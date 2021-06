Always loved, and still love Rafa.



For me he didnít really get the respect he deserved at Liverpool, it was a weird mixture of out and out almost god worshipping adulation (remember the portrait in Cardiff?) to a weird questioning of his tactics and the fact that he didnít win us a title in spite of incompetent ownership (and that isnít exclusively directed at Hicks and Gillette either.) I suspect that some of that is down to odd agenda that Sky had against him at the time, some down to the fact that the football wasnít the most exciting and some down to his mannerisms and refusal to make populist changes (which isnít a bad thing) the most obvious example of that being him playing Gerrard on the right (although Gerrardís numbers from that position were incredibly good.)



As to his Everton appointment (if it does indeed happen,) Iím not going to pretend it doesnít sting because it absolutely does. But at the end of the day it was 12 years ago that he left us, time moves on and you canít blame him for taking what is a relatively attractive job at least in terms of the money heíll get to spend and, youíd think, the wages heíll be getting paid. Of course none of that would make up for their deluded fanbase who will be even less patient with him than anyone they ordinarily would be for obvious reasons, and I suspect that this will end up playing out in that manner.