« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 837 838 839 840 841 [842]   Go Down

Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)  (Read 2022202 times)

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,709
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33640 on: Yesterday at 05:03:35 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 04:40:29 pm
Biggest transfer disappointment was our board not being able to match barca's offer for Dani Alves.

We wanted Alves in 2006 when he was cheaper but wouldn't cough up the extra few million than we ended up paying for Pennant. Exactly the kind of bullshit that put the pressure on Moores to sell (with disastrous consequences).

Barca then signed him for double the price in 2008.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,711
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33641 on: Yesterday at 05:07:28 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 04:50:06 pm
I was thinking it was Wigan away but I think that was Craig Bellamy that on his first stint, he scored 2 and Kuyt scored 2. All in the first half.

Might have been our first away win too that year if I remember (and first away I went that year)

That 4-0 was in 2006, mate of mine was fucking leathered and slept all the way through the game ;D
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,709
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33642 on: Yesterday at 05:08:12 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Yesterday at 05:02:59 pm
It's incredibly Everton for them to turn down a manager who actually had the potential to get them playing good football because EES A REDSHITE BOOOOOO. Next step in the rusty blue chain of events is for them to reappoint Big Dunc, the club to release a load of sentimental bollocks about the *check notes* one trophy he led them to as a player and the fans to all lap up his antics because he sometimes takes his jacket off and wears a sweatband. They'll be getting songs into the iTunes charts again after Calvert-Lewin's 4th goal of the season deflects in to earn them a 1-1 draw against Brentford in May to ensure they stay up.

Parody of a football club

I doubt there'd have been a backlash had they gone in for Rodgers. The fact he won us the CL that night in Istanbul is more what they can't get over, along with the small club comment.

The media has an effect as well. THey did a job on Rafa and the likes of Keys and Gray still pathological about him (Added to the noise from some ex-reds like Aldo).
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,408
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33643 on: Yesterday at 05:09:45 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 02:35:17 pm
Like honestly who will they go after now? Howe? Back to Nuno or did they move away from him for a reason like Palace? Will they go for Fonseca?

Honestly it seems like they will be pissed off with anyone other than Conte, Simione, or Big Duncan (and even then the smarter of the fans will rightfully see that as shite too)

Them and Spurs seem to just be a massive mess

At the risk of introducing some reality into a piss taking thread they couldn't do worse than Steve Clarke.

He's used to getting a tune out of, mainly, mid table players with little experience of playing in European Competitions, he's had experience of coaching at PL clubs and he can understand Big Dunc's gibberings.

And he's currently managing a team that play in blue.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,709
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33644 on: Yesterday at 05:13:57 pm »
I wouldn't write Rafa off getting the job yet, he's still favourite.

I don't think anyone knows what's going on over there. Moshiri  is making it up as he goes along.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,675
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33645 on: Yesterday at 05:14:02 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:46:41 pm
Yeah, replying the RB about Crouch.

Keane was a waste of a transfer, I remember him missing easy chances that you would expect him to take.

Couldn't make it in a Rafa team, deffo wouldn't make it in a Klopp team.  Big clubs can't afford luxury players who are waiting for others to put scoring opportunities on a plate for them.  All the players are working hard to create opportunities for whoever is in the right place at the right time, and not constantly blowing their chances.

Very reminiscent of Sterling come to think of it.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,756
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33646 on: Yesterday at 05:18:22 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 03:04:05 pm
When you jettison a player after only half a season I imagine there's something very wrong behind the scenes.  I recall Crouch enduring quite a barren spell during his first(?) season and Rafa stuck with him.

But then, as with Rodgers, we've seen what happens when players are foisted upon a manager against their will.
Keane was on goals on sunday talking about Liverpool. He said Rafa would call him into the offfice to talk about what he can do with regards to getting in better positions and  goalkeepers positioning etc by showing him videos an what not (just like they did with Torres an whoever else) Keane then went onto say ''Called, ME!! , into the office!! ME! ...ROBBIE KEANE....PROPOSTEROUS!! ''

Which was met with many guffaws

Another fucking nob
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,675
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33647 on: Yesterday at 05:18:26 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:50:33 pm
March 31st 2007 he scored a perfect hat-trick against Arsenal in a 4-0 win. It stands out as I was sat in the Kemlyn and not enjoying it. A lad called Paul who had the seat next to me asked what was up and I said I shouldn't be here, my Ma is unconscious in hospital and going to die any day, but my Stepdad forced me to go the game, said it would do me good. That night I at least had something nice to share with her. She died the next day.

Sorry to hear that, mate.  But at least you know your stepdad was right. :)

Quote from: Jwils21 on Yesterday at 05:02:59 pm
It's incredibly Everton for them to turn down a manager who actually had the potential to get them playing good football because EES A REDSHITE BOOOOOO. Next step in the rusty blue chain of events is for them to reappoint Big Dunc, the club to release a load of sentimental bollocks about the *check notes* one trophy he led them to as a player and the fans to all lap up his antics because he sometimes takes his jacket off and wears a sweatband. They'll be getting songs into the iTunes charts again after Calvert-Lewin's 4th goal of the season deflects in to earn them a 1-1 draw against Brentford in May to ensure they stay up.

Parody of a football club

If they go down this season, knowing they walked away from the chance of signing Rafa because he's a CL winning redshite will make it absolutely fucking glorious.  I mean, even more than it already will be.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,260
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33648 on: Yesterday at 05:35:36 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 05:07:28 pm
That 4-0 was in 2006, mate of mine was fucking leathered and slept all the way through the game ;D

Jesus it was an all. Can't believe that was 15 years ago, literally more than half my life ago  ;D
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,395
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33649 on: Yesterday at 08:58:34 pm »
Loads now reporting that Rafa is off the list. And suggestions of Favre getting pelters from the blues on Twitter as well
No Nuno
No Rafa
No Favre

They really think they are a big club with drawing power. That boat sailed with Carlo Asbentio.
Rumours Carlo wants DCL for 50m as well.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,997
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33650 on: Yesterday at 09:02:18 pm »
Cut off their noses to spite their faces this bunch of loons. Funny as fuck to see how arrogant they are.
Logged

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,338
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33651 on: Yesterday at 09:02:48 pm »
Calvert-Lewin at Real Madrid? :lmao
Logged

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,326
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33652 on: Yesterday at 09:03:22 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 08:58:34 pm
Rumours Carlo wants DCL for 50m as well.

Calvert-Lewin at Real Madrid?

 :lmao

Is Ancelotti trying to get sacked already?
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,242
  • Dutch Class
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33653 on: Yesterday at 09:04:07 pm »
The rag is the one reporting the Calvert-Lewin nonsense
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,709
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33654 on: Yesterday at 09:05:20 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 08:58:34 pm
Loads now reporting that Rafa is off the list. And suggestions of Favre getting pelters from the blues on Twitter as well
No Nuno
No Rafa
No Favre

They really think they are a big club with drawing power. That boat sailed with Carlo Asbentio.
Rumours Carlo wants DCL for 50m as well.

Rafa still odds on favourite with the bookies. Don't think anyone has a clue at the moment, least of all Moshiri.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,709
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33655 on: Yesterday at 09:06:42 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 09:02:48 pm
Calvert-Lewin at Real Madrid? :lmao

If they couldn't attract Duncan Ferguson, how can they tempt DCL?
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,997
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33656 on: Yesterday at 09:07:32 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 09:04:07 pm
The rag is the one reporting the Calvert-Lewin nonsense

Yeah, other places are running with it but quote the Scum as the source, although the Metro just says according to reports without naming sources
Logged

Offline BriarcliffInmate

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 207
  • I like football the way I like my politics: Red.
    • Radical Red Review
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33657 on: Yesterday at 09:25:39 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:08:12 pm
I doubt there'd have been a backlash had they gone in for Rodgers. The fact he won us the CL that night in Istanbul is more what they can't get over, along with the small club comment.

The media has an effect as well. THey did a job on Rafa and the likes of Keys and Gray still pathological about him (Added to the noise from some ex-reds like Aldo).

The media is the massive one there. Rafa has been Persona Non Grata because he dared to question Fergie and his connections with the LMA and FA, and he was one of the few to call out Allardyce for playing negative anti-football. So the media turned him into the "Funny Foreigner" stereotype and made out like he was cracking up.

It was a disgrace then and it is now. Everything he said in his "Facts" speech was true, and they all know it.
Logged
"This club has been my life. Id go out and sweep the street and be proud to do it for Liverpool FC if they asked me to." - Bob Paisley

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,473
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33658 on: Yesterday at 09:42:42 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 02:44:56 pm

Everton should go for Sean Dyche, they are well used to shit on a stick football. Oh wait, hes a Liverpool fan  ::)
Too much red (hair) on that as well, lid (lidette?) ;)
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,916
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33659 on: Yesterday at 10:01:39 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 09:42:42 pm
Too much red (hair) on that as well, lid (lidette?) ;)

 ;D

And yes, good point!

Thats a non starter.

But honestly, what are they waiting for here.

Do they go back for Nuno?  Absolute mess of a situation. Spurs are even worse mind, they actually sacked a coach, during the season and are still no closer to getting a new one it seems.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,675
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33660 on: Yesterday at 10:29:13 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 09:42:42 pm
Too much red (hair) on that as well, lid (lidette?) ;)

Moyes had red hair once.  It'll go grey soon enough, especially managing that lot!
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,868
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33661 on: Yesterday at 10:59:12 pm »
Sounds like Rafa will be announced tomorrow


Oh this is too funny



:lmao
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,916
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33662 on: Yesterday at 11:01:18 pm »
urghhh.

Shame.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline kasperoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,782
  • JFT 96
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33663 on: Yesterday at 11:06:59 pm »
I don't think I can stomach the thought of Rafa at Everton.
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Offline Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,427
  • Scousers Rule
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33664 on: Yesterday at 11:07:31 pm »
What's going on with this world heritage thing down the docks ? Can we blame Everton ?
Logged
Comedian, chameleon, corinthian and caricature.

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,360
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33665 on: Yesterday at 11:09:39 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:59:12 pm
Sounds like Rafa will be announced tomorrow


Oh this is too funny



:lmao

It seems that Usmanov is the one pushing for Rafa  ;D
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,868
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33666 on: Yesterday at 11:11:02 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:09:39 pm
It seems that Usmanov is the one pushing for Rafa  ;D
Naughty


You been reading GOT..
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,868
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33667 on: Yesterday at 11:12:51 pm »
Its glorious  though

They are exceptionally   fickle at the best of times.

So dont do well? Theyll be fucking livid.


Do well?  Theyll be livid as Rafa will have left his red paw marks all over their underachieving club
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Guz-kop

  • Baz cop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,695
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33668 on: Yesterday at 11:14:26 pm »
Absolutely wild if it goes through. Atmosphere will be so toxic there'll basically be no room for error. Hard to see this one ending well for either of them
Logged
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,921
  • Seis Veces
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33669 on: Yesterday at 11:21:12 pm »
Quite a few of them seem to want Lucien Favre instead of Benitez. Complaining about Rafa being a has been with a supposedly average career, but wanting a near 64 year old man who has won *checks notes* two Swiss titles 15 years ago and the German supercup. Make it make sense.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline blert596

  • or is it Simon Peg, Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,633
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33670 on: Yesterday at 11:33:55 pm »
I cant wait till were battering them at their place, or ours for that matter, and everyone starts singing the Rafa Benitez song.  I think I'd die laughing.
Logged
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,289
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33671 on: Yesterday at 11:40:04 pm »
Quote from: Lad on Yesterday at 11:07:31 pm
What's going on with this world heritage thing down the docks ? Can we blame Everton ?
Can you imagine the levels of outrage from the blue quarter if it was a proposed LFC stadium that was part of what was costing the city its WH status. It would be off the scale and they'd be firing complaints off to all and sundry, trying to get the stadium idea scrapped 'for the good of the city.'

Now though, "WH status is no big deal anyway."  ::)
Logged

Offline Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,216
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33672 on: Yesterday at 11:43:38 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 09:03:22 pm
Calvert-Lewin at Real Madrid?

 :lmao

Is Ancelotti trying to get sacked already?

All part of Moshis plan to fill their coffers. Carlo is in on it.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,289
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33673 on: Yesterday at 11:49:12 pm »
I think much of why they don't want Rafa is because it makes the fanbase look as stupid and as hypocritical as it really is.

They spent years deriding him when he was at Liverpool, despite him winning bigger trophies with us than they've ever won in their entire history. They mocked him and taunted him even though they were never fit to lick his boots. They made fun of him with mocking T-shirts and wrote him off as a "fat, Spanish waiter." To suddenly do an about turn if he were to become their manager would make them look pathetic.

Yes, we all know they are pathetic, fickle etc, but this would show it up in full, technicolour glory. They simply cannot backtrack without looking like the twats they are, so they simply have to keep rejecting him to save face, even if he might actually be good for them.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,289
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33674 on: Yesterday at 11:54:04 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:12:51 pm
Its glorious  though

They are exceptionally   fickle at the best of times.

So dont do well? Theyll be fucking livid.


Do well?  Theyll be livid as Rafa will have left his red paw marks all over their underachieving club
Imagine if their first success in over a quarter of a century was engineered by an ex Liverpool manager who is also an LFC fan.  :lmao
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,957
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33675 on: Today at 03:03:10 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:01:33 pm
Did a perfectly good job at Newcastle with no budget and a hand tied behind his back from Ashley.

Backed with the funds the previous Everton managers have had they wouldn't be sat in 10th.


This is the thing, the poor guy has never really been backed like he should have been and even with us hes had to, in his own words, "wheel and deal" in the transfer market to compete or survive. He's a master at it he can add value even when none exists on paper. He finds dubrvakas and manquillos and somehow duct tapes a team together. He seems to love these crazy challenges like chelsea and newcastle he attacks them and breaks them down. There's a lot of talk of his methods being old fashioned now but he brings a bucketful to any budget i think. If this moshri has money as they say he should definitely have tried rafa and backed him, just brilliant that the fans ran him off like that. Sucks for rafa, i guess.
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.
Pages: 1 ... 837 838 839 840 841 [842]   Go Up
« previous next »
 