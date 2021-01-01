Is there a reason why people are speculating BMD would cost anything less than £1 billion? Huge capacity, built on a dock, material costs increasing plus brexit impact and special consideration needed for weathering. If Spurs had to spend a billion for a stadium with a similar capacity, shouldn't the ev need to pay more?



It may be less than Spurs because Spurs were doing it in London, which always raises costs. I think BMD will be about £800m, which is still a hell of a lot of money when we've redeveloped Anfield completely for about 15% of that.Steel costs are rising and higher than ever, so I really don't know how they're planning to get it done for £500m. I did wonder if the intention is to raise enough just to get started and then hope they can keep raising enough as the building goes on to finish it. Either that, or build part of it, "run out" of money and then hope the government bails them out. I wouldn't be surprised. Either way, it's a White Elephant that's going to cost the city a lot more than it will benefit it. Already we've lost the UNESCO status. I have my issues with that stifling needed development, but it's definitely a blow to tourism.