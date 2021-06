Got to laugh at them first mocking our new main stand, and now trying to mock the fact we're about to extend the Annie road end. And yet still no sign of the Carlo Fantastico memorial unicorn stadium yet.



I love it. They're mocking us for redeveloping Anfield because they've had to convince themselves that building a new stadium is the way to go. They see FSG changing their minds on the Stanley Park stadium as some kind of admission of weakness, even though we've now added 9,000 to our capacity and look set to add another 7k, when they're still looking at fancy art renderings.It really is pitiful.