rafathegaffa83

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 01:43:38 am
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:19:20 am
Just browsed GOT. Why are they so against Nuno? Weird bunch.

Because they want "expansive football." They want someone who is going to come in and be a disciplinarian and get them playing attacking football.
gerrardsarmy

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 02:19:02 am
Would be crazy for Everton to appoint him. He'd be sacked in no time.
Lycan

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 05:04:05 am
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 01:24:37 am
Unless it's Simeone or Conte, they are against everyone. They live in cloud cuckoo (clock) land and are as mad as a box of frogs.  :rollseyes :rollseyes :rollseyes :rollseyes

It's because Carlo was greedy enough to take a huge payday at Everton. They now think they should be in with a shot of hiring every top manager going.
Statto Red

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 05:20:09 am
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 01:24:37 am
Unless it's Simeone or Conte, they are against everyone. They live in cloud cuckoo (clock) land and are as mad as a box of frogs.  :rollseyes :rollseyes :rollseyes :rollseyes

Exactly, as if those managers would take the cut in pay to manage the bitters, Simeone is on something like £30 million a year, so fat chance he'd take a £20 million plus a year pay cut to manage them, not sure what Conte was on but no doubt his wage demand would be quite high, doubt the bitters could afford him.

The bitters have ridiculous expectations that they're shopping at Harrods, when in reality they're shopping at Poundland.
jacobs chains

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 06:19:13 am
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 05:20:09 am
Exactly, as if those managers would take the cut in pay to manage the bitters, Simeone is on something like £30 million a year, so fat chance he'd take a £20 million plus a year pay cut to manage them, not sure what Conte was on but no doubt his wage demand would be quite high, doubt the bitters could afford him.

The bitters have ridiculous expectations that they're shopping at Harrods, when in reality they're shopping at Poundland.

If you look at their spending, then they are shopping at Harrods, but they are just buying the wrong things. Moshiri sees the shiny-shiny and just has to have it. I'd say that with the exceptions of Simeone (a bizarre outlier wages wise) and Guardiola (with his 'multi stream' income) none of the top managers are out of Everton's financial reach. The problem they have is that it's a shit job at a going nowhere club.

Decent managers already have good jobs and even the not so good ones have a level of personal pride that puts them out of Everton's desperate clawing hands.
aggerdid

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 06:30:26 am
Nothing against him going to everton it makes sense. Lives on the wirral and no other north west teams in the league.

The fans will give him a hard time at goodison. Hard enough to stop things going well probably. Which is a shame as with the money everton waste on players rafa actually has the funds to build a team
No666

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 06:36:09 am
Quote from: aggerdid on Today at 06:30:26 am
The fans will give him a hard time at goodison. Hard enough to stop things going well probably. Which is a shame as with the money everton waste on players rafa actually has the funds to build a team
Why is it a shame that Everton do badly?
We should put 'I was right to call Everton a small team' on a sheet for the derby.
djschembri

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 06:36:17 am
Don't do it Rafa!
Crimson

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 06:39:00 am
If Rafa take the job you'd be hard pressed to know who's the home team when Liverpool play at Goodison. Their "fans" would be booing and Liverpool supporters cheering. Then again, I suppose that's the same as usual..
naYoRHa2b

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 06:54:04 am
Everton will never appoint a better manager than Ancelotti (who also has been on a downward curve for many years) and he fucked them off when a real big club came calling. That's what they can't handle. A few years back there were shouts for Benitez when they were linked with Silva, then Allardyce came in. Now because they appointed a manager like Ancelotti everything else is a step down unless someone like Klopp, Guardiola, Conte etc came.

What is Paul Robinson chatting as well, clearly sleep deprived.
67CherryRed

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 07:05:52 am
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 06:54:04 am
What is Paul Robinson chatting as well, clearly sleep deprived.
He was just looking after Harlow's best interests, he saw Brent as a bad influence (possibly like a young Paul himself) and didn't want his granddaughter ruining her life. Anyway, Brent's off to the army now so Paul's won and at the same time Brent avoided jail, so it could have been worse.



....we are talking about Neighbours, aren't we?
red_Mark1980

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 07:16:13 am
Quote from: El Ninos Black Eye on Yesterday at 10:16:19 pm
Not sure where the hatred comes from though. Can only think it was Rafa who grassed Keys up to his wife about shagging his daughters best mate. The fucking hairy handed freak

He wasn't part of the establishment. He was everything they went against.

He dared to front up to Ferguson, he questioned the media, he'd defend his players and his fans without question.

When everyone was obsessed that he never picked the same team twice and there was some kind of record coming up, what did he do? He picked the same team twice.

He was everything they were against, smart, funny, seemingly cold but ultimately driven and focused, I loved him and even if he does take over there. I'll still love him.
naYoRHa2b

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 07:20:13 am
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 07:05:52 am
He was just looking after Harlow's best interests, he saw Brent as a bad influence (possibly like a young Paul himself) and didn't want his granddaughter ruining her life. Anyway, Brent's off to the army now so Paul's won and at the same time Brent avoided jail, so it could have been worse.



....we are talking about Neighbours, aren't we?

Sorry mate I've not watched Neighbours since Harold went missing!  ;D
JRed

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 07:23:15 am
Will be so disappointed if Rafa agrees to manage that shower of shit. Surely he has enough money to not have to take that job, cant see any other reason he would go there other than the money. He has already dealt with shit fans at Chelsea, why put himself through the same thing at Everton?
67CherryRed

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 07:26:16 am
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 07:20:13 am
Sorry mate I've not watched Neighbours since Harold went missing!  ;D
I don't want to spoil it for you but that story had a happy ending!  ;)
gerrardisgod

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 07:27:12 am
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 11:25:57 pm
A reply in there about Keys: ''Wolf hands.''  :lmao
Dont get me wrong, Im totally against any sort of social media abusebut the goading of Richard Keys is one of lifes simple pleasures.
Medellin

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 07:35:42 am
This was 3 years ago..could have been posted yesterday!  ;D

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/D0It0QUdezE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/D0It0QUdezE</a>
