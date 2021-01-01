« previous next »
Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,962
  • Seis Veces
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #34720 on: Today at 12:09:26 pm »
Quote from: L4Red on Today at 12:06:51 pm
Substantial and hopefully just in time for Christmas

Nice red Christmas tree early in December after a little derby win at the pit on November 30. I can feel the fume levels rising already  ;D
Logged
Logged

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,912
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #34721 on: Today at 12:13:03 pm »
This appointment is purely because Rafa wants to actually live in his house with his family.

Everton are getting a manager way better than they should, and hes getting a big whack of cash and a 30 minute commute. In theory win win, but itll be a disaster
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,825
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #34722 on: Today at 12:15:06 pm »
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Today at 10:51:07 am
Not sure why people think they can win a cup with Rafa. To win the league cup you have to get past Man City, and FA Cup again is even harder. Thats if he can even last the season

Plus I would have thought the board want him making sure they get Europe through the league, so not a case of focusing purely on a good cup run. And he needs a good run in the league to start with to try and keep the fans onside. Theyll be waiting to turn on him. Their first game of the season could be huge.

Yeah.  City have won the LC six times in the past eight years, four years on the bounce.  Easy to do when you're doped. It's a big ask for them to miss out on the FA Cup three years in a row too.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,387
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #34723 on: Today at 12:21:15 pm »
Rafael Benitez set to be confirmed as new Everton manager today

https://theathletic.com/news/rafael-benitez-everton-new-manager-liverpool-today/W3wt26J7d1eV
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 250,292
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #34724 on: Today at 12:23:10 pm »
Logged
"I have a specific suggestion about sports analytics. Some of it's getting so good that I think it should embrace and take over sports reporting." (Edward Tufte)

Offline jacobs chains

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 729
  • Rarely rattled
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #34725 on: Today at 12:32:53 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 12:23:10 pm
BOOM

Meanwhile over on GOT

BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
Logged

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,959
  • YNWA
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #34726 on: Today at 12:35:34 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 12:32:53 pm
Meanwhile over on GOT

BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO

Just a normal day then.
Logged

Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,430
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #34727 on: Today at 12:38:01 pm »
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline glewis93

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 367
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #34728 on: Today at 12:49:42 pm »
I doubt anyone they appointed would be good enough for that lot. But it makes it funnier that they have genuinely gone for the most controversial option.

If Rafa gets time and backing he could do a decent job with them. But they're so consumed with hate it's going to go horribly wrong. I hope Rafa sees this as a payday rather than a project.
Logged
Long Live Lucas Leiva!

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,403
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #34729 on: Today at 01:32:21 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake link=topic=342698.msg17833357#msg178 33357 date=1625051366
Nice red Christmas tree early in December after a little derby win at the pit on November 30. I can feel the fume levels rising already  ;D
Just wait until they realise the garage doors on his house are red with white trim.  :odd :rollseyes :odd
« Last Edit: Today at 01:34:38 pm by Son of Spion＊ »
Logged

Online MdArshad

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 197
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #34730 on: Today at 01:37:25 pm »
Feel disgusted with Rafa about this. A UCL winning manager of ours. There should be some respect left in the game. Owen playing for United was bad, seeing Rafa joining the blueshite is even worse.

Even if he does well and get them around 6-8th, they will still want him sacked.
Logged

Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,430
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #34731 on: Today at 01:38:13 pm »
Quote from: MdArshad on Today at 01:37:25 pm
Feel disgusted with Rafa about this. A UCL winning manager of ours. There should be some respect left in the game. Owen playing for United was bad, seeing Rafa joining the blueshite is even worse.

Even if he does well and get them around 6-8th, they will still want him sacked.

You must have thought our ex-captain who went onto manage Manchester United was a tit then?
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,425
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #34732 on: Today at 01:43:45 pm »
Quote from: MdArshad on Today at 01:37:25 pm
Feel disgusted with Rafa about this. A UCL winning manager of ours. There should be some respect left in the game. Owen playing for United was bad, seeing Rafa joining the blueshite is even worse.

Even if he does well and get them around 6-8th, they will still want him sacked.

Calm down.
Rafa left us with enough credit in the bank of happy memories, that disgusted is way off when discussing him.
He could win the league with them (unlikely I know)  and I would still smile and say he was one of the best we ever had.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,403
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #34733 on: Today at 01:44:42 pm »
It's such a batshit crazy decision by both Rafa and Moshilad that it just might work. Well, if the poison within the fanbase allow it the time to bear some fruit.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,825
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #34734 on: Today at 01:48:14 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 01:43:45 pm
Calm down.
Rafa left us with enough credit in the bank of happy memories, that disgusted is way off when discussing him.
He could win the league with them (unlikely I know)  and I would still smile and say he was one of the best we ever had.

He's not winning the league with that lot you little scamp. ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,571
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #34735 on: Today at 01:48:24 pm »
Evreytime Rafa get's a job some of you somehow turn the clock back to thinking this is 2009 or something. Rafa ain't a world class manager any more. He's not producing miracles not with that shite he'll have to get rid of and turn around.
Logged

Online MdArshad

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 197
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #34736 on: Today at 01:49:48 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 01:43:45 pm
Calm down.
Rafa left us with enough credit in the bank of happy memories, that disgusted is way off when discussing him.
He could win the league with them (unlikely I know)  and I would still smile and say he was one of the best we ever had.

Seriously, he could win the league with them and you will still smile?

There should be some code of respect in football. You don't manage Real Madrid after you manage Barcelona. You don't manage Bayern after managing Dortmund (I am sure Bayern would have wanted Klopp at some point).
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,403
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #34737 on: Today at 01:50:38 pm »
Quote from: MdArshad on Today at 01:37:25 pm
Feel disgusted with Rafa about this. A UCL winning manager of ours. There should be some respect left in the game. Owen playing for United was bad, seeing Rafa joining the blueshite is even worse.

Even if he does well and get them around 6-8th, they will still want him sacked.
I'm more concerned that an LFC legend and all round lovely man will have to put up with the kind of hatred and bile he'll get from a really big proportion of their fanbase. Same goes for his family too. I just hope they'll all be ok.

Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,292
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #34738 on: Today at 01:52:30 pm »
Quote from: MdArshad on Today at 01:37:25 pm
Feel disgusted with Rafa about this. A UCL winning manager of ours. There should be some respect left in the game. Owen playing for United was bad, seeing Rafa joining the blueshite is even worse.

Even if he does well and get them around 6-8th, they will still want him sacked.

Liverpool sacked him.

As mad as this is, why does he have to turn down the job to show respect to the club that sacked him a fair few years ago now too.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,328
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #34739 on: Today at 01:52:54 pm »
Will love Rafa forever regardless who he joins(except the Mancs), good for his family they get to stay in his adopted city and lets be honest even with him at the helm Evertons ceiling is a top 4 challenge.
Logged

Online MdArshad

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 197
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #34740 on: Today at 01:53:09 pm »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 01:38:13 pm
You must have thought our ex-captain who went onto manage Manchester United was a tit then?

It was 70-80 years ago. Sir Matt Busby played for us from 1936-1945. Not sure any of us were around during that time. Not even sure how big a rivalry it was during that time.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,292
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #34741 on: Today at 01:53:44 pm »
Quote from: MdArshad on Today at 01:49:48 pm
Seriously, he could win the league with them and you will still smile?

There should be some code of respect in football. You don't manage Real Madrid after you manage Barcelona. You don't manage Bayern after managing Dortmund (I am sure Bayern would have wanted Klopp at some point).

yes you can.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online MdArshad

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 197
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #34742 on: Today at 01:56:40 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:52:30 pm
Liverpool sacked him.

As mad as this is, why does he have to turn down the job to show respect to the club that sacked him a fair few years ago now too.

The club sacked him. The supporters stood by him and gave him a standing ovation everytime he was back even when he managed Chelsea. Managing Everton and Man United is showing disrespect to the supporters of this club.
Logged

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,909
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #34743 on: Today at 01:58:09 pm »
I'm not really arsed from a footballing perspective. He's got enough LFC brownie points in the bag for me not to be concerned with who he does and doesn't manage. From a non-footballing perspective the charitable work he and his family have done won't be undone with him managing that shower.

I'm just tickled at the reaction, especially from people like Richard Keys who gave got Rafa living in their head. It's hilarious. Evertonians will set the bar even higher because they don't like him, they'll expect better results than they have of anyone that's gone before him. Rafa will get his payout and they'll carry on living in a bitter mediocrity pining for a stadium that's never getting financed.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,403
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #34744 on: Today at 02:02:27 pm »
Quote from: MdArshad on Today at 01:49:48 pm
Seriously, he could win the league with them and you will still smile?

There should be some code of respect in football. You don't manage Real Madrid after you manage Barcelona. You don't manage Bayern after managing Dortmund (I am sure Bayern would have wanted Klopp at some point).
I take your point there,  but Everton are no Real Madrid or Bayern Munich. They are only rivals to us via geographic location, not stature. If you remove local rivalry from the situation and look at overall context, then Everton are pretty irrelevant to Liverpool and to English football too at elite level. Rafa will be going to a geographical rival, but not a genuine footballing rival of any genuine status.

I know Rafa is an adopted Scouser, but he's also Spanish and no doubt sees things from a much wider perspective than many born and bred in the city do. To someone from outside of the focus of that particular microscope, the move might feel as relevant to him as a move by a longtime ex Barcelona manager moving to Espanyol might feel to us. They might be geographical rivals, but not rivals in any other real sense.
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,449
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #34745 on: Today at 02:03:37 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:48:24 pm
Evreytime Rafa get's a job some of you somehow turn the clock back to thinking this is 2009 or something. Rafa ain't a world class manager any more. He's not producing miracles not with that shite he'll have to get rid of and turn around.

The oracle has spoken, Rafa is crap.
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,292
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #34746 on: Today at 02:04:02 pm »
Quote from: MdArshad on Today at 01:56:40 pm
The club sacked him. The supporters stood by him and gave him a standing ovation everytime he was back even when he managed Chelsea. Managing Everton and Man United is showing disrespect to the supporters of this club.

Its showing disrespect to you apparently, please dont talk for the rest of the supporters.

By the way - the coach Dortmund consider their greatest ever alongside Jürgen Klopp, went on to coach Bayern Munich. Now, I dont think Kloppo will go there now in his career, but he could well have done, hes never once said hed not go there, and no one would expect him to make such a declaration.   

This move for Rafa really is mad, and yes of course unexpected, but he has his reasons. I find it a combination of baffling (but tempered by knowing its the locality that is a huge attraction), and actually almost funny due to the fume its causing.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online MdArshad

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 197
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #34747 on: Today at 02:07:07 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 02:02:27 pm
I take your point there,  but Everton are no Real Madrid or Bayern Munich. They are only rivals to us via geographic location, not stature. If you remove local rivalry from the situation and look at overall context, then Everton are pretty irrelevant to Liverpool and to English football too at elite level. Rafa will be going to a geographical rival, but not a genuine footballing rival of any genuine status.

I know Rafa is an adopted Scouser, but he's also Spanish and no doubt sees things from a much wider perspective than many born and bred in the city do. To someone from outside of the focus of that particular microscope, the move might feel as relevant to him as a move by a longtime ex Barcelona manager moving to Espanyol might feel to us. They might be geographical rivals, but not rivals in any other real sense.

That actually make sense. Everton is like Espanyol/Torino/1860 Munich. Still will be nice if we whack them 5-0 at Goodison park after they ended their Anfield drought (without fans) last season.
Logged

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,486
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #34748 on: Today at 02:10:37 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:04:02 pm
Its showing disrespect to you apparently, please dont talk for the rest of the supporters.

By the way - the coach Dortmund consider their greatest ever alongside Jürgen Klopp, went on to coach Bayern Munich. Now, I dont think Kloppo will go there now in his career, but he could well have done, hes never once said hed not go there, and no one would expect him to make such a declaration.   

This move for Rafa really is mad, and yes of course unexpected, but he has his reasons. I find it a combination of baffling (but tempered by knowing its the locality that is a huge attraction), and actually almost funny due to the fume its causing.

+1. I don't feel disrespected in the slightest and certainly don't need anyone to feel disrespected on my behalf.
If people want to talk about disrespect, look at the way the media and other fans have treated Rafa. Although I'm not sure he gives too much of a shit what the average tabloid fed fan or Keys and Gray thinks.
Logged

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,731
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #34749 on: Today at 02:10:54 pm »
Apparently the first thing benitez said to Kenwright was "I will get you into the Championship"
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online idontknow

  • idonowknowicanchangethisijustfoundouticould
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,383
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #34750 on: Today at 02:12:55 pm »
Quote from: MdArshad on Today at 01:49:48 pm
Seriously, he could win the league with them and you will still smile?

There should be some code of respect in football. You don't manage Real Madrid after you manage Barcelona. You don't manage Bayern after managing Dortmund (I am sure Bayern would have wanted Klopp at some point).

That seems so apt I have to quote it as I had come in to suggest Rafa should appoint as his assistant that Klopp-lookalike who was boozing with the England fans after yesterday's game.  :) Hope you don't mind.
Logged
It is a machine. It is more stupid than we are. It will not stop us from doing stupid things.

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,387
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #34751 on: Today at 02:13:03 pm »
Rafa has seen the bitter hatred from the BS towards Liverpool , he is surely aware of how their fans celebrated Pickfords assault on VVD ,which quite possibly prevented us being able to win the title. Yet apparently he still wants to go there. I get that he can take any job he wants, of course he can, but I dont see how any true Liverpool fan would want him to do well there.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,403
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #34752 on: Today at 02:14:57 pm »
Quote from: MdArshad on Today at 02:07:07 pm
That actually make sense. Everton is like Espanyol/Torino/1860 Munich. Still will be nice if we whack them 5-0 at Goodison park after they ended their Anfield drought (without fans) last season.
Yes, that's sort of my take on the situation. Now if he'd gone to United I'd be disappointed in him because they are a direct sporting rival with a shout at the top prizes. Everton were for a few years in the 80s too, but today they are irrelevant as a rival in every way other than geographical location. If Everton weren't from our city, we'd see them in a similar light to Watford, Southampton and the likes.
Logged
