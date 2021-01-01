« previous next »
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32640 on: Today at 09:28:30 am »
Quote from: Jono69 on Today at 09:14:36 am
They haven't . There is no chance on this earth that the stadium costs 500 million . It's not remotely possible . Trust me . There's more chance of me going on a second date with Emily Ratajkowski
I was talking about this to my partner's father, who's an experienced engineer who's been out to Tokyo in the past and done case studies on their land reclamation efforts. He reckons the stadium build will cost in the region of £1bn - £1.2bn if everything goes smoothly.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32641 on: Today at 09:34:17 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:45:35 am
It'll cost in the region of a Emirates or Spurs Stadium but will be lucky to make half the revenue.

Everton have a core fanbase of 35-40k, most of whom will accept to pay Goodison prices at a new ground (and attracting thousands more, getting more kids in etc at reasonable pricing). Therefore, they're banking on making a fortune on hospitality but without the London market and without Liverpool or United's fanbase.

They can have concerts etc in the summer and make more money through the week than Goodison, but it won't make anything like the circa 80 million pound Anfield does every year (even before the ARE is built). And that's with us in the CL. If Everton aren't in Europe most seasons then that's a fair bit less the ground will make in revenue.
That's the thing though. Before the main stand was built Liverpool were doing thousands of offsite packages which gave an idea of the demand for the newer facilities. They are still doing offsites now, which suggests additional demand and is why there will be some corps in the ARE. I know Everton have always done some offsites due to the woeful lack of facilities at Goodison, but to my knowledge they've never sold them at a level that would suggest huge demand. In fact I'm sure I saw something about them scaling back the number of corps because they know what the true demand is.
Someone commented about Everton knowing, but keeping quiet about season ticket prices, I agree.

I haven't thought too much about BMD for a while, but looking at the numbers, the comments about the challenges of the build, not to mention rising raw material costs, the whole thing is madness.

If Everton want to build new, a Stadium of light / King Power hybrid on cheap and easily developed brown field land is surely the way to go without crippling the club financially. If I were a fan though, I think I may prefer a tastefully redeveloped Goodison.

Redevelop Goodison, and together with Liverpool lobby Merseyrail / Govt etc to reinstate the Bootle Branch.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:35:58 am by Charlie Adams fried egg »
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32642 on: Today at 09:34:53 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:28:30 am
I was talking about this to my partner's father, who's an experienced engineer who's been out to Tokyo in the past and done case studies on their land reclamation efforts. He reckons the stadium build will cost in the region of £1bn - £1.2bn if everything goes smoothly.
So about 4 or 5 times more than the value of the club.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32643 on: Today at 09:48:41 am »
I hope they do get the big expensive stadium they all desire, will be hilarious to see it empty as they play in the Championship.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32644 on: Today at 09:53:25 am »
If they are going to have to spend £1billion, why not buy up all the houses in Gladwys street at £300,000 each ( I think there are less than 100 homes) and slowly redevelop the pit on the expanded area . I cant understand their insistence on a vanity project , no way we would be so keen to follow that route if we were in their position. Building a 50,000 capacity stadium on windswept, sea sprayed , reclaimed land is asking for trouble at some point in the next twenty or thirty years at most. Please let no one be in there on the day it sinks back in to the river.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32645 on: Today at 09:55:08 am »
I remember when Leicester had there new shiny stadium built & opened around 2000-2001, they ended up into administration as a result [relegated that season, not sure that was as a result of the new stadium & cost], although they did get promoted the season after they went into admin, which is why the 10 point deduction rule was brought in.

Quite a few teams have built & moved into shiny new stadiums, then ended up relegated not long afterwards, Southampton ended as far down as up in league 1 & tons of financial problems not long after St Mary's was opened.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32646 on: Today at 10:05:07 am »
Quote from: moondog on Today at 09:53:25 am
If they are going to have to spend £1billion, why not buy up all the houses in Gladwys street at £300,000 each ( I think there are less than 100 homes) and slowly redevelop the pit on the expanded area .

Kopite behaviour
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32647 on: Today at 10:19:52 am »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 08:16:57 am
Share price is an absolute myth when one person owns 90%+ of the shares and said shares are not publicly listed or traded. Everton is only worth what someone would pay for it.

Look at it as a business, rather than a football club, and you have a business that lives way beyond its means and only continues as it is due to the largesse of it's owner. If Moshiri pulls the plug there would be a fire sale that would make Leeds look like a none event. At least Leeds had a good time for a few years, what have Everton had since Moshiri arrived? The Liver building lit up in blue, a new scaffolding and vinyl tower. As a business all they have done under Moshiri is go backwards and increased costs.

Strong share price my arse.

Can you have a fire sale on shit? ;D

Their assets are worth nowt, their revenue streams are in hoc to hedge funds; they could end up paying Spurs prices for a new stadium but could never charge Spurs prices because their own fans couldn't pay them. Hell they replaced their trophy room with a corporate lounge, that's how hard up they are.

We take the piss out of the cuckoo click, but let's remember why - they built a European Cup sized cabinet after we won our first. That was 1977! They wouldn't win their 8th title for another eight seasons! This level of delusion that they are somehow our equal is not new. The stadium is just the latest, most extreme example, especially since we expanded Anfield.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32648 on: Today at 10:42:52 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:28:30 am
I was talking about this to my partner's father, who's an experienced engineer who's been out to Tokyo in the past and done case studies on their land reclamation efforts. He reckons the stadium build will cost in the region of £1bn - £1.2bn if everything goes smoothly.

Which it won't

I think they will announce at some point that because of * Insert any numerous reasons * it won't be going ahead . They are fully committed to building a new stadium and are currently looking at other viable options and will be looking to build something that will be slightly higher than Anfield attendance wise

Guessing that's why they had the little announcement last week about sending a boat out / checking on brick samples etc

They will make a few summer signings that will be instantly better than the RS players , win 3 games in a row , the power shift has started etc etc

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32649 on: Today at 10:46:44 am »
So much for Nuno will be appointed in 48 hours

Quote
Everton are continuing to talk with other managers despite Nuno Espirito Santo being favourite to replace Carlo Ancelotti.

Blues chiefs are refusing to rush to the decision to appoint a new boss even though the Portuguese appeared to be closing in on a deal over the weekend.

He has been described by insiders as a 'strong candidate' but the insistence was that no decision had been made.

And, last night, the ECHO was told the search for a new manager remains an ongoing process and the club are not just in talks with Espirito Santo.

The Portuguese coach remains favourite to take over at Goodison Park but with Everton players not due back to Finch Farm for the start of pre-season training until July 5 - coupled with the importance of finding the right man to replace Ancelotti - the club are taking their time over the appointment of a new boss.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/everton-nuno-manager-talks-rivals-20817277.amp?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32650 on: Today at 10:47:00 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 09:34:17 am
That's the thing though. Before the main stand was built Liverpool were doing thousands of offsite packages which gave an idea of the demand for the newer facilities. They are still doing offsites now, which suggests additional demand and is why there will be some corps in the ARE. I know Everton have always done some offsites due to the woeful lack of facilities at Goodison, but to my knowledge they've never sold them at a level that would suggest huge demand. In fact I'm sure I saw something about them scaling back the number of corps because they know what the true demand is.
Someone commented about Everton knowing, but keeping quiet about season ticket prices, I agree.

I haven't thought too much about BMD for a while, but looking at the numbers, the comments about the challenges of the build, not to mention rising raw material costs, the whole thing is madness.

If Everton want to build new, a Stadium of light / King Power hybrid on cheap and easily developed brown field land is surely the way to go without crippling the club financially. If I were a fan though, I think I may prefer a tastefully redeveloped Goodison.

Redevelop Goodison, and together with Liverpool lobby Merseyrail / Govt etc to reinstate the Bootle Branch.

Wouldn't the old Festival Gardens site have made more sense? Loads of space,  It was sitting idle for years and now set to be developed for housing.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32651 on: Today at 10:53:19 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 10:46:44 am
So much for Nuno will be appointed in 48 hours

You´ve got to wander how much of that is the Everton board having some kind of desired sporting direction, and how much of that is simply Everton´s board shitting themselves that the fans have already turned on yet another manager before he has even had a chance to sign.

I actually think Santo would be good for them, and the position they are in I would be happy to get him on board if I was a Blue. So for that reason I give him 1.5 years before he is hounded out.

Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:47:00 am
Wouldn't the old Festival Gardens site have made more sense? Loads of space,  It was sitting idle for years and now set to be developed for housing.

It´s in the South of the city, which in Everton logic is far enough from County Road to make you a wool.

On a practical level I can think of a few problems with the Fesitval Garden site hosting a stadium. But still these are problems that are probably a lot more affordable to fix then building on a reclaimed dock.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32652 on: Today at 10:56:56 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 10:46:44 am
So much for Nuno will be appointed in 48 hours

Hence why there was an announcement about the stadium, deflect from the manager fiasco. Nuno is probably sitting there questioning why Carlo really jumped ship. Honestly I think it is the most toxic job any manager could take but it might suit as a holding job till a better one comes. The only concern you would have as a manager is will I be the one to relegate them?  It will happen and someone will be caught in the shit storm to rule all shit storms. Who would want to be that person?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32653 on: Today at 11:13:39 am »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 10:53:19 am
You´ve got to wander how much of that is the Everton board having some kind of desired sporting direction, and how much of that is simply Everton´s board shitting themselves that the fans have already turned on yet another manager before he has even had a chance to sign.

I think it's one of a few things

1) Someone leaked the deal before it was complete to put pressure on one of the parties to conclude negotiations

2) There's in-fighting among the board over who they are appointing

3) The Everton board are shitting themselves over the fan reaction as there is already blowback
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32654 on: Today at 11:23:47 am »
Really surprised they didn't appoint someone quickly, thought they'd want to make another 'statement of intent' after Don Carlo packed his bags. That was two weeks ago now, and while there's still a couple of weeks before the first players turn up for pre season, I thought they'd have someone in. Maybe they have shat themselves after seeing a bit of a negative reaction to Santo and held back on it, though I doubt it. Doesn't look like they'll be bringing much in in the way of quality players either, so they'll probably be stuck with most of the same shite as they already have, delightful stuff.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32655 on: Today at 11:24:48 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 11:13:39 am
I think it's one of a few things

1) Someone leaked the deal before it was complete to put pressure on one of the parties to conclude negotiations

2) There's in-fighting among the board over who they are appointing

3) The Everton board are shitting themselves over the fan reaction as there is already blowback

The fans will kick off at anyone who isn't Simeone, Poch or Conte.

Hopefully they just give it to Duncan Ferguson, as the fans would be compelled to back him and the club would have to give him time.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32656 on: Today at 11:25:29 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 10:46:44 am
So much for Nuno will be appointed in 48 hours

probably being put off by Nunos insistance of bringing about 10 people with him, and overhauling the squad with Mendes clients  ;D  I know overhauling that squad is a good idea, but having an agent choose the players, not so much.

Even Everton have a limit (just about).

Id be steering well clear of him too having read up a little on how deep the involment is. Having a club basically ran by an agent with his bessie mate in as coach is not a good route to take.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32657 on: Today at 11:28:17 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 09:34:17 am
That's the thing though. Before the main stand was built Liverpool were doing thousands of offsite packages which gave an idea of the demand for the newer facilities. They are still doing offsites now, which suggests additional demand and is why there will be some corps in the ARE. I know Everton have always done some offsites due to the woeful lack of facilities at Goodison, but to my knowledge they've never sold them at a level that would suggest huge demand. In fact I'm sure I saw something about them scaling back the number of corps because they know what the true demand is.
Someone commented about Everton knowing, but keeping quiet about season ticket prices, I agree.

I haven't thought too much about BMD for a while, but looking at the numbers, the comments about the challenges of the build, not to mention rising raw material costs, the whole thing is madness.

If Everton want to build new, a Stadium of light / King Power hybrid on cheap and easily developed brown field land is surely the way to go without crippling the club financially. If I were a fan though, I think I may prefer a tastefully redeveloped Goodison.

Redevelop Goodison, and together with Liverpool lobby Merseyrail / Govt etc to reinstate the Bootle Branch.

I went to Goodison for a corporate a few years ago and it was shockingly dated. Like, late 90s and hadn't been updated. It looks a bit better now but it's still massively behind ours.

I always thought the Littlewoods building would've been an excellent place to build a stadium. It's right on the train line, on a main road and plenty of space for development. No idea why they never tried.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32658 on: Today at 11:34:49 am »
I think they know they can play a waiting game until one of Simeone, Guardiola or Conte come crawling
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32659 on: Today at 11:36:32 am »
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32660 on: Today at 11:46:04 am »
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32661 on: Today at 11:48:45 am »
Who is going to tell them they need to redraw their stadium to have 61k seats?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32662 on: Today at 11:57:14 am »
Quote from: courty61 on Today at 11:48:45 am
Who is going to tell them they need to redraw their stadium to have 61k seats?

62k.....
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32663 on: Today at 12:01:17 pm »
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32664 on: Today at 12:03:03 pm »
Oh knows...back to the drawing boards lads.  :wave
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32665 on: Today at 12:06:11 pm »
Odds on, ours will be completed & opened, before they even lay groundwork on there new stadium.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32666 on: Today at 12:11:58 pm »
I think if I were Nuno and I was aware Everton were still talking to other potential managers, I'd have to doubt anything they were saying to me, especially in the context of how Carlo left. I would probably look to end talks.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32667 on: Today at 12:18:48 pm »
Nuno after 6 months at Everton..

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32668 on: Today at 12:19:20 pm »
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32669 on: Today at 12:52:42 pm »
Quote from: Jono69 on Today at 09:14:36 am
They haven't . There is no chance on this earth that the stadium costs 500 million . It's not remotely possible . Trust me . There's more chance of me going on a second date with Emily Ratajkowski
Intrigued about what happened during the first date...
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32670 on: Today at 12:58:45 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:52:42 pm
Intrigued about what happened during the first date...

Hahaaa, thought the same!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32671 on: Today at 01:01:18 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:52:42 pm
Intrigued about what happened during the first date...

Here's a cosy looking pub Emily. Taff's tavern. Sounds nice, let's pop in here for a quic... is that David Moyes on the wall?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32672 on: Today at 01:22:39 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:52:42 pm
Intrigued about what happened during the first date...

I was wondering if anyone was going to let this slide. :lmao
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32673 on: Today at 01:26:34 pm »
Quote from: an fear dearg on Today at 10:56:56 am
Hence why there was an announcement about the stadium, deflect from the manager fiasco. Nuno is probably sitting there questioning why Carlo really jumped ship. Honestly I think it is the most toxic job any manager could take but it might suit as a ‘holding’ job till a better one comes. The only concern you would have as a manager is ‘will I be the one to relegate them?’  It will happen and someone will be caught in the shit storm to rule all shit storms. Who would want to be that person?

Me

I'd fucking love it
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32674 on: Today at 01:35:01 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 12:06:11 pm
Odds on, ours will be completed & opened, before they even lay groundwork on there new stadium.

It is more likely that we'll have redeveloped the Kenny, Kop and be in the process of refurbishing the Main stand before BMD gets off the ground. And yes, 90% of RAWK members will long since passed on!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32675 on: Today at 02:01:14 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:28:30 am
I was talking about this to my partner's father, who's an experienced engineer who's been out to Tokyo in the past and done case studies on their land reclamation efforts. He reckons the stadium build will cost in the region of £1bn - £1.2bn if everything goes smoothly.

I asked my wife about it (she is an engineer who is in charge of parts of big projects like this), she came to the same conclusion about it. Absolutely zero chance it costs 500m, more like the 1b to 1.2b. She looked at who they have hired and said that they have likely gone with a design and build contract in order to save money, that route is usually quicker as they have different processes when doing it that way, but it is still going to take years longer than they have stated, even going for the “quick” and “cheap” option of a design and build and sacrificing quality.

I don’t think it will ever get going, it is about looking for a way out now that doesn’t make them look broke. “Will you just keep looking in that dock until you find something endangered”
