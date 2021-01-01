Seriously, he could win the league with them and you will still smile?



There should be some code of respect in football. You don't manage Real Madrid after you manage Barcelona. You don't manage Bayern after managing Dortmund (I am sure Bayern would have wanted Klopp at some point).



I take your point there, but Everton are no Real Madrid or Bayern Munich. They are only rivals to us via geographic location, not stature. If you remove local rivalry from the situation and look at overall context, then Everton are pretty irrelevant to Liverpool and to English football too at elite level. Rafa will be going to a geographical rival, but not a genuine footballing rival of any genuine status.I know Rafa is an adopted Scouser, but he's also Spanish and no doubt sees things from a much wider perspective than many born and bred in the city do. To someone from outside of the focus of that particular microscope, the move might feel as relevant to him as a move by a longtime ex Barcelona manager moving to Espanyol might feel to us. They might be geographical rivals, but not rivals in any other real sense.