Is there a reason why people are speculating BMD would cost anything less than £1 billion? Huge capacity, built on a dock, material costs increasing plus brexit impact and special consideration needed for weathering. If Spurs had to spend a billion for a stadium with a similar capacity, shouldn't the ev need to pay more?
Think people are looking at what Everton are saying at 500 million and looking at what other people are saying at 1 billion and going in between
Back in 2017 the stadium was going to cost 300 million https://www.theconstructionindex.co.uk/news/view/everton-agrees-dockside-stadium-deal
Personally i think where Everton are coming from with the price is that's what a stadium will cost to build without taking any other factors in to account
If it's built it will be a billion plus , the groundwork / piling that will need to be done will be absolutely astronomical before anything is technically built on it - Again a personal point of view i don't think it will go ahead as i don't think it's financially viable or whether it's even physically viable
Once you have done the groundwork you then have to build a stadium with sky high steel prices / building materials - Predominantly most buildings are done with S355JO / S355J2 steel which is no great shakes but i wonder with the proximity of the Stadium to water whether they have to go down the Marine Grade Steel which is like the Rolls Royce of steels
If they manage to get it built then the maintenance of the stadium again will be absolutely immense
I think the only really good thing in there favour is that they have picked a great construction company in Laing O 'Rourke