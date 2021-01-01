« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 841 842 843 844 845 [846]   Go Down

Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)  (Read 2030315 times)

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,409
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33800 on: Today at 07:12:53 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 05:09:18 pm
I don't know anything about that. I heard he would ask both Bob and Joe for advice, but maybe it wouldn't be surprising that sometimes Bob might have been a bit over enthusiastic with his input, shall we say?

If he's forced on them, then he'll definitely have no support, and they'll be willing him to fail so they can get rid.  So I guess both sets of fans will want the same thing, except our idea of fail will be rather different from theirs!

I think Merseyrail are considering a new station in Kirkdale the Vauxhall area, should the need arise.  A new dockside stadium certainly strengthens the case, but there'd surely still be the soccerbus from Sandhills if need be? It would just be going to a different, nearer location.
a new station would help, but look at where we are at with the new station for the knowledge quarter. There is actually a line running underneath the new build yet there is still no move towards getting it done
It would be amazing if they could run a rail line there inside of 10 years.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,400
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33801 on: Today at 07:13:49 pm »
I passed Speedo Mick earlier, hes a brave man walking about like that in a Scottish summer. I hope he applied liberal amounts of midge repellent!
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,409
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33802 on: Today at 07:14:40 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 07:13:49 pm
I passed Speedo Mick earlier, hes a brave man walking about like that in a Scottish summer. I hope he applied liberal amounts of midge repellent!
Mick bites midges for fun.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,151
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33803 on: Today at 07:15:19 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 04:36:21 pm
This is true. 6 years after becoming England's first European champions United were relegated to the old 2nd division. Their mistake of allowing Busby to still hang around the place had a seriously negative effect on the team, & the managers, who followed him. Their error proved to be a watershed moment for us, especially considering what we went on to achieving after Shanks called it a day.
History repeating itself.

 :)
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,951
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33804 on: Today at 07:39:20 pm »
Quote from: jackh on Today at 11:45:36 am
Never particularly into these "Druncan"/"Drunken Ferguson"/"Drunko" (or even "Mr. Ferguson" when applied to the other Ferguson) comments.  Always seems to be to be a bit childish (like "Chelsea" or "Manure"), but with the added feeling that RAWK should be a bit better than that.  I know 'incidents' alluded to (though after so long there's barely a connection) don't equate to 'issues' as such, but RAWK's also a site on which the 'Alcohol Issues' thread is one of the most frequented (over 750k views and 12k posts) and on which thousands of registered users will have come into contact with such issues.

But perhaps I'm just being oversensitive...

He's got 4 convictions for assault, you don't have to feel sorry for him, only his victims


Ferguson has had four convictions for assault  two arising from taxi rank scuffles, one an altercation with a fisherman in an Anstruther pub, and one for his on-field headbutt on Raith Rovers defender John McStay in 1994 while playing for Rangers, which resulted in a rare conviction for an on-the-field incident.

The first incident led to a £100 fine for headbutting a policeman and a £25 fine for a Breach of the Peace, while the second resulted in a £200 fine for punching and kicking a supporter on crutches. He was sentenced to a year's probation for the third offence. For the 1994 on-the-field headbutting, he received and served a three-month jail term for assault

I am less bothered by the 2 burglars he hospitalised, that's their problem. The 9 red cards also. It's not the alcoholism that's the problem, he's just a thug and alcohol probably does not help.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:44:17 pm by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,450
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33805 on: Today at 07:47:10 pm »
I was actually all on for him chinning the burglars, but all his other thuggery, no, he's a massive shithouse
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 841 842 843 844 845 [846]   Go Up
« previous next »
 