« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 825 826 827 828 829 [830]   Go Down

Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)  (Read 1995344 times)

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,836
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33160 on: Today at 10:14:56 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 09:57:53 am
You really do chat an absolutely inordinate amount of shit. Like a ridiculous amount. I know its expected of you, and its your 'thing', but it still staggers me that you can actually type such utter bollocks without a shred of embarrassment.

I'd imagine there was a very, very small amount of Liverpool fans who 'genuinely hated the man', if any. I'd guess there was a larger but still small minority who wanted a change.

I sometimes read comments on Twitter lambasting him for selling Alonso with no credit given for signing him in the first place.
Logged

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,450
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33161 on: Today at 10:16:11 am »
Quote from: WhoHe on Today at 09:31:40 am
How do you know this ? Opinion stated as fact again.

Again? Is that aimed at me or a more general comment?

To be honest it was a summary of the views on here and reds that I've spoken to. and I think if you scroll through the thread you'll find the same. Of course there's people that are arsed but that's why I used the word most.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,801
  • YNWA
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33162 on: Today at 10:16:34 am »
Plus its win win for us.

If he genuinely does well (he isnt going to get them anywhere near top 4 or winning things like) then they have to swallow their own bile and we can point out all the shite they used to give him in the past. If he does as expected as theyre run by an idiot then he walks away with a fortune and we can all continue laughing at them.
Logged

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,243
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33163 on: Today at 10:18:53 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:10:24 am

I'll belt his name out when we're 3-0 up at Anfield next season, the fume will be glorious from them.

That would be amazing. What would make it even funnier would be that coming into the game they were in good form and he was starting to win them over, and they sang his name at the start. Then when we dick them and sing it
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,260
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33164 on: Today at 10:20:06 am »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 10:14:26 am
My advice to you would be to take this energy and direct it into something more meaningful and positive.



Back to your hole :D

Quote from: Jookie on Today at 10:13:13 am
I don't think there was many fans who genuinely 'hated' Rafa but there was a lot of fans who wanted change. There was also a lot of fans who didn't want change and wanted Rafa to stay.

From 08/09 onwards there was definitely a sizeable rift in our fanbase and genuine needle at games between the 2 groups. It actually wasn't that much fun going the game at times in 08/09, and definitely not in 09/10. If you won you felt like you were sticking it to the opposition but also a proportion of your own fans. I think the media played a big part in causing that rift.

I think 09/10 and 03/04 seasons are 2 of the hardest seasons I've had as a supporter - though I went to a lot more games in 03/04 compared with 09/10. Part of that was due to the split in the supporter base at those times. We've had worse teams but everyone was more aligned on what was worng, what needed changing.


Oh yeah no doubt, and no problem with that really. But it was the same with Ged, I wanted him to go the summer he did. But that most certainly didnt mean I hated him, or even anything remotely close. To paint it as 'genuinely hated the man' would annoy me if I was one of those who felt like they wanted a change in manager (I absolutely didnt btw).
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,243
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33165 on: Today at 10:20:34 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 10:16:11 am
Again? Is that aimed at me or a more general comment?

To be honest it was a summary of the views on here and reds that I've spoken to. and I think if you scroll through the thread you'll find the same. Of course there's people that are arsed but that's why I used the word most.

Just make sure you type, 'in my opinion' after everything you write and you'll be grand chief  ;)
Logged

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,450
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33166 on: Today at 10:25:58 am »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 10:20:34 am
Just make sure you type, 'in my opinion' after everything you write and you'll be grand chief  ;)
;D
I know, it was lazy posting on my part. You got away with it by saying far as I can see.
I must remember to not try to summarize threads  ::)
Logged

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,357
  • J.F.T.96
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33167 on: Today at 10:26:48 am »
People hated Rafa. Anfield was toxic at times.

If you don't think sections of our fan base hated him I can only presume you weren't at the match back then or were at different matches to me
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,553
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33168 on: Today at 10:29:27 am »
Always loved, and still love Rafa.

For me he didnt really get the respect he deserved at Liverpool, it was a weird mixture of out and out almost god worshipping adulation (remember the portrait in Cardiff?) to a weird questioning of his tactics and the fact that he didnt win us a title in spite of incompetent ownership (and that isnt exclusively directed at Hicks and Gillette either.) I suspect that some of that is down to odd agenda that Sky had against him at the time, some down to the fact that the football wasnt the most exciting and some down to his mannerisms and refusal to make populist changes (which isnt a bad thing) the most obvious example of that being him playing Gerrard on the right (although Gerrards numbers from that position were incredibly good.)

As to his Everton appointment (if it does indeed happen,) Im not going to pretend it doesnt sting because it absolutely does. But at the end of the day it was 12 years ago that he left us, time moves on and you cant blame him for taking what is a relatively attractive job at least in terms of the money hell get to spend and, youd think, the wages hell be getting paid. Of course none of that would make up for their deluded fanbase who will be even less patient with him than anyone they ordinarily would be for obvious reasons, and I suspect that this will end up playing out in that manner.
Logged

Online jacobs chains

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 715
  • Rarely rattled
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33169 on: Today at 10:36:23 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 09:57:53 am
I'd guess there was a larger but still small minority who wanted a change.

Fuckin' hell. Thursday morning and this level of philosophy/physics. It's not 'In Our Time' Melvyn, it's the Everton pisstake thread.  ;D
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,852
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33170 on: Today at 10:36:27 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 10:26:48 am
People hated Rafa. Anfield was toxic at times.

If you don't think sections of our fan base hated him I can only presume you weren't at the match back then or were at different matches to me

Istanbul attracted a lot of fucking idiots to the club. I remember being in the Kop and the booing after we drew with West Ham TO GO FUCKING TOP OF THE LEAGUE :butt. When I started going the game, that kind of shite would have got you a hiding.

Too many of our fan base these days are getting their opinions from twatter or you tube, without having an actual clue about anything. I'm not blind, Rafa had his flaws, he almost fucked up 05, he did fuck up 07, but he had the pedigree to get us to No1 in Europe and was then hamstrung by the Cowboys. I did start to think if winning the PL was possibly beyond him, but I wanted to see him have at least a season under new owners, without all the shit going on, to see if it was all the aggro that was the reason, before it was decided it was time he was replaced.

Anyway, with all that, he still won more in 5 years than Everton had done in the previous 20.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:38:04 am by rob1966 »
Logged

Online WhoHe

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,226
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33171 on: Today at 10:38:03 am »
Quote from: G a r y on Today at 09:34:51 am
The lads who i'm in a whatsapp group in who all go the game (10+ of us), none of us are arsed. I will clap him each and every time he brings any team to Anfield.

Honestly couldn't care less as long as Everton stay in their place or worse. I find it amusing how much the Evertonians I know are fuming about it though.
Good for you and your mates, I am arsed if that's OK.

The club comes first every single time against anyone. It was a snide move to go to Chelsea, especially as he knew it was a caretaker role with no chance of getting a long term contract, he earned a nice few quid and got the piss taken put of him by the fans and owner(s), he is barely a footnote in Chelsea's history even though he won a trophy. Worth it for the money.

I believe it is disrespectful to both club and fans to take the Everton job. He knows better than many the pain Hilsborough brought to the club, fans and the city (he professes to love) and he also knows Everton's hateful form in this area - justice for the 39, songs glorifying deaths, wall pushing gestures, etc. etc. Now, I think I am safe in assuming he was absolutely disgusted at all of this, however give me a nice wedge, close to home and I'm now an amnesiac and fine with it, what's the problem ? Worth it for the money.

He's an extremely wealthy man, he doesn't need the money so he is both a greedy bastard and extremely disrespectful to our club by not ruling it out immediately. This is the modern way, greedy mercenaries all around and I wish I could think Rafa isn't one - but the evidence looks like he is, sadly.

I still think and hope he doesn't take the job as he was marvelous for us and will always have legendary status but this will taint his legacy for me.
Logged

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,609
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33172 on: Today at 10:39:53 am »
This comment on GOT is exactly right I think.

"No qualms with Benitez getting the job based on ability and track record. He's a successful coach, who has generally built teams that are better than the sum of their parts. It's exactly the type of coach required at this point.

But for obvious reasons he's not the right man for the job. I'm amazed that a) the board/owner think it's a good idea & likely to end to on the pitch success, and b) they think it won't cause them huge issues with an already agitated fanbase.

a) and b) are linked because without support of the fans I'm not sure how any coach could end up being successful. A couple of bad results will result in a much bigger and disproportionate reaction then any other manager getting the same results."
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...
Pages: 1 ... 825 826 827 828 829 [830]   Go Up
« previous next »
 