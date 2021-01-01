« previous next »
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33560 on: Yesterday at 10:09:50 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 02:11:36 am
Those gobshites across the park would be happy to win an egg cup..
They get pretty ecstatic when they win a corner.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33561 on: Yesterday at 10:30:04 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 12:58:38 pm
Bluenose: there were kids there, no need for tear gas
French bizzy: oui tu les utilisais comme armes
Heh
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33562 on: Yesterday at 11:09:08 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 09:55:03 pm
Gobshite.

Only thing I remember Robbie Keane doing, while playing well, apparently, is miss sitter, after sitter, after sitter. And not fit into our system in any shape or form, but you stick up for him Aldo, sure its nothing to do with the country hes from and entirely based on what you saw on the pitch.

As for bringing up Rafas wealth and housing, see the Gobshite.
It's crazy, fancy bringing up the size of his house as if he's going into a dressing room full of paupers. This is a club who think they're spending half a billion on a stadium (ironically also over a cliff).

When you stick the knife into people purely because they fell out with your mate/countryman you can hardly talk fro. A position of objectivity.

Whilst you can point to Rafa's lack of recent success they forget to mention the prior records of the last 10 Everton managers. The only standout pissed off at the first opportunity!
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33563 on: Yesterday at 11:21:09 pm »
From my memory, Aldo never did warm to Rafa. Aldo hated zonal marking. Defensive tactics. Always seem critical of something.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33564 on: Yesterday at 11:42:11 pm »
That stuff from Aldridge are the ramblings of a madman who appears to have never watched football, and just forms their opinions based off some bitter & twisted grievances that they have.

Theres going to be a lot of Evertonians agreeing with every word of it.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33565 on: Yesterday at 11:44:34 pm »
Wonder if Aldo is as pissed off with Kenny for selling him? Pretty sure he didn't want to go.

To hear him chat shit like this you'd think he didn't know the crisis the club was in at the time, or the strain Rafa was under. Thought he was better than this.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33566 on: Today at 12:00:27 am »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 12:58:38 pm
Bluenose: there were kids there, no need for tear gas
French bizzy: oui tu les utilisais comme armes
Haha ;D
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33567 on: Today at 12:07:19 am »
Says Rafa signed a number of players who werent good enough for us then comes out with every excuse for how shite Robbie Keane was . The Absolute fucking plantpot
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!
