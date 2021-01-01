I think much of why they don't want Rafa is because it makes the fanbase look as stupid and as hypocritical as it really is.



They spent years deriding him when he was at Liverpool, despite him winning bigger trophies with us than they've ever won in their entire history. They mocked him and taunted him even though they were never fit to lick his boots. They made fun of him with mocking T-shirts and wrote him off as a "fat, Spanish waiter." To suddenly do an about turn if he were to become their manager would make them look pathetic.



Yes, we all know they are pathetic, fickle etc, but this would show it up in full, technicolour glory. They simply cannot backtrack without looking like the twats they are, so they simply have to keep rejecting him to save face, even if he might actually be good for them.