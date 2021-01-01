« previous next »
harleydanger

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33760 on: Today at 08:20:51 am
If he wants a local job, Tranmere might need a coach.
Billy The Kid

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33761 on: Today at 08:33:14 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:10:51 am
it was a bit like when Samuel Eto played for them, not quite right.

I had to Google that. I genuinely have no recollection of him signing for them or playing for them ???
So... Howard Phillips

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33762 on: Today at 10:58:13 am
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 08:33:14 am
I had to Google that. I genuinely have no recollection of him signing for them or playing for them ???

Didnt Eto just tell any other decent players to get out as soon as they could?
an fear dearg

  
  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33763 on: Today at 11:13:18 am
They got Eto when he was done,  a pure Everton signing if ever there was one. Id say it was 6 months of hell for him and he just couldnt wait to get out but they probably still laud the fact that they could get one of the worlds best strikers playing for them(even though he was a bit shit by then!)
red_Mark1980

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33764 on: Today at 11:19:50 am
Quote from: an fear dearg on Today at 11:13:18 am
They got Eto when he was done,  a pure Everton signing if ever there was one. Id say it was 6 months of hell for him and he just couldnt wait to get out but they probably still laud the fact that they could get one of the worlds best strikers playing for them(even though he was a bit shit by then!)

He was gone in six months wasn't he? Remember joking with a blue mate of mine that he obviously thought he was signing for us
disgraced cake

  
  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33765 on: Today at 11:43:01 am
Might mean nothing but keep thinking if they were getting Rafa he'd have already been confirmed by now. It's one little slither of hope I'm hanging on to and hoping they'll get someone else in.

When Don Carlo left I thought they'd have a new manager in quite quickly, but it's been over 3 weeks now and could easily drag on to the start of pre season.
jackh

  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33766 on: Today at 11:45:36 am
Never particularly into these "Druncan"/"Drunken Ferguson"/"Drunko" (or even "Mr. Ferguson" when applied to the other Ferguson) comments.  Always seems to be to be a bit childish (like "Chelsea" or "Manure"), but with the added feeling that RAWK should be a bit better than that.  I know 'incidents' alluded to (though after so long there's barely a connection) don't equate to 'issues' as such, but RAWK's also a site on which the 'Alcohol Issues' thread is one of the most frequented (over 750k views and 12k posts) and on which thousands of registered users will have come into contact with such issues.

But perhaps I'm just being oversensitive...
jackh

  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33767 on: Today at 11:46:14 am
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 08:33:14 am
I had to Google that. I genuinely have no recollection of him signing for them or playing for them ???

It rang a bell but had long been forgotten for me!
BIG DICK NICK

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33768 on: Today at 11:47:06 am
Quote from: jackh on Today at 11:45:36 am
Never particularly into these "Druncan"/"Drunken Ferguson"/"Drunko" (or even "Mr. Ferguson" when applied to the other Ferguson) comments.  Always seems to be to be a bit childish (like "Chelsea" or "Manure"), but with the added feeling that RAWK should be a bit better than that.  I know 'incidents' alluded to (though after so long there's barely a connection) don't equate to 'issues' as such, but RAWK's also a site on which the 'Alcohol Issues' thread is one of the most frequented (over 750k views and 12k posts) and on which thousands of registered users will have come into contact with such issues.

But perhaps I'm just being oversensitive...

Cant say Ive used the term but wasnt he arrested for being Drunk and Disorderly back in the day, and its a reference to that?
jackh

  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33769 on: Today at 11:54:18 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 11:47:06 am
Cant say Ive used the term but wasnt he arrested for being Drunk and Disorderly back in the day, and its a reference to that?

Yes, that's my understanding - just figured the 'laughing matter' nature of it might be a bit old now!
rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33770 on: Today at 11:58:19 am
Quote from: jackh on Today at 11:45:36 am
Never particularly into these "Druncan"/"Drunken Ferguson"/"Drunko" (or even "Mr. Ferguson" when applied to the other Ferguson) comments.  Always seems to be to be a bit childish (like "Chelsea" or "Manure"), but with the added feeling that RAWK should be a bit better than that.  I know 'incidents' alluded to (though after so long there's barely a connection) don't equate to 'issues' as such, but RAWK's also a site on which the 'Alcohol Issues' thread is one of the most frequented (over 750k views and 12k posts) and on which thousands of registered users will have come into contact with such issues.

But perhaps I'm just being oversensitive...

I much prefer tampon anyway
BIG DICK NICK

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33771 on: Today at 12:04:16 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:58:19 am
I much prefer tampon anyway

Is that you Prince Charles?
