Sarri took over from Rafa, not the other way round. Rafa and Bigon built an excellent side after the Mazzarri cycle ended, Sarri benefitted from both the players and coaching that went into the group when he took over. He said as much:



https://www.football365.com/news/sarri-i-have-to-say-thank-you-to-rafa



You'll find Bruce got to spend a lot more than Rafa.



We can differ in the analysis, but the facts about who followed who at Napoli, the quality and growth in value of signings / players coached etc are independent, clear.



Plenty of Liverpool fans themselves will add the obligatory love rafa but he's past it here's my unresearched, too lazy to verify take. You don't care about him then, not really. It will always come down to the work you put into something.



He's an excellent coach, up to date, if the parties come together then he can prove his quality to both blues and reds.



All true, but his record since leaving Liverpool is still very underwhelming for a manager of his ability, even with caveats.The only top clubs who've gone near him since he left Chelsea in 2013 are Real Madrid and he was out after 6 months.You made a key point about how he bought well at Napoli and put building blocks in place which helped them kick on with Sarri. Question would be, has Moshiri gone for Rafa to put the building blocks in place and to just generally sort them out, or has he just gone for the biggest name who'd take the job again, in the hope of a shortcut to success?