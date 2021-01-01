It'll cost in the region of a Emirates or Spurs Stadium but will be lucky to make half the revenue.



Everton have a core fanbase of 35-40k, most of whom will accept to pay Goodison prices at a new ground (and attracting thousands more, getting more kids in etc at reasonable pricing). Therefore, they're banking on making a fortune on hospitality but without the London market and without Liverpool or United's fanbase.



They can have concerts etc in the summer and make more money through the week than Goodison, but it won't make anything like the circa 80 million pound Anfield does every year (even before the ARE is built). And that's with us in the CL. If Everton aren't in Europe most seasons then that's a fair bit less the ground will make in revenue.



That's the thing though. Before the main stand was built Liverpool were doing thousands of offsite packages which gave an idea of the demand for the newer facilities. They are still doing offsites now, which suggests additional demand and is why there will be some corps in the ARE. I know Everton have always done some offsites due to the woeful lack of facilities at Goodison, but to my knowledge they've never sold them at a level that would suggest huge demand. In fact I'm sure I saw something about them scaling back the number of corps because they know what the true demand is.Someone commented about Everton knowing, but keeping quiet about season ticket prices, I agree.I haven't thought too much about BMD for a while, but looking at the numbers, the comments about the challenges of the build, not to mention rising raw material costs, the whole thing is madness.If Everton want to build new, a Stadium of light / King Power hybrid on cheap and easily developed brown field land is surely the way to go without crippling the club financially. If I were a fan though, I think I may prefer a tastefully redeveloped Goodison.Redevelop Goodison, and together with Liverpool lobby Merseyrail / Govt etc to reinstate the Bootle Branch.