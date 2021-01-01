If money were the priority Rafa would have taken a gig in the Middle east, he had a few offers after Dalian iirc.
This one's for the sporting project imo. Everton haven't used their resources well under Moshiri, if Moshiri has the character to appoint Rafa and follow through during any poor periods, this one will be the best footballing decision he'll ever make. Rafa will build the club and team, they can challenge up the table.
The fans are neither here nor there, it'll come down to the relationship between the owner and Rafa. Besides, in the 80s, maybe early 90s you might fear for his safety a bit, these days, for all the publicity negative moments get, the incoming generations are calmer, more balanced in real life. The Net's just escapism. Plenty of time has passed as well.
Personally I need to see the best coaches at work, that's it. You may learn a thing or two, you see excellence in action.
