Quote from: The Test on Today at 12:08:16 am
I've been fine with this from when the rumour first popped up... bit that scarf pic has properly weirded me out. It's actually happening. Football fact is consistently stranger than football fiction...

As an aside, for someone so tactically circumspect and cagey Rafa is an absolute animal when it comes to his career. Gives not a single fuck. Well in.

His time with us ruined his reputation. Put every bit of his soul into fighting for Liverpool, making him toxic to anyone who hates Liverpool, ie. everyone else, and making club heads wary of someone who would mobilise a fanbase to fight against the owners. We reaped the benefits, but it's cost him.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:42:08 pm
Maddock saying that Brands vigorously opposed the appointment


It does beg the question of what the point  in paying him is if youre going to ignore him totally

I wish I could lead a charmed life like this Brands bloke does. Gets paid millions to literally do nothing.

I guess he bought Iwobi.
I love Rafa. And I will love him more if he managed to relegate Everton.
Well Rafa, you are a Silly Billy, but I still love yer.  ;D

I've been busy painting all day, so didn't know the appointment had been announced even though I knew it was imminent. Funny enough, I've been singing the Rafa La Bamba song in my head all day and evening.  :)

It all feels rather surreal just now. It's sublime hearing Bitters implode and lots of them saying they are binning it off after decades of 'support'. Maybe Rafa's appointment will help weed out the entitled dummy-spitters within their fanbase and make room for some forward thinkers as the dinosaurs slink off in a childish sulk. Maybe the appointment will also help civilise a club and fanbase that has become more feral with each passing year.

Goodison is going to be even more weird than usual once the season starts. I can see different factions fighting in the stands over this. They are certainly throwing their rattles out of their prams tonight.

Everton and their fans simply don't deserve to have a man like Rafa leading them. He's far too good for them. He's a grown up though, so knows what he's doing. No matter what happens, I know he'll be fine. He's got a thick skin and more class and dignity in his little toe than Everton have to their name. I just hope for his sake that the lunatics treat his family ok rather than reverting to type and being horribly abusive.

I can't wish him well professionally on this one. I want Everton gone. The Assault Derby finished me with them. I can't and won't even pretend to have any animosity towards him for taking the BS job though. We all know he's not arsed about them. He'll do a professional job, but we all know there is no love there. We all know he just wants to do what he's good at, and preferably as near to home as possible at this stage in his life. Who can blame him for that? If he does well and they actually win something then we forever get to take the piss over it taking a Red legend to bring them their first success in almost three decades. If it all goes to shit, we get to take the piss anyway, and safe in the knowledge that Rafa will be richer after taking their money. In the meantime, we get to watch as their weird fanbase tears itself apart and fights amongst itself.

Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:23:45 am
His time with us ruined his reputation. Put every bit of his soul into fighting for Liverpool, making him toxic to anyone who hates Liverpool, ie. everyone else, and making club heads wary of someone who would mobilise a fanbase to fight against the owners. We reaped the benefits, but it's cost him.
I'd go further and suggest it was being the man he is, here in England, that ruined his reputation.

There is such a lot of xenophobia in this country, and the media are terrible for it. Rafa showed that he bows to no one. While virtually everyone else was bowing and scraping to Ferguson, Rafa showed he wasn't afraid of him in the slightest. He exposed the shite Ferguson was getting away with, and he wasn't liked for doing so. He doesn't suffer fools or bullies, and that helped make him public enemy No1 with agenda-drivers and xenophobes in the media.
Quote from: Ziltoid on Yesterday at 04:18:05 pm
Pube Paws is going to have a meltdown along with most Bitters.  Andy Gray is probably already swinging from a ceiling fan in his Dubai room.
It's well worth posting the Hirsute Moonface and Potato Head video once more.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/N0YUSrjdi4Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/N0YUSrjdi4Q</a>

Now the news is official, here is the number for The Samaritans for any lurking Bitters - 0330 094 5717  :wave
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 01:59:10 am
It's well worth posting the Hirsute Moonface and Potato Head video once more.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/N0YUSrjdi4Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/N0YUSrjdi4Q</a>

Now the news is official, here is the number for The Samaritans for any lurking Bitters - 0330 094 5717  :wave

What the fuck are those fat, old men talking about?

Keys and Gray, pathetic, fat old men.
Quote from: rhysd on Today at 02:08:59 am
What the fuck are those fat, old men talking about?

Keys and Gray, pathetic, fat old men.
Genuinely embarrassing, isn't it?
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 02:27:11 am
Genuinely embarrassing, isn't it?

It's bizarre. They look like they need assisted accommodation to be honest.

What channel is still employing these perverts?
Quote from: rhysd on Today at 02:28:53 am
It's bizarre. They look like they need assisted accommodation to be honest.

What channel is still employing these perverts?
Weightwatchers TV 🤷‍♂️
Agent Rafa - go in and reconnoitre , then await instructions - destroy this message :)
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 11:08:53 pm
Benitez is mad for taking the job and Everton are mental for offering it to him. This wont end well and most likely end Rafas top flight career.

He's 61 now, which does not leave him with a lot of time in top-flight football as a manager. I think he's looking at this as one of his last opportunities/major pay-day; if he does well, he'll get a couple of more jobs. If he doesn't and gets the sack, he'll get a massive pay-off and can pursue activities as a football consultant. Rafa may end up coaching an international team too. I can see this being a win-win scenario from his perspective, and I'm glad he's looking after his own interests instead of getting involved with petty football tribalism.
