudumb - club splits from a club which splits from a club which splits from a club before someone checks to see if the coin is still spinning.
