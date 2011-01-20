Well Rafa, you are a Silly Billy, but I still love yer.I've been busy painting all day, so didn't know the appointment had been announced even though I knew it was imminent. Funny enough, I've been singing the Rafa La Bamba song in my head all day and evening.It all feels rather surreal just now. It's sublime hearing Bitters implode and lots of them saying they are binning it off after decades of 'support'. Maybe Rafa's appointment will help weed out the entitled dummy-spitters within their fanbase and make room for some forward thinkers as the dinosaurs slink off in a childish sulk. Maybe the appointment will also help civilise a club and fanbase that has become more feral with each passing year.Goodison is going to be even more weird than usual once the season starts. I can see different factions fighting in the stands over this. They are certainly throwing their rattles out of their prams tonight.Everton and their fans simply don't deserve to have a man like Rafa leading them. He's far too good for them. He's a grown up though, so knows what he's doing. No matter what happens, I know he'll be fine. He's got a thick skin and more class and dignity in his little toe than Everton have to their name. I just hope for his sake that the lunatics treat his family ok rather than reverting to type and being horribly abusive.I can't wish him well professionally on this one. I want Everton gone. The Assault Derby finished me with them. I can't and won't even pretend to have any animosity towards him for taking the BS job though. We all know he's not arsed about them. He'll do a professional job, but we all know there is no love there. We all know he just wants to do what he's good at, and preferably as near to home as possible at this stage in his life. Who can blame him for that? If he does well and they actually win something then we forever get to take the piss over it taking a Red legend to bring them their first success in almost three decades. If it all goes to shit, we get to take the piss anyway, and safe in the knowledge that Rafa will be richer after taking their money. In the meantime, we get to watch as their weird fanbase tears itself apart and fights amongst itself.