« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 823 824 825 826 827 [828]   Go Down

Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)  (Read 1994341 times)

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,002
  • Dutch Class
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33080 on: Today at 01:43:38 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:19:20 am
Just browsed GOT. Why are they so against Nuno? Weird bunch.

Because they want "expansive football." They want someone who is going to come in and be a disciplinarian and get them playing attacking football.
Logged

Offline gerrardsarmy

  • Wouldn't say no to a spanking
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,412
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33081 on: Today at 02:19:02 am »
Would be crazy for Everton to appoint him. He'd be sacked in no time.
Logged
I always think that theres something unpleasant lurking in people who avoid drinking, gambling, table-talk and pretty women. People like that are either sick or secretly hate their fellow-men.

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,354
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33082 on: Today at 05:04:05 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 01:24:37 am
Unless it's Simeone or Conte, they are against everyone. They live in cloud cuckoo (clock) land and are as mad as a box of frogs.  :rollseyes :rollseyes :rollseyes :rollseyes

It's because Carlo was greedy enough to take a huge payday at Everton. They now think they should be in with a shot of hiring every top manager going.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,371
  • Kloppite
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33083 on: Today at 05:20:09 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 01:24:37 am
Unless it's Simeone or Conte, they are against everyone. They live in cloud cuckoo (clock) land and are as mad as a box of frogs.  :rollseyes :rollseyes :rollseyes :rollseyes

Exactly, as if those managers would take the cut in pay to manage the bitters, Simeone is on something like £30 million a year, so fat chance he'd take a £20 million plus a year pay cut to manage them, not sure what Conte was on but no doubt his wage demand would be quite high, doubt the bitters could afford him.

The bitters have ridiculous expectations that they're shopping at Harrods, when in reality they're shopping at Poundland.
Logged

Offline jacobs chains

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 714
  • Rarely rattled
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33084 on: Today at 06:19:13 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 05:20:09 am
Exactly, as if those managers would take the cut in pay to manage the bitters, Simeone is on something like £30 million a year, so fat chance he'd take a £20 million plus a year pay cut to manage them, not sure what Conte was on but no doubt his wage demand would be quite high, doubt the bitters could afford him.

The bitters have ridiculous expectations that they're shopping at Harrods, when in reality they're shopping at Poundland.

If you look at their spending, then they are shopping at Harrods, but they are just buying the wrong things. Moshiri sees the shiny-shiny and just has to have it. I'd say that with the exceptions of Simeone (a bizarre outlier wages wise) and Guardiola (with his 'multi stream' income) none of the top managers are out of Everton's financial reach. The problem they have is that it's a shit job at a going nowhere club.

Decent managers already have good jobs and even the not so good ones have a level of personal pride that puts them out of Everton's desperate clawing hands.
Logged

Offline aggerdid

  • Reads the subtitles on "Queer as Folk" from right to left
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,339
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33085 on: Today at 06:30:26 am »
Nothing against him going to everton it makes sense. Lives on the wirral and no other north west teams in the league.

The fans will give him a hard time at goodison. Hard enough to stop things going well probably. Which is a shame as with the money everton waste on players rafa actually has the funds to build a team
Logged
We must embrace pain and burn it as fuel for our journey - Kenji Miyazawa

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,601
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33086 on: Today at 06:36:09 am »
Quote from: aggerdid on Today at 06:30:26 am
The fans will give him a hard time at goodison. Hard enough to stop things going well probably. Which is a shame as with the money everton waste on players rafa actually has the funds to build a team
Why is it a shame that Everton do badly?
We should put 'I was right to call Everton a small team' on a sheet for the derby.
Logged

Offline djschembri

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,488
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33087 on: Today at 06:36:17 am »
Don't do it Rafa!
Logged

Offline Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,168
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33088 on: Today at 06:39:00 am »
If Rafa take the job you'd be hard pressed to know who's the home team when Liverpool play at Goodison. Their "fans" would be booing and Liverpool supporters cheering. Then again, I suppose that's the same as usual..
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,307
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33089 on: Today at 06:54:04 am »
Everton will never appoint a better manager than Ancelotti (who also has been on a downward curve for many years) and he fucked them off when a real big club came calling. That's what they can't handle. A few years back there were shouts for Benitez when they were linked with Silva, then Allardyce came in. Now because they appointed a manager like Ancelotti everything else is a step down unless someone like Klopp, Guardiola, Conte etc came.

What is Paul Robinson chatting as well, clearly sleep deprived.
Logged

Offline 67CherryRed

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 239
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33090 on: Today at 07:05:52 am »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 06:54:04 am
What is Paul Robinson chatting as well, clearly sleep deprived.
He was just looking after Harlow's best interests, he saw Brent as a bad influence (possibly like a young Paul himself) and didn't want his granddaughter ruining her life. Anyway, Brent's off to the army now so Paul's won and at the same time Brent avoided jail, so it could have been worse.



....we are talking about Neighbours, aren't we?
Logged

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,356
  • J.F.T.96
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33091 on: Today at 07:16:13 am »
Quote from: El Ninos Black Eye on Yesterday at 10:16:19 pm
Not sure where the hatred comes from though. Can only think it was Rafa who grassed Keys up to his wife about shagging his daughters best mate. The fucking hairy handed freak

He wasn't part of the establishment. He was everything they went against.

He dared to front up to Ferguson, he questioned the media, he'd defend his players and his fans without question.

When everyone was obsessed that he never picked the same team twice and there was some kind of record coming up, what did he do? He picked the same team twice.

He was everything they were against, smart, funny, seemingly cold but ultimately driven and focused, I loved him and even if he does take over there. I'll still love him.
Logged

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,307
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33092 on: Today at 07:20:13 am »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 07:05:52 am
He was just looking after Harlow's best interests, he saw Brent as a bad influence (possibly like a young Paul himself) and didn't want his granddaughter ruining her life. Anyway, Brent's off to the army now so Paul's won and at the same time Brent avoided jail, so it could have been worse.



....we are talking about Neighbours, aren't we?

Sorry mate I've not watched Neighbours since Harold went missing!  ;D
Logged

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,367
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33093 on: Today at 07:23:15 am »
Will be so disappointed if Rafa agrees to manage that shower of shit. Surely he has enough money to not have to take that job, cant see any other reason he would go there other than the money. He has already dealt with shit fans at Chelsea, why put himself through the same thing at Everton?
Logged

Offline 67CherryRed

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 239
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33094 on: Today at 07:26:16 am »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 07:20:13 am
Sorry mate I've not watched Neighbours since Harold went missing!  ;D
I don't want to spoil it for you but that story had a happy ending!  ;)
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,725
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33095 on: Today at 07:27:12 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 11:25:57 pm
A reply in there about Keys: ''Wolf hands.''  :lmao
Dont get me wrong, Im totally against any sort of social media abusebut the goading of Richard Keys is one of lifes simple pleasures.
Logged
AHA!

Offline Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,220
  • Sound
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33096 on: Today at 07:35:42 am »
This was 3 years ago..could have been posted yesterday!  ;D

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/D0It0QUdezE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/D0It0QUdezE</a>
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,215
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33097 on: Today at 07:41:09 am »
If money were the priority Rafa would have taken a gig in the Middle east,  he had a few offers after Dalian iirc.

This one's for the sporting project imo.  Everton haven't used their resources well under Moshiri,  if Moshiri has the character to appoint Rafa and follow through during any poor periods,  this one will be the best footballing decision he'll ever make. Rafa will build the club and team,  they can challenge up the table.

The fans are neither here nor there,  it'll come down to the relationship between the owner and Rafa.  Besides,  in the 80s, maybe early 90s you might fear for his safety a bit,  these days,  for all the publicity negative moments get,  the incoming generations are calmer,  more balanced in real life.  The Net's just escapism.   Plenty of time has passed as well.

Personally I need to see the best coaches at work,  that's it. You may learn a thing or two,  you see excellence in action.

Edit: spelling
« Last Edit: Today at 08:12:36 am by surfer. Fuck you generator. »
Logged

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,650
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33098 on: Today at 07:42:54 am »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 07:41:09 am
If money were the priority Rafa would have taken a gig in the Middle east,  he had a few offers after Dalian iirc.

This one's for the sporting project imo.  Everton haven't used their resources well under Moshiri,  if Moshiri has the character to appoint Rafa and follow through during any poor periods,  this one wil be the best footballing decision he'll have ever made. Rafa will build the club and team,  they can challenge up the table.

The fans are neither here nor there,  it'll come down to the relationship between the owner and Rafa.  Besides,  in the 80s, maybe early 90s you might fear for his safety a bit,  these days,  for all the publicity negative moments get,  the incoming generations are calmer,  more balanced in real life.  The Net's just escapism.   Plenty of time has passed as well.

Personally I need to see the best coaches at work,  that's it. You may learn a thing or two,  you see excellence in action.

If he's after a sporting project then he's fucking insane to join Everton. Wolves would be a much better job.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,416
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33099 on: Today at 07:44:06 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 07:16:13 am
I loved him and even if he does take over there. I'll still love him.


So will I but I hope Montse gives him shit each and every day because there's no way in hell she will be getting a new watch.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,367
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33100 on: Today at 07:46:04 am »
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 07:35:42 am
This was 3 years ago..could have been posted yesterday!  ;D

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/D0It0QUdezE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/D0It0QUdezE</a>
😂
Logged

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,215
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33101 on: Today at 07:49:37 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 07:42:54 am
If he's after a sporting project then he's fucking insane to join Everton. Wolves would be a much better job.

Sure,  but you need to be offered the job.

A number of clubs in the league can aspire to where Leicester are due to the money these days. There's more focus / importance on the manager,  as the likes of Moyes at West Ham are showing,  as well as the sliding fortunes of Spurs and Arsenal.

Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,385
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33102 on: Today at 07:53:39 am »
The xenophobic media will destroy him.

The fans will hate him.

Stupid to go there.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline El Ninos Black Eye

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,535
  • What we do in life, echoes in eternity!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33103 on: Today at 07:55:04 am »
I was fine when Beardsley and Ablett went there and Im fine with Rafa too. But remember when we took Barmby from them? They wished death on the poor lad. Fucking vile fuckers!
Then for good measure just as the fume over Barmby was dying down, we went and bought Abel Xavier for a laugh 😂😂😂
Logged
"I'm being watched by the Secret Police and wondering when theyre going to come and take me away"

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,254
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33104 on: Today at 07:56:12 am »
Quote from: El Ninos Black Eye on Yesterday at 09:25:01 pm
https://twitter.com/andrew_m_swift/status/1405247183549501449?s=20

Horrible that baldy prick and hairy handed gobshite

Grown men whinging and sulking like toddlers.

Whats he done in the last 10 years to suggest he should be getting the Everton job?  A phrase never uttered by that lot the likes of Steve Bruce get mentioned for jobs at mid table clubs.

Of course the actual question should be what have Everton done in the last 20 years to suggest they would be a good destination for a European Cup, UEFA cup, FA Cup and two time la liga winning manager?  The last guy didnt seem to think it was a job worth having.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,549
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33105 on: Today at 07:56:15 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 01:22:32 am
Has there ever been a club with more highly inflated delusions of grandeur?

They still take NSNO motto seriously.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,125
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33106 on: Today at 07:59:25 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 07:16:13 am
He wasn't part of the establishment. He was everything they went against.

He dared to front up to Ferguson, he questioned the media, he'd defend his players and his fans without question.

When everyone was obsessed that he never picked the same team twice and there was some kind of record coming up, what did he do? He picked the same team twice.

He was everything they were against, smart, funny, seemingly cold but ultimately driven and focused, I loved him and even if he does take over there. I'll still love him.

Id forgotten how he picked the same team when he was about to set a record for most games with changes. :lmao

He was a funny fucker and I loved him when he was angry like the time Reina got sent off for shoving Robben and Rafa said in the post match interview he had to be quick because he had to go to the hospital to see how Robben was. :D

He was held to different standards by the xenophobes in the media who would fixate on what he said. In his last season I think he said he promised or guaranteed top 4 and it felt like he was reminded of it every week. His treatment by them is part of the reason the idiots in charge at the time sacked him from memory.

Its over 10 years since we left, we have Klopp, he can do what he likes. I wont enjoy seeing Everton fans turning on him and inevitable it will end in his sacking but he knows what hes getting himself into and his big enough and old enough to put up with him. I wont wish him good luck, but I dont begrudge him going there. Just a shame he wont be appreciated like he was at Newcastle.
Logged

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,119
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33107 on: Today at 07:59:44 am »
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 07:35:42 am
This was 3 years ago..could have been posted yesterday!  ;D

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/D0It0QUdezE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/D0It0QUdezE</a>

A downfall one with Rafa would be good  ;D
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,549
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33108 on: Today at 08:00:36 am »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 01:31:32 am
The same reason he went to Chelsea. Money. It's his livelihood. He doesn't have have his pick of clubs so when a club like Everton come along offering far more than anyone else is probably offering, he takes that right away.

I think he took the Chelsea job to rebuild his reputation as a manager after the number the media did on him towards the end at Liverpool and then the failure at Inter. He was practically unemployable here. The likes of Villa and Stoke fans saying 'anyone but Rafa' when the jobs were coming up. Then he did well at Chelsea on a short term deal and people remembered he was actually a good manager.

He obviously went to China for the money. The location and prestige could hardly have been worse. If he'd take a job in China then it stands to reason he'd take Moshiri's millions for a job on his doorstep.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,356
  • J.F.T.96
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33109 on: Today at 08:04:43 am »
I remember those last games when it felt like a fight could break out between reds over whether you were with Rafa or against him. I'd say the Venn diagram of those who were against him and who are now telling him to "get to fuck" is a perfect circle
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,549
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33110 on: Today at 08:07:42 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:43:38 am
Because they want "expansive football." They want someone who is going to come in and be a disciplinarian and get them playing attacking football.

When have Everton played expansive football? Mike Walker, Joe Royle, Walter Smith, David Moyes, Sam Allardyce were all dull as dishwater. Martinez's first season they took the shackles off a bit. That was it. That 3-3 under Martinez was the only time I can remember them playing football against us in the PL in nearly 30 years.

Everton's modus operandi is defend in numbers, work the channels, play for set plays and knock it long to the big man up front. They're hardly the great entertainers.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,125
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33111 on: Today at 08:08:04 am »
As ridiculous (and therefore funny) as it was at the time. That co-ordinated attack from Ferguson and Allardyce about that nonsense game over gesture has to be one of the most pathetic things seen in English football. What were they expecting would happen as a result of it? The fact theyd gone to the trouble to obviously speak about it in the week and then both bring it up in their pre match press conferences just shows how much Ferguson had the other managers in this league in his pocket.
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,529
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33112 on: Today at 08:13:10 am »
Rafa will probably know he won't last long because a few bad results they will hound him out. But he'll get to work in a city he loves for a bit with his family.. Can't blame him. Also when he does get sacked he'll take them for every penny haha.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Scouser-Tommy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,667
  • Allez, Allez, Allez...
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33113 on: Today at 08:15:33 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:19:20 am
Just browsed GOT. Why are they so against Nuno? Weird bunch.
That new manager thread is f*cking hilarious, the fume is off the scale
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,549
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33114 on: Today at 08:16:49 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 08:04:43 am
I remember those last games when it felt like a fight could break out between reds over whether you were with Rafa or against him. I'd say the Venn diagram of those who were against him and who are now telling him to "get to fuck" is a perfect circle

There can be a sense of Liverpool fans love Rafa and a lot do. However, a lot of Liverpool fans genuinely hated the man. The media didn't help and the ex-player's union never took to him. The likes of Aldo couldn't stand him.

If many Liverpool fans hated Rafa while he was managing Liverpool then they aren't going to like him any better as Everton manager (unless he sends them down).

Some Liverpool fans who loved him will feel let down, many won't really care.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,356
  • J.F.T.96
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33115 on: Today at 08:26:20 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:16:49 am
There can be a sense of Liverpool fans love Rafa and a lot do. However, a lot of Liverpool fans genuinely hated the man. The media didn't help and the ex-player's union never took to him. The likes of Aldo couldn't stand him.

If many Liverpool fans hated Rafa while he was managing Liverpool then they aren't going to like him any better as Everton manager (unless he sends them down).

Some Liverpool fans who loved him will feel let down, many won't really care.

The fume died down over the years and ive not seen or heard anything negative recently.

I know people hated him, but time does funny things to the brain. I remember the time at the end of Houlliers years. Again all forgotten in the years that go by. St. John was downright disrespectful to him
Logged

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,448
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33116 on: Today at 08:35:48 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:16:49 am
There can be a sense of Liverpool fans love Rafa and a lot do. However, a lot of Liverpool fans genuinely hated the man. The media didn't help and the ex-player's union never took to him. The likes of Aldo couldn't stand him.

If many Liverpool fans hated Rafa while he was managing Liverpool then they aren't going to like him any better as Everton manager (unless he sends them down).

Some Liverpool fans who loved him will feel let down, many won't really care.
Mainly the fans that believe what the media tell them to, we also had a few ex players that fell into that trap which stoked the flames further.
To my mind any Liverpool fan that hated Rafa, really has to ask themselves why, because I cant recall anything he did that wasnt in the best interests of the fans and the club.

Rafa is no fool, but hes also thick skinned. Which is inevitable after the abuse hes taken from the media in this country, some of which to my mind goes against the FAs own guidance on racism. I think his view is that its a bet to nothing. It goes well and its good. It goes wrong and its a pension top up for not much work.
He also knows that most Liverpool fans wont have a problem with it.

The fun will be watching them flip between fume and mentally gymnastics. Theyll obviously claim heads have fallen off, but nothing could be further from the truth.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,549
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33117 on: Today at 08:49:22 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 08:35:48 am
Mainly the fans that believe what the media tell them to, we also had a few ex players that fell into that trap which stoked the flames further.
To my mind any Liverpool fan that hated Rafa, really has to ask themselves why, because I cant recall anything he did that wasnt in the best interests of the fans and the club.

Rafa is no fool, but hes also thick skinned. Which is inevitable after the abuse hes taken from the media in this country, some of which to my mind goes against the FAs own guidance on racism. I think his view is that its a bet to nothing. It goes well and its good. It goes wrong and its a pension top up for not much work.
He also knows that most Liverpool fans wont have a problem with it

The fun will be watching them flip between fume and mentally gymnastics. Theyll obviously claim heads have fallen off, but nothing could be further from the truth.

Thinking back, we'll have all known many that did. Whether it be friends, family, work colleagues, the man in the pub, the fan sat behind you at the match calling him for everything. This was before Twitter and before the social media age really took off.

A lot of people are media influenced, even if it's just drip-drip. It's effective brainwashing.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,834
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33118 on: Today at 09:03:08 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 08:26:20 am
The fume died down over the years and ive not seen or heard anything negative recently.

I know people hated him, but time does funny things to the brain. I remember the time at the end of Houlliers years. Again all forgotten in the years that go by. St. John was downright disrespectful to him

Incredible that those fans existed after all he did for the club. Gobshites.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 823 824 825 826 827 [828]   Go Up
« previous next »
 