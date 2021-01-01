« previous next »
Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)  (Read 2081674 times)

Offline cashmere pringle

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35120 on: Today at 09:16:48 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 03:58:09 am

Go 'ed, Rafa, see what you can do with these also rans. They're none of our business save for the two games we play them in. We're going for the league, again, this coming season. To be arsed about who they have as manager is a joke. I wish him well. Top drawer human being first and foremost, with a love for our club and our City that will never die. Let's hope he can help that pitiful club, grow up. Bring back some dignity to it. Christ only knows they need to.

agreed.  I for one miss the days of Scouse solidarity.  Merseyside, Merseyside ringing out at Wembley ......  could Rafa be the man to reignite it ?
Online boots

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35121 on: Today at 09:19:22 am »
Keys is yesterdays man, he is about as relevent today as small pox. Andy Gray should stick to the booze. Both of them are tv pundity equivelents to Alan Partridge but without the laughs.
Online BlackandWhitePaul

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35122 on: Today at 09:22:59 am »
Quote from: The Test on Today at 07:26:40 am
These two... fuck me. They've become even sadder pastiches of the sad pastiches they once were.

I still find it hard to process the Athletic piece where they say they bumped into Sian Massey at the airport and went to great lengths to stress that they didn't blame her or hold a grudge in the slightest...
The opinion of these two muppets is worth absolutely Sweet Fuck All, I laugh at them and their ilk.  That Andy Grey fella (who is he anyway?) comes across as all bitter and twisted and the hairy handed dimwit, well we had his card marked many years ago, didn't we.  Ignore them.
Offline Clayton Bigsby

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35123 on: Today at 09:23:10 am »
This is gonna be a shit show. Everton are not good enough to get in top 6 or win anything so what exactly would like success for Rafa? A cup run?
Offline Lusty

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35124 on: Today at 09:26:52 am »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 09:23:10 am
This is gonna be a shit show. Everton are not good enough to get in top 6 or win anything so what exactly would like success for Rafa? A cup run?
Finish 17th and get a draw at Anfield and they'll build a statue of him.
Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35125 on: Today at 09:34:40 am »
(From GOT) :)



Moonlight dribbler
Player Valuation: £750k

    17 minutes ago

    Add bookmark
    #1,536

    Cork Evertonian said:
    It's all one big joke to the posters on rawk. They ain't infuriated at all, they find this hilarious. We are now managed by a man who's face is on their banners. This is a very low and humiliating moment for Everton Football Club. This appointment feels like it's robbed the club of it's pride and dignity. It's feels like getting your trousers pulled down in public. The fall out will be nasty if this fella is a flop here.

Just a front, their blue eyed idol has switched sides at the first wink from Blue Bill. They have banners of the Everton managers, good, they should have banners for all Everton managers. Howard and Harry Catterick would look nice on a banner on the Kop. They are hurting over this. They think they are special and realise they are not.

----------------------


So it's just a front. That's you lot told.

To be fair, I'm glad Rafa has gone to Everton. At this stage of his career he wants to stay local and manage a plucky little club, so really it was a choice between Everton and Southport.
Offline Fromola

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35126 on: Today at 09:38:43 am »
Ultimately, a key question for them is how good a manager is Rafa in 2021?

When he managed Liverpool and Valencia he was in his 40's in the 2000's. He's now in his 60's in the 2020's. His last big achievement was winning the Europa League with Chelsea in 2013 (and they were reigning CL winners with one of the best squads in Europe).

He did a good job at Newcastle but Rafa and Bruce had 2 seasons each in the PL which were very similar (albeit Bruce spent more money). At Napoli he took over from Sarri who got them close to a title and played some great football (which got him the Chelsea job). Under Rafa they were unremarkable, though he did win an Italian Cup.  Also at Chelsea Rafa won the EL but so did Sarri who got sacked at the end of the season. Rafa was sacked by January at Real Madrid at Inter Milan as well. A forgettable 2 years in China most recently.

It's a bit like when United appointed Van Gaal. They were appointing someone in 2014 who'd done great things in the 90's.

He's still a good manager and given a chance will do well for Everton. Like with Ancelotti though it's more yesterday's man topping up his pension than a top class manager. In fairness to Rafa, he just loves managing and won't be phoning it in like Carlo did.
Offline Billy The Kid

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35127 on: Today at 09:40:38 am »
Quote from: Ziltoid on Yesterday at 04:18:05 pm
Pube Paws is going to have a meltdown along with most Bitters. 

Pube Paws :lmao

Outstanding  ;D
Online Phil M

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35128 on: Today at 09:40:45 am »
Least they got to keep Big Dunc around.
Online royhendo

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35129 on: Today at 09:43:27 am »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 09:34:40 am
It's all one big joke to the posters on rawk. They ain't infuriated at all, they find this hilarious. We are now managed by a man who's face is on their banners. This is a very low and humiliating moment for Everton Football Club. This appointment feels like it's robbed the club of it's pride and dignity. It's feels like getting your trousers pulled down in public. The fall out will be nasty if this fella is a flop here.

Just a front, their blue eyed idol has switched sides at the first wink from Blue Bill. They have banners of the Everton managers, good, they should have banners for all Everton managers. Howard and Harry Catterick would look nice on a banner on the Kop. They are hurting over this. They think they are special and realise they are not.

Said it before, the Rafatolah should be dusted off, the 'siempre es posible', all of them. It'll twist their melons for the rest of their days, haha!
Online Phil M

  • YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,919
  • Bravery is believing in yourself" Rafael Benitez
    • I coulda been a contenda.....
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35130 on: Today at 09:44:48 am »
"Raf-ael,  RAF-AE-ELLLL,

Rafa's instant boos..."
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35131 on: Today at 09:50:54 am »
I bet Richard Keys is a Tory.
Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35132 on: Today at 09:52:24 am »
https://twitter.com/Tlkkltk/status/1410292891591794692?s=20

Don't know if anyone's already posted this but get on this pair. "I'm ex-armed forces" :lmao
Offline kasperoff

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35133 on: Today at 09:56:46 am »
Be very tough to see him on their touchline. I still have massive respect for him and was gutted when he was forced out of the door. In an alternative timeline where we didn't get sold to Gilette and Hicks, he is with us for 20 years and wins several league titles.

It's going to very difficult for him to keep the Everton fans happy at the same time as keeping his LFC legacy intact.

Still a top manager and they are lucky to have him, truth be told.
Offline thaddeus

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35134 on: Today at 10:00:20 am »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 09:34:40 am
(From GOT) :)



Moonlight dribbler
Player Valuation: £750k

    17 minutes ago

    Add bookmark
    #1,536

    Cork Evertonian said:
    It's all one big joke to the posters on rawk. They ain't infuriated at all, they find this hilarious. We are now managed by a man who's face is on their banners. This is a very low and humiliating moment for Everton Football Club. This appointment feels like it's robbed the club of it's pride and dignity. It's feels like getting your trousers pulled down in public. The fall out will be nasty if this fella is a flop here.

Just a front, their blue eyed idol has switched sides at the first wink from Blue Bill. They have banners of the Everton managers, good, they should have banners for all Everton managers. Howard and Harry Catterick would look nice on a banner on the Kop. They are hurting over this. They think they are special and realise they are not.

----------------------


So it's just a front. That's you lot told.

To be fair, I'm glad Rafa has gone to Everton. At this stage of his career he wants to stay local and manage a plucky little club, so really it was a choice between Everton and Southport.
I reckon Rafa will get a great welcome and probably a song or two from the Kop when Everton come to Anfield.

On the job itself, it's going to be thankless for Rafa.  England currently has the two CL finalists (who also happen to be bankrolled), Man U spending £70m+ on one player to add to a team the came second and us coming into the season with a clean bill of health.  Beyond that Leicester are doing great transfer business again and Arsenal ended the season well.  Spurs, who knows.  Top six is a real stretch for Everton and top four just looks impossible with their squad.
Online Lycan

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35135 on: Today at 10:19:45 am »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 08:58:07 am
I remember when he thought Rafa should use his own money to buy players.

I remember that too. Fucking monkey-mitts :lmao
Online rodderzzz

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35136 on: Today at 10:20:15 am »
Quote from: Phil M on Today at 09:44:48 am
"Raf-ael,  RAF-AE-ELLLL,

Rafa's instant boos..."

Ancelotti said don't worry, I'll take away your blues,
But he soon fucked off and went to the Bernabeu
Richie-La, Moshi-La at Season's end he said 'ta Ra'
Now you've got a legend from across Stanley Park

RAFAELLLLLLLL RAFAELLLLLLLLLL RAFA an his Instant Booo's
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35137 on: Today at 10:22:07 am »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 09:52:24 am
https://twitter.com/Tlkkltk/status/1410292891591794692?s=20

Don't know if anyone's already posted this but get on this pair. "I'm ex-armed forces" :lmao

Just listened to that. :D

In fairness the ex armed forces bloke makes better points than the other one!
Offline Persephone

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35138 on: Today at 10:23:35 am »
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 09:56:46 am
Be very tough to see him on their touchline. I still have massive respect for him and was gutted when he was forced out of the door. In an alternative timeline where we didn't get sold to Gilette and Hicks, he is with us for 20 years and wins several league titles.

It's going to very difficult for him to keep the Everton fans happy at the same time as keeping his LFC legacy intact.

Still a top manager and they are lucky to have him, truth be told.
He's far better than they deserve and the daft fuckers can't even see it. I'm enjoying the frothing at the mouth by some Bitters, it keeps me amused. So thanks any lurking GOT members :wave
Online Welshred

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35139 on: Today at 10:24:45 am »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 09:52:24 am
https://twitter.com/Tlkkltk/status/1410292891591794692?s=20

Don't know if anyone's already posted this but get on this pair. "I'm ex-armed forces" :lmao

It was yesterday but its good to hear it again, gems every single time

"You're not a blue"
"Yes I am, you're the one who's not a blue"
"I am a blue, you're not a blue!!"

:lmao
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35140 on: Today at 10:26:50 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:24:45 am
It was yesterday but its good to hear it again, gems every single time

"You're not a blue"
"Yes I am, you're the one who's not a blue"
"I am a blue, you're not a blue!!"

:lmao

I know you are, you said you are, but what am I then?
Online rob1966

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35141 on: Today at 10:34:19 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:22:07 am
Just listened to that. :D

In fairness the ex armed forces bloke makes better points than the other one!

The other fella is a loon - stop going the game because Rafa is manager?

FFS, Everton are better off without idiots like him.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35142 on: Today at 10:58:51 am »
Wonder what odds you can get for Rafa being first managerial casualty of the season?

If they have a shaky start, the toxicity will snowball quickly.

Online Phil M

  • YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,919
  • Bravery is believing in yourself" Rafael Benitez
    • I coulda been a contenda.....
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35143 on: Today at 10:58:56 am »
Quote from: rodderzzz on Today at 10:20:15 am
Ancelotti said don't worry, I'll take away your blues,
But he soon fucked off and went to the Bernabeu
Richie-La, Moshi-La at Season's end he said 'ta Ra'
Now you've got a legend from across Stanley Park

RAFAELLLLLLLL RAFAELLLLLLLLLL RAFA an his Instant Booo's

A laugh emoji would have done like.  ;)
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35144 on: Today at 11:06:17 am »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 09:52:24 am
https://twitter.com/Tlkkltk/status/1410292891591794692?s=20

Don't know if anyone's already posted this but get on this pair. "I'm ex-armed forces" :lmao

And he travelled a 20'000 mile round trip to get the Man U game!
Online Red Berry

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35145 on: Today at 11:13:17 am »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 09:34:40 am
(From GOT) :)


Just a front, their blue eyed idol has switched sides at the first wink from Blue Bill. They have banners of the Everton managers, good, they should have banners for all Everton managers. Howard and Harry Catterick would look nice on a banner on the Kop. They are hurting over this. They think they are special and realise they are not.


Beginning to think a few Everton fans are special.  Very special.
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35146 on: Today at 11:17:02 am »
Rafa to have his contract paid in full and be out of a job by Christmas, many of the Bitters will then hit the Boos as the cycle of misery continues, and it'll be Drunko and Unsy to take them down a division.

Honestly think relegation would do them the world of good as a fanbase, as it would reset their ludicrous expectations.
Online rob1966

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35147 on: Today at 11:18:52 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:58:51 am
Wonder what odds you can get for Rafa being first managerial casualty of the season?

If they have a shaky start, the toxicity will snowball quickly.

I get the feeling that with Rafa, Moshi will tell the bitters to get to fuck. They've put the good of the club ahead of the feelings of the rabble and I can't see them backing down to the natives.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35148 on: Today at 11:20:11 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 11:19:46 pm
All who have their cheerleaders in the media and all who toe the party line with the chairmen. Thats not what Benitez has the luxury of.

That never stopped him getting this job.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35149 on: Today at 11:21:01 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:58:51 am
Wonder what odds you can get for Rafa being first managerial casualty of the season?


No odds for this yet. A few people asked PP and Sky for odds yesterday pretty much as soon as he was appointed  :D
Online Simplexity

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35150 on: Today at 11:26:03 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:58:51 am
Wonder what odds you can get for Rafa being first managerial casualty of the season?

If they have a shaky start, the toxicity will snowball quickly.

Nah would make Moshiri look really foolish. Billionaires tend to not enjoy it so he will be stubborn with him.
Online Red Berry

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35151 on: Today at 11:40:18 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 11:17:02 am
Rafa to have his contract paid in full and be out of a job by Christmas, many of the Bitters will then hit the Boos as the cycle of misery continues, and it'll be Drunko and Unsy to take them down a division.

Honestly think relegation would do them the world of good as a fanbase, as it would reset their ludicrous expectations.

Unlikely.

This is the club who made a European Cup sized trophy cabinet in 1977, when they wouldn't win their eighth title until 1985.  They have always been like this, and dropping down a division won't change their ridiculous expectations in the slightest.  more likely it financially destroys their club and they're forced to start again from scratch.

They need a manager with Rafa's skills, and his straight talking.  The problem is that he comes with a load of baggage that will make it difficult for them to actually listen to what he's saying.

With 10 years and decent money, he could get them to Leicester's level.  He's not going to get 10 years, and they are on the thinnest of financial ice.  The tragedy is that if it all goes tits up, the shitty media in this country will blame Rafa for it, whether he's still there or not, even if it's years after he's gone.
Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35152 on: Today at 11:46:54 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:38:43 am
Ultimately, a key question for them is how good a manager is Rafa in 2021?

When he managed Liverpool and Valencia he was in his 40's in the 2000's. He's now in his 60's in the 2020's. His last big achievement was winning the Europa League with Chelsea in 2013 (and they were reigning CL winners with one of the best squads in Europe).

He did a good job at Newcastle but Rafa and Bruce had 2 seasons each in the PL which were very similar (albeit Bruce spent more money). At Napoli he took over from Sarri who got them close to a title and played some great football (which got him the Chelsea job). Under Rafa they were unremarkable, though he did win an Italian Cup.  Also at Chelsea Rafa won the EL but so did Sarri who got sacked at the end of the season. Rafa was sacked by January at Real Madrid at Inter Milan as well. A forgettable 2 years in China most recently.

It's a bit like when United appointed Van Gaal. They were appointing someone in 2014 who'd done great things in the 90's.

He's still a good manager and given a chance will do well for Everton. Like with Ancelotti though it's more yesterday's man topping up his pension than a top class manager. In fairness to Rafa, he just loves managing and won't be phoning it in like Carlo did.


Sarri took over from Rafa,  not the other way round.  Rafa and Bigon built an excellent side after the Mazzarri cycle ended,  Sarri benefitted from both the players and coaching that went into the group when he took over. He said as much:

https://www.football365.com/news/sarri-i-have-to-say-thank-you-to-rafa

You'll find Bruce got to spend a lot more than Rafa.

We can differ in the analysis,  but the facts about who followed who at Napoli,  the quality and growth in value of signings / players coached etc are independent,  clear.

Plenty of Liverpool fans themselves will add the obligatory love rafa but he's past it here's my unresearched, too lazy to verify take.  You don't care about him then,  not really. It will always come down to the work you put into something. 

He's an excellent coach,  up to date,  if the parties come together then he can prove his quality to both blues and reds.
Online Red_Mist

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35153 on: Today at 11:50:45 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 03:58:09 am
Go 'ed, Rafa, see what you can do with these also rans. They're none of our business save for the two games we play them in. We're going for the league, again, this coming season. To be arsed about who they have as manager is a joke. I wish him well. Top drawer human being first and foremost, with a love for our club and our City that will never die. Let's hope he can help that pitiful club, grow up. Bring back some dignity to it. Christ only knows they need to.
Perfectly put.

I wish him well. Love the man. And I can see him finally ending their long wait for a cup to be honest. As long as they show him patience and get behind him.

(I think Ive just seen the flaw in my prediction!)
