Not gonna lie, I am disappointed in Rafa.



The Chelsea & China gigs should have served as warning, but I guess this kinda shows those stories of his cold personality may be true. I thought Rafa got us, and I respected him trying to reinvigorate Newcastle but this just seems a cheap move with little payoff other than you know the pay off.



Noise aside, this is basically Newcastle with money and owners interested in improving the club (assuming Moshiri and Usmanov don't do a volte-face).On a professional level, it's an easy decision. All that regardless of his pay packet.He did right by us while manager, more than was required. Liverpool sacked him and don't look to be employing him again. It's healthy for him to work, pick the best job he's offered.Personally, if he had picked a job in the middle east / another in china / international team then yeah, shit.This is a proper challenge, you compete at the top level of the sport... Good.