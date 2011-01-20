That list of potential managers in the betting just about sums Everton up
A former manager who is doing better with another team, another former manager who they sacked, a thug who used to play for them, a former manager of a team they hate, managers from teams who finished below them and have not really excelled in the sense of the word I understand, a few foreign names that look like they have potential and another 'big name' manager who will likely end up fighting with Drunko on the touchline.
If we were changing managers none of those would likely feature on our list and it would not be a hotch potch of random names that currently seem to be lighting up the path to Goodison. Still amazes me that Ancelotti took time off from football to live in Crosby and manage Everton, it was a bit like when Samuel Eto played for them, not quite right.