« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 808 809 810 811 812 [813]   Go Down

Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)  (Read 1973872 times)

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,109
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32480 on: June 12, 2021, 02:01:36 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on June 12, 2021, 01:00:11 pm
Em nome do Pai, o Filho e o Espírito Santo

So after the Father and Son team of Ancelloti and his son, they've now gone for the Holy Spirit?

Clearly dusting off the church in the corner and seeking divine help. Expect Nick Pope to sign any day...

ha ha  ;D
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,741
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32481 on: June 12, 2021, 02:14:51 pm »
Quote from: jillc on June 12, 2021, 01:45:19 pm
It's bad news when even David Moyes is turning you down.  :-[
Oh I dont know
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,731
  • 11,053ft up
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32482 on: June 12, 2021, 05:18:12 pm »
Unless Moshiri is going to start his own player agency or get into bed with Raiola then not sure what Nuno brings to the table.  His only real skill seems to be in taking the shady business dealings of his owners and translating that into necessary results.

Just glad its not Potter who I think has a real future.
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,354
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32483 on: June 12, 2021, 05:32:44 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on June 12, 2021, 12:05:37 pm
Isn't Coady tainted?

Nah he turned the redshite down or some such nonsense
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,201
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32484 on: June 12, 2021, 06:55:26 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on June 12, 2021, 07:39:51 am
I think hes an excellent choice of manager for them.

I find their response absolutely crazy.  The poor guy will have to be pushing for top 6 by Christmas to have any chance at all. 

No wonder everyone fails at Everton with support like that

Still, it is what it is, theyre appointing Crystal Palace cast offs
I also think he'd be a good choice for them.

One thing they really do not need again is the vanity acquisition like Ancelotti, who will simply up sticks as soon as a big job becomes available. They need a manager lower down the ranks who can get them punching above their weight. OK, if he manages that, he will probably get off too, like Moyes did, but he'll probably stick around a lot longer than an Ancelotti calibre of manager would.

We all know that they will be foaming at the mouth if they don't get the vanity manager in, but in the longer term it might help rein in their outrageous expectations, allowing the new man some breathing space and time to make a go of it.

Ancelotti was right. At Everton it's all about trying to bag a UEFA Cup place and, if they get very lucky, maybe a League Cup. That would be major progress for them. If they give the fella a proper chance and if they can actually be arsed supporting rather than booing and moaning, they might just achieve that given time. Everton is a horrible job though. I genuinely feel for decent managers when they go there. Some, like Allardyce, deserve the misery, but some are decent fellas, so don't.
Logged

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,668
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32485 on: June 12, 2021, 08:16:55 pm »
I think Colin Wanker would be the perfect choice for them, hates us and is shit enough to flush the turd, hopefully for good
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,365
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32486 on: June 12, 2021, 08:18:54 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on June 12, 2021, 08:16:55 pm
I think Colin Wanker would be the perfect choice for them, hates us and is shit enough to flush the turd, hopefully for good
Can't believe that fucker is still in management, although it still amuses me no end, that a Google search for "Colin Wanker", returns Warnock as its top result 😁😁😁
Logged

Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,321
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32487 on: June 12, 2021, 11:22:52 pm »
I know a lot of sound Blues.

But they are fucked before they start. Before every single game they sing a song saying "We don't care what the Red Shite Say"

That's their official song Their offical song includes us and says that they don't care...
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,986
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32488 on: June 12, 2021, 11:35:04 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on June 12, 2021, 06:55:26 pm
I also think he'd be a good choice for them.

One thing they really do not need again is the vanity acquisition like Ancelotti, who will simply up sticks as soon as a big job becomes available. They need a manager lower down the ranks who can get them punching above their weight. OK, if he manages that, he will probably get off too, like Moyes did, but he'll probably stick around a lot longer than an Ancelotti calibre of manager would.

We all know that they will be foaming at the mouth if they don't get the vanity manager in, but in the longer term it might help rein in their outrageous expectations, allowing the new man some breathing space and time to make a go of it.

Ancelotti was right. At Everton it's all about trying to bag a UEFA Cup place and, if they get very lucky, maybe a League Cup. That would be major progress for them. If they give the fella a proper chance and if they can actually be arsed supporting rather than booing and moaning, they might just achieve that given time. Everton is a horrible job though. I genuinely feel for decent managers when they go there. Some, like Allardyce, deserve the misery, but some are decent fellas, so don't.

They aren't going to be happy when they realize he doesn't play attacking and free flowing football.

In any case - does it really matter with those clowns?

- if the manager doesn't finish above the redshite - he sucks
- if the manager has any red in any pictures of him ever - he sucks
- if the manager plays boring football - he sucks
- if the manager doesn't win the summer transfer window - he sucks
- if the manager doesn't win the first 4 games trophy - he sucks

etc etc. They will turn on ANY manager.
Logged

Offline Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,760
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32489 on: Yesterday at 12:07:49 am »
Nuno is close to the optimal appointment for them. Way better than a checked out Ancelotti. No idea why they are so negative, he will be their best manager since Moyes easily. Not that it would be particularly difficult.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,494
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32490 on: Yesterday at 12:13:18 am »
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 12:07:49 am
Nuno is close to the optimal appointment for them. Way better than a checked out Ancelotti. No idea why they are so negative, he will be their best manager since Moyes easily. Not that it would be particularly difficult.

cos they had their heart set on the latest flavour of the month coach most likely. Not to say Galtier isnt a very good coach, but half of them will only have known of his existence in the last few months.

Nuno is seen as a negative coach, they have these visions of being a team who entertain, despite the fact they havent for years. The last time they did was maybe under Martinez, and they chased him out.

Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,760
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32491 on: Yesterday at 12:31:54 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 12:13:18 am
cos they had their heart set on the latest flavour of the month coach most likely. Not to say Galtier isnt a very good coach, but half of them will only have known of his existence in the last few months.

Nuno is seen as a negative coach, they have these visions of being a team who entertain, despite the fact they havent for years. The last time they did was maybe under Martinez, and they chased him out.

Nuno might actually insert some intensity into their side. Lord knows they need it. All they have are a bunch of players who do not really want to be there or shouldnt really be there.
Logged

Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,321
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32492 on: Yesterday at 08:30:35 am »
I seem to be missing something, but I thought Santo did a great job at Wolves and made them an attractive side when his players were fit.

Not even sure why he's got a 'negative' tag - I don't think he is 'realistic' would seem a better word - he plays the opposition based on the known capabilities of his own side.

If he managed a top team then he'd be more expansive and utilise the quality where he had it.

Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,422
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32493 on: Yesterday at 09:20:31 am »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Yesterday at 08:30:35 am
If he managed a top team then he'd be more expansive and utilise the quality where he had it.
And therein lies the problem of managing Everton ;D
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,335
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32494 on: Yesterday at 09:49:47 am »
They just want a famous name so they can talk themselves into believing they're still relevant.
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,131
  • Indefatigability
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32495 on: Yesterday at 10:41:27 am »
Good chat on The Anfield Wrap video on the Ev. They discussed how there's never been a fanbase more keen on getting managers that 'get the club'...as if that's some kind of worthwhile virtue when it comes to Everton. Winning nothing, wasting money, coming up short and experiencing no joy is 'Everton'...if you 'get' that then you surely do something completely different; you don't lean into this history of failure and disappointment. You go and get someone who doesn't understand a thing about the club and only sees Liverpool as a team in the same city rather than a club that you measure up against.
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,354
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32496 on: Yesterday at 01:25:17 pm »
BBC gossip column saying they are liked with Neto - the goalie one at Barca and Marcelo from Real. Both over 30. Both will want big bucks.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,503
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32497 on: Yesterday at 01:30:06 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 01:25:17 pm
BBC gossip column saying they are liked with Neto - the goalie one at Barca and Marcelo from Real. Both over 30. Both will want big bucks.

Fair play to Brands, really unearthing that unknown talent.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,760
  • YNWA
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32498 on: Yesterday at 01:32:25 pm »
They never fucking learn.
Logged

Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,562
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32499 on: Yesterday at 01:34:24 pm »
Why would they want Marcelo when Lucas Digne is the bestest left back in the league who once turned down the redshite?
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,295
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32500 on: Yesterday at 01:40:00 pm »
Netto always did have rubbish Brands
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,365
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32501 on: Yesterday at 01:40:42 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 01:34:24 pm
Why would they want Marcelo when Lucas Digne is the bestest left back in the league who once turned down the redshite?
Twice, I think you'll find (according to our Blue brethren).
Logged

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,607
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32502 on: Yesterday at 02:13:35 pm »
neves to blue shite for 50m and he will already be better than thiago.

you heard it here first 8)
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,342
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32503 on: Yesterday at 02:20:53 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 01:34:24 pm
Why would they want Marcelo when Lucas Digne is the bestest left back in the league who once turned down the redshite?

They have a pretty decent youngster, Noukou? as left back cover.

But why bring a youngster through when you can make a Hollywood signing and guarantee retaining the Transfer Window Shield for the fifth consecutive season?
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,741
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32504 on: Yesterday at 02:21:17 pm »
Remember when Gomes was world class


Remember when Sigurðsson was too?


All fucking useless £45m for the iceman. Fuck me
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,201
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32505 on: Yesterday at 02:28:06 pm »
Quote from: newterp on June 12, 2021, 11:35:04 pm
They aren't going to be happy when they realize he doesn't play attacking and free flowing football.

In any case - does it really matter with those clowns?

- if the manager doesn't finish above the redshite - he sucks
- if the manager has any red in any pictures of him ever - he sucks
- if the manager plays boring football - he sucks
- if the manager doesn't win the summer transfer window - he sucks
- if the manager doesn't win the first 4 games trophy - he sucks

etc etc. They will turn on ANY manager.
They are never happy, but I think they actually prefer it that way too. A bit like how Abu Dhabi fans are still never happy either. Deep down, I think they get off on being seen as the poor, downtrodden club in the city so they can wallow in self-pity whilst moaning about anything and everything. It's what they're used to. It's what they know. It's who they are. They love wallowing in their own misery and bile. I suppose, to them, it beats working your arses off to build something of note.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,201
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32506 on: Yesterday at 02:45:57 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 10:41:27 am
Good chat on The Anfield Wrap video on the Ev. They discussed how there's never been a fanbase more keen on getting managers that 'get the club'...as if that's some kind of worthwhile virtue when it comes to Everton. Winning nothing, wasting money, coming up short and experiencing no joy is 'Everton'...if you 'get' that then you surely do something completely different; you don't lean into this history of failure and disappointment. You go and get someone who doesn't understand a thing about the club and only sees Liverpool as a team in the same city rather than a club that you measure up against.
Well this is it.

If you do actually "get Everton" then you are fucked. Why? Because they don't stand for anything positive or progressive at all. They gave up their own identity long ago and have simply become the polar opposite Liverpool by default. If Liverpool do it, have it, think it etc, then Everton have to do and be the opposite.

The problem there is that Liverpool are forward thinking. Liverpool are positive. The fanbase cosmopolitan and generally gregarious and humourous. Because of this, and Everton's need to be the opposite of that, their new manager has to "get them" by being closed minded, bitter, angry headed, limited in outlook and agricultural in approach.

Really, their ideal man is Duncan Ferguson. An extremely limited dinosaur who shouts a lot and looks angry all the time. He "gets them". Why do they even bother looking at managers who have a wider outlook than just concentrating on what Liverpool are doing? They have their ideal man already at the club, and he won't even be expensive. He's basic, he's limited, he's decades out of date, he's obsessed with Liverpool, has a BS tattoo, he gets angry very easily and can shout a lot with purple-faced rage when necessary. He fits them like a glove.
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,957
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32507 on: Yesterday at 03:23:48 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 02:21:17 pm
Remember when Gomes was world class


Remember when Sigurðsson was too?


All fucking useless £45m for the iceman. Fuck me

I'm pretty sure their recruitment strategy involves Moshiri fielding calls from desperate agents while match of the day plays on repeat in the background.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,494
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32508 on: Yesterday at 03:31:38 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 02:21:17 pm
Remember when Gomes was world class


Remember when Sigurðsson was too?


All fucking useless £45m for the iceman. Fuck me

they have wasted money all over the place, but the money they have wasted on that midfield is something else.

Only really successful midfield signing they have made in the last 5 years was Gueye. Then maybe Doucoure has been ok. Gbamin of course - unlucky. Other than that, so poor.

Sigurdsson £45m
Gomes £22m
Klassen £25m
Gbamn £25m
Delph £10m
Gueye £8m
Schneiderlin £20m
Allan £20m
Doucoure £20m

Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,365
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32509 on: Yesterday at 03:39:07 pm »
Defence isn't much better, Keane and Mina are absolutely shit, and the Turkish forward they wasted nearly £30m on.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,555
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32510 on: Yesterday at 04:28:17 pm »
they should never have hired Ancelotti in the first place.  The fans' perceptions were already skewered; now their expectations and belief of where they're supposed to be have become even more warped so that anyone else seems a huge step down, when the reality is even a past-it Carlo is way above their level.

They should have stuck to the Martinez/Silva bracket of managers.

Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,986
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32511 on: Today at 12:03:40 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 02:21:17 pm
Remember when Gomes was world class


Remember when Sigurðsson was too?


All fucking useless £45m for the iceman. Fuck me

EXCUSE ME SIR!

His name is Iceland.
Logged

Offline The 92A

  • Alberto Incontidor. Peneus. Phantom Thread Locker. Mr Bus. But there'll be another one along soon enough. Almost as bad as Jim...
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,117
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32512 on: Today at 12:06:22 am »
Guardiola would fit now. Make a statement Usman lid ;D
Logged
Still Dreaming of a Harry Quinn

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,061
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32513 on: Today at 02:47:34 am »
Ferguson is the itch that needs to be scratched. At some point it feels like they will have to give him a proper go at the job just to appease their rabid fan base, and once they realise he is awful then they will be able to move on as a club.

Give it Big Dunc till end of season lad.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 808 809 810 811 812 [813]   Go Up
« previous next »
 