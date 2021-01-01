« previous next »
Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)  (Read 2075606 times)

Online Simplexity

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #34960 on: Today at 06:43:02 pm »
I still don't understand why Everton went in this direction.
Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #34961 on: Today at 06:47:52 pm »
Bluenoses still grasping at straws (no doubt referring to those gobshites on this thread crying like 12 year olds);


nikom court
Player Valuation: £10m

    Today at 3:24 PM

    New
    Add bookmark
    #52

the fume on rawk is worse than here!
 
Online 12C

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #34962 on: Today at 06:47:54 pm »
Quote from: MdArshad on Today at 01:49:48 pm
Seriously, he could win the league with them and you will still smile?

There should be some code of respect in football. You don't manage Real Madrid after you manage Barcelona. You don't manage Bayern after managing Dortmund (I am sure Bayern would have wanted Klopp at some point).
I dont know how old you are, but getting all upset because Rafa has gone there, is something I got over when my mam waved the Echo at me with the headline Hunt signs for Everton.
Ernie Hunt did sign for Everton, but not before I went through the trauma of thinking Sir Roger had crossed the park. Made me realise players move on. When Shanks retired, the Evertonians gloating because he went to watch them, proved that they were simply eaten up with envy for what we had.
If Rafa wants to work there he has every right to do so. I wish him well. He has a job on his hands.
It wont diminish or tarnish his achievements with us.
If anything it will be fun seeing the same people who slagged him off when he was our manager having to squirm and twist on hooks of their own making. Meanwhile we can smile and say we told you he was good
Online MJD-L4

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #34963 on: Today at 06:48:12 pm »
Hope he sends them down then comes back to us in an ambassadors role or something.

Love the bloke but can't stand the thought of him winning anything tangible with that lot.
Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #34964 on: Today at 06:49:51 pm »
Quote from: Valore on Today at 06:33:51 pm
Came here to laugh at the bitter twats twisting themselves into pretzels, ended up being reminded how many of our own are idiots in this very own thread.

People talk of 'losing respect' and Rafa having no class, obviously with zero clue what the man has done for the city in terms of charity and his gestures to those fighting for the 96. We'd be better off without 'fans' like those to be honest.

To be fair there are only two or three wankstains in this thread.

Everyone is pretty chilled.
Online Fromola

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #34965 on: Today at 06:50:59 pm »
He'll probably finish 7th and then win them the Europa Conference League at the Kazakhstan National Stadium or wherever the fuck the final is in 2 years.

He's hardly going to win them a CL or a league title.
Online Schmohawk

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #34966 on: Today at 06:53:05 pm »
Quote from: Valore on Today at 06:33:51 pm
People talk of 'losing respect' and Rafa having no class, obviously with zero clue what the man has done for the city in terms of charity and his gestures to those fighting for the 96. We'd be better off without 'fans' like those to be honest.
Probably the same people who forced him out of our club to begin with.
Online idontknow

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #34967 on: Today at 06:53:17 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 06:05:17 pm
Was that why there were also cries of "Rafa, stop peeing against that tree."
Didnt like to mention that  :)
Online 12C

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #34968 on: Today at 06:56:33 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 02:30:06 pm
Whilst we should not rely on it, we do need some teams to start taking points off the likes of City, Chelsea and Man U next season. That means we need those below us to improve.

Ask any Newcastle fan and they will tell you they were absolutely gutted to lose Rafa as manager and they improved under him.

Rafa is capable of improving them enough to start punching above their weight like they did at times last season.

I'm not worried about Everton as a team challenging the balance of the city. There is absolutely question about where Klopp and this current LFC team is on that pecking order. Im more concerned when their fans realise that they may not play the kind of attacking football that they enjoyed under Ancelotti even if that is getting some results

Mate, I had blues telling me that Ancelotti was a boring negative manager towards the end of last season and one even said he should go, because he wasnt improving them. Apart from the feller who named his dog Carlo there werent many devastated to lose him, given the dross they served up for 2/3 of the season. Their home record would have had them booing him out of Goodison.
Online Fromola

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #34969 on: Today at 06:58:19 pm »
Quote from: Schmohawk on Today at 06:53:05 pm
Probably the same people who forced him out of our club to begin with.

Thoughts with Philly Carragher at this difficult time (he's probably back at Goodison now).
Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #34970 on: Today at 07:04:11 pm »
GOT very own gloryhunting gobshite; (Joins when Everton win their last trophy in 1995)


Carlito
Carlito
Player Valuation: £50m

    Today at 3:36 PM

    New
    Add bookmark
    #141

I'm afraid that's it for me. After 26 years, I'm not renewing.

If having a £1m-a-year director of football to recruit for one of the best-paid jobs in the world isn't enough to get us beyond candidates that even the most casual of fans could name, what's the point?

I've never cared about the small club comment. If anything, I thought it was quite funny (for him) and par for the course. The issue is that he's synonymous with Liverpool/Istanbul, was an insufferable blurt throughout his entire tenure there (I speak only fachts), and has been finished at the top for years now.

This club has no respect for itself.
Online 12C

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #34971 on: Today at 07:07:14 pm »
Quote from: jackh on Today at 02:35:58 pm
You've twisted that really unfairly, making it sound as though Everton winning the title would be the 'cause' of 12C smiling (this feels ridiculous to be typing out, by the way).  12C seemed to be saying that - regardless of whatever Rafa's achievements with Everton might be - there'll still be good memories of Rafa that can remain untainted and prompt a smile for Liverpool supporters.

And I agree, Rafa could (...!) win the title for Everton, and to me he'd still be the smiling, modest man standing with new signings Xabi Alonso & Luis Garcia, beaming in Istanbul, sitting cross-legged on the touchline for penalties, standing up for the best interests of the club against the ownership, and having a quiet & heartfelt dignity when present for some of the most sensitive moments our club, supporters, & wider family experience.

Cheers mate.
Exactly as I meant it. If Everton were ever to win the league again, I would smile.
I would smile for those blues who have stood by us through all the crap since 89.
I would smile for the hairy arsed St End blue who put his arm around me when I sobbed my heart out, as we sang YNWA  first game back after Hillsborough. I would smile for Rafa for the kindness and dignity and the support he gave to the fans
There are more important things to get het up about.
Yes there are a large number of sad acts who dont know how to behave decently, we have dickheads from the same stable attached to us.
Im not sinking to that level.
Online Original

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #34972 on: Today at 07:08:39 pm »
"Dunc, put the kettle on would you son"

"Yes boss"

😂
Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #34973 on: Today at 07:09:38 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 07:07:14 pm
Cheers mate.
Exactly as I meant it. If Everton were ever to win the league again, I would smile.
I would smile for those blues who have stood by us through all the crap since 89.
I would smile for the hairy arsed St End blue who put his arm around me when I sobbed my heart out, as we sang YNWA  first game back after Hillsborough. I would smile for Rafa for the kindness and dignity and the support he gave to the fans
There are more important things to get het up about.
Yes there are a large number of sad acts who dont know how to behave decently, we have dickheads from the same stable attached to us.
Im not sinking to that level.

