Never particularly into these "Druncan"/"Drunken Ferguson"/"Drunko" (or even "Mr. Ferguson" when applied to the other Ferguson) comments. Always seems to be to be a bit childish (like "Chelsea" or "Manure"), but with the added feeling that RAWK should be a bit better than that. I know 'incidents' alluded to (though after so long there's barely a connection) don't equate to 'issues' as such, but RAWK's also a site on which the 'Alcohol Issues' thread is one of the most frequented (over 750k views and 12k posts) and on which thousands of registered users will have come into contact with such issues.



But perhaps I'm just being oversensitive...