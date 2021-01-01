« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 843 844 845 846 847 [848]   Go Down

Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)  (Read 2035517 times)

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,007
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33880 on: Today at 08:10:33 pm »
Is there a reason why people are speculating BMD would cost anything less than £1 billion? Huge capacity, built on a dock, material costs increasing plus brexit impact and special consideration needed for weathering. If Spurs had to spend a billion for a stadium with a similar capacity, shouldn't the ev need to pay more?
Logged

Offline ABZ Rover

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,397
  • Hates Poodles
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33881 on: Today at 08:24:43 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 08:10:33 pm
Is there a reason why people are speculating BMD would cost anything less than £1 billion? Huge capacity, built on a dock, material costs increasing plus brexit impact and special consideration needed for weathering. If Spurs had to spend a billion for a stadium with a similar capacity, shouldn't the ev need to pay more?

Peoples Club init, companies bending over backwards to give them mates rates.
Logged
96 stars burning bright, forever watching over day or night

12/09/12 Truth Day!   Justice Day is coming... it arrived 26/04/16!

Offline BriarcliffInmate

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 211
  • I like football the way I like my politics: Red.
    • Radical Red Review
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33882 on: Today at 08:27:11 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 08:10:33 pm
Is there a reason why people are speculating BMD would cost anything less than £1 billion? Huge capacity, built on a dock, material costs increasing plus brexit impact and special consideration needed for weathering. If Spurs had to spend a billion for a stadium with a similar capacity, shouldn't the ev need to pay more?

It may be less than Spurs because Spurs were doing it in London, which always raises costs. I think BMD will be about £800m, which is still a hell of a lot of money when we've redeveloped Anfield completely for about 15% of that.

Steel costs are rising and higher than ever, so I really don't know how they're planning to get it done for £500m. I did wonder if the intention is to raise enough just to get started and then hope they can keep raising enough as the building goes on to finish it. Either that, or build part of it, "run out" of money and then hope the government bails them out. I wouldn't be surprised. Either way, it's a White Elephant that's going to cost the city a lot more than it will benefit it. Already we've lost the UNESCO status. I have my issues with that stifling needed development, but it's definitely a blow to tourism.
Logged
"This club has been my life. Id go out and sweep the street and be proud to do it for Liverpool FC if they asked me to." - Bob Paisley

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,791
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33883 on: Today at 08:59:06 pm »
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on Today at 08:27:11 pm
It may be less than Spurs because Spurs were doing it in London, which always raises costs. I think BMD will be about £800m, which is still a hell of a lot of money when we've redeveloped Anfield completely for about 15% of that.

Steel costs are rising and higher than ever, so I really don't know how they're planning to get it done for £500m. I did wonder if the intention is to raise enough just to get started and then hope they can keep raising enough as the building goes on to finish it. Either that, or build part of it, "run out" of money and then hope the government bails them out. I wouldn't be surprised. Either way, it's a White Elephant that's going to cost the city a lot more than it will benefit it. Already we've lost the UNESCO status. I have my issues with that stifling needed development, but it's definitely a blow to tourism.

I think the city sells itself, but it needs to keep growing and developing. Unesco have become a noose around our necks preventing development, or forcing scaled back plans, therefore counter productive.

The north and central docks are wastelands and need development. The Everton development in theory is a positive thing for the city, if it helps kickstart the redevelopment of the docks, yet Unesco are happy for it to be derelict wasteland and want it to be shut off from the public forever with no development. They've got no argument really.

The issue with the Everton development is finance, not heritage.  If it was up to Unesco we'd never build anything. Imagine London or Manchester putting up with that.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:01:31 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline MrGrumpy

  • Grumpy by name and nature. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,480
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33884 on: Today at 09:02:22 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 08:10:33 pm
Is there a reason why people are speculating BMD would cost anything less than £1 billion? Huge capacity, built on a dock, material costs increasing plus brexit impact and special consideration needed for weathering. If Spurs had to spend a billion for a stadium with a similar capacity, shouldn't the ev need to pay more?

Land costs more in London. However, the Spuds did not to do anything as complicated as drain and fill in a dock. We should also note that while the Spuds are ****, being based in London, there is a larger market for corporate hospitality and they can charge higher ticker prices.
Logged
Shame on the English FA, South Yorkshire Police, and The Sun.

Justice for the 96!

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,735
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33885 on: Today at 09:02:40 pm »
I remember when the '08 crash basically scuppered the Stanley Park stadium under The Cancers - one of the few bright spots of that dark period.  They did a full redesign with cheaper materials (with yet more expensive art renders of exactly the same stadium in slightly different colours). 

The price of steel was what ultimately killed it back then, and that's 13 years ago. Dread to think what it will do to The Ev.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,725
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33886 on: Today at 09:14:30 pm »
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on Today at 08:27:11 pm
It may be less than Spurs because Spurs were doing it in London, which always raises costs. I think BMD will be about £800m, which is still a hell of a lot of money when we've redeveloped Anfield completely for about 15% of that.

Steel costs are rising and higher than ever, so I really don't know how they're planning to get it done for £500m. I did wonder if the intention is to raise enough just to get started and then hope they can keep raising enough as the building goes on to finish it. Either that, or build part of it, "run out" of money and then hope the government bails them out. I wouldn't be surprised. Either way, it's a White Elephant that's going to cost the city a lot more than it will benefit it. Already we've lost the UNESCO status. I have my issues with that stifling needed development, but it's definitely a blow to tourism.

This is Everton we're talking about, they'll build it out of wood, again
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,623
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33887 on: Today at 09:15:38 pm »
Even if they were bailed out, do they really foresee that they would then get to use the completed stadium for free? They would have to pay rent until they had paid back the taxpayer, thus negating the greater match day revenue they are seeking.
Edit: Actually, thinking about it, it's a daft scenario. They would need hundreds of millions to complete it. No one's signing off on that: a government can't be seen to go where banks will not for a billionaire owner.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:18:03 pm by No666 »
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,007
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33888 on: Today at 09:19:38 pm »
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on Today at 08:27:11 pm
It may be less than Spurs because Spurs were doing it in London, which always raises costs. I think BMD will be about £800m, which is still a hell of a lot of money when we've redeveloped Anfield completely for about 15% of that.

Steel costs are rising and higher than ever, so I really don't know how they're planning to get it done for £500m. I did wonder if the intention is to raise enough just to get started and then hope they can keep raising enough as the building goes on to finish it. Either that, or build part of it, "run out" of money and then hope the government bails them out. I wouldn't be surprised. Either way, it's a White Elephant that's going to cost the city a lot more than it will benefit it. Already we've lost the UNESCO status. I have my issues with that stifling needed development, but it's definitely a blow to tourism.

Fair enough on the London thing, I figured since Spurs built on the same land as WHL it wouldn't affect the costs much but that's probably me oversimplifying.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,452
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33889 on: Today at 09:25:33 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 09:19:38 pm
Fair enough on the London thing, I figured since Spurs built on the same land as WHL it wouldn't affect the costs much but that's probably me oversimplifying.

I doubt the land that they bought cost as much as it will to fill the dock in.

They also never had to sell half season tickets at reduced rates.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,300
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33890 on: Today at 09:33:25 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:41:01 am
A few minutes queuing outside The Riverside Stand at the Echo Arena is more than enough. As you say it's not somewhere to sit outside and have a drink, outside the odd matchday when it's a hot day in August or April/May. You'll have to wrap up warm most matchdays (think Stoke).

The whole appeal of the waterfront stadium for them is for the vanity of the visuals of the ground being seen on the skyline.  Something to boast about with Goodison now dwarfed by 'big stand' Anfield, but the practicalities don't tally with the illusion.

Don't get me wrong Kings Dock would have been the jackpot for them because you're right in the heart of the city centre, prime location and easy to get to. Wouldn't have cost them a billion quid either.
You are 100% spot on regarding BMD being a vanity project. I know for a fact that it pisses them off immensely that Anfield can be seen from so far away. You can see it from Skelmersdale, Ormskirk, all over Wirral and no doubt much further afield too. In contrast, you can barely see Goodison unless you are right on top of it. Everton are a club that's both out of sight and out of mind, and they hate the fact. The funny thing is, if they ever do get the white elephant built then it will be at the industrial end of the riverfront, on low lying ground and, as far as football grounds in the city go, will still be dwarfed by the massive stadium up on the hill at Anfield.
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,433
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33891 on: Today at 09:34:51 pm »
Quote from: Fortneef on Today at 06:17:21 pm
Presumably yous lot have deep delved into Uzmanovs indisputable fit-and-properness in pages or threads long gone , right ?

Financial Times February 2020;

https://www.ft.com/content/a472f9e6-28c6-11ea-9305-4234e74b0ef3
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,791
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33892 on: Today at 09:41:56 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 09:33:25 pm
You are 100% spot on regarding BMD being a vanity project. I know for a fact that it pisses them off immensely that Anfield can be seen from so far away. You can see it from Skelmersdale, Ormskirk, all over Wirral and no doubt much further afield too. In contrast, you can barely see Goodison unless you are right on top of it. Everton are a club that's both out of sight and out of mind, and they hate the fact. The funny thing is, if they ever do get the white elephant built then it will be at the industrial end of the riverfront, on low lying ground and, as far as football grounds in the city go, will still be dwarfed by the massive stadium up on the hill at Anfield.

The club know how to take them for fools as well. They wanted a minimum 55,000 ground to beat our capacity and were put out by it only being 52,000. The club add that "it could be expanded to 62,000". What will Anfield's capacity be post-ARE? 61,000. Therefore, in their minds once it's built and the iconic stadium on the river is a roaring success, Usmanov will immediately write a cheque to expand to 62,000 and they're top dogs again. As said, it's pure vanity and trying to keep up with the neighbours.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,791
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33893 on: Today at 09:46:06 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 09:19:38 pm
Fair enough on the London thing, I figured since Spurs built on the same land as WHL it wouldn't affect the costs much but that's probably me oversimplifying.

The other thing is, i'd imagine Spurs's ground went well over budget. And we know the insane cost of the Olympic Stadium both originally and to convert it for football (other big new stadium built in last 10 years or so).

500 million was the estimated cost before things like rise in steel and shortages. These things go over budget anyway. Inflation will also be a factor in the coming years, given the sheer scale of new money that's been printed over the last 18 months to keep the country going.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,300
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33894 on: Today at 09:48:19 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:10:39 pm
I know! But i refuse even then they can be this naive thinking their fans will be happy to pay loads more and fill the stadium.
Do their fans even realise they will have to pay loads more if their new stadium is to have any chance at all?

From what I see, they are all blinded by the fancy images and have no idea what the reality entails at all. They are like adults still believing in the tooth fairy. They just want it built at any cost and to hell with any potential consequences. The whole club, from top to bottom seems to live on Fantasy Island.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 843 844 845 846 847 [848]   Go Up
« previous next »
 