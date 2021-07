Good on them, hope they get it built.... be good to see the area redeveloped. Won't make one iota of difference to what happens on the pitch or in the stands mind you.



The concern for the city is they start it and then run out of money with escalating costs, or Benitez bombs and Moshiri starts to pull his money out when he realises he's throwing good money after bad. Funding the stadium and the team is going to cost a fortune when he's already thrown half a billion away to take them backwards.From the city's point of view i'm all for the stadium getting built as long as they pay for it themselves.