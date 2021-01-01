Never particularly into these "Druncan"/"Drunken Ferguson"/"Drunko" (or even "Mr. Ferguson" when applied to the other Ferguson) comments. Always seems to be to be a bit childish (like "Chelsea" or "Manure"), but with the added feeling that RAWK should be a bit better than that. I know 'incidents' alluded to (though after so long there's barely a connection) don't equate to 'issues' as such, but RAWK's also a site on which the 'Alcohol Issues' thread is one of the most frequented (over 750k views and 12k posts) and on which thousands of registered users will have come into contact with such issues.



But perhaps I'm just being oversensitive...



He's got 4 convictions for assault, you don't have to feel sorry for him, only his victimsFerguson has had four convictions for assault  two arising from taxi rank scuffles, one an altercation with a fisherman in an Anstruther pub, and one for his on-field headbutt on Raith Rovers defender John McStay in 1994 while playing for Rangers, which resulted in a rare conviction for an on-the-field incident.The first incident led to a £100 fine for headbutting a policeman and a £25 fine for a Breach of the Peace, while the second resulted in a £200 fine for punching and kicking a supporter on crutches. He was sentenced to a year's probation for the third offence. For the 1994 on-the-field headbutting, he received and served a three-month jail term for assaultI am less bothered by the 2 burglars he hospitalised, that's their problem. The 9 red cards also. It's not the alcoholism that's the problem, he's just a thug and alcohol probably does not help.