Seriously, he could win the league with them and you will still smile?



There should be some code of respect in football. You don't manage Real Madrid after you manage Barcelona. You don't manage Bayern after managing Dortmund (I am sure Bayern would have wanted Klopp at some point).



I dont know how old you are, but getting all upset because Rafa has gone there, is something I got over when my mam waved the Echo at me with the headline Hunt signs for Everton.Ernie Hunt did sign for Everton, but not before I went through the trauma of thinking Sir Roger had crossed the park. Made me realise players move on. When Shanks retired, the Evertonians gloating because he went to watch them, proved that they were simply eaten up with envy for what we had.If Rafa wants to work there he has every right to do so. I wish him well. He has a job on his hands.It wont diminish or tarnish his achievements with us.If anything it will be fun seeing the same people who slagged him off when he was our manager having to squirm and twist on hooks of their own making. Meanwhile we can smile and say we told you he was good 