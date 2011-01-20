« previous next »
Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)

Red Berry

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33480 on: Yesterday at 11:17:57 am
I support BMD because if Everton go under because of it, fans are no longer at risk visiting Goodison.  :thumbup
Popcorn's Art

So... Howard Phillips

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33481 on: Yesterday at 11:55:40 am
Quote from: Medellin on June 18, 2021, 10:07:30 pm


Looking at the professionalism of that banner it's obviously been made by RS (experts at droll banner making0 on a windup.

Looking at the rank amateurism of the two graffited bedsheets at Goodison yesterday they were genuinely reflective of Evertonian's skill at banner craft - shite and with nothing to celebrate.
Fromola

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33482 on: Yesterday at 01:55:39 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 11:55:40 am
Looking at the professionalism of that banner it's obviously been made by RS (experts at droll banner making0 on a windup.

Looking at the rank amateurism of the two graffited bedsheets at Goodison yesterday they were genuinely reflective of Evertonian's skill at banner craft - shite and with nothing to celebrate.

The complaint on GOT was banners are for Kopites.
Phineus

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33483 on: Yesterday at 02:25:08 pm
All seems to have gone quiet on this front?

Fan backlash made them pause I imagine?
Jambo Power

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33484 on: Yesterday at 02:26:25 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 12:38:44 am
:lmao :lmao :lmao

Fans of a club that's won absolutely nothing in 26 years would not tolerate the tactics of a manager who has won 13 major trophies.

Keys really does talk absolute shite.



13?  :o I dont think it adds up to 13 if you count all the chaff, including the Championship title.
Ghost Town

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33485 on: Yesterday at 02:43:15 pm
Quote from: Jambo Power on Yesterday at 02:26:25 pm
13?  :o I dont think it adds up to 13 if you count all the chaff, including the Championship title.

Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33486 on: Yesterday at 02:56:07 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 02:43:15 pm


Clearly not good enough for Everton. 0 Transferwindow cups, 0 Richard Keys "Better than LFC" preseason trophies, and 0 BigDunc DogsofWar Shields. Evertonians won't tolerate that.
Ghost Town

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33487 on: Yesterday at 03:04:22 pm
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Yesterday at 02:56:07 pm
Clearly not good enough for Everton. 0 Transferwindow cups, 0 Richard Keys "Better than LFC" preseason trophies, and 0 BigDunc DogsofWar Shields. Evertonians won't tolerate that.
I'd say it was some kind of wierd as shit gaslighting form the gibbon-gloved fuckwit but frankly he hasn't got the brain capacity to attempt that. No, he literally is just showing us what a thick-as-mince dickbrained fucknugget he is. Have I mentioned recently how much I hate him?
Red Berry

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33488 on: Yesterday at 03:06:18 pm
kopite77

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33489 on: Yesterday at 04:23:35 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 02:43:15 pm

Fuckin Kopite behavior that' they'll have none of that at Woodison trophyless for 26 years and proud of it! ;D ;D
Crimson

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33490 on: Yesterday at 05:24:02 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 02:43:15 pm


But 0 cuckoo clocks. So the above doesn't matter.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33491 on: Yesterday at 05:49:10 pm
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Yesterday at 09:57:09 am
This is why I support Bramley Dock.
Safety of fans is THE most important thing.
Forget the WHS designation. That area has no value. Building a stadium there will add value to a dead area AND mitigate the risk of potential stadium disaster at Goodison.
Human safety trumps stupid heritage claims imo.


WHS itself has value,without it the number of Cruise passengers will drop dramatically.
Craig 🤔

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33492 on: Yesterday at 06:03:35 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 05:49:10 pm
WHS itself has value,without it the number of Cruise passengers will drop dramatically.

I'd be surprised if it does. Liverpool has made itself a pretty great cruise destination, and it's only going to improve with the second cruise liner terminal.

There aren't many places where the cruise terminal is bang in the city centre.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33493 on: Yesterday at 06:06:29 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 06:03:35 pm
I'd be surprised if it does. Liverpool has made itself a pretty great cruise destination, and it's only going to improve with the second cruise liner terminal.


But (I don't know the exact number) many of those are billed as visiting World Heritage Sites,a second terminal might not be needed if that's lost.
Craig 🤔

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33494 on: Yesterday at 06:13:27 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 06:06:29 pm
But (I don't know the exact number) many of those are billed as visiting World Heritage Sites,a second terminal might not be needed if that's lost.

I mean I think most who go on them know what Liverpool has attraction and history wise, they aren't sold by a WHS tag.

The liner operators know how popular the destination is too, and doubt they're going to be too keen on cutting it from their offering.
LFC_R_BOSS

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33495 on: Yesterday at 06:59:04 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on June 18, 2021, 02:11:15 pm
I've seen a few people on here and Twitter saying that if Everton were relegated, that their ground wouldn't be up to spec if they were promoted again, now I've not been in the pit for a long time, but aside from being termite ridden, why wouldn't it meet requirements?

Ahhhh the Theatre of Beams!!!
Yes the Bullens is made of trees and so is the street end , think the main stand might have more concrete and the park end is state of the art . Its a big tinder shed , 1 match (swan vesta) would do it . In fact an insurance job might be an idea .
LFC_R_BOSS

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33496 on: Yesterday at 07:05:14 pm
Sure their is some story of the fans actually building the Gwladys street themselves. Used to work with a mad bad bitter who knew all the firsts. Lad at work signed his email up to LFC website he went fucking mental .

Also mate worked with a blue and bought a LFC pin badge from outside Anfield and attached it to his jacket by the hood which he never used . After about a year my mate told him hed been walking round with a liver bird on him for ages ... he went fucking ballistic, ended up leaving the company and trying to drop my mate in the shit .
He had bad breath too😂
Floydy

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33497 on: Yesterday at 08:52:14 pm
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on Yesterday at 06:59:04 pm
Ahhhh the Theatre of Beams!!!
Yes the Bullens is made of trees and so is the street end , think the main stand might have more concrete and the park end is state of the art . Its a big tinder shed , 1 match (swan vesta) would do it . In fact an insurance job might be an idea .
Kwalitee
Kashinoda

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33498 on: Yesterday at 09:00:40 pm
Ghost Town

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33499 on: Yesterday at 09:16:01 pm
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 09:00:40 pm

Just look at him, and tell me you don't want to chin the fucker from here to eternity
Sangria

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33500 on: Yesterday at 09:19:59 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 09:16:01 pm
Just look at him, and tell me you don't want to chin the fucker from here to eternity

Which chin are you talking about?
Ghost Town

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33501 on: Yesterday at 09:26:27 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:19:59 pm
Which chin are you talking about?
:lmao

No wonder the urge is so strong
Capon Debaser

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33502 on: Yesterday at 09:26:43 pm
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 09:00:40 pm

A Mouth on him like someones melted the arsehole on an Action Man Figure
FiSh77

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33503 on: Yesterday at 09:29:12 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 09:26:43 pm
A Mouth on him like someones melted the arsehole on an Action Man Figure

:lmao

Imagine punching that, your arm would disappear up to the elbow, unless you're Jordan Pickford then it'd be up to the shoulder
Roady

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33504 on: Yesterday at 10:11:39 pm
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 09:29:12 pm
:lmao

Imagine punching that, your arm would disappear up to the elbow, unless you're Jordan Pickford then it'd be up to the shoulder

😂😂😂
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33505 on: Yesterday at 10:16:03 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 09:26:43 pm
A Mouth on him like someones melted the arsehole on an Action Man Figure

lukeb1981

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33506 on: Yesterday at 10:42:37 pm
 ;D ;D ;D ;D
Red Berry

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33507 on: Yesterday at 10:43:35 pm
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 09:29:12 pm
:lmao

Imagine punching that, your arm would disappear up to the elbow, unless you're Jordan Pickford then it'd be up to the shoulder

PaulF

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33508 on: Yesterday at 10:48:06 pm
Would Everton struggle to get their stadium approved by the championship? Or do they get a bye as relegated from the PL?
OsirisMVZ

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33509 on: Yesterday at 11:09:27 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:48:06 pm
Would Everton struggle to get their stadium approved by the championship? Or do they get a bye as relegated from the PL?

It would be a situation where whichever stands don't meet the regs, they can't have fans in them.
BriarcliffInmate

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33510 on: Yesterday at 11:23:49 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:48:06 pm
Would Everton struggle to get their stadium approved by the championship? Or do they get a bye as relegated from the PL?

Whichever standards don't meet regs, they wouldn't be able to have fans in them. Happened to a few clubs that.

I always did wonder what would happen if they did somehow qualify for Europe. There's no way it would meet UEFA standards now, surely? They had to spend about £500,000 just repairing it last time they did, and that was 3 years ago.
Jambo Power

Re: FC
« Reply #33511 on: Today at 01:03:04 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 02:43:15 pm


As I said, they are not major trophies. I dont want an argument about it at all mate, I love the bloke. You cant laugh your balls off at city for the "fourmidables" bus and then try to claim the community shield as a major honour., including the italian version. It's a friendly game with friendly rules, the curtain raiser as they call it. The super cup is sketchy as well as the same applies to the European curtain raiser. Is the second tier title classed as a major honour? Not for me, but you add a shitload of managers to the list of major honours won if you do count it.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33512 on: Today at 01:07:31 am »
Quote from: Jambo Power on Today at 01:03:04 am
As I said, they are not major trophies. I dont want an argument about it at all mate, I love the bloke. You cant laugh your balls off at city for the "fourmidables" bus and then try to claim the community shield as a major honour., including the italian version. It's a friendly game with friendly rules, the curtain raiser as they call it. The super cup is sketchy as well as the same applies to the European curtain raiser. Is the second tier title classed as a major honour? Not for me, but you add a shitload of managers to the list of major honours won if you do count it.

That Championship one might come in useful

Not good to hear that we are losing World Heritage status because a minor football team is moving to the waterfront.
Offline Jambo Power

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33513 on: Today at 01:37:51 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:07:31 am
That Championship one might come in useful

Not good to hear that we are losing World Heritage status because a minor football team is moving to the waterfront.

 :P ;D
Offline Dim Glas

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33514 on: Today at 01:55:25 am »
Quote from: Jambo Power on Today at 01:03:04 am
As I said, they are not major trophies. I dont want an argument about it at all mate, I love the bloke. You cant laugh your balls off at city for the "fourmidables" bus and then try to claim the community shield as a major honour., including the italian version. It's a friendly game with friendly rules, the curtain raiser as they call it. The super cup is sketchy as well as the same applies to the European curtain raiser. Is the second tier title classed as a major honour? Not for me, but you add a shitload of managers to the list of major honours won if you do count it.

so hes won 8 proper trophies then. Doesnt make the slightest difference to the point being made does it now.

Those gobshites across the park would be happy to win 1.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33515 on: Today at 02:11:36 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:55:25 am
so hes won 8 proper trophies then. Doesnt make the slightest difference to the point being made does it now.

Those gobshites across the park would be happy to win 1.

Those gobshites across the park would be happy to win an egg cup..
Online BarryCrocker

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33516 on: Today at 02:19:00 am »
Quote from: 4pool on June 18, 2021, 10:33:47 pm
Have they got a manager yet?


They're waiting for Euro 2020 to finish.

On another note there's suggestion Ancelotti wants to take James over to Real Madrid.
