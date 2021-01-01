« previous next »
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #34640 on: Today at 12:29:19 am »
Good luck Rafa la. You are gonna need it.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #34641 on: Today at 12:32:34 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:28:27 am
It's going to be a strange Derby match in November when our fans cheer both managers and theirs abuse both managers.

Rafa is obviously some sort of masochist, going down 0-3 in Istanbul, taking on H&G, going to Chelsea after what he did to them, working for Mike Ashley, taking on a chinese team whilst living in Caldy, now this.

Probably a good book in him at some point but will probably work till he's 87 (final destination Tranmere, his local club)

He cant say no, no?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #34642 on: Today at 12:56:54 am »
He will always be our Rafa, that's what they don't like about it, I hope he comes out of it ok. And they call Scott Parker brave 😂
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #34643 on: Today at 01:20:05 am »
Quote from: SenorGarcia on Yesterday at 10:21:11 pm
Not gonna lie, I am disappointed in Rafa.

The Chelsea & China gigs should have served as warning, but I guess this kinda shows those stories of his cold personality may be true. I thought Rafa got us, and I respected him trying to reinvigorate Newcastle but this just seems a cheap move with little payoff other than you know the pay off.

Noise aside,  this is basically Newcastle with money and owners interested in improving the club (assuming Moshiri and Usmanov don't do a volte-face).

On a professional level,  it's an easy decision.  All that regardless of his pay packet.

He did right by us while manager, more than was required.   Liverpool sacked him and don't look to be employing him again.  It's healthy for him to work,  pick the best job he's offered.

Personally,  if he had picked a job in the middle east / another in china / international team then yeah,  shit. 

This is a proper challenge,  you compete at the top level of the sport... Good.


