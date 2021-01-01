« previous next »
FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)

Uncle Ronnie

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 09:55:59 am
I think were all forgetting that it will automatically attract huge crowds due to its iconic, World Heritage UNESCO location
rob1966

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 09:59:24 am
This is what Bramley Moore dock will look like 5 years from now

rob1966

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 10:02:31 am
Just found this from toffeeweb. Looks even more ridiculous from above. They'd be fishing people out the dock every game.

Fromola

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 10:06:07 am
They'll still be wearing face masks when they move there, from the stench of the nearby sewers wafting in over the toilet bowl #dreamlocation
Uncle Ronnie

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 10:11:43 am
^^^

Is the only way into the stadium going to be off the main road, or can fans come from a different direction?

Tight enough access as it is without segregation for away fans etc.
L4Red

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 10:13:17 am
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Today at 10:11:43 am
^^^

Is the only way into the stadium going to be off the main road, or can fans come from a different direction?

Tight enough access as it is without segregation for away fans etc.

They're gonna have yacht moorings on the river for uncle uzzy and his Russian mafia pals
Zee_26

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 10:16:48 am
That over the top picture does make it seem like the stadium would fail basic health and safety checks. Surely no one would sign-off having three sides of the stadium blocked off by water and other buildings. What would happen if there was a need to evacuate the stadium at short notice?
Uncle Ronnie

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 10:22:45 am
Ive never looked at it properly before. I assume as we look at that overhead, the north stand is for the away fans, so theyd be routed down the road there going into and behind the stadium.

But that also looks to be the access road for vehicles? So the team coaches will have to go past the away fans entering the stadium?

Also, is there parking for away fan buses? Or do they have to make their own way from somewhere else
L4Red

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 10:30:26 am
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Today at 10:22:45 am
Ive never looked at it properly before. I assume as we look at that overhead, the north stand is for the away fans, so theyd be routed down the road there going into and behind the stadium.

But that also looks to be the access road for vehicles? So the team coaches will have to go past the away fans entering the stadium?

Also, is there parking for away fan buses? Or do they have to make their own way from somewhere else

Assume the likes of Terry's timber would be offered money to either relocate or let them use their land on match days
Uncle Ronnie

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 10:32:46 am
Quote from: L4Red on Today at 10:30:26 am
Assume the likes of Terry's timber would be offered money to either relocate or let them use their land on match days

Yeh, seems the most obvious solution. Not fantastic though for a new build stadium.

Anyway, Im sure theyve planned meticulously for it
Craig 🤔

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 10:36:32 am
Coaches would likely park down the road where trucks currently park. The road massively widens down there.

It is right for access from just the one road though. There is the intention for access along the river but not entirely sure its going to go as far up as the stadium.
No666

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 10:36:33 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:59:24 am
This is what Bramley Moore dock will look like 5 years from now


How deep is the dock? And is the restoration of the tower a condition of their planning, because that will cost another  wedge?
Lycan

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 10:44:08 am
Because we ended up extending the main stand, the blues felt they needed to appease the fans by promising them a shiny new stadium. And now they're going to have to find 800 mill+ to build a stadium next to a sewage farm or pull out and face the wrath of the bitter blue mongrel horde.
MrGrumpy

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 10:44:56 am
Why did they not just move to Kirkby?
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 10:49:00 am
It'll be piss easy for us to get a game abandoned if we're having an injury crisis.
Fromola

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 10:50:50 am
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 10:44:08 am
Because we ended up extending the main stand, the blues felt they needed to appease the fans by promising them a shiny new stadium. And now they're going to have to find 800 mill+ to build a stadium next to a sewage farm or pull out and face the wrath of the bitter blue mongrel horde.

Joe Anderson seemed to be the main figure going all out for this stadium and pledging for the council to fund it, or a freebie with the Commonwealth Games. As that subsided they were too far down the line with it to back out. They probably expected it to be called in.
red_Mark1980

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 10:53:14 am
How is that only going to cost £800m?

WhereAngelsPlay

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 10:54:13 am
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Today at 10:44:56 am
Why did they not just move to Kirkby?

No money  ;D
Jono69

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 11:10:41 am
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 08:10:33 pm
Is there a reason why people are speculating BMD would cost anything less than £1 billion? Huge capacity, built on a dock, material costs increasing plus brexit impact and special consideration needed for weathering. If Spurs had to spend a billion for a stadium with a similar capacity, shouldn't the ev need to pay more?

Think people are looking at what Everton are saying at 500 million and looking at what other people are saying at 1 billion and going in between

Back in 2017 the stadium was going to cost 300 million   https://www.theconstructionindex.co.uk/news/view/everton-agrees-dockside-stadium-deal

Personally i think where Everton are coming from with the price is that's what a stadium will cost to build without taking any other factors in to account

If it's built it will be a billion plus , the groundwork / piling that will need to be done will be absolutely astronomical before anything is technically built on it - Again a personal point of view i don't think it will go ahead as i don't think it's financially viable or whether it's even physically viable

Once you have done the groundwork you then have to build a stadium with sky high steel prices / building materials - Predominantly most buildings are done with S355JO / S355J2 steel which is no great shakes but i wonder with the proximity of the Stadium to water whether they have to go down the Marine Grade Steel which is like the Rolls Royce of steels

If they manage to get it built then the maintenance of the stadium again will be absolutely immense

I think the only really good thing in there favour is that they have picked a great construction company in Laing O 'Rourke
kavah

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 11:25:26 am
Quote from: L4Red on Today at 10:30:26 am
Assume the likes of Terry's timber would be offered money to either relocate or let them use their land on match days

And if there are any more delays Terry could offer a sweet discount on a few hundred gallon of Cuprinol for the old lady  ;D
