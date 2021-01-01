« previous next »
Quote from: WillG.LFC on Today at 09:25:57 pm
And here come the pretzels

You could call them Whitey Whackers
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:04:02 pm
It's their hatred towards Rafa. Even when he was Liverpool manager they hounding him constantly on Sky and helped set agendas against him.

If it was Rodgers, or even Hodgson if he was a bit younger, they'd be bigging it up.
Not sure where the hatred comes from though. Can only think it was Rafa who grassed Keys up to his wife about shagging his daughters best mate. The fucking hairy handed freak
"I'm being watched by the Secret Police and wondering when theyre going to come and take me away"

Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 09:52:10 pm
And the follow-up

Dominic King@DominicKing_DM
Moshiri has made the approach for Benitez, not anyone else at Everton. If he proceeds and appoints him, it will be a remarkable show of doing as he pleases.

Begs the question: what's the point of Marcel Brands?

Remember a few weeks ago with the Super League them giving it the big one about how much their rich owner gets them....
Reel them in Rafa, lad
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 09:53:00 pm
proxy-1" border="0
That's not Sam, there's no gravy there
Quote
I can already hear them singing his name during yet another derby hammering

;D
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Quote from: El Ninos Black Eye on Today at 09:25:01 pm
https://twitter.com/andrew_m_swift/status/1405247183549501449?s=20

Horrible that baldy prick and hairy handed gobshite

haha state of them 2 getting would up. I don't get Gray's arguement though. Moshi doesn't get the Everton fans, but if he has of appointed Rafa 10 or 11 years ago when he left Liverpool it would of been ok. But 10 years later, no way. Which is it ?  The time he has been away or because he managed us ?
and who is that prick with the toupee. Trust me I can spot one of them a mile off. certain wig.
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:04:46 pm
:lmao :lmao :lmao

Thanks for that, sat here in fucking tears. The bit where the brown liquid comes out of his mouth. :lmao

That's amazing, what an absolute tube. He's like that kid in the witches that steam comes out of and green shit comes out of his mouth. If he has any kind of clout as an Everton fan they're in bigger trouble than I thought
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

fucks sake Capon :lmao
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:04:19 pm

Imagine if we appointed.l.. oh hang on, literally all of their managers have been shit, my analogy has failed utterly.

Well in a context that resonates, it would be like us appointing Mourinho after having him manage United (and Chelsea of course).
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 08:40:54 pm
Rafa taking off his glasses and putting them back into the case as their relegation is confirmed will be better than winning ten straight Champions League's

hahahahahahahahahahahahahahhahahahahaha
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 10:37:43 pm
rk1" border="0
<a target='_blank' href='https://imgbb.com/'>private image upload[/url]


WTF's Mickey Quinn got to do with it?
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

The time for Everton to appoint Rafa was last season, when no fans would be in the ground. By the time they were allowed back, he would have likely got them on side (or been sacked). So that makes this pretty much the worst time to make such a decision..
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Quote from: slaphead on Today at 10:32:25 pm
That's amazing, what an absolute tube. He's like that kid in the witches that steam comes out of and green shit comes out of his mouth. If he has any kind of clout as an Everton fan they're in bigger trouble than I thought
If you listen very carefully, and read between the lines, his exposition is an exact description of being an Everton supporter, for as long as he has, some examples;

"People have thrown things at me all my life", he was obviously at the Lyon game.

"I've been trained to take pain", goes without saying as an Everton fan.

"Bwaoogghhhhhhhhhh", again, the normal sound of a season ticket holder at the pit.
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 10:29:20 pm
haha state of them 2 getting would up. I don't get Gray's arguement though. Moshi doesn't get the Everton fans, but if he has of appointed Rafa 10 or 11 years ago when he left Liverpool it would of been ok. But 10 years later, no way. Which is it ?  The time he has been away or because he managed us ?
and who is that prick with the toupee. Trust me I can spot one of them a mile off. certain wig.


😂😂😂Thats Paul Robinson
"I'm being watched by the Secret Police and wondering when theyre going to come and take me away"

Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 09:30:18 pm
I'd love Rafa to take a job at a Championship club, just as a breath of fresh air, as he's only ever managed at the top, and never has a manager been stabbed in the back as much as he has, less media scrutiny, and less pressure on him, doubt it would happen, but you never know

Managed Extremadura and Tenerife and some other lot before Valencia!
Quote from: El Ninos Black Eye on Today at 10:45:05 pm
😂😂😂Thats Paul Robinson

Is it really??  I  thought it was him at the start then thought theres no way it could be him. What a spice boy he is now
Take us out of the equation and Rafa is the ideal appointment. Very good manager, loves to implement structure at the clubs he goes to, isn't a yes man and will overrule Moshiri's fantasy football attempts, would make them a difficult to beat proposition and knows how to build a strong squad on a budget. He could really do a lot to rebuild them, but they'll reject him because everything they do revolves around us.
anfield5-2" border="0
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Quote from: El Ninos Black Eye on Today at 09:25:01 pm
https://twitter.com/andrew_m_swift/status/1405247183549501449?s=20

Horrible that baldy prick and hairy handed gobshite

A reply in there about Keys: ''Wolf hands.''  :lmao
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 09:49:28 pm
rafa-1" border="0

Shit. I forgot that if Rafa goes to the pit, they'll claim his Istanbul CL trophy as theirs, won't they?  ::)
I don't like seeing Rafa go there but can't blame him if he does. He'll be on a massive contract and it'll probably be the biggest one he'll have from now until the end of his career as a manager. Not to mention a chance to manage in the Premier League again and this time with a club that doesn't really flirt with relegation.
How small did you say Ever26n are, Rafa?

