I don't know anything about that. I heard he would ask both Bob and Joe for advice, but maybe it wouldn't be surprising that sometimes Bob might have been a bit over enthusiastic with his input, shall we say?If he's forced on them, then he'll definitely have no support, and they'll be willing him to fail so they can get rid. So I guess both sets of fans will want the same thing, except our idea of fail will be rather different from theirs!I think Merseyrail are considering a new station in Kirkdale the Vauxhall area, should the need arise. A new dockside stadium certainly strengthens the case, but there'd surely still be the soccerbus from Sandhills if need be? It would just be going to a different, nearer location.
I passed Speedo Mick earlier, hes a brave man walking about like that in a Scottish summer. I hope he applied liberal amounts of midge repellent!
This is true. 6 years after becoming England's first European champions United were relegated to the old 2nd division. Their mistake of allowing Busby to still hang around the place had a seriously negative effect on the team, & the managers, who followed him. Their error proved to be a watershed moment for us, especially considering what we went on to achieving after Shanks called it a day.
Never particularly into these "Druncan"/"Drunken Ferguson"/"Drunko" (or even "Mr. Ferguson" when applied to the other Ferguson) comments. Always seems to be to be a bit childish (like "Chelsea" or "Manure"), but with the added feeling that RAWK should be a bit better than that. I know 'incidents' alluded to (though after so long there's barely a connection) don't equate to 'issues' as such, but RAWK's also a site on which the 'Alcohol Issues' thread is one of the most frequented (over 750k views and 12k posts) and on which thousands of registered users will have come into contact with such issues.But perhaps I'm just being oversensitive...
