I wonder if there's a European attitude that neighboring clubs tend to represent different sides of the same coin. The idea that, yes, we support different teams but we're all on the same side really. It seems way more common for players and managers on the continent to flitter between rival clubs than it is here.



I wonder if Rafa is in the mindset that he's so well thought of amongst Liverpool fans and that he loves the city so much that managing Everton just isn't that big of a deal. Even putting on-the-pitch matters to one side, it might even seem the natural thing to do.



Maybe there's an element of that but Rafa's thorough enough to know that this has never been done here and it's far from being the friendly derby these days imo.The simple explanations are you need to be offered the job and time is of the essence at his age. There are only 20 available if he wants to be in the top flight in england, and from that, he needs to be considered and actually offered interviews, which brings the number down to a handful. It's easy to say from here the Spurs or Wolves job is better for him, but if he's not offered, and this one is, at his age, he'll back himself with the results and his actions to be successful on the pitch and connect off it. He's good enough, other parties will have to do their parts as well.