He wasn't part of the establishment. He was everything they went against.



He dared to front up to Ferguson, he questioned the media, he'd defend his players and his fans without question.



When everyone was obsessed that he never picked the same team twice and there was some kind of record coming up, what did he do? He picked the same team twice.



He was everything they were against, smart, funny, seemingly cold but ultimately driven and focused, I loved him and even if he does take over there. I'll still love him.



Id forgotten how he picked the same team when he was about to set a record for most games with changes.He was a funny fucker and I loved him when he was angry like the time Reina got sent off for shoving Robben and Rafa said in the post match interview he had to be quick because he had to go to the hospital to see how Robben was.He was held to different standards by the xenophobes in the media who would fixate on what he said. In his last season I think he said he promised or guaranteed top 4 and it felt like he was reminded of it every week. His treatment by them is part of the reason the idiots in charge at the time sacked him from memory.Its over 10 years since we left, we have Klopp, he can do what he likes. I wont enjoy seeing Everton fans turning on him and inevitable it will end in his sacking but he knows what hes getting himself into and his big enough and old enough to put up with him. I wont wish him good luck, but I dont begrudge him going there. Just a shame he wont be appreciated like he was at Newcastle.