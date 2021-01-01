If Rafa does go there then I feel he has let down every Liverpool fan that used to cheer him. If he does go I hope he takes them down.,



Everyone is entitled to their own feelings and opinions. I am definitely onboard with your second sentiment, but not the first. If he does go there then, oh yes, I want him to relegate them.I do think he'd be mad to give them the steam off his piss, never mind his experience and leadership, but I wouldn't feel let down if he did go there. To me, he's a Liverpool legend and always will be. To be honest, I also see it as indicative of just how irrelevant Everton are. Liverpool players have gone there in their twilight years, so why not an ex manager from quite some time ago? We are such a threat to them that they wanted Nick Barmby dead when he came to us, but we are pretty cool with it when the traffic has gone the other way. They are no threat to Liverpool, so Liverpool don't explode with rage when one of ours takes their one of their final paydays off the shite.They aren't big enough to poach our best players/managers in their prime, so we don't feel threatened by them at all. In contrast, they are threatened and terrified by our very existence. One of theirs coming here is seen by the highly insecure Bitters as a betrayal bigger than Judas on Jesus. One of ours going there near the end of their career gets a ''good luck with that shower'' comment then a shrug of the shoulders generally speaking. What that tells the world is Liverpool are Everton's nemesis, but Everton are not Liverpool's.My only real concern about Rafa going there is for him and his family. Everton and their unstable 'fans' do not deserve him. Rafa deserves far better than having to put up with those brainless, hate-filled idiots at their cesspit of a ground.If he goes there and they tread water, we get to laugh. If they go down, we get to laugh. If they win something we also get to laugh, because it will have taken a Red legend to finally win them a trophy. Rafa also gets to laugh because he will fleece them for millions in the process.