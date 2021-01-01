That's amazing, what an absolute tube. He's like that kid in the witches that steam comes out of and green shit comes out of his mouth. If he has any kind of clout as an Everton fan they're in bigger trouble than I thought
If you listen very carefully, and read between the lines, his exposition is an exact description of being an Everton supporter, for as long as he has, some examples;
"People have thrown things at me all my life", he was obviously at the Lyon game.
"I've been trained to take pain", goes without saying as an Everton fan.
"Bwaoogghhhhhhhhhh", again, the normal sound of a season ticket holder at the pit.