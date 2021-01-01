« previous next »
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #34640 on: Today at 12:29:19 am »
Good luck Rafa la. You are gonna need it.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #34641 on: Today at 12:32:34 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:28:27 am
It's going to be a strange Derby match in November when our fans cheer both managers and theirs abuse both managers.

Rafa is obviously some sort of masochist, going down 0-3 in Istanbul, taking on H&G, going to Chelsea after what he did to them, working for Mike Ashley, taking on a chinese team whilst living in Caldy, now this.

Probably a good book in him at some point but will probably work till he's 87 (final destination Tranmere, his local club)

He cant say no, no?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #34642 on: Today at 12:56:54 am »
He will always be our Rafa, that's what they don't like about it, I hope he comes out of it ok. And they call Scott Parker brave 😂
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #34643 on: Today at 01:20:05 am »
Quote from: SenorGarcia on Yesterday at 10:21:11 pm
Not gonna lie, I am disappointed in Rafa.

The Chelsea & China gigs should have served as warning, but I guess this kinda shows those stories of his cold personality may be true. I thought Rafa got us, and I respected him trying to reinvigorate Newcastle but this just seems a cheap move with little payoff other than you know the pay off.

Noise aside,  this is basically Newcastle with money and owners interested in improving the club (assuming Moshiri and Usmanov don't do a volte-face).

On a professional level,  it's an easy decision.  All that regardless of his pay packet.

He did right by us while manager, more than was required.   Liverpool sacked him and don't look to be employing him again.  It's healthy for him to work,  pick the best job he's offered.

Personally,  if he had picked a job in the middle east / another in china / international team then yeah,  shit. 

This is a proper challenge,  you compete at the top level of the sport... Good.


Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #34644 on: Today at 01:32:56 am »
Good luck Rafa.
I  love how thick his skin is, mad bastard - Maybe he'll have a go at Man U before he's done  ;D

He doesn't owe us anything - Liverpool Football club treated him very badly at the end - The owners were a pair of twats back then we know, but never the less that was the reality. He also had some critics in the support which has been well documented - essentially for not winning the league in 2009, fucking hell though we had a good go didn't we.

Rafa is and will always be a Liverpool legend the games in Europe alone were an absolute treat - we were the Kings of Europe and battered fucking everyone over several seasons.
As has also been documented some of the playing staff didn't see eye to eye with him either but I'm not arsed about stuff like that, he's a great coach and a good man - he loves the city and has made it his home, I wish him well and hope he has a bit of luck early on to get the support of the crowd.
For anyone that doesn't like and or rate Rafa, then you're siding with Sam Allardyce, Richard Keys, Simon Jordan, Mike Parry etc. I think you have to give your head a wobble and stop being brainwashed by the British press.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #34645 on: Today at 02:47:46 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:25:44 pm
Ageist now, to go along with the body shaming tweet of the other day.

What a lovely lot!

The dumb arse doesn't realize Carlo is older than Rafa. They were over the moon with Carlo when he signed.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #34646 on: Today at 02:53:23 am »
Good luck Rafa...I mean that in the sense of his life in general.

I do hope he struggles at Everton though, I know he won't take them down but a lower/mid-table finish would be just the ticket after spending lots and lots of money.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #34647 on: Today at 03:06:24 am »
Imagine if he actually gets them into the Top 4 though
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #34648 on: Today at 03:18:20 am »
Should Rafa be appointed it is Evertons last chance to get into Europe.

Everton is a mid table club. Unless they rise to European quality, they can kiss BMD stadium good bye.

Moshiri is at his limit to support Everton with his money. ( And fuck off thinking Uncle Uzzi is coming 'round to off load his cash).

This is about the last roll of the dice.

Everton supporters can think they are a big club, they're not. They may be somewhat of a historic club but so is Notts Forrest. Where's that got them.


BMD needs a team playing in Europe to sustain the income necessary for Everton--Moshiri-- to make it go. Carlo was to deliver that. But just as Everton were in those positions, his mentality midgets folded the last couple months of the season and Carlo ran as fast as he could. Carlo called the players out. Many are on big contracts and don't really give two shits about the club. Most will just hang around to run their contracts down.

So putting the trust in Rafa becomes the last cast of the dice because the building of BDM can't wait forever. Building costs will continue to escalate. Everton have to have something to go to the banks with.  Mid table, no Europe, no extra revenues..no hope of getting the funding.

The Blues can kick up a stink of the appointment. But they are taking their eye  off the ball when it comes to their club. They need success and they need it fast. They need to get behind Rafa--don't laugh in the back-- and the players to make the club move up the table.

Or be bitter and watch your club tailspin even further and your shiny Docks stadium become nothing but a pipe dream just like all the other failed stadium plans.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #34649 on: Today at 03:22:28 am »
they really did wait until England were playing to let the news drop....

3 year contract, haha
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #34650 on: Today at 03:25:12 am »
Stubborn bastard always up for a challenge, no matter how terribly destined for failure it seems to be. Who knows maybe he'll stabilize things to a point and clean up the poisonous culture that infects the club from head to toe, but I wouldn't count on it.

I hope he and the family come out the other side of this ok.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #34651 on: Today at 04:56:21 am »
I don't get some of these shouts that Rafa has "let us down" or whatever by taking the Everton job. Utter nonsense.

We can't be proud of the affinity we have with ex-players and ex-managers if its some kind of one-way street. Picking and choosing when "The Liverpool Way" suits us or not.

I love the fact that Rafa chose to remain around Liverpool, even after he was unceremoniously kicked out by those who shall not be mentioned. I love that he has made his home, and his familiy's home, on Merseyside. It shows he has a bond with the place, and it's people.

And many Reds 'dine out' on that fact, and never shut up about it. "Oh how special it is that Rafa stated in Liverpool, shows his affection for this wonderful city and it's people... blah blah blah" (and don't get me wrong, I love it too and totally agree with the sentiment)

BUT
Those self-same people cannot turn round and say the feel "let down" by Rafa taking the Everton job. Utter nonsense. It's like you saying "i love the wolde Rafa pos-Liverpool legend, but only insofar as it suits ME"

no. Fuck off.

If Rafa wants to take a job in Liverpool, close to home, a Premier League job at that... at a club that is in the rung below the elite clubs where, if we are honest, he is not likely to get a job any time soon... then why shouldn't he, and take it with our full blessing?

If the club he was walking into wasn't called "Everton"... it would actually seem like the perfect project for Rafa at this stage of his career,and personal life.

I for one fully support Rafa and in NO WAY WHATSOEVER does it spoil his legacy at our great club.

Moreover, most of the blues i know are actually pretty happy with the appointment and are going to give him a fair crack.

I know the vitriolic element of the blueshite support is what makes people think any of the negatives about this, but really, if your love for Rafa, or your faith in Rafa, is diminished because of this, it's you that needs to have a word with yerself, not Rafa, or moderate blues.

YNWA is unconditional, right?

Well, it is for me.

YNWA Rafa, and good luck.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #34652 on: Today at 05:53:02 am »
So hes actually going to do it, hes crossing the divide.

Best of luck Rafa lad, you are going to need it. Remember to leave the 6 points a season with us and take everything you can off the other top sides please.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #34653 on: Today at 06:09:23 am »
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #34654 on: Today at 06:49:12 am »
Quote from: kj999 on Today at 04:56:21 am
I don't get some of these shouts that Rafa has "let us down" or whatever by taking the Everton job. Utter nonsense.

We can't be proud of the affinity we have with ex-players and ex-managers if its some kind of one-way street. Picking and choosing when "The Liverpool Way" suits us or not.

I love the fact that Rafa chose to remain around Liverpool, even after he was unceremoniously kicked out by those who shall not be mentioned. I love that he has made his home, and his familiy's home, on Merseyside. It shows he has a bond with the place, and it's people.

And many Reds 'dine out' on that fact, and never shut up about it. "Oh how special it is that Rafa stated in Liverpool, shows his affection for this wonderful city and it's people... blah blah blah" (and don't get me wrong, I love it too and totally agree with the sentiment)

BUT
Those self-same people cannot turn round and say the feel "let down" by Rafa taking the Everton job. Utter nonsense. It's like you saying "i love the wolde Rafa pos-Liverpool legend, but only insofar as it suits ME"

no. Fuck off.

If Rafa wants to take a job in Liverpool, close to home, a Premier League job at that... at a club that is in the rung below the elite clubs where, if we are honest, he is not likely to get a job any time soon... then why shouldn't he, and take it with our full blessing?

If the club he was walking into wasn't called "Everton"... it would actually seem like the perfect project for Rafa at this stage of his career,and personal life.

I for one fully support Rafa and in NO WAY WHATSOEVER does it spoil his legacy at our great club.

Moreover, most of the blues i know are actually pretty happy with the appointment and are going to give him a fair crack.

I know the vitriolic element of the blueshite support is what makes people think any of the negatives about this, but really, if your love for Rafa, or your faith in Rafa, is diminished because of this, it's you that needs to have a word with yerself, not Rafa, or moderate blues.

YNWA is unconditional, right?

Well, it is for me.

YNWA Rafa, and good luck.

Wheres it being said ?...all Ive seen is a mix of bemusement and amusement and general good will for Rafa ( not Everton)..these sort of comments create a narrative that isnt there...one no doubt media and Everton would love to have.

Quoting  blerts on the Twitter isnt worth a shite.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #34655 on: Today at 06:53:25 am »
He will be gone by Xmas
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #34656 on: Today at 07:10:25 am »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 10:33:04 pm
This decision by Rafa baffles me on so many levels it really does. Nobody in my opinion with ties so close to us should join Everton, especially as Manager.

To see Rafa applaud a Pickford save or a Richalson goal saddens me. The anamosity between the fans is as bad as its ever been at the moment, now Rafa will be waving the blue scarf and saying all good things about his new club.

It just doesn't sit right to me, I hope Rafa continues his boycott of The S*n, be interesting to see how he deals with that.

Nothing changes for me, I hope Everton continue to lose every game, I hope they go down. This is a seriously strange career move by Rafa, and reckon it will go tits up pretty quickly.


Same for me.  Their fans absolutely despise us, they exist to hate Liverpool.  Cant see it lasting long. 
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #34657 on: Today at 07:21:28 am »
A lot of people backing Rafa in taking the Everton job. How will those same people feel if we have another derby game like the Goodison one last season and Rafa comes out defending his players?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #34658 on: Today at 07:23:32 am »
Quote from: RedSamba on Today at 06:53:25 am
He will be gone by Xmas

Hence the 3 year contact nice little pay off for him if things go down the tubes for our agent Rafa
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #34659 on: Today at 07:29:20 am »
Personally, I hope he does well with them. Any success they have will always be trumped by Istanbul. Rafas a top bloke and a job managing a non-plastic club in the premier league doesnt come around every day, let alone one with a 10 minute commute. If they let him, he could transform that club- big if though.

Either way, the premier league just got a whole lot more interesting for me, and theres an extra 20 odd games a season that Ill be watching.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #34660 on: Today at 07:33:21 am »
Well he's soon to be Everton's manager and for me that's it, fine, he's Everton's manager. He wont get them into the top 4, I doubt he'll get them into Europe. In fact, I doubt he'll do anything of note with them, not because he's past it or anything like that, it's just there is nothing that can be done with Everton. Everton is broken and irreparable.

Despite that I think it's a good move for him. Three years money for at most 18 months work with one of the world's top paying clubs. This isn't him going to Everton because he's so in love with the game that he can't resist the call, no more than his stint in China was, this is him getting a big pay out before he retires.

Everton also benefit. The owner has broken Bill's emotional bollocks and told the fans that he owns the club and he'll do what he wants. They also get to load up Rafa like the proverbial beast of burden. My guess is they will flush out most of the big earners, sell off the half decent player they have and start trying to live within their means. 18 months down the line it will all have been Rafa's fault.

Divest yourselves of the emotion and prepare for the comedy of 18 months of Blues tearing their hair out.   
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #34661 on: Today at 07:39:16 am »
I suspect its more evidence of his love for the city. He gets to work in the place he lives, and hes chosen to live in liverpool. I suspect its also going to make everton fans very conflicted which is funny.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #34662 on: Today at 07:45:18 am »
Oh Everton, even your owners take the piss out of you. No problem with Rafa going there as the aren't our rivals. All the best to him, they still finish between 10th and 7th
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #34663 on: Today at 07:46:37 am »
Personally wish him well but obviously not against us.

Perhaps this will be a rift healer? Doubt it, but you wont get vitriol like they throw at us from our side. Being realistic though, they appointed Ancelotti and failed miserably. Its a club setup to butcher opportunities that needs way more than just a decent manager to succeed - it needs a complete mind change. Good luck Rafa lad - youll need it.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #34664 on: Today at 07:57:10 am »
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Today at 07:46:37 am
Personally wish him well but obviously not against us.

Perhaps this will be a rift healer? Doubt it, but you wont get vitriol like they throw at us from our side. Being realistic though, they appointed Ancelotti and failed miserably. Its a club setup to butcher opportunities that needs way more than just a decent manager to succeed - it needs a complete mind change. Good luck Rafa lad - youll need it.
Personally , I dont want the rift healed now. Before the Goodison derby I did, and was happy both had started well. After that game I will never wish anything but defeat and relegation for that club.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #34665 on: Today at 08:02:47 am »
Everton's loons wont give a shit how well Rafa does. If they're not doing better than us, he'll be a Redshite Trojan Horse sent to ruin them for our mirth and merriment.

And yeah, the thought of Rafa defending those players if they end the season for one of ours again will be vomit inducing. With Ferguson there, I don't see how he can tone down the aggro.

I predict he'll lose the dressing room pretty rapidly.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #34666 on: Today at 08:03:58 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:21:28 am
A lot of people backing Rafa in taking the Everton job. How will those same people feel if we have another derby game like the Goodison one last season and Rafa comes out defending his players?

I'd think. Oh look! A manager! Defending his players!!

I have never seen the likes before! A manager!! Defending!! his!!!!! Players!!

I'd go and write a strongly worded letter to Points of View. "Dear Points of view, I saw a manager today with the absolute cheek to stick up for his own players.. Why oh why oh why oh why."



Give your head a wobble.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #34667 on: Today at 08:09:50 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:21:28 am
A lot of people backing Rafa in taking the Everton job. How will those same people feel if we have another derby game like the Goodison one last season and Rafa comes out defending his players?

He'll be judged on his conduct while he's there. He's only ever shown class before now.

The worry is tries to overcompensate by winning over their fans. He didn't give a fuck at Chelsea what their fans thought of him, but he was only ever going to be there a few months. This is probably his last chance at a reasonably big job, he's just been in China two years.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #34668 on: Today at 08:10:26 am »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 08:03:58 am
I'd think. Oh look! A manager! Defending his players!!

I have never seen the likes before! A manager!! Defending!! his!!!!! Players!!

I'd go and write a strongly worded letter to Points of View. "Dear Points of view, I saw a manager today with the absolute cheek to stick up for his own players.. Why oh why oh why oh why."



Give your head a wobble.

Give over, lad. We were all pissed off enough with what happened to Virgil, or Origi. To watch a guy like Rafa try to justify it would be heart breaking. If you're really saying you wouldn't be arsed then I think you need to give your own head a wobble.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #34669 on: Today at 08:10:53 am »
Why exactly are they so angry about it? Because he managed us? Because he won a Champions League and they dont want to be reminded us? Because he called them a smallER club 14 years ago?

Would they rather cut off their nose to spite their face and get someone shitter in who hasnt been associated with us? Weirdos.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #34670 on: Today at 08:10:58 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 08:10:26 am
Give over, lad. We were all pissed off enough with what happened to Virgil, or Origi. To watch a guy like Rafa try to justify it would be heart breaking. If you're really saying you wouldn't be arsed then I think you need to give your own head a wobble.

You would be arsed over a manager defending his players?

You're on crack mate. That's his actual job.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #34671 on: Today at 08:12:40 am »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 08:10:58 am
You would be arsed over a manager defending his players?

You're on crack mate. That's his actual job.

Personally i'd rather they had a manager who didn't send his players out to break our legs in the first place, Rafa will want cool heads.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #34672 on: Today at 08:13:50 am »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 08:10:58 am
You would be arsed over a manager defending his players?

You're on crack mate. That's his actual job.

When it's indefensible? You bet. Get over yourself.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #34673 on: Today at 08:21:25 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:12:40 am
Personally i'd rather they had a manager who didn't send his players out to break our legs in the first place, Rafa will want cool heads.
However,  'cool heads' and Duncan Ferguson do not belong in the same sentence. Let's see if he's retained as a sop to the banner-hangers. Doubt Ancelotti was a 'break their legs' manager, either.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #34674 on: Today at 08:22:59 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 08:13:50 am
When it's indefensible? You bet. Get over yourself.

To be fair though, you're talking about a completely hypothetical situation like its guaranteed to happen. There is nothing to say that similar incidents will happen in a Derby with Rafa in charge, and if it did, there is nothing to say that Rafa will come out and defend his players.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #34675 on: Today at 08:25:11 am »
Find it laughable that no matter who they appoint, they're somehow expected to shoehorn Duncan Ferguson into their coaching staff. :lmao
