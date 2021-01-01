It may be less than Spurs because Spurs were doing it in London, which always raises costs. I think BMD will be about £800m, which is still a hell of a lot of money when we've redeveloped Anfield completely for about 15% of that.
Steel costs are rising and higher than ever, so I really don't know how they're planning to get it done for £500m. I did wonder if the intention is to raise enough just to get started and then hope they can keep raising enough as the building goes on to finish it. Either that, or build part of it, "run out" of money and then hope the government bails them out. I wouldn't be surprised. Either way, it's a White Elephant that's going to cost the city a lot more than it will benefit it. Already we've lost the UNESCO status. I have my issues with that stifling needed development, but it's definitely a blow to tourism.
I think the city sells itself, but it needs to keep growing and developing. Unesco have become a noose around our necks preventing development, or forcing scaled back plans, therefore counter productive.
The north and central docks are wastelands and need development. The Everton development in theory is a positive thing for the city, if it helps kickstart the redevelopment of the docks, yet Unesco are happy for it to be derelict wasteland and want it to be shut off from the public forever with no development. They've got no argument really.
The issue with the Everton development is finance, not heritage. If it was up to Unesco we'd never build anything. Imagine London or Manchester putting up with that.