Its made of wood. Modern fire regulations post Bradford disaster make the Old Lady obsolete as well as dangerous.

People forget that the underneath the stands the flooring is wood. The Park end terrace was concrete up to the point that it went under the stands then it was wooden sleepers. I think the St end is the same.

I remember being in the park end in the mid 70s and some chip papers on the floor caught alight from a ciggy or a discarded match, and caused a right flap - everyone knew the floor was made of wood. In addition, I also saw a crush barrier come away from the wooden flooring as the bolts just ripped out of the wood.

Old timber with multiple layers of paint is incredibly flammable. The bit of the Park End was sealed off in the early 80s as it was so decrepit. The new stand is the only decent bit of the ground.



I'm amazed they get a safety certificate at all for that place. You are correct about the Gwladys. I was in there once when it was standing and where it went under the upper, it was all wooden flooring. I remember being in the upper Park End after the lower was condemned and I couldn't believe the state of it. It was the worst stand I've ever sat in. The newer Park End is the best stand they have, yet it's something only a lower league club could be proud of. The Bullens is horrific, and their Main Stand really poor.They've attempted to put copious amounts of lipstick on the pig for a long time now, but beneath the creosote, the hundreds of layers of paint and the plastic tarpaulins draped around it, it's an old wooden shed that is falling apart and is not fit for purpose.