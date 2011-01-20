It's funny really, I was watching Keys and Gray, two massive blues but also two of the vilest dickheads I've come across, inside or outside football, both bitter to the extreme who talk about right and wrong but who neither would recognise the concept if it slapped them in the face. But, a hero at Goodison. Duncan Ferguson, a convicted thug, but another hero.
We've got our own former heroes, Carragher, Souness, Suarez, but I think whilst we still recognise their talent, their subsequent actions have lowered their status at the club.
It says a lot about the difference between the two clubs. We are not perfect but at least we don't put dickheads on a pedestal (whilst sometimes being slow to recognise it)