FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33440 on: Yesterday at 04:46:21 pm »
Don't think the Rafa going there will happen, but if it did, it would be glorious to see their heads well and truly explode.
As for the bitter c*nt Gray. He still harps on about 1985 and the ban, etc..
It wouldn't have affected him, as they bought Lineker and he was fucked off back to Villa..
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33441 on: Yesterday at 04:59:52 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 04:40:43 pm
You do have to question Rafa's decision making abilities if he goes to a club where the fans will absolutely despise him from the moment he sets foot there. They'll be calling for his head as soon as a few results don't go their way.

youre generous C! Itd happen after the first draw!

Although can you imagine how toxic the atmosphere would be at the first game regardless. It generally doesnt take much to get them to turn.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33442 on: Yesterday at 05:16:27 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Yesterday at 03:10:41 pm
I'd bloody love to see this Everton team commit to all-out attack to match their supporters' insane fantasises. That would be guaranteed relegation and incredibly funny to watch.

As soon as they lost a few games they'd be demanding 'back to basics' and give it to big Dunc to 'get them organised' and whack it long to the big man again.

They only harp on about attacking football because they never actually play it.

As i've said in nearly 30 years of the PL the only game I can remember them actually going for it in the derby by playing football was the season of the 3-3 under Martinez (they actually played well that day). But then they tried it again at Anfield going toe to toe with us and got hammered and that was that. Martinez never recovered.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33443 on: Yesterday at 05:36:49 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 02:11:15 pm
I've seen a few people on here and Twitter saying that if Everton were relegated, that their ground wouldn't be up to spec if they were promoted again, now I've not been in the pit for a long time, but aside from being termite ridden, why wouldn't it meet requirements?

Around the time of the Tesco Kirkby Project, Bill Kenwright said Goodison was in a bad state of repair and that it soon wouldn't pass safety inspections and struggle to get a certificate. Now, that was 20 years ago and it isn't any better, so it wouldn't surprise me. They're very stringent with stadiums who are promoted, but it seems like the sides already in the PL are more of a formality.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33444 on: Yesterday at 05:54:57 pm »
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33445 on: Yesterday at 06:01:56 pm »
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/everton-rafa-benitez-james-rodriguez-20844620

Apparently the Echo believe that James is a midfield dynamo

🤣🤣🤣
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33446 on: Yesterday at 06:08:29 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 06:01:56 pm
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/everton-rafa-benitez-james-rodriguez-20844620

Apparently the Echo believe that James is a midfield dynamo

🤣🤣🤣
More like a midfield Dyno-rod. Swivelling about in shit
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33447 on: Yesterday at 06:25:44 pm »
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on Yesterday at 05:36:49 pm
Around the time of the Tesco Kirkby Project, Bill Kenwright said Goodison was in a bad state of repair and that it soon wouldn't pass safety inspections and struggle to get a certificate. Now, that was 20 years ago and it isn't any better, so it wouldn't surprise me. They're very stringent with stadiums who are promoted, but it seems like the sides already in the PL are more of a formality.

Oi!  They got a new boiler I'll have you know!  8)
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33448 on: Yesterday at 06:39:41 pm »
Rafa takes it, they hate him, he gets sacked because the squad are shite. He takes the payout, Everton are even weaker, with even less chance of getting a decent manager.

What's not to like?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33449 on: Yesterday at 06:50:35 pm »
Quote from: fredfrop on Yesterday at 06:39:41 pm
Rafa takes it, they hate him, he gets sacked because the squad are shite. He takes the payout, Everton are even weaker, with even less chance of getting a decent manager.

What's not to like?

When they play the Manc sides he makes them actually try and win, not touch their toes - the natives will go fucking mental ;D
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33450 on: Yesterday at 06:59:10 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 06:01:56 pm
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/everton-rafa-benitez-james-rodriguez-20844620

Apparently the Echo believe that James is a midfield dynamo

🤣🤣🤣
Made himself vanish without a trace for 6 months?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33451 on: Yesterday at 07:01:22 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:50:35 pm
When they play the Manc sides he makes them actually try and win, not touch their toes - the natives will go fucking mental ;D

Don't our former managers, even Hodgson, have a better than average record against Man City and our other rivals?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33452 on: Yesterday at 07:03:28 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 07:01:22 pm
Don't our former managers, even Hodgson, have a better than average record against Man City and our other rivals?

Once Liverpool touches you ;D
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33453 on: Yesterday at 07:08:36 pm »
Quote from: rowan_d on Yesterday at 06:59:10 pm
Made himself vanish without a trace for 6 months?

Did fuck all in a box for 6 months?

Sorry that was David Blaine
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33454 on: Yesterday at 07:29:31 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 02:17:04 pm
Has this prick forgotten about the tactics of the last three Everton managers? Or the fact Moyes was their first choice. And since when have Everton been a byword for attacking football?

Richard Keys@richardajkeys
If you discount every other good reason why Everton shouldnt appoint Benitez consider this - told to me this morning by one of his coaching staff at Anfield - attack with 3 - always keep 7 behind the ball. Evertonians wouldnt tolerate that

If Everton tolerate that then your children would be next
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33455 on: Yesterday at 07:38:46 pm »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Yesterday at 07:29:31 pm
If Everton tolerate that then your children would be next

I was informed by a blue yesterday that Benitez is just as bad as Allardyce, as they both coach negative football.

No manager in the world could get that squad to play attacking free flowing football from day 1, and there in  lies the problem. The fans expect them to be challenging us and City with every new manager they get. Even Allardyce, who they all wanted if you recall because they were in a relegation tailspin, was given short shrift because he didnt have a relegation squad playing attacking exciting football.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33456 on: Yesterday at 08:31:30 pm »
Quote from: WEST HAM PAUL on Yesterday at 01:21:46 am
I dont know any Everton fans
Although I saw a guy walking along the beach wearing an Everton shirt at the weekend here in Darwin 😎😂. Only the second Ive seen here


Slowly emerging from the sea with gills and fins by any chance
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33457 on: Yesterday at 08:55:37 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 08:31:30 pm
Slowly emerging from the sea with gills and fins by any chance

The Beast from the Blue Lagoon?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33458 on: Yesterday at 08:56:05 pm »
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33459 on: Yesterday at 08:57:18 pm »
But they are a small club...
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33460 on: Yesterday at 09:32:41 pm »
Quote from: fredfrop on Yesterday at 06:39:41 pm
Rafa takes it, they hate him, he gets sacked because the squad are shite. He takes the payout, Everton are even weaker, with even less chance of getting a decent manager.

What's not to like?
So, if they sack Rafa at Xmas they'll probably give Dunc the caretaker role, he gets them 3 wins in a row and the natives clamour for him to be given the job. Moshi la relents and gives him the role.

Slowly but surely they sink as the bounce disappears and the players realise Dunc is clueless. Suddenly it's April and they are staring down the barrel with players with zero fight in them...
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33461 on: Yesterday at 10:07:30 pm »
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33462 on: Yesterday at 10:09:07 pm »
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33463 on: Yesterday at 10:19:33 pm »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Yesterday at 07:29:31 pm
If Everton tolerate that then your children would be next


That's manic mate.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33464 on: Yesterday at 10:20:49 pm »
Quote from: Lad on Yesterday at 10:19:33 pm
That's manic mate.

Ifthebitterstoldthetruthforonedaytheirworldwouldfallapart
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33465 on: Yesterday at 10:33:47 pm »
Have they got a manager yet?

Have they got funding for their new stadium yet?

Everton that.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33466 on: Yesterday at 11:04:59 pm »
BAGS  :wave
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33467 on: Yesterday at 11:48:03 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 10:33:47 pm
Have they got a manager yet?

Have they got funding for their new stadium yet?

Everton that.

No ground
No manager
No decent players
No silverware
No money left
No hope
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33468 on: Today at 12:17:16 am »
It's funny really, I was watching Keys and Gray, two massive blues but also two of the vilest dickheads I've come across, inside or outside football, both bitter to the extreme who talk about right and wrong but who neither would recognise the concept if it slapped them in the face. But, a hero at Goodison. Duncan Ferguson, a convicted thug, but another hero.

We've got our own former heroes, Carragher, Souness, Suarez, but I think whilst we still recognise their talent, their subsequent actions have lowered their status at the club.

It says a lot about the difference between the two clubs. We are not perfect but at least we don't put dickheads on a pedestal (whilst sometimes being slow to recognise it)
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33469 on: Today at 12:19:27 am »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 03:50:45 pm
Its made of wood. Modern fire regulations post Bradford disaster make the Old Lady obsolete as well as dangerous.
People forget that the underneath the stands the flooring is wood. The Park end terrace was concrete up to the point that it went under the stands then it was wooden sleepers. I think the St end is the same.
I remember being in the park end in the mid 70s and some chip papers on the floor caught alight from a ciggy or a discarded match, and caused a right flap - everyone knew the floor was made of wood. In addition, I also saw a crush barrier come away from the wooden flooring as the bolts just ripped out of the wood.
Old timber with multiple layers of paint is incredibly flammable. The bit of the Park End was sealed off in the early 80s as it was so decrepit. The new stand is the only decent bit of the ground.

I'm amazed they get a safety certificate at all for that place. You are correct about the Gwladys. I was in there once when it was standing and where it went under the upper, it was all wooden flooring. I remember being in the upper Park End after the lower was condemned and I couldn't believe the state of it. It was the worst stand I've ever sat in. The newer Park End is the best stand they have, yet it's something only a lower league club could be proud of. The Bullens is horrific, and their Main Stand really poor.

They've attempted to put copious amounts of lipstick on the pig for a long time now, but beneath the creosote, the hundreds of layers of paint and the plastic tarpaulins draped around it, it's an old wooden shed that is falling apart and is not fit for purpose.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33470 on: Today at 12:27:28 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:17:16 am
It's funny really, I was watching Keys and Gray, two massive blues but also two of the vilest dickheads I've come across,
I guess you could call Keys a blue - a sky blue - as he's a Coventry City fan. Why he's sort of pretending to be an Ev there I don't know.

Totally agree with your second point. Vile, odious gobshites, esp Keys. God I hate him.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33471 on: Today at 12:29:07 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:48:03 pm
No ground
No manager
No decent players
No silverware
No money left
No hope
No problem, boos are all you need.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33472 on: Today at 12:38:44 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 02:17:04 pm
Has this prick forgotten about the tactics of the last three Everton managers? Or the fact Moyes was their first choice. And since when have Everton been a byword for attacking football?

Richard Keys@richardajkeys
If you discount every other good reason why Everton shouldnt appoint Benitez consider this - told to me this morning by one of his coaching staff at Anfield - attack with 3 - always keep 7 behind the ball. Evertonians wouldnt tolerate that

 :lmao :lmao :lmao

Fans of a club that's won absolutely nothing in 26 years would not tolerate the tactics of a manager who has won 13 major trophies.

Keys really does talk absolute shite.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33473 on: Today at 12:42:09 am »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 12:29:07 am
No problem, boos are all you need.

 I sorta understand why following Everton would drive you to Boos


(must have been cracked at least 5 times that one)
