Ultimately, a key question for them is how good a manager is Rafa in 2021?



When he managed Liverpool and Valencia he was in his 40's in the 2000's. He's now in his 60's in the 2020's. His last big achievement was winning the Europa League with Chelsea in 2013 (and they were reigning CL winners with one of the best squads in Europe).



He did a good job at Newcastle but Rafa and Bruce had 2 seasons each in the PL which were very similar (albeit Bruce spent more money). At Napoli he took over from Sarri who got them close to a title and played some great football (which got him the Chelsea job). Under Rafa they were unremarkable, though he did win an Italian Cup. Also at Chelsea Rafa won the EL but so did Sarri who got sacked at the end of the season. Rafa was sacked by January at Real Madrid at Inter Milan as well. A forgettable 2 years in China most recently.



It's a bit like when United appointed Van Gaal. They were appointing someone in 2014 who'd done great things in the 90's.



He's still a good manager and given a chance will do well for Everton. Like with Ancelotti though it's more yesterday's man topping up his pension than a top class manager. In fairness to Rafa, he just loves managing and won't be phoning it in like Carlo did.

